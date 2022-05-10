Rams will play Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson in Christmas matchup

The Super Bowl-champion Rams will play against the Denver Broncos and new quarterback Russell Wilson on Christmas Day at SoFi Stadium, CBS announced Tuesday.

The Sunday game will kick off at 1:30 p.m. PT.

The NFL will release the full league schedule Thursday, but select games are being announced by the broadcast networks throughout this week.

Wilson, who played 10 seasons for the Seattle Seahawks and led them to a Super Bowl title, was traded to the Broncos in March. The Seahawks subsequently released six-time All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner, who signed with the Rams.

The Rams have a 12-8 record against Wilson, and they have sacked him 77 times — more than any other team — according to profootballreference.com. Wilson has passed for 26 touchdowns, with 33 interceptions, against the Rams.

The Rams’ other home opponents are the Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders.

The Rams play road games against the Cardinals, Seahawks, 49ers, Chargers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs.