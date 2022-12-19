Rams vs. Green Bay Packers: Live updates, start time and betting odds

Win under belt, Rams say Baker Mayfield need not learn whole playbook for Packers

Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield gestures during a win over the Raiders on Dec. 8. (Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

Baker Mayfield had 48 hours to get ready for what turned out to be a historic performance.

After leading the Rams to a last-minute victory over the Las Vegas Raiders last week, it took the quarterback about 72 hours to come down.

“Probably Sunday afternoon my adrenaline and everything kind of like settled down a little bit,” Mayfield said Thursday. “I slept for probably a day and half.”

Mayfield was wide awake and ready for what comes next as the Rams began preparations for a game Monday night against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

