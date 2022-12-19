Rams vs. Green Bay Packers: Live updates, start time and betting odds

Win under belt, Rams say Baker Mayfield need not learn whole playbook for Packers
Baker Mayfield had 48 hours to get ready for what turned out to be a historic performance.
After leading the Rams to a last-minute victory over the Las Vegas Raiders last week, it took the quarterback about 72 hours to come down.
“Probably Sunday afternoon my adrenaline and everything kind of like settled down a little bit,” Mayfield said Thursday. “I slept for probably a day and half.”
Mayfield was wide awake and ready for what comes next as the Rams began preparations for a game Monday night against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
For a Rams team that desperately needed a pick-me-up, an unlikely source provided exactly that. Baker Mayfield, claimed on waivers two days before Thursday’s game against the Raiders, led an eight-play, 98-yard drive to come away with a 17-16 win to snap a six-game losing streak.
When the Rams signed Mayfield, some bloggers had their Spidey senses tingling, as Sean McVay is a pretty good coach to work with high-round picks that have talent, but maybe haven’t had the best situations. Jared Goff went from completely lost in 2016 to a Pro Bowler in 2017 and 2018. Matthew Stafford won a Super Bowl last season. Baker has shown flashes throughout his career, but this may be a spot for him to experience a career rebirth.
Rams at Green Bay Packers (-7, 39.5)
Will that translate this week? Well, Mayfield has had more time to dig into the playbook, but he also profiles as a guy that may be better when he can just go out there and let his instincts take over rather than overthinking it. He was 22 of 35 for 230 yards with two exceptional drives and a lot of ugly play in between. He was sacked four times and the Rams managed just 4.6 yards per play against one of the league’s worst defenses.