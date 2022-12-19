Live
Rams vs. Green Bay Packers: Live updates, start time and betting odds

Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield celebrates after a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders on Dec. 8.
Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield celebrates after a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders on Dec. 8. Mayfield looks to stay unbeaten in a Rams uniform with a win over the Packers tonight.
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

Baker Mayfield and the Rams try to brighten their season with win over the Green Bay Packers in the freezing confines of Lambeau Field on Monday. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. PST (TV: ABC, ESPN).

By Gary KleinStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

Win under belt, Rams say Baker Mayfield need not learn whole playbook for Packers

By Gary Klein

Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield gestures during a win over the Raiders on Dec. 8.
Baker Mayfield had 48 hours to get ready for what turned out to be a historic performance.

After leading the Rams to a last-minute victory over the Las Vegas Raiders last week, it took the quarterback about 72 hours to come down.

“Probably Sunday afternoon my adrenaline and everything kind of like settled down a little bit,” Mayfield said Thursday. “I slept for probably a day and half.”

Mayfield was wide awake and ready for what comes next as the Rams began preparations for a game Monday night against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Rams vs. Green Bay Packers matchups, how to watch and prediction

By Gary Klein

Breaking down how the Rams (4-9) and the Green Bay Packers (5-8) match up heading into their game at 5:15 p.m. PST on Monday at Lambeau Field. The game will be shown on ABC (Ch. 7), ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Desportes.

When Rams have the ball

Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson warms up before a loss to the New Orleans Saints in November.
After coming off the bench and leading the Rams to a dramatic victory over the Las Vegas Raiders — with less than 48 hours of preparation — quarterback Baker Mayfield will start for the first time.

Mayfield completed 22 of 35 passes for 230 yards and a winning touchdown to wide receiver Van Jefferson in the 17-16 victory over the Raiders. Jefferson and receivers Ben Skowronek and Tutu Atwell have stepped up in the absence of injured star Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson. Receiver Brandon Powell also has made plays the last few games.

Running back Cam Akers rushed for a touchdown and also caught a key pass against the Raiders. He could play an important role against a Packers defense that ranks 30th among 32 teams against the run.

Rams vs. Packers: Betting odds, lines and picks against the spread

By Adam Burke

Rams center Brian Allen celebrates after a Rams touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders on Dec. 8.
Rams center Brian Allen celebrates after a Rams touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders on Dec. 8. The Rams look to pull off an upset Monday night against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

For a Rams team that desperately needed a pick-me-up, an unlikely source provided exactly that. Baker Mayfield, claimed on waivers two days before Thursday’s game against the Raiders, led an eight-play, 98-yard drive to come away with a 17-16 win to snap a six-game losing streak.

When the Rams signed Mayfield, some bloggers had their Spidey senses tingling, as Sean McVay is a pretty good coach to work with high-round picks that have talent, but maybe haven’t had the best situations. Jared Goff went from completely lost in 2016 to a Pro Bowler in 2017 and 2018. Matthew Stafford won a Super Bowl last season. Baker has shown flashes throughout his career, but this may be a spot for him to experience a career rebirth.

Rams at Green Bay Packers (-7, 39.5)

Will that translate this week? Well, Mayfield has had more time to dig into the playbook, but he also profiles as a guy that may be better when he can just go out there and let his instincts take over rather than overthinking it. He was 22 of 35 for 230 yards with two exceptional drives and a lot of ugly play in between. He was sacked four times and the Rams managed just 4.6 yards per play against one of the league’s worst defenses.

