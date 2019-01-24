Soccer: Landon Donovan comes out of retirement for a third time to join the San Diego Sockers

Donovan, 36, who scored 145 goals for the Galaxy and San Jose Earthquakes, stepped away from soccer after winning a record sixth MLS Cup with the Galaxy in 2014. But he returned for the final six regular-season games and the playoffs in 2016. He then retired again, only to sign with Leon of Mexico’s Liga MX in January 2018, playing in six matches and failing to score in a brief five-month stay,