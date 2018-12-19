Chris Pontius and Dave Romney will return to the Galaxy next season

The Galaxy have signed two more players for the 2019 season, reaching agreements with veteran midfielder Chris Pontius and versatile defender Dave Romney.
Terms of the Pontius deal were not available. The Yorba Linda native, 31, made $175,000 last season, his first with the Galaxy and his 10th in MLS. He played in 26 games, starting 15, and matching a career high with six assists. His contract expired after the season.
Romney, 25, from Irvine, set career bests for starts (26), minutes (2,354) and assists (3) while playing everywhere along the Galaxy’s back line. His new deal is for two seasons with a third-year option and will nearly double his salary from the $74,418 he made in 2018.
Midfielder Ema Boateng, the third player out of contract, has not had a deal announced.
The Galaxy will open the 2019 season March 2 at home, playing the Chicago Fire at Dignity Health Sports Park. The team has also announced three training-camp games in Southern California, against Toronto on Feb. 9 at home; Feb. 16 against Vancouver at the Orange County Great Park in Irvine; and Feb. 23 against Colorado at home.