LAFC hits the scoring afterburners in 6-1 victory over Vancouver

It took awhile for the Los Angeles Football Club offense to awaken, but once it did there was no stopping the Black and Gold in its 6-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps at Banc of California Stadium on Saturday.
When goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega came off his line too soon, forward Yordy Reyna slid the ball into an open net in the fifth minute to give Vancouver an early lead.
The home side pressured the Whitecaps from the outset, finally leveling the score at 1-1 on a goal by Andy Rose off a corner kick in the 35th minute. It didn’t take long for LAFC to push in front as Adama Diomande scored his fourth goal of the season six minutes later.
Mark-Anthony Kaye scored his fourth goal of the season in the opening minute of the second half to make it 3-1. Carlos Vela tallied in the 54th and 70th minutes (his 18th and 19th) and Diego Rossi closed out the scoring with his 10th goal in the 72nd minute.
It was another impressive showing in front of a chanting home crowd for LAFC (13-4-2), which won for the sixth time in seven games to maintain its record pace and widen its lead to nine points over the crosstown rival Galaxy in the Western Conference.
LAFC has accumulated an MLS-record 43 points in its first 19 games and Bob Bradley notched his 153rd victory — second among active coaches behind Bruce Arena (203). Since joining LAFC, Bradley has posted a 29-11-13 record.
LAFC generated 31 shots, 14 on goal, while the 11th-place Whitecaps mustered only five. LAFC dominated in time of possession and had 10 corner kicks to Vancouver’s three.
Vela, the 2018 MLS All-Star captain and Best XI selection is at the forefront of all offensive categories. He leads the league in goals (19), shots (99), shots on goal (41) and assists (12).