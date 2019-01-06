U.S. women's soccer team's trip to Europe is no vacation

“Overall it’s so different than it was even two World Cups ago in terms of just the depth and the talent and the level of players out there and the level of teams,” Ellis, whose U.S. squad is the reigning champion and ranked No. 1 in the world, said of the global landscape in women’s soccer. “Someone asked me is this going to be the hardest World Cup to win? Yeah. Every World Cup should be better than the one before.”