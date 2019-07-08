Three major soccer tournament finals in one day worth the watch

Grant Wahl, the longtime Sports Illustrated soccer writer and a Fox Sports soccer “correspondent-at-large,” corresponded on his Twitter feed with posts calling it “terribly disrespectful” that the organizers of the two men’s events, with FIFA’s approval, scheduled their finals on the same day as the Women’s World Cup. Wahl also posted video of an interview he did a month ago with CONCACAF president Victor Montagliani, who admitted “it was simply an error” to schedule the Gold Cup final on the same day, saying it could have been on Saturday instead.