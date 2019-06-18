Women’s World Cup on TV: Australia looks to improve its chances of advancing

The buzz: Unbeaten and with a +6 goal differential, Italy is already through to the second round, thanks in part to Cristiana Girelli’s hat trick against Jamaica. It will be Le Azzurre’s first trip to the round of 16 since the first Women’s World Cup in 1991. Brazil, meanwhile, has everything to play for. After losing a 2-0 halftime lead in a 3-2 loss to Australia, it needs a win or draw and a loss or draw for Australia against Jamaica to finish second in the group and assure passage to the second round. Even if Australia gets a result, Brazil could still move on with a tie or loss as a third-place team, but the scenarios get tricky there. Brazil has never lost to Italy, outscoring it 17-6 in five meetings. Moreover, Brazil hasn’t exited a Women’s World Cup in the group stage since 1995. If they do so here, it would almost certainly end the World Cup careers of Marta, Formiga and Cristiane, three of women’s soccer’s most legendary players.