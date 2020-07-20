Jordan Harvey gives a tour of LAFC’s gaming room inside Orlando bubble

Living life in the MLS bubble might have downsides, but it looks like professional soccer players have it much better than most of the populace when it comes to gaming rooms.

In his latest video diary update, LAFC defender Jordan Harvey provides a quick tour of LAFC’s gaming lounge. It appears most of the LAFC crew is particularly fond of button-mashing on the PS4 and Xbox, but some players prefer going old school when it comes to rekindling their old arcade memories.

And of course there’s a ping-pong table. All professional sports teams need a ping-pong table. Check out the video above.