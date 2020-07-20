Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Soccer

Jordan Harvey gives a tour of LAFC’s gaming room inside Orlando bubble

By Times staff
July 20, 2020
5:45 AM
ORLANDO, Fla.  — 

Living life in the MLS bubble might have downsides, but it looks like professional soccer players have it much better than most of the populace when it comes to gaming rooms.

In his latest video diary update, LAFC defender Jordan Harvey provides a quick tour of LAFC’s gaming lounge. It appears most of the LAFC crew is particularly fond of button-mashing on the PS4 and Xbox, but some players prefer going old school when it comes to rekindling their old arcade memories.

And of course there’s a ping-pong table. All professional sports teams need a ping-pong table. Check out the video above.

Soccer
Times staff

