NBC’s ‘Premier League Mornings Live’ will be live at Coliseum this weekend

On most weekends the games are the main attraction during NBC Sports’ broadcasts of the English Premier League. But this weekend the network is taking the show on the road, to the peristyle end of the L.A. Coliseum, where the action on the pitch may be little more than a backdrop.

NBC’s main studio show, “Premier League Mornings Live,” will broadcast Saturday and Sunday morning from beneath the Olympic torch, with regular commentators Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe and Tim Howard, the record-setting former U.S. national team and Everton goalkeeper. They will be joined throughout the weekend by special guests, including actor Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard from “Ted Lasso”), former U.S. national team defender Jay DeMerit and Alan Shearer, who scored a record 260 goals in 441 Premier League appearances for Blackburn and Newcastle.

“I know from my previous visits to the U.S. that football fans are incredibly passionate, getting up early in the morning to follow their favorite clubs,” Shearer, who was recently inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame, said in a statement.

The event begins at 4 a.m. both mornings and will end at noon Saturday and 11:30 a.m. Sunday. For more information, go to nbcsports.com/PremierLeagueMorningsLive.

The weekend’s festivities will include broadcasts from nine Premier League games, including Sunday’s clash between Manchester United and Liverpool, which kicks off at 8:30 a.m. There will also be soccer skill challenges and visits by mascots from five Premier League clubs.

In addition, commentators Roger Bennett and Michael Davies, “The Men in Blazers,” will do a live segment of their show Saturday. NBC announced earlier this week that the irreverent duo will be returning to the network for an eighth season.

Anyone interested in attending must provide proof they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The L.A. fan fest is the sixth remote broadcast of “Premier League Mornings Live” and the first on the West Coast following events in Miami Beach, New York City, Washington D.C., Boston and Austin. The 2020 event schedule for Philadelphia was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

