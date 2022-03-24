Soccer

Photos: United States and Mexico play to draw in World Cup qualifying

U.S. defender DeAndre Yedlin reacts after United States forward Christian Pulisic and Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa collide during the first half of Thursday’s World Cup qualifying match in Mexico City.
(Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
By Gary CoronadoStaff Photographer 
MEXICO CITY — 

One of the most storied rivalries in international soccer was renewed Thursday when the United States men’s national soccer team played to a 0-0 draw against Mexico at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Los Angeles Times veteran photographer Gary Coronado captured many of the game’s biggest moments from his sideline vantage point. Check out his best photos of the game:

(Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
U.S. defender Antonee Robinson (12) receives a yellow card during the first half Thursday.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
U.S. midfielder Kellyn Acosta (23) and Mexico forward Jesus Corona (17) battle for the ball in the first half.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
U.S. forward Christian Pulisic grimaces after being taken down as Mexico defender Hector Moreno walks next to him during the first half.
(Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
U.S. defender Walker Zimmerman, front, and Mexico forward Raul Jimenez battle for the ball during the first half.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
U.S. defender Miles Robinson, left, and Mexico defender Jorge Sanchez jump for the ball during the first half.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
Mexico coach Gerardo Martino, left, and U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter share a laugh during the second half.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
Mexico defender Jorge Sanchez, left, and U.S. forward Christian Pulisic battle for the ball in the second half.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
U.S. defender Antonee Robinson, top, and Mexico defender Johan Vazquez (5) and other Mexico players battle for a corner kick in the second half.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
U.S. midfielder Yunus Musah, left, and Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez battle for control of the ball during the second half.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Soccer
Gary Coronado

Gary Coronado has been a staff photographer for the Los Angeles Times since 2016. He is a 2007 Pulitzer Prize finalist in feature photography for images of Central Americans risking life and limb as they jump aboard the trains from southern Mexico bound for the United States and a 2005 Pulitzer Prize finalist in breaking news photography for team coverage of hurricanes. He began freelancing for the Orange County Register and relocated to south Florida in 2001, when he was awarded a fellowship through the Freedom Forum. Coronado grew up in Southern California and graduated from USC.

