Photos: United States and Mexico play to draw in World Cup qualifying

One of the most storied rivalries in international soccer was renewed Thursday when the United States men’s national soccer team played to a 0-0 draw against Mexico at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Los Angeles Times veteran photographer Gary Coronado captured many of the game’s biggest moments from his sideline vantage point. Check out his best photos of the game:

U.S. defender Antonee Robinson receives a yellow card for fouling Mexico forward Raul Jimenez during the first half. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)

U.S. midfielder Kellyn Acosta (23) and Mexico forward Jesus Corona (17) battle for the ball in the first half. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

U.S. forward Christian Pulisic grimaces after being taken down as Mexico defender Hector Moreno walks next to him during the first half. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)

U.S. defender Walker Zimmerman, front, and Mexico forward Raul Jimenez battle for the ball during the first half. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

U.S. defender Miles Robinson, left, and Mexico defender Jorge Sanchez jump for the ball during the first half. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Mexico coach Gerardo Martino, left, and U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter share a laugh during the second half. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Mexico defender Jorge Sanchez, left, and U.S. forward Christian Pulisic battle for the ball in the second half. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

U.S. defender Antonee Robinson, top, and Mexico defender Johan Vazquez (5) and other Mexico players battle for a corner kick in the second half. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)