Photos: United States and Mexico play to draw in World Cup qualifying

Share
MEXICO CITY —
One of the most storied rivalries in international soccer was renewed Thursday when the United States men’s national soccer team played to a 0-0 draw against Mexico at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.
Los Angeles Times veteran photographer Gary Coronado captured many of the game’s biggest moments from his sideline vantage point. Check out his best photos of the game:
All about the beautiful game
Go inside the L.A. pro soccer scene and beyond in Kevin Baxter's weekly newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.