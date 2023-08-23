Advertisement
Soccer

Carlos Vela’s goal and assist lead LAFC past Rapids

LAFC forward Carlos Vela runs across the field during the second half.
LAFC forward Carlos Vela had a goal and assist during the team’s win over the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday.
(Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)
Associated Press
Carlos Vela had a goal and an assist to lead LAFC past the Colorado Rapids 4-0 on Wednesday night.

LAFC (11-6-7) has won all five of its home matches against Colorado, outscoring the Rapids 14-2 in those matches. Colorado (3-11-10) still only has 16 goals through 24 games this season.

Vela, who returned from an injury, had a goal and an assist in the opening 30 minutes to help give LAFC a 2-0 lead. Vela secured a loose ball near midfield and raced the other way to find Mateusz Bogusz, who curled a shot into the net in the 19th minute.

Vela was left wide open at the top of the box for a through ball and slotted it inside the post in the 29th minute. Vela has scored seven goals in 10 career matches against the Rapids, including a pair of hat tricks in 2019 and 2022.

LAFC made it 3-0 in the 36th minute on Ryan Hollingshead’s shot from a difficult angle. Cristian Olivera capped the scoring in the 83rd.

Soccer

