MMA rankings: Junior Dos Santos moves up in the heavweight division

Kamaru Usman scored the biggest win of the month and one of the biggest of the year when he dethroned longtime UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in dominant fashion. It was the sort of win that suggests Usman could hold the title for some time to come. However, there are plenty of challenges in the deep welterweight division. Colby Covington is likely next while unbeaten Ben Askren established himself as a factor with a win over Robbie Lawler. Jorge Masvidal reentered the top ten with a brutal knockout of Darren Till while surging fighters like Leon Edwards and Elizeu Zaleski Dos Santos picked up wins but are still outside the top 10.