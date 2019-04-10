Morning Briefing: Manziel is not a Johnny come lately anymore

LaVar also said that LiAngelo would appear in the NBA Summer League and get an NBA contract this year. He said that LiAngelo is the “biggest and the strongest 2-guard in the NBA right now.” Of course, LiAngelo doesn’t play in the NBA, so being the best player there at any position would be quite a feat. Then again, LiAngelo was named finals MVP of the Junior Basketball Assn., a league founded by….. LaVar Ball.