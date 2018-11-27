Rams agree to settle lawsuit over St. Louis seat licenses

The Rams have agreed to settle three class-action lawsuits by fans who purchased personal seat licenses during the franchise’s two decades in Missouri, according to a filing Monday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis.
The brief status report on the three lawsuits, later consolidated into one case, said the parties are in the process of gathering signatures for the settlement agreement and expect to file a motion for preliminary approval by Dec. 17.
No details of the settlement were provided.
The litigation revolves around about 46,000 personal seat licenses to buy season tickets in St. Louis first sold by FANS, Inc., the ticketing agent for the Rams, and later by the franchise. The original PSLs for games at the Edward Jones Dome ran through the end of the 2024 season, though the agreement said it could be terminated at any time.
The three lawsuits were filed in the weeks after NFL owners voted in January 2016 to approve the Rams returning to Los Angeles.
The plaintiffs sought the right to purchase tickets to Rams games in L.A., refunds for the unused portion of PSLs and damages.
The consolidated case has been stayed since May, allowing the parties to participate in two mediation sessions and negotiate the settlement.
A Rams spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.