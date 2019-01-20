The Sports Report: A dominant performance by Manny Pacquiao

Howdy everyone, and welcome to the Sunday edition of the Los Angeles Times daily sports newsletter. My name is Houston Mitchell and I’m your host for the festivities.
The weekends will have abbreviated versions of the newsletter as I try to avoid working too hard seven days a week. But, a new feature debuts in this newsletter.
Boxing
Manny Pacquiao dominated Adrien Broner, who seemed confused about what the word “boxing” means. He seemed to think the winner throws the fewest number of punches. Read all about it here.
Rams-Saints
Today’s the big day. Rams vs. the Saints in New Orleans for a Super Bowl berth against the winner of the other big game today, New England vs. the Chiefs in Kansas City.
The Rams vs. Saints start at noon Pacific and will be on Fox.
The Patriots-Chiefs game will be at 3:30 p.m. Pacific on CBS.
Let’s all meet up Monday in this newsletter to discuss the results.
You voted in our poll!
We asked you to vote in our poll to predict who will win each game, and 1,648 of you did. Here are the results
Who will win the Rams-Saints game?
Rams, 69.4%
Saints, 30.6%
Who will win the Patriots-Chiefs game?
Chiefs, 59.8%
Patriots, 40.2%
Lakers
The Lakers blew a 21-point lead against the Houston Rockets before losing in overtime, 138-134. The worst part though is they may have lost Lonzo Ball for a while due to an ankle injury.
UCLA vs. USC
In a season where much has gone wrong for both teams, USC’s men’s basketball team defeat UCLA, 80-67, to end a four-game losing streak against the Bruins.
Kings
The Kings gave up six goals in the second period of a 7-1 loss to Colorado.
Ducks
Troy Terry scored his first career goal to lead the Ducks past the New Jersey Devils, 3-2.
This date in sports history
1968: Houston ends UCLA's 47-game basketball winning streak, 71-69.
1980: The Pittsburgh Steelers defeat the Rams, 31-19, in Super Bowl XIV at the Rose Bowl.
1985: The San Francisco 49ers defeat the Miami Dolphins, 38-16 in Super Bowl XIX.
Notable birthdays
1964: NBA guard Ron Harper
1966: NFL quarterback Rich Gannon
1973: NBA player Jalen Rose
Notable deaths
1947: Negro League star and Hall of Fame catcher Josh Gibson, 35, of a brain tumor
1984: Olympic swimmer Johnny Weissmuller at age 79, stroke.
1997: Baseball player Curt Flood, 59, throat cancer.
