The Sports Report: Recapping the Super Bowl

Jared Goff seemed a bit nervous in his first Super Bowl, though some of his ineffectiveness was due to great defense by New England. And at some point we have to find out just what was going on with Todd Gurley in the postseason. He disappeared the last two games. He has to be hurt, otherwise the game plan Sean McVay laid out for him makes no sense at all. He carried the ball on the Rams’ first offensive play and then only two more times the first half. This is a guy who was touted as an MVP candidate most of the season. If he’s not hurt, how does that make sense?