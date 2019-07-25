Beach volleyball’s top players to square off in Hermosa Beach Open

The Hermosa Beach Open features the top beach volleyball players in the nation.

In the past, the tournament has included many Olympians, including gold medalists Misty May-Treanor, Kerri Walsh-Jennings and Phil Dalhausser.

This year’s tournament, which began Thurday with qualifying matches and runs through Sunday, boasts several participants who are hopeful to compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

John Hyden, a 1996 Olympian with the U.S. volleyball team, won the Hermosa Beach men’s title last year with Theo Brunner. Hyden will look to repeat with a new partner, Piotr Marciniak. Marciniak, a former member of the Polish national volleyball team, joined the AVP in 2012.

Advertisement

Hyden and Marciniak are seeded sixth for Hermosa Beach. Tim Bomgren and Troy Field are seeded first, followed by Chaim Schalk and Jeremy Casebeer, who won the Seattle Open last month.

Betsi Flint and Emily Day are the No. 1-seeded women’s team. Daywon the 2017 Hermosa Open with Brittany Hochevar.

Advertisement

Terese Cannon and Irene Pollock are seeded second and Amanda Dowdy and Corinne Quiggle are seeded third.