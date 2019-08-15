Conor McGregor appears to punch a man at a pub in newly surfaced video

A video has surfaced that appears to show UFC star Conor McGregor punching a man at a pub in Ireland earlier this year.

TMZ, which published the video Thursday morning, said that police are investigating the incident but that no arrests have been made at this point.

The video, said to be shot April 6, appears to show McGregor attempting to buy a round of shots for the patrons at the Marble Arch Pub in Dublin. One man sitting at the bar apparently did not want to participate and can be seen twice removing the cup McGregor placed in front of him.

The footage then appears to skip ahead several minutes to show McGregor drinking a shot, then suddenly punching the man in the face.

The man somehow remained upright and on his stool, and McGregor was quickly dragged away.

McGregor and his representatives have not responded to requests for comment.

At least one patron at the pub was giving McGregor a hard time about the fighter’s loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October, Dublin Live reported at the time.

McGregor, who announced his retirement from mixed martial arts in March, has a history of losing his temper in public.

He was jailed briefly last year and faced felony charges after attacking a bus occupied by Nurmagomedov, and ultimately struck a plea deal that resulted in community service.

Earlier this year, McGregor received a six-month suspension for his role in a brawl immediately following his match against Nurmagomedov.

McGregor was arrested in March for allegedly smashing a fan’s phone in Miami; the charges were eventually dropped.