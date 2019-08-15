Racing! Game Winner out of Travers

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome to our horse racing newsletter as Jerry Hollendorfer gets word he can race in New York.
The Travers, the signature race of the Saratoga summer season, was supposed to be a meeting of Eclipse Award- winning Game Winner and Maximum Security, who won the Kentucky Derby for about 23 minutes before being disqualified. Both horses are owned by Gary and Mary West.
Instead, neither horse will run in this $1.25- million race for 3-year-olds. Game Winner was taken out of next Saturday’s Travers field when he came down with a virus.
“He worked great, but [Thursday] he had a little temperature,” trainer Bob Baffert told the NYRA communications staff. “There’s been a little virus going through the barn. He was the second one this week. I hope it stays away from the others.”
Baffert doesn’t know where Game Winner might race next.
“We’re still absorbing the disappointment,” Baffert said. “He’s going to be fine, but it’s the timing. … It’s too bad because he couldn’t be doing better right now.”
Trainer Jason Servis pulled Maximum Security from the Travers also on Thursday.
“I don’t like where he’s at,” Servis told the Monmouth publicity department. “He’s not eating the way I want him to eat, and he’s not carrying the weight I’d like to see him carry. I just want to make sure he’s 100% for his next race, and he’s not there right now.”
Maximum Security could be pointed to the Pennsylvania Derby on Sept. 21. In theory, Game Winner could also be ready for that race and then the Wests would have to decide if this is the race they want to run their two best 3-year-olds against each other.
“The best thing is to wait until he is 100% and point to the Pennsylvania Derby,” Servis said. “I’ll probably give him a week off and that still gives me more than four weeks until the Pennsylvania Derby.”
Hollendorfer OK in N.Y.
Jerry Hollendorfer was reinstated in good standing and can run his horses in New York. In a reversal of a reversal of an earlier decision, New York is allowing the H all of F ame trainer to run at Saratoga. Initially Hollendorfer was told he could run in New York, then about a week later he was told he couldn’t. Now with the end of the summer Saratoga season approaching he’s good to go.
When Hollendorfer was barred, he moved many of his horses to Don Chatlos, his New York- based assistant trainer.
Hollendorfer currently can’t run at Golden Gate Fields but the litigation hasn’t really started. It’s expected that the same kind of motion that got him back into Del Mar would be filed for Golden Gate and eventually Santa Anita. Even though a San Diego judge ruled in Hollendorfer’s favor, it’s not necessarily a predictor on how another judge might rule. Golden Gate reopened for its summer meeting on Thursday.
Hollendorfer was barred from all Stronach tracks after four of his Santa Anita horses died either racing or in training. He lost two more up at Golden Gate.
Del Mar review
Under a patient ride by Ruben Fuentes, Sedamar won Thursday’s feature, a one-mile turf allowance for Cal-bred fillies and mares. The winning margin was 1¼ lengths.
The 3-year-old filly trained by Shelbe Ruis, paid $6.60, $3.00 and $2.40. Shehastheritestuff was second and Smiling Annie was third.
Del Mar preview
Friday will have its usual late start of 4 p.m. for eight races. There are three turf races, one stakes, two allowance races and three for maidens.
The feature will be the $85,000 CTT & TOC Stakes. This is named after two groups who have been in way too many meetings together this year. The CTT is the California Thoroughbred Trainers and the TOC is the Thoroughbred Owners of California. When you hear t he Stronach Group talk about stakeholders, these are two of the groups.
Unfortuantely, there is no Hollendorfer-trained horse in the race to add a little spice.
The race is 1 3/8 miles for fillies and mares going on the turf. The favorite, at 2-1, is Pantsonfire for trainer Richard Baltas and jockey Flavien Prat. She is four-for-21 lifetime and won the Grade 3 Astra Stakes at Santa Anita by 5¼ lengths two races back.
The second favorite, at 5-2, is Mirth for Phil D’Amato and Martin Garcia. She is four for 14 in her career but has has run in only one stakes race, an ungraded black type race, in which she was second.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 8, 8 (1 also eligible), 10, 8, 11, 10, 7, 10 (3 ae).
Bob Ike’s DM pick of the day
FOURTH RACE: No, 2 Silky Slew (4-1)
Comebacker from the Andy Mathis barn has been away since October but won smartly over this layout last summer and should fire a good shot off the bench. Tactical and drawn well inside under Geovanni Franco, who rode her to victory here last year, the lightly raced 5-year-old looks well meant in her return.
Thursday’s result: Sedamar setted in nicely off the pace, got interested on the far turn and put things in gear in the stretch to win by 1¼ lengths. She was bet down and paid $6.60 to win.
Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).
Los Alamitos weekend preview
It’s time to turn things over to marketing guru Orlando Gutierrez, who will tell us about the upcoming weekend at Los Alamitos. Orlando, the floor is yours.
“A solid seven-race program plus a Pick 6 carryover of $7,506 will headline Friday night’s card. First post is 7:50 p.m. The Pick 6 will start in the second race — an 870-yard test for quarter horses and thoroughbreds led by recent runner-up Raw Diamond.
“The feature is the seventh race when 3-year-olds and upward face go 300 yards in a $13,100 allowance. Estelline, the fastest qualifier to the Grade 2 PCQHRA Breeders Futurity in 2018, will make her sophomore debut from the two. The Oregon-bred filly by Carters Cartel finished fourth in the futurity final on Oct. 6 and has been on the bench since then. Estelline worked 220 yards from the gate in a nice clocking of 12.10 seconds on July 30 in preparation for her 3-year-old debut. Erasmo Gasca will ride the homebred filly for trainer Hector Magallanes.
“A berth to the John Deere Juvenile Challenge final will be on the line when nine 2-year-olds go in the $43,291 California regional final on Saturday at Los Alamitos. The Juvenile Challenge is part of the 2019 AQHA Bank of America Racing Challenge, which will be held at t he Downs at Albuquerque on Oct. 26.
“Trained by Nick Lowe, fastest qualifier CM Singing The Blues will head the California regional final at 350 yards following his trial victory by a neck. The Oregon-bred gelding usually has a strong finishing kick such as when he rallied from third to win his trial heat on Aug. 3. Cesar Franco will be aboard the son of Inseperable. The rest will be headed by a strong foursome owned by Reliance Ranches and trained by Mike Robbins. The best of the group is likely Invader, who has three victories at Los Alamitos this year.
“The richest race of the weekend is the 49th running of the Grade 2, $211,100 Golden State Derby. Owner Ed Allred will go after a record sixth win in this race with fastest qualifier Chocolatito. The Favorite Cartel gelding is three for three this season and comes in after posting a ¾ length win in the trials. He’ll be facing a field that includes La Primera Del Año Derby winner Terrific First Down, 2018 PCQHRA Breeders Futurity winner Cole Man 47 and Grade 1 stakes placed runner Ali Babe Foose. His toughest challenger could be Favorite Motion, who won the other trial by a length.
“BH Lisas Boy scored his 21st win in 40 career starts in the Bank of America California final last Saturday night. The win earned the 7-year-old gelding a berth to the $250,000 Bank of America Challenge Championship at The Downs at Albuquerque later this year.”
Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day
THIRD RACE: No. 7 Jess Feel Better (3-1)
He was hard to manage when lugging in sharply soon after the start of last better-than-looked outing when galloping out well. He now takes a key class drop while making only third start since January and has upside for a trainer who is winning at an 18 percent clip.
Final thought
Now, the star of the show, Thursday’s results and Friday’s entries.
Del Mar Charts Results for Thursday, August 15.
Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 22nd day of a 36-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $21,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000. Time 23.60 47.93 1:14.14 1:27.61 1:41.06
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Empress of Lov
|119
|1
|3
|1–1
|1–hd
|1–1
|1–1
|1–1¼
|Talamo
|0.70
|5
|Love of Art
|121
|5
|6
|6–2
|5–½
|4–hd
|2–½
|2–2¼
|Bejarano
|5.70
|2
|Cee Sam's Girl
|119
|2
|5
|4–2½
|4–3½
|3–1
|3–3½
|3–8¼
|Cedillo
|10.10
|6
|Kennedie Sky
|119
|6
|7
|7
|6–½
|6–1
|4–1½
|4–2¾
|Delgadillo
|18.70
|4
|Victory Ice
|112
|4
|4
|5–hd
|7
|7
|5–1½
|5–4¼
|Diaz, Jr.
|23.90
|7
|Topaz Time
|121
|7
|2
|3–2
|2–hd
|2–hd
|6–½
|6–3¼
|Roman
|4.20
|3
|Forbidden Command
|123
|3
|1
|2–1½
|3–3½
|5–1
|7
|7
|Jimenez
|12.20
|1
|EMPRESS OF LOV
|3.40
|2.40
|2.10
|5
|LOVE OF ART (IRE)
|4.00
|3.00
|2
|CEE SAM'S GIRL
|3.00
|$1 EXACTA (1-5)
|$6.20
|$2 QUINELLA (1-5)
|$8.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-5-2-6)
|$10.75
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-5-2)
|$12.65
Winner–Empress of Lov Dbb.f.4 by Empire Way out of Angela's Love, by Not For Love. Bred by Terry C. Lovingier (CA). Trainer: Craig Dollase. Owner: Joette Youkhanna. Mutuel Pool $149,279 Exacta Pool $86,575 Quinella Pool $3,781 Superfecta Pool $32,582 Trifecta Pool $55,864. Claimed–Empress of Lov by Darrin Albert. Trainer: Edward Freeman. Claimed–Topaz Time by Madden Racing, Melen, Steve and Pham, Don. Trainer: Jonathan Wong. Scratched–none.
EMPRESS OF LOV sped to the early lead, set a pressured pace inside then inched away leaving the first turn, dueled inside leaving the backstretch and into the second turn, edged away again leaving that turn, responded when challenged again in upper stretch, edged away under urging in midstretch, drifted out from the whip late but held gamely. LOVE OF ART (IRE) chased three deep then outside a rival on the backstretch, continued off the rail on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, bid well outside the winner in upper stretch, could not match that one in the final furlong but bested the others. CEE SAM'S GIRL stalked a bit off the rail, ranged up three deep leaving the second turn and into the stretch to loom a threat but could not sustain the bid in the final furlong. KENNEDIE SKY angled in and settled inside then came out on the backstretch, continued outside into and on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. VICTORY ICE chased just off the rail then inside on the backstretch and second turn and into the stretch and weakened. TOPAZ TIME had speed outside foes then stalked off the rail, bid three deep on the backstretch and second turn, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened. FORBIDDEN COMMAND pressed the pace outside the winner then stalked a bit off the rail leaving the first turn, bid again between horses on the backstretch and into the second turn, dropped back some leaving that turn and had little left for the drive.
SECOND RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $40,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 25.22 50.53 1:14.83 1:37.60 1:49.37
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Tequila Joe
|122
|2
|3
|3–1
|3–1½
|3–1½
|2–2
|1–ns
|Talamo
|1.90
|1
|Snazzy Dresser
|120
|1
|2
|1–1
|1–2
|1–1
|1–1½
|2–2¼
|Gutierrez
|1.40
|6
|Erotic
|120
|4
|1
|2–1½
|2–1½
|2–hd
|3–1½
|3–1¼
|Prat
|2.00
|5
|Tough It Out
|120
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Espinoza
|9.20
|2
|TEQUILA JOE
|5.80
|2.80
|1
|SNAZZY DRESSER
|2.60
|6
|EROTIC
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-2)
|$14.40
|$1 EXACTA (2-1)
|$5.50
|$2 QUINELLA (1-2)
|$5.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-1-6-5)
|$1.05
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-6)
|$4.45
Winner–Tequila Joe B.g.6 by Stormy Atlantic out of Strike It Up, by Smart Strike. Bred by Pin Oak Stud, LLC (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Drummond, Lee, McGoldrick, Brian,Riso, Joe, Schwartz, Paul and Xitco, John V.. Mutuel Pool $116,476 Daily Double Pool $31,408 Exacta Pool $42,245 Quinella Pool $2,144 Superfecta Pool $5,999 Trifecta Pool $15,438. Claimed–Snazzy Dresser by Bankers, Tim and Ortiz, Sr., Manuel. Trainer: Manuel Ortiz, Sr. Scratched–Calle Kingpin, He Will.
TEQUILA JOE stalked a bit off the rail, ranged up three deep into the second turn then continued alongside a foe leaving that turn and finished willingly under urging to edged the runner-up on the line. SNAZZY DRESSER took the early lead and set a moderate pace along the inside, turned back a pair of bids into the second turn to edge away again and held on well but was nipped in the final stride. EROTIC angled in and stalked inside, bid briefly between foes approaching the second turn then stalked inside again on that turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. TOUGH IT OUT chased a bit off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally.
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $36,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.30 47.31 1:12.22 1:25.49 1:39.17
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Secret Courier
|118
|4
|2
|1–1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–3¾
|Gryder
|1.90
|4
|Unbroken Star
|124
|3
|4
|4–1½
|3–hd
|3–1½
|2–1
|2–1¼
|Talamo
|1.70
|2
|Blame It On Kitty
|118
|2
|5
|5
|5
|5
|4–hd
|3–¾
|Prat
|6.10
|1
|Fast as Cass
|122
|1
|1
|2–1½
|2–2
|2–½
|3–3
|4–1¼
|Pereira
|15.20
|6
|Tidal Effect
|122
|5
|3
|3–hd
|4–2½
|4–2
|5
|5
|Fuentes
|2.70
|5
|SECRET COURIER
|5.80
|3.00
|2.60
|4
|UNBROKEN STAR
|3.40
|2.60
|2
|BLAME IT ON KITTY
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5)
|$18.40
|$1 EXACTA (5-4)
|$8.60
|$2 QUINELLA (4-5)
|$9.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-4-2-1)
|$6.40
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-2)
|$14.15
Winner–Secret Courier B.g.3 by Paynter out of Courier, by El Corredor. Bred by C. Kidder, N. Cole, L. Griggs & W. Betz (KY). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: Koriner, Brian and Lyons, Janet. Mutuel Pool $230,680 Daily Double Pool $14,305 Exacta Pool $92,208 Quinella Pool $5,267 Superfecta Pool $29,935 Trifecta Pool $54,580. Scratched–Starring John Wain.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-2-5) paid $11.55. Pick Three Pool $52,898.
SECRET COURIER had speed outside a rival then inched away and angled in, set the pace inside, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, kicked clear and drifted in under urging and proved best, then returned bleeding in the mouth. UNBROKEN STAR between horses early, stalked off the rail then outside a rival on the second turn, ranged up four wide into the stretch and was clearly second best. BLAME IT ON KITTY saved ground chasing the pace throughout and outfinished a rival along the fence for the show. FAST AS CASS came off the inside in the run to the first turn, stalked just off the fence, loomed up three deep into the stretch and was edged late for third. TIDAL EFFECT stalked three deep then outside the runner-up, fell back some leaving the second turn and into the stretch and weakened.
FOURTH RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.62 45.27 56.66
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|10
|Mischiffie
|120
|8
|2
|5–½
|5–1½
|3–½
|1–½
|Van Dyke
|1.80
|2
|Be a Shero
|120
|2
|4
|4–1
|4–hd
|4–1
|2–2¼
|T Baze
|8.40
|1
|Road Rager
|120
|1
|3
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–½
|3–nk
|Gryder
|6.60
|9
|Miss Stormy D
|120
|7
|1
|2–2½
|2–3
|2–1
|4–½
|Franco
|2.90
|6
|Miss Tokyo
|120
|5
|6
|3–hd
|3–1½
|5–2½
|5–1¾
|Espinoza
|6.60
|5
|Wicked Liar
|120
|4
|7
|8
|6–½
|6–1
|6–ns
|Talamo
|18.10
|8
|Tinnie
|120
|6
|5
|6–1
|7–1½
|7–2
|7–1½
|Prat
|6.90
|3
|Surreptitious
|120
|3
|8
|7–½
|8
|8
|8
|Bejarano
|26.50
|10
|MISCHIFFIE (IRE)
|5.60
|3.40
|2.80
|2
|BE A SHERO
|6.20
|4.00
|1
|ROAD RAGER
|5.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-10)
|$26.00
|$1 EXACTA (10-2)
|$22.90
|$2 QUINELLA (2-10)
|$21.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-2-1-9)
|$23.48
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-2-1)
|$59.60
Winner–Mischiffie (IRE) B.f.3 by Sir Prancealot (IRE) out of Ellxell (IRE), by Exceed And Excel (AUS). Bred by Ms Ashley O'Leary (IRE). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Michael House. Mutuel Pool $255,038 Daily Double Pool $32,499 Exacta Pool $129,187 Quinella Pool $6,488 Superfecta Pool $54,262 Trifecta Pool $78,963. Scratched–Cellar Door, Montecatini, Taylor and Burton, Visual Magic.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-5-10) paid $23.05. Pick Three Pool $18,723.
MISCHIFFIE (IRE) stalked four wide then three deep, continued outside a rival on the turn and three wide into the stretch, rallied under urging to the front four wide nearing the sixteenth pole and held gamely. BE A SHERO broke out a bit, saved ground stalking the pace, cut the corner into the stretch, got through along the fence in the drive and finished willingly. ROAD RAGER had good early speed and dueled inside, came a bit off the rail in the stretch, battled between horses past midstretch and just held third. MISS STORMY D angled in and dueled outside a rival, was between horses nearing the sixteenth marker and was edged for the show. MISS TOKYO a step slow to begin, stalked between horses then a bit off the rail on the turn, was between rivals into the stretch, came out some in the drive and was outfinished for a minor award. WICKED LIAR hopped slightly in a bit of a slow start, chased outside a rival, came out in upper stretch and lacked the needed rally. TINNIE chased between horses then a bit off the rail, continued inside on the turn and in the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. SURREPTITIOUS broke a bit slowly and was crowded some, saved ground chasing the pace, pulled and was in tight into the turn, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch and also lacked the needed rally.
FIFTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $33,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $62,500-$55,000. Time 21.84 45.10 57.28 1:03.89
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Leucothea
|120
|5
|2
|1–2½
|1–6
|1–15
|1–14½
|Cedillo
|2.50
|4
|Biddy Duke
|117
|4
|6
|6–2½
|6–½
|2–1
|2–3¼
|Espinoza
|0.90
|6
|Lady Agatha
|120
|6
|3
|4–hd
|2–hd
|3–3
|3–5¼
|Fuentes
|31.00
|3
|Foggy Bottom
|120
|3
|7
|8
|8
|5–1½
|4–3¼
|Franco
|26.70
|8
|Musically
|120
|8
|1
|5–1½
|4–hd
|4–2
|5–9
|Maldonado
|3.80
|2
|Canadian Ginger
|120
|2
|8
|7–½
|7–1½
|6–2½
|6–7¼
|Delgadillo
|47.20
|7
|Queen Stormborn
|120
|7
|5
|3–hd
|5–1½
|7–2
|7–6
|Gutierrez
|25.80
|1
|Small Surprise
|120
|1
|4
|2–hd
|3–hd
|8
|8
|Pena
|15.80
|5
|LEUCOTHEA
|7.00
|3.20
|2.60
|4
|BIDDY DUKE
|2.60
|2.20
|6
|LADY AGATHA
|7.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-5)
|$27.60
|$1 EXACTA (5-4)
|$6.60
|$2 QUINELLA (4-5)
|$5.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-4-6-3)
|$36.26
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-6)
|$36.35
Winner–Leucothea Ch.f.2 by Midshipman out of Any for Love (ARG), by Southern Halo. Bred by Woods Edge Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Altamira Racing Stable, Socal Seven Racing and McGoldrick, Brian. Mutuel Pool $245,557 Daily Double Pool $34,967 Exacta Pool $130,463 Quinella Pool $6,766 Superfecta Pool $65,982 Trifecta Pool $93,767. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-10-5) paid $23.75. Pick Three Pool $52,488. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-5-10/11/12-5) 4 correct paid $101.20. Pick Four Pool $100,487. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-2-5-10/11/12-5) 5 correct paid $220.80. Pick Five Pool $502,225.
LEUCOTHEA sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail, kicked clear into the turn, opened up on the bend and drew off in the stretch under a brisk hand ride and steady handling in deep stretch then a hold late. BIDDY DUKE bobbled and was bumped in a slow start, chased between horses then was in a bit tight nearing the half mile pole, went outside a rival on the turn and four wide into the stretch and was second best. LADY AGATHA stalked between horses then a bit off the rail into the stretch and bested the others. FOGGY BOTTOM broke out and bumped with a rival, settled off the rail, went outside a foe on the turn and four wide into the stretch and improved position. MUSICALLY five wide early, stalked four wide leaving the backstretch and on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. CANADIAN GINGER broke slowly, settled off the pace inside, came out around a rival into the stretch and was not a threat. QUEEN STORMBORN hopped at the start, was four wide early then stalked three deep between foes, came three wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive. SMALL SURPRISE broke out a bit, saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back into and through the stretch and gave way.
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.95 46.87 1:10.80 1:22.77 1:34.46
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Sedamar
|120
|4
|4
|3–hd
|4–½
|3–1½
|2–1
|1–1¼
|Fuentes
|2.30
|3
|Shehastheritestuff
|124
|3
|6
|6–2
|6–1½
|6–½
|4–2
|2–2¾
|Bejarano
|1.40
|2
|Smiling Annie
|122
|2
|2
|1–1½
|1–1
|1–1
|1–½
|3–nk
|Van Dyke
|9.40
|7
|Lil Bit Dangerous
|122
|6
|5
|7–hd
|8
|8
|5–hd
|4–1¾
|Espinoza
|18.80
|8
|Algorhythmic
|122
|7
|1
|2–1
|2–1
|2–hd
|3–hd
|5–1¾
|Pereira
|7.10
|5
|Super Bunny
|120
|5
|3
|4–½
|5–2
|5–½
|6–1
|6–¾
|Prat
|5.60
|1
|Battleground State
|124
|1
|7
|8
|7–hd
|7–1½
|7–3
|7–5¾
|T Baze
|46.30
|9
|Papaya
|118
|8
|8
|5–1
|3–hd
|4–hd
|8
|8
|Cedillo
|31.00
|4
|SEDAMAR
|6.60
|3.00
|2.40
|3
|SHEHASTHERITESTUFF
|2.80
|2.20
|2
|SMILING ANNIE
|4.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4)
|$18.20
|$1 EXACTA (4-3)
|$6.40
|$2 QUINELLA (3-4)
|$6.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-2-7)
|$20.73
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-2)
|$18.20
Winner–Sedamar B.f.3 by Richard's Kid out of Win Allison Win, by Stormy Atlantic. Bred by Mick Ruis (CA). Trainer: Shelbe Ruis. Owner: Ruis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $272,392 Daily Double Pool $29,854 Exacta Pool $132,415 Quinella Pool $9,527 Superfecta Pool $68,166 Trifecta Pool $95,615. Claimed–Shehastheritestuff by Stable H. M. A. Trainer: Molly Pearson. Scratched–Aries.
50-Cent Pick Three (10-5-4) paid $28.10. Pick Three Pool $34,442.
SEDAMAR saved ground stalking the pace, waited off heel leaving the second turn, came out in upper stretch, bid alongside the pacesetter in midstretch to gain the lead past the eighth pole, inched away past midstretch and proved best under a tap of the whip a sixteenth out and steady handling. SHEHASTHERITESTUFF chased inside then outside a rival on the second turn, swung four wide into the stretch and bested the rest. SMILING ANNIE sped to the early lead, set the pace along the inside, responded when a rival bid into the second turn, inched away again, fought back inside the winner in midstretch and just held third. LIL BIT DANGEROUS angled in and settled outside a rival chasing the pace, swung four wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. ALGORHYTHMIC stalked off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter into the second turn, tracked again alongside the winner leaving that turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. SUPER BUNNY stalked outside a rival then between horses on the backstretch and into the second turn, continued off the rail leaving that turn and three wide into the stretch and also weakened. BATTLEGROUND STATE off a bit slowly, pulled some then saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and did not rally. PAPAYA also a bit slow to begin, stalked three deep to the stretch and weakened.
SEVENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.30 46.57 59.24 1:06.11
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|10
|I Want One
|120
|10
|2
|3–2
|2–½
|2–3
|1–¾
|Bejarano
|3.50
|7
|Liberalism
|120
|7
|1
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–hd
|2–5½
|Fuentes
|0.70
|3
|Navy Queen
|113
|3
|5
|4–hd
|5–2½
|5–1
|3–ns
|Diaz, Jr.
|5.40
|9
|Flying Business
|120
|9
|8
|5–1
|4–hd
|3–2
|4–1¼
|T Baze
|15.10
|1
|Almost a Factor
|120
|1
|10
|10
|6–½
|6–3
|5–2¼
|Franco
|12.50
|4
|Sweet Honor
|120
|4
|3
|2–½
|3–1
|4–½
|6–¾
|Talamo
|31.00
|6
|Mamas Got Cash
|120
|6
|4
|7–1
|8–hd
|7–hd
|7–hd
|Puglisi
|53.70
|5
|Sharp Turn
|120
|5
|9
|9–1
|9–hd
|9–3
|8–½
|Pena
|42.70
|8
|Billy'sgotasingle
|113
|8
|7
|6–hd
|7–hd
|8–hd
|9–4¼
|Peterson
|80.00
|2
|Circleofcolor
|120
|2
|6
|8–hd
|10
|10
|10
|Linares
|53.90
|10
|I WANT ONE
|9.00
|3.80
|2.80
|7
|LIBERALISM
|2.40
|2.10
|3
|NAVY QUEEN
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-10)
|$28.80
|$1 EXACTA (10-7)
|$8.60
|$2 QUINELLA (7-10)
|$6.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-7-3-9)
|$13.09
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-7-3-9-1)
|$215.30
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-7-3)
|$12.60
Winner–I Want One Grr.f.2 by Creative Cause out of Swiss Perfection, by Swiss Yodeler. Bred by Revocable Trust of Dr. Mikel C.Harrington and Patricia O. Harrington (CA). Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Owner: ERJ Racing, LLC. Mutuel Pool $296,760 Daily Double Pool $92,391 Exacta Pool $146,920 Quinella Pool $7,049 Superfecta Pool $83,946 Super High Five Pool $22,926 Trifecta Pool $115,376. Scratched–none.
$2 Pick Six Jackpot (2-5-10/11/12-5-4-10) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $15,739. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-4-10) paid $24.80. Pick Three Pool $123,161. 50-Cent Pick Four (10/11/12-5-4-10) 4 correct paid $86.35. Pick Four Pool $402,039. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-10/11/12-5-4-10) 5 correct paid $491.10. Pick Five Pool $395,225. $2 Pick Six (2-5-10/11/12-5-4-10) 5 out of 6 paid $51.20. $2 Pick Six (2-5-10/11/12-5-4-10) 6 correct paid $4,576.40. Pick Six Pool $77,097. $1 Place Pick All 7 correct paid $15.10. Place Pick All Pool $28,608.
I WANT ONE angled in and pressed the pace three deep, was fanned five wide into the stretch, continued outside the runner-up, drifted in some in the stretch, gained the advantage under urging a sixteenth out and gamely prevailed. LIBERALISM had good early speed and dueled between horses then off the rail leaving the turn, drifted four wide into the stretch, also drifted in some and fought back off the rail in the final furlong but could not quite match the winner late. NAVY QUEEN stalked a bit off the rail, came out leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch and edged a rival late for the show. FLYING BUSINESS stalked three deep then four wide leaving the backstretch and into the turn, came three wide into the stretch, angled to the inside in the drive and was edged late for third. ALMOST A FACTOR hopped some in a bit of a slow start, came off the rail past midway on the backstretch, went four wide on the turn and five wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. SWEET HONOR angled in and pressed the pace inside, stalked leaving the turn, came out some into the stretch and weakened. MAMAS GOT CASH sent between horses early, stalked off the rail then between foes approaching the turn, angled to the inside into the stretch and also weakened. SHARP TURN a bit slow into stride, chased outside a rival then split horses three wide into and on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the drive. BILLY'SGOTASINGLE chased between rivals then three deep into the turn, continued four wide on the turn and into the stretch and lacked a further response. CIRCLEOFCOLOR saved ground chasing the pace, fell back leaving the turn, came out some in upper stretch and weakened.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|6,217
|$876,665
|Inter-Track
|3,646
|$2,077,171
|Out of State
|N/A
|$3,971,414
|TOTAL
|9,863
|$6,925,250
Del Mar Entries for Friday, August 16.
Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. $2 Win, Place and Show; $1 Exacta, $2 Quinella, 50-cent Trifecta, $2 Rolling Double, 50-cent rolling Pick 3; 10-cent Superfecta; 50-cent Pick 4 last 4 races; 50-cent Players Pick 5 first 5 races; $2 Pick 6 last 6 races; $1 Place Pick All; $1 Super High Five last race. Trifecta needs 4 betting interests; Superfecta needs 6. 23rd day of a 36-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Conquest Smartee
|Joseph Talamo
|123
|Ryan Hanson
|3-1
|16,000
|2
|Duke of Fallbrook
|Mario Gutierrez
|121
|Antonio Garcia
|10-1
|14,000
|3
|Irish Ballad
|Abel Cedillo
|123
|Ruben Gomez
|20-1
|16,000
|4
|Surfside Sunset
|Tiago Pereira
|123
|Dean Greenman
|7-2
|16,000
|5
|War Union
|Brayan Pena
|123
|Jerry Wallace, II
|6-1
|16,000
|6
|Seahawk Wave
|Assael Espinoza
|123
|Ronald W. Ellis
|5-2
|16,000
|7
|Big Impression
|Evin Roman
|120
|Rafael Becerra
|6-1
|16,000
|8
|Seven Oxen
|Eswan Flores
|120
|Cesar DeAlba
|10-1
|16,000
SECOND RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Zipper Mischief
|Agapito Delgadillo
|122
|Blake R. Heap
|7-2
|2
|Tiger Dad
|Victor Espinoza
|118
|Carla Gaines
|5-2
|3
|Tristram Speaker
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Andy Mathis
|3-1
|4
|Sir Eddie
|Martin Garcia
|122
|Dan Blacker
|8-1
|5
|Rinse and Repeat
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Steve Knapp
|4-1
|6
|Tribal War Chant
|Rafael Bejarano
|118
|Ed Moger, Jr.
|12-1
|7
|J T's A. T. M.
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Martin Valenzuela, III
|12-1
|8
|Short of Ez
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Mike Puype
|6-1
|Also Eligible
|9
|Gutsy Ruler
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|117
|Javier Jose Sierra
|6-1
|20,000
THIRD RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Very Irish
|Edgar Payeras
|120
|Cesar DeAlba
|20-1
|2
|Crooked Finger Ray
|Aaron Gryder
|120
|Mike Puype
|6-1
|3
|Ten Cents
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Brian J. Koriner
|4-1
|4
|Descartes
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Edward R. Freeman
|20-1
|5
|Brickyard Ride
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|8-1
|6
|Cleveland Cat
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|Matthew Chew
|7-2
|7
|Capital Reef
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|113
|Russell G. Childs
|20-1
|8
|Tap Back
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|Jeff Bonde
|12-1
|9
|Audace
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Mike Puype
|6-1
|10
|Mainframe Judy
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Peter Miller
|3-1
FOURTH RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Into the South
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Michael W. McCarthy
|3-1
|2
|Silky Slew
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|Andy Mathis
|4-1
|3
|Stylishly
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Simon Callaghan
|7-2
|4
|Andyoushallreceive
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Brian J. Koriner
|5-1
|5
|Donut Girl
|Victor Espinoza
|124
|Hector O. Palma
|6-1
|6
|Tiger Silk
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|117
|Richard E. Mandella
|8-1
|7
|Showit
|Evin Roman
|124
|Anthony K. Saavedra
|15-1
|40,000
|8
|Time for Ebby
|Assael Espinoza
|124
|Steve Knapp
|8-1
|40,000
FIFTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|She'sluckythatway
|Ferrin Peterson
|112
|James F. Sayler
|20-1
|8,000
|2
|Rizzi's Honors
|Abel Cedillo
|119
|Mark Glatt
|9-2
|8,000
|3
|Copper Cowgirl
|Edgar Payeras
|119
|Patricia Harrington
|15-1
|8,000
|4
|Party Hostess
|Rafael Bejarano
|119
|Jorge Periban
|7-2
|8,000
|5
|Mama's Kid
|Brayan Pena
|117
|Sal Gonzalez
|20-1
|7,000
|6
|Red Livy
|Agapito Delgadillo
|121
|Bill McLean
|6-1
|8,000
|7
|Spectacular Storm
|Eswan Flores
|117
|Jorge Gutierrez
|20-1
|7,000
|8
|Ruby's Gone Again
|Assael Espinoza
|119
|Dean Pederson
|8-1
|8,000
|9
|Bragging Rights
|Geovanni Franco
|119
|Gary Sherlock
|4-1
|8,000
|10
|Brookes All Mine
|Drayden Van Dyke
|119
|Bill McLean
|9-2
|8,000
|11
|Just Be Held
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|112
|Craig Dollase
|15-1
|8,000
SIXTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Distorted Win
|Flavien Prat
|123
|Richard E. Mandella
|3-1
|2
|Kohala Coast
|Evin Roman
|120
|Martin F. Jones
|15-1
|3
|Amatara
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Richard Baltas
|4-1
|4
|Star Kissed
|Tiago Pereira
|123
|Paula S. Capestro
|20-1
|5
|Cover Version
|Victor Espinoza
|123
|James M. Cassidy
|15-1
|6
|Girl With a Curl
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Eoin G. Harty
|20-1
|7
|Shear Class
|Mike Smith
|120
|John A. Shirreffs
|6-1
|8
|Blue Moonrise
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Bob Baffert
|5-2
|9
|Paige Runner
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Gary Mandella
|20-1
|10
|Miss Ava's Union
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Richard Baltas
|5-1
SEVENTH RACE.
1 3/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $85,000. 'CTT and TOC Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Pantsonfire
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Richard Baltas
|2-1
|2
|Over Thinking
|Brice Blanc
|124
|Victoria H. Oliver
|10-1
|3
|Curlin's Journey
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Dallas E. Keen
|10-1
|4
|Siberian Iris
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Richard E. Mandella
|4-1
|5
|Lostintranzlation
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|Richard Baltas
|4-1
|6
|Anna Pavlova
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Neil D. Drysdale
|15-1
|7
|Mirth
|Martin Garcia
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|5-2
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Fort Dodge
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|113
|Bobby Wayne Grayson
|20-1
|20,000
|2
|The Easy Way
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|Leonard Powell
|5-1
|20,000
|3
|Alfonso C
|Edgar Payeras
|120
|Lorenzo Ruiz
|12-1
|20,000
|4
|Rocket Ship
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Dean Pederson
|5-1
|20,000
|5
|Dawood
|Agapito Delgadillo
|123
|Richard Baltas
|2-1
|20,000
|6
|Refractometer
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|5-2
|20,000
|7
|Sharpshootingeorge
|Martin Garcia
|120
|Jesus Mendoza
|10-1
|20,000
|8
|Tiz a Slayer
|Brice Blanc
|120
|Alexis Barba
|20-1
|20,000
|9
|Midnight in Maui
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Bill McLean
|20-1
|20,000
|10
|Derby Storm
|Ferrin Peterson
|113
|Ruben Gomez
|15-1
|20,000
|Also Eligible
|11
|Fait Accompli
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Gary Stute
|3-1
|20,000
|12
|Lorelei's Warrior
|Eswan Flores
|120
|Sal Gonzalez
|20-1
|20,000
|13
|Cross Town
|Evin Roman
|120
|Vann Belvoir
|12-1
|20,000