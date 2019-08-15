Racing! Game Winner out of Travers

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome to our horse racing newsletter as Jerry Hollendorfer gets word he can race in New York.

The Travers, the signature race of the Saratoga summer season, was supposed to be a meeting of Eclipse Award- winning Game Winner and Maximum Security, who won the Kentucky Derby for about 23 minutes before being disqualified. Both horses are owned by Gary and Mary West.

Instead, neither horse will run in this $1.25- million race for 3-year-olds. Game Winner was taken out of next Saturday’s Travers field when he came down with a virus.

“He worked great, but [Thursday] he had a little temperature,” trainer Bob Baffert told the NYRA communications staff. “There’s been a little virus going through the barn. He was the second one this week. I hope it stays away from the others.”

Baffert doesn’t know where Game Winner might race next.

“We’re still absorbing the disappointment,” Baffert said. “He’s going to be fine, but it’s the timing. … It’s too bad because he couldn’t be doing better right now.”

Trainer Jason Servis pulled Maximum Security from the Travers also on Thursday.

“I don’t like where he’s at,” Servis told the Monmouth publicity department. “He’s not eating the way I want him to eat, and he’s not carrying the weight I’d like to see him carry. I just want to make sure he’s 100% for his next race, and he’s not there right now.”

Maximum Security could be pointed to the Pennsylvania Derby on Sept. 21. In theory, Game Winner could also be ready for that race and then the Wests would have to decide if this is the race they want to run their two best 3-year-olds against each other.

“The best thing is to wait until he is 100% and point to the Pennsylvania Derby,” Servis said. “I’ll probably give him a week off and that still gives me more than four weeks until the Pennsylvania Derby.”

Hollendorfer OK in N.Y.

Jerry Hollendorfer was reinstated in good standing and can run his horses in New York. In a reversal of a reversal of an earlier decision, New York is allowing the H all of F ame trainer to run at Saratoga. Initially Hollendorfer was told he could run in New York, then about a week later he was told he couldn’t. Now with the end of the summer Saratoga season approaching he’s good to go.

When Hollendorfer was barred, he moved many of his horses to Don Chatlos, his New York- based assistant trainer.

Hollendorfer currently can’t run at Golden Gate Fields but the litigation hasn’t really started. It’s expected that the same kind of motion that got him back into Del Mar would be filed for Golden Gate and eventually Santa Anita. Even though a San Diego judge ruled in Hollendorfer’s favor, it’s not necessarily a predictor on how another judge might rule. Golden Gate reopened for its summer meeting on Thursday.

Hollendorfer was barred from all Stronach tracks after four of his Santa Anita horses died either racing or in training. He lost two more up at Golden Gate.

Del Mar review

Under a patient ride by Ruben Fuentes, Sedamar won Thursday’s feature, a one-mile turf allowance for Cal-bred fillies and mares. The winning margin was 1¼ lengths.

The 3-year-old filly trained by Shelbe Ruis, paid $6.60, $3.00 and $2.40. Shehastheritestuff was second and Smiling Annie was third.

Del Mar preview

Friday will have its usual late start of 4 p.m. for eight races. There are three turf races, one stakes, two allowance races and three for maidens.

The feature will be the $85,000 CTT & TOC Stakes. This is named after two groups who have been in way too many meetings together this year. The CTT is the California Thoroughbred Trainers and the TOC is the Thoroughbred Owners of California. When you hear t he Stronach Group talk about stakeholders, these are two of the groups.

Unfortuantely, there is no Hollendorfer-trained horse in the race to add a little spice.

The race is 1 3/8 miles for fillies and mares going on the turf. The favorite, at 2-1, is Pantsonfire for trainer Richard Baltas and jockey Flavien Prat. She is four-for-21 lifetime and won the Grade 3 Astra Stakes at Santa Anita by 5¼ lengths two races back.

The second favorite, at 5-2, is Mirth for Phil D’Amato and Martin Garcia. She is four for 14 in her career but has has run in only one stakes race, an ungraded black type race, in which she was second.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 8, 8 (1 also eligible), 10, 8, 11, 10, 7, 10 (3 ae).

Bob Ike’s DM pick of the day

FOURTH RACE: No, 2 Silky Slew (4-1)

Comebacker from the Andy Mathis barn has been away since October but won smartly over this layout last summer and should fire a good shot off the bench. Tactical and drawn well inside under Geovanni Franco, who rode her to victory here last year, the lightly raced 5-year-old looks well meant in her return.

Thursday’s result: Sedamar setted in nicely off the pace, got interested on the far turn and put things in gear in the stretch to win by 1¼ lengths. She was bet down and paid $6.60 to win.

Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).

Los Alamitos weekend preview

It’s time to turn things over to marketing guru Orlando Gutierrez, who will tell us about the upcoming weekend at Los Alamitos. Orlando, the floor is yours.

“A solid seven-race program plus a Pick 6 carryover of $7,506 will headline Friday night’s card. First post is 7:50 p.m. The Pick 6 will start in the second race — an 870-yard test for quarter horses and thoroughbreds led by recent runner-up Raw Diamond.

“The feature is the seventh race when 3-year-olds and upward face go 300 yards in a $13,100 allowance. Estelline, the fastest qualifier to the Grade 2 PCQHRA Breeders Futurity in 2018, will make her sophomore debut from the two. The Oregon-bred filly by Carters Cartel finished fourth in the futurity final on Oct. 6 and has been on the bench since then. Estelline worked 220 yards from the gate in a nice clocking of 12.10 seconds on July 30 in preparation for her 3-year-old debut. Erasmo Gasca will ride the homebred filly for trainer Hector Magallanes.

“A berth to the John Deere Juvenile Challenge final will be on the line when nine 2-year-olds go in the $43,291 California regional final on Saturday at Los Alamitos. The Juvenile Challenge is part of the 2019 AQHA Bank of America Racing Challenge, which will be held at t he Downs at Albuquerque on Oct. 26.

“Trained by Nick Lowe, fastest qualifier CM Singing The Blues will head the California regional final at 350 yards following his trial victory by a neck. The Oregon-bred gelding usually has a strong finishing kick such as when he rallied from third to win his trial heat on Aug. 3. Cesar Franco will be aboard the son of Inseperable. The rest will be headed by a strong foursome owned by Reliance Ranches and trained by Mike Robbins. The best of the group is likely Invader, who has three victories at Los Alamitos this year.

“The richest race of the weekend is the 49th running of the Grade 2, $211,100 Golden State Derby. Owner Ed Allred will go after a record sixth win in this race with fastest qualifier Chocolatito. The Favorite Cartel gelding is three for three this season and comes in after posting a ¾ length win in the trials. He’ll be facing a field that includes La Primera Del Año Derby winner Terrific First Down, 2018 PCQHRA Breeders Futurity winner Cole Man 47 and Grade 1 stakes placed runner Ali Babe Foose. His toughest challenger could be Favorite Motion, who won the other trial by a length.

“BH Lisas Boy scored his 21st win in 40 career starts in the Bank of America California final last Saturday night. The win earned the 7-year-old gelding a berth to the $250,000 Bank of America Challenge Championship at The Downs at Albuquerque later this year.”

Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day

THIRD RACE: No. 7 Jess Feel Better (3-1)

He was hard to manage when lugging in sharply soon after the start of last better-than-looked outing when galloping out well. He now takes a key class drop while making only third start since January and has upside for a trainer who is winning at an 18 percent clip.

Final thought

Now, the star of the show, Thursday’s results and Friday’s entries.