Racing! Congrats to Pacific Classic winner Higher Power

A couple of days ago, we printed a look back at one of the Travers Stakes. You folks seemed to like it. So, here’s another one. It’s by Laffit Pincay, Jr., as told to Tom Pedulla. It’s about the 1978 Travers, when Alydar finally beat Affirmed. This is courtesy of the New York Racing Assn.
“It was one of those things where I wish I could do it over again, but you can’t.
“Angel Cordero was inside of me and he was keeping me out most of the way. We went into the turn and I didn’t want to lose any more ground, so I let my horse go and he opened up.
“The last time I looked, Alydar was far back. I figured I had plenty of room to go in and I wanted to close the hole. There were two things I did not count on. When Affirmed made the lead, he started pulling himself up and waiting for competition. He would do that sometimes. That day he did it more than any other time. I also did not realize that Alydar had picked up speed.
“When I moved inside, I did not hear Jorge [Velasquez] say anything. Usually, riders will say something when things get tight. We all try to look out for each other that way. I would never intentionally put Jorge or any other rider in danger. I never did those types of things as a rider, and I knew New York was very tough that way. You had to ride clean there.
“I rode Affirmed as if he was the best horse, and he was the best horse in that Travers. Alydar came close to me again after that and Affirmed just ran away from him.
“After we crossed the finish line and I started back toward the winner’s circle, I was surprised to see the ‘Inquiry’ sign. I figured it had to do with another rider, not me. Then I saw the replay. ‘Oh, damn,’ I said to myself.
“The stewards did the right thing in taking us down. Jorge had to take up and it was a foul. It was careless riding on my part. You need to be aware of everything that is around you. That is part of your job.
“It really bothered me a lot. It was the only race I got beaten with Affirmed. I returned to my home base in California that night and did not feel like riding the next day. I knew there would be more questions about the Travers. I did not want to face the music.
“I realized I had to keep my obligations. I had to face up to what happened. When I was asked about the race, I told the reporters exactly what happened. It was very painful for me to go through it again. Then I went out and won four races, one of them a stakes race.
“It was a very good day after one of the worst moments of my career.”
Omaha Beach gets virus
Omaha Beach, who was the morning-line favorite in the Kentucky Derby before he scratched, will miss his comeback race because of a virus. He was scheduled to go next weekend in the Shared Belief or Pat O’Brien Stakes. Trainer Richard Mandella also scratched United from Saturday’s Del Mar Handicap.
“They both have symptoms of the virus is going around—mucus and congestion,” Mandella told Hank Wesch of Del Mar. “A couple of my 2-year-olds have it with a fever but Omaha and United do not have a fever yet.”
Game Winner, also stabled at Del Mar, was scratched from next week’s Travers Stakes because of a virus.
Weekly handicapping lesson
Here’s our weekly contribution from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report), sharing yet another handicapping angle with everyone. Today’s analysis comes from the third race at Del Mar and incorporates some handicapping angles into the mix.
“This is a $16,000 N2L (non-winners of two races lifetime) at a mile. Consistent hard working recent maiden winners are usually the best type of runners in these cheaper N2L races. The mentality of many handicappers with regard to these cheap N2L’s is just so backward. Here’s what we mean: many handicappers downplay the recent maiden winner, regardless of the level, giving them less credence than even multiple losers at this level. Think about that for a second. Why should a horse coming off a possible career catalyst maiden win, gaining confidence while finishing down the lane in front of the others, be looked at in a more negative light than a horse whose only win to their credit was also a maiden win, and have since lost at this same N2L level, many on multiple occasions? Would you rather back a proven multiple loser, or a recent maiden winner? Runners who’ve already had multiple chances at this N2L level or thereabouts, would be GRYFFINDOR, FRANKIE MACHINE, and even COSA NOSTRA and we’ll try and beat all three here. Another thing to look for in these types of races, from a positive perspective, are the horses who are trying something different, deserving of room to improve. It begs the question, is the horse good enough if moving up? With this in mind, our top selection is VINTAGE HOLLYWOOD (#3). A year ago, he broke his maiden here as our Top Pick to the tune of $50, and though not winning since that particular day, he’s run multiple good races, often at the mercy of some slower early splits, so he was unable to make up enough ground late. Today, in his 10th career start, he’s now given weaker to coincide with added ground, thus, cheaper and longer with regular rider Ruben Fuentes back. So, with changes in place, he’s deserving of a stronger look here. With our second selection, we’ll steer you to a runner who fits the recent maiden angle we mentioned early, and that’s SCRAPPY DEVILLE (#1). Following a brief layoff, he returned to run well at Los Al, gaining his first win when not only facing weaker types for the first time, but also going a route of ground on the main track for the first time as well. The margin of victory was only a couple lengths, but he would have had more had he not switched to his wrong lead, goofing around and green the final ⅛, and there’s plenty of upside here today. Both our selections have variables in place to step forward with better, and those are the types of horses who win these N2L’s, not the runner who’s finished in the money against N2L’s in multiple starts. Those types are usually over bet, having already shown their best, which if not good enough in previous tries, very likely isn’t gonna be good enough here today once again.
“Hot / Cold Race Trends: none
“Win Contenders (order of preference): 3-1
“X Out Runners (eliminating on the win end): 2,7
“TOP PICK: VINTAGE HOLLYWOOD (#3 3-1 Fuentes)
“SECOND CHOICE: SCRAPPY DEVILLE (#1 5-1 Diaz)”
The West Coast Handicapping Report can be found at http://www.westcoasthorseracing.com It has been endorsed by leading trainers, handicappers and industry sources.
Del Mar review
A lot to go over with five stakes races, including the big one. Let’s look at each race in our usual capsule form.
Grade 3 $100,000 Green Flash Handicap: Mr Vargas broke on top in this five-furlong turf race and was never headed despite a strong field that included Eddie Haskell and Stormy Liberal.
Mr Vargas won by 2 ¼ lengths and paid $8.40, $3.80 and $2.40. Eddie Haskell was second, a half-length in front of Stormy Liberal.
Here’s what his connections had to say:
Brian Koriner (winning trainer): “He’s just a runner. He ran great his first race here and did it again today. He’s a racehorse. A fast, fast horse.”
Joe Talamo (winning jockey): “The plan was to get him out there and make the lead. He did his part. He got a little breather when I dropped over at the half [mile pole] and again on the turn. But otherwise he was running hard all the way. When they came for him, he just went on. I was afraid they were going to be closing on us, so I went for it and he responded very well.”
Grade 2 $250,000 Del Mar Handicap: Not much to say about this 1 3/8-mile turf race other than Acclimate took the lead at the start, ran a sensible pace, and had plenty left at the end to win by a length.
Acclimate paid $16.60, $8.00 and $6.00. Oscar Domiguez was second and Ritzy A.P. was third.
Here’s what the connections had to say:
Phil D’Amato (winning trainer): “He had been breezing up a storm, so I knew he was in good form. But, you’re up against a lot of nice horses and it’s great that he proved the best [Saturday].
Florent Geroux (winning jockey): “It worked out very well. The horse was sharp. He went to the front easily. And he ran relaxed all the way.”
Grade 3 $100,000 Torrey Pines Stakes: Bob Baffert, whose stable has been quieter than usual this meet, picked up his second stakes win of the meeting with Fighting Mad in this mile dirt race for 3-year-old fillies. She went to the lead quickly and, like the stakes winners before her, never looked back and won by eight lengths.
Fighting Mad paid $6.60, $4.40 and $3.20 and gave jockey Talamo his second stakes won of the day. Hollywood Hills was second and Into Chocolate finished third.
Here’s what the connections had to say.
Baffert (winning trainer): “We were hoping she could get a mile. I’ve been taking my time with her, but the way she’s been working and the way she showed she loved this track, we were hoping it would turn out the way it did.”
Talamo (winning jockey): “The plan was to go for [the lead]. She was running easy out there. She ran great.”
Grade 1 $300,000 Del Mar Oaks: Chad Brown made the right decision to send Cambier Parc out west as the 3-year-old filly won by 1 ¼ lengths with a strong late move in the middle of the track. The race was for 3-year-old fillies going 1 1/8 the turf.
Cambier Parc paid $4.40, $3.20 and $2.60. Hidden Message was second and Lady Prancealot was third.
Here’s what the connections had to say:
John Velazquez (winning jockey): It sure is nice to ride one like this. When you ask for it, they give it to you. We were in a good spot the first time by the wire and comfortable. When we went past the three-quarters, I shifted her out to where she was comfortable. We’d already saved enough ground and I wanted to get her going. She took care of it from there.”
Larry Best (winning owner): “I left all the terms of guidance to John [Velazquez] and to Chad Brown. The horse looked very relaxed all the way around and I’m glad she had the turn of foot to get home.”
Grade 1 $1 million Pacific Classic: Higher Power gave trainer John Sadler and owner Kosta Hronis back-to-back wins in the Pacific Classic. They won the race last year with Accelerate. Higher Power stalked the leaders until midway in the far then jockey Flavien Prat asked and Higher Power responded.
For more on the race, you can read a full story that appeared in The Times. Just click here.
Higher Power paid $21.20, $9.40 and $7.40. Draft Pick was second and Mongolian Groom was third.
Here’s what the connections had to say:
Sadler (winning trainer): “The second time is just as sweet. It developed pretty much the way we thought. We thought there would be some speed on the inside and the plan was to stalk. It came out the way we thought it would.”
Prat (winning jockey): “There were no special instructions, just to make him comfortable. We were in a good spot all the way around. At the three-eighths (pole) I asked, and he took up the bit and went from there. He was traveling well all the way around. I thought he would run a good race today. He had been training so well, I thought he’d have a good one in him today.”
Del Mar preview
It’s a nine-race card beginning at 2 p.m. to finish the fifth of seven weeks of racing. It’s pretty much a come-down card after Saturday’s great day of racing. There is one stakes race, two allowance races and the rest are maidens or claiming races.
The feature is the Grade 2 $200,000 Del Mar MiIe. It’s a big field of 11 going off around 5:10 p.m. The favorite, at 5-2, is Bowies Hero for trainer Phil D’Amato and Flavien Prat. He’s seven-for-19 lifetime and coming off a win in the Eddie Read Stakes earlier this meeting. He had a Grade 1 win last year in the Frank E. Kilroe Mile.
The second favorite is Bolo at 5-1 for Carla Gaines and Florent Geroux. He’s coming off an emotional win in the Grade 1 Shoemaker Mile at Santa Anita. Bolo was off almost two years before a fifth in an allowance, which preceded the Shoemaker.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 7, 6, 7, 6, 8, 9, 11, 8, 12 (1 also eligible).
Big Races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.
Monmouth (5): Grade 3 $150,000 Monmouth Oaks, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Horologist ($12.80)
Woodbine (7): $100,000 Catch a Glimpse Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 6 ½ furlongs on turf. Winner: Fair Maiden ($8.20)
Saratoga (8): $100,000 Smart N Fancy Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Winner: Oleksandra ($10.00)
Thistledown (9): $200,000 Lady Jacqueline Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Mylady Curlin ($4.80)
Saratoga (9): Grade 2 $200,000 Lake Placid Stakes, fillies 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winners: Regal Glory ($3.10); Varenka ($2.90)
Woodbine (10): $400,000 Breeders’ Stakes, Ont-bred 3-year-olds, 1 ½ miles on turf. Winner: Tone Broke ($6.80)
Saratoga (10): Grade 1 $600,000 Alabama Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 ¼ miles. Winner: Dunbar Road ($5.50)
Del Mar (3): Grade 3 $100,000 Green Flash Handicap, 3 and up, 5 furlongs on turf. Winner: Mr Vargas ($8.40)
Colonial (5): $100,000 Chesapeake Stakes, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Mr. Jagermeister ($4.20)
Century Mile (9): $100,000 Century Casino Oaks, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: In Evin Im Leavin ($8.60)
Del Mar (7): Grade 2 $250,000 Del Mar Handicap, 3 and up, 1 3/8 miles on turf. Winner: Acclimate ($16.60)
Del Mar (8): Grade 3 $100,000 Torrey Pines Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile. Winner: Fighting Mad ($6.60)
Del Mar (9): Grade 1 $300,000 Del Mar Oaks, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: Cambier Parc ($4.40)
Del Mar (10): Grade 1 $1 million Pacific Classic, 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles. Winner: Higher Power ($21.20)
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PDT:
11:01 Woodbine (3): $100,000 Soaring Free Stakes, 2-year-olds, 6 ½ furlongs on the turf. Favorite: Mr. Hustle (4-5)
2:10 Ellis Park (8): $100,000 Ellis Park Juvenile, 2-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Rowdy Yates (9-5)
2:17 Woodbine (9): $100,000 Flaming Page Stakes, 3 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf. Favorite: Pamina (2-1)
2:38 Saratoga (9): $100,000 Summer Colony Stakes, NY-bred fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Blue Prize (4-5)
2:40 Ellis Park (9): $100,000 Ellis Park Debutante, fillies 2-years-old, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Lady Glamour (5-2)
5:09 Del Mar (7): Grade 2 $200,000 Del Mar Mile, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Bowies Hero (5-2)
5:45 Century Mile (10): Grade 3 $150,000 Canadian Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 ¼ miles. Favorite: Final Jeopardy (8-5)
Bob Ike’s Dmr pick of the day
NINTH RACE: No, 9 Ameerah B (7-2)
Let’s close out the week with a winner as the morning-line favorite from the red-hot John Sadler barn should break her maiden in this spot. The sophomore filly has had tough trips in both outings and only needs some racing luck to get her graduation papers today.
Saturday’s result: Silenced (race 5) was a late scratch.
Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).
Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day
SEVENTH RACE: No. 3 Estelline (2-1)
Top Northwest quarter-horse conditioner Hector Magallanes is enjoying a solid local season with his limited barn, having won with six-of-28 starters entering this week while 11 others had finished second. He has a live commodity here in comebacker Estelline, who was fourth in last year’s PCQHRA Breeders Futurity after getting very fractious in the gate. She returns with flipping halter added and displayed nice stride under easy hand ride in solid 12.1 second solo gate drill two weeks ago. In addition, she is catching five rivals who have regressed in recent outs.
Final thoughts
Del Mar Charts Results for Saturday, August 17.
Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 24th day of a 36-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 22.45 46.56 1:11.58 1:24.21 1:37.32
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Fawree
|120
|5
|6
|5–hd
|5–3
|3–1½
|1–2
|1–7
|Espinoza
|1.50
|4
|Paladar
|120
|4
|1
|3–3
|2–hd
|1–hd
|2–1
|2–3
|Prat
|3.20
|1
|Major Cabbie
|122
|1
|2
|2–hd
|1–hd
|2–1½
|3–3½
|3–7
|Van Dyke
|2.10
|6
|Route Six Six
|120
|6
|4
|4–3
|4–1
|4–2½
|4–6
|4–5½
|Talamo
|12.50
|2
|California Journey
|122
|2
|5
|6
|6
|6
|5–1½
|5–9
|Franco
|10.90
|3
|Tule Fog
|120
|3
|3
|1–½
|3–2½
|5–3
|6
|6
|Pereira
|11.70
|5
|FAWREE
|5.00
|3.20
|2.20
|4
|PALADAR
|3.80
|2.60
|1
|MAJOR CABBIE
|2.20
|$1 EXACTA (5-4)
|$9.40
|$2 QUINELLA (4-5)
|$7.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-4-1-6)
|$5.98
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-1)
|$9.05
Winner–Fawree B.g.5 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Keeper Hill, by Deputy Minister. Bred by John A. Chandler, Jamm LTD., C. R.McGaughey III & Mill Ridge Farm, (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Desert Sun Stables and Jawl, Michael. Mutuel Pool $323,676 Exacta Pool $132,253 Quinella Pool $6,625 Superfecta Pool $40,214 Trifecta Pool $79,675. Scratched–none.
FAWREE bobbled at the start, settled outside a rival then off the rail, moved up three wide on the second turn and into the stretch to gain the lead in upper stretch and drew off under a steady hand ride and a hold late. PALADAR dueled three deep then took the lead outside a rival on the second turn, continued off the rail in the stretch and was clearly second best. MAJOR CABBIE had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the second turn and weakened but bested the others. ROUTE SIX SIX settled off the inside, angled in a bit on the second turn and lacked further response. CALIFORNIA JOURNEY bobbled in a bit of a slow start, settled off the pace inside, came out on the second turn and had little left for the drive. TULE FOG dueled between horses, steadied momentarily while falling back into the second turn, angled in on that turn and gave way, then was eased in the final furlong.
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $43,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $150,000. Time 22.42 46.33 58.34 1:04.80
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Paid Informant
|120
|6
|2
|2–hd
|1–hd
|1–2½
|1–3¼
|Prat
|1.90
|8
|Orquidias Biz
|120
|8
|4
|3–1
|3–2
|2–2
|2–4
|Smith
|3.70
|4
|Samurai Charm
|120
|4
|1
|1–hd
|2–½
|3–1½
|3–nk
|Maldonado
|3.00
|3
|Seahawk Lisa
|120
|3
|7
|7–2
|6–3
|4–1
|4–3½
|Franco
|5.50
|7
|K P Whirlwind
|120
|7
|6
|8
|8
|5–½
|5–5
|Van Dyke
|30.80
|2
|Well Done Sally
|120
|2
|5
|6–1
|5–½
|6–1
|6–1¾
|Cedillo
|7.40
|1
|Lucia's Design
|120
|1
|3
|5–hd
|4–hd
|7–10
|7–11
|Bejarano
|28.80
|5
|Withyourpermission
|120
|5
|8
|4–hd
|7–½
|8
|8
|Gryder
|17.40
|6
|PAID INFORMANT
|5.80
|3.60
|2.40
|8
|ORQUIDIAS BIZ
|4.20
|2.80
|4
|SAMURAI CHARM
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6)
|$20.40
|$1 EXACTA (6-8)
|$11.80
|$2 QUINELLA (6-8)
|$12.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-8-4-3)
|$13.27
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-8-4)
|$18.10
Winner–Paid Informant B.f.2 by Into Mischief out of Eyes Wide Open, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Machmer Hall & Haymarket Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: CYBT, Gevertz, Saul, Nentwig, Michael and Weiner, Daniel. Mutuel Pool $331,858 Daily Double Pool $69,515 Exacta Pool $158,027 Quinella Pool $8,445 Superfecta Pool $60,725 Trifecta Pool $101,193. Scratched–none.
PAID INFORMANT dueled outside a rival then between horses, took a short advantage on the turn, inched away into the stretch, drifted in some and drew clear under a vigorous hand ride, steady handling the final sixteenth and a hold in the final strides. ORQUIDIAS BIZ stalked four wide then bid three deep to vie for command on the backstretch and turn, continued three wide into the stretch, drifted in some and bested the others. SAMURAI CHARM had speed a bit off the rail then dueled inside, fought back on the turn, drifted out from the whip nearing the sixteenth pole and just held third. SEAHAWK LISA chased off the rail, went up four wide into the turn then three deep on the bend and into the stretch and just missed the show. K P WHIRLWIND a bit slow into stride, settled off the rail, went outside a rival on the turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. WELL DONE SALLY stalked between horses on the backstretch and turn and into the stretch and weakened. LUCIA'S DESIGN saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside into and through the stretch and also weakened. WITHYOURPERMISSION hopped slightly at the start, stalked between horses then three deep leaving the backstretch, dropped back and angled in some on the turn and gave way.
THIRD RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Green Flash H.'. Stakes. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.44 44.35 56.15
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Mr Vargas
|117
|6
|1
|1–½
|1–1
|1–2
|1–2¼
|Talamo
|3.20
|5
|Eddie Haskell
|123
|5
|2
|2–hd
|3–2½
|3–2½
|2–½
|Desormeaux
|1.20
|2
|Stormy Liberal
|125
|2
|4
|3–1
|2–1
|2–1
|3–1¼
|Van Dyke
|2.00
|3
|Undrafted
|120
|3
|3
|5–1½
|5–3
|5–6
|4–1½
|Espinoza
|7.60
|1
|Calexman
|118
|1
|6
|4–3
|4–4
|4–2½
|5–4
|Franco
|20.80
|4
|Shades of Victory
|117
|4
|5
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Fuentes
|52.60
|6
|MR VARGAS
|8.40
|3.80
|2.40
|5
|EDDIE HASKELL
|2.80
|2.10
|2
|STORMY LIBERAL
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-6)
|$29.00
|$1 EXACTA (6-5)
|$9.70
|$2 QUINELLA (5-6)
|$9.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-2-3)
|$3.84
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-2)
|$8.40
Winner–Mr Vargas Ch.g.5 by Midshipman out of Play It Back, by Put It Back. Bred by Carl Johnson & Martha Johnson (FL). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: Jay Em Ess Stable. Mutuel Pool $420,422 Daily Double Pool $29,784 Exacta Pool $174,297 Quinella Pool $8,811 Superfecta Pool $72,622 Trifecta Pool $128,073. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-6-6) paid $27.65. Pick Three Pool $81,125.
MR VARGAS sped to the early lead and angled in, set the pace along the rail, met a pair of bid into and on the turn, inched away a quarter mile out, kicked clear and held under left handed urging. EDDIE HASKELL stalked three deep then bid three wide into the turn, continued three wide into the stretch and came back at a rival in the final furlong to edge that one for the place. STORMY LIBERAL close up stalking the pace between rivals, bid between horses into and on the turn, continued just off the inside leaving the turn and into the stretch and was edged for second. UNDRAFTED chased inside then a bit off the rail into and on the turn, came out some in the stretch and lacked the needed rally. CALEXMAN a step slow to begin, went up inside to stalk the pace then tugged some and was in a bit tight into the turn, continued along the inside and did not rally. SHADES OF VICTORY also a step slow into stride, settled outside a rival then angled in nearing the turn, saved ground on the turn and into the stretch and lacked a response in the drive.
FOURTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.10 45.10 1:10.40 1:17.19
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Oliver
|118
|2
|6
|4–½
|2–1½
|1–2
|1–5
|Mn Garcia
|2.50
|3
|Mr. Brownstone
|118
|3
|2
|1–1½
|1–½
|2–1½
|2–2¼
|Gryder
|15.90
|5
|Clem Labine
|118
|5
|7
|3–hd
|4–1½
|4–1½
|3–½
|Cedillo
|6.80
|1
|Swiss Minister
|124
|1
|1
|2–hd
|3–½
|3–1½
|4–4½
|Pena
|6.50
|7
|Satanta
|122
|7
|3
|5–1
|5–1
|5–1
|5–4
|Van Dyke
|0.90
|4
|Brimstoned
|124
|4
|5
|6–½
|6–3½
|6–8
|6–9
|Blanc
|16.10
|6
|Mr Dejavu
|120
|6
|4
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Guglielmino
|46.30
|2
|OLIVER
|7.00
|4.00
|3.00
|3
|MR. BROWNSTONE
|9.80
|6.20
|5
|CLEM LABINE
|4.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-2)
|$30.60
|$1 EXACTA (2-3)
|$33.10
|$2 QUINELLA (2-3)
|$47.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-5-1)
|$50.84
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-5)
|$62.15
Winner–Oliver Dbb.c.3 by Papa Clem out of Snobby Princess, by Premiership. Bred by Thomas W Bachman (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: William R. Peeples. Mutuel Pool $472,049 Daily Double Pool $39,970 Exacta Pool $219,562 Quinella Pool $9,163 Superfecta Pool $97,709 Trifecta Pool $160,187. Claimed–Swiss Minister by Jawl, Michael and Mathis, Andy. Trainer: Andy Mathis. Scratched–Executive Cat.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-6-2) paid $39.35. Pick Three Pool $40,655.
OLIVER stalked between horses, bid outside the runner-up on the turn, took the lead into the stretch and drew clear under urging. MR. BROWNSTONE sped between horses to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside into the turn, fought back along the rail on the turn, could not match the winner in the stretch but bested the others. CLEM LABINE stalked between rivals then three deep leaving the backstretch, continued outside a rival on the turn, came out into the stretch and edged a foe late for third. SWISS MINISTER saved ground stalking the pace, came out a bit into the stretch and was edged for the show late. SATANTA stalked four wide then outside or off the rail on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. BRIMSTONED chased a bit off the rail then inside into and on the turn and into the stretch and also weakened. MR DEJAVU settled outside a rival then fell back off the rail early on the turn, angled to the inside and gave way.
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.79 46.86 1:10.55 1:22.12 1:34.24
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Succeedandsurpass
|120
|5
|9
|5–hd
|5–½
|5–hd
|6–1
|1–nk
|Velazquez
|2.40
|6
|Parsimony
|120
|4
|2
|1–1½
|1–½
|1–1½
|1–2½
|2–hd
|Gutierrez
|5.40
|13
|Chewing Gum
|123
|10
|5
|6–1½
|6–1
|6–½
|4–hd
|3–¾
|Leparoux
|9.20
|12
|Mo Forza
|120
|9
|3
|4–1
|3–½
|4–1
|5–1
|4–½
|Prat
|1.90
|3
|Mo Reserve
|120
|2
|1
|3–hd
|4–½
|3–hd
|2–½
|5–1½
|Gryder
|27.10
|2
|Farquhar
|120
|1
|4
|9–½
|9–2½
|8–2½
|8–4
|6–½
|Desormeaux
|13.80
|9
|Never Easy
|120
|7
|7
|2–½
|2–½
|2–hd
|3–hd
|7–1½
|Bejarano
|31.70
|4
|Fivestar Lynch
|120
|3
|6
|7–1
|7–1
|7–1½
|7–hd
|8–3
|Geroux
|11.80
|14
|Camps Bay
|123
|11
|10
|10–3
|10–hd
|10–1
|9–2½
|9–4
|Cedillo
|101.90
|11
|Lambeau
|120
|8
|8
|8–½
|8–hd
|11
|11
|10–1¾
|Smith
|15.80
|8
|Rapport
|120
|6
|11
|11
|11
|9–hd
|10–2
|11
|Fuentes
|45.30
|7
|SUCCEEDANDSURPASS (IRE)
|6.80
|4.20
|3.20
|6
|PARSIMONY
|5.40
|3.80
|13
|CHEWING GUM
|5.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-7)
|$31.00
|$1 EXACTA (7-6)
|$17.00
|$2 QUINELLA (6-7)
|$22.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-6-13-12)
|$43.86
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-6-13)
|$81.90
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (2-5)
|$8.00
Winner–Succeedandsurpass (IRE) B.c.3 by Exceed And Excel (AUS) out of Sequined, by Street Cry (IRE). Bred by Tinnakill Bloodstock & Jack Cantillon (IRE). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing. Mutuel Pool $685,112 Daily Double Pool $73,446 Exacta Pool $358,613 Quinella Pool $14,882 Superfecta Pool $160,158 Trifecta Pool $241,780. Scratched–Fay Dan, Ghost Street, Silenced.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-2-7) paid $42.20. Pick Three Pool $101,353. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-6-2-7) 4 correct paid $186.75. Pick Four Pool $262,878. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-6-6-2-7) 5 correct paid $658.80. Pick Five Pool $822,653. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (6-2-5) paid $8.90.
SUCCEEDANDSURPASS (IRE) stalked between horses then alongside a rival into the stretch, angled to the inside in midstretch and rallied along the rail under urging to get up nearing the wire. PARSIMONY sent between horses to the early lead, set the pace inside, inched away again leaving the second turn, came a bit off the rail into the stretch and held on gamely but was caught between foes late. CHEWING GUM stalked three deep then outside a rival, continued three wide leaving the backstretch and into the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and finished well alongside the top pair on the line. MO FORZA close up stalking the pace three deep, came four wide into the stretch and was outfinished. MO RESERVE saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and could not summon the needed late kick. FARQUHAR settled inside, came out on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. NEVER EASY stalked off the rail then bid between foes on the backstretch, tracked again leaving the second turn, came three deep into the stretch and weakened. FIVESTAR LYNCH (IRE) saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside into and through the stretch and lacked a rally. CAMPS BAY three deep early, settled outside a rival chasing the pace to the stretch and did not rally. LAMBEAU three deep into the first turn, settled outside a rival, was three wide midway on the second turn and off the rail into the stretch and lacked a further response. RAPPORT angled in early and saved ground off the pace, continued inside on the second turn and into the stretch and was not a threat.
SIXTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.10 45.62 58.00 1:10.81
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Ginobili
|120
|6
|1
|1–½
|1–1½
|1–2½
|1–2½
|Geroux
|19.70
|3
|Honor A. P.
|120
|3
|10
|10
|10
|4–hd
|2–nk
|Smith
|8.90
|5
|Hydrogen
|120
|5
|3
|2–hd
|2–½
|2–3½
|3–6
|Velazquez
|4.30
|7
|Bronn
|120
|7
|7
|3–½
|3–1
|3–1
|4–ns
|Talamo
|1.10
|10
|Taishan
|120
|10
|5
|7–1½
|6–hd
|5–½
|5–5½
|Gryder
|53.00
|9
|Special Day
|120
|9
|9
|8–½
|7–1
|6–2
|6–2
|Van Dyke
|13.40
|1
|Tizamagician
|120
|1
|2
|6–½
|8–½
|9–hd
|7–3¼
|Espinoza
|5.90
|8
|Fredericktown
|120
|8
|6
|9–7
|9–2
|10
|8–½
|Desormeaux
|21.60
|2
|Smooth Like Strait
|120
|2
|8
|5–2
|4–2
|7–1½
|9–nk
|Prat
|27.90
|4
|Royal Thunder
|120
|4
|4
|4–hd
|5–hd
|8–hd
|10
|Fuentes
|11.90
|6
|GINOBILI
|41.40
|16.80
|11.20
|3
|HONOR A. P.
|8.40
|5.40
|5
|HYDROGEN
|4.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-6)
|$119.00
|$1 EXACTA (6-3)
|$263.30
|$2 QUINELLA (3-6)
|$175.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-5-7)
|$423.52
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-5)
|$712.35
Winner–Ginobili B.c.2 by Munnings out of Find the Humor, by Sharp Humor. Bred by Hinkle Farms (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Slam Dunk Racing, Baltas, Richard, McClanahan, Jerry and Nentwig, Michael. Mutuel Pool $713,124 Daily Double Pool $77,990 Exacta Pool $380,745 Quinella Pool $14,050 Superfecta Pool $156,937 Trifecta Pool $234,941. Scratched–Impossible Task, Railsplitter.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-7-6) paid $168.45. Pick Three Pool $158,981. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (2-5-6) paid $34.85.
GINOBILI had speed between foes then set the pace a bit off the rail, inched away inside into the turn, kicked clear under left handed urging in the stretch and proved best. HONOR A. P. dropped back a bit off the rail on the backstretch, came out on the turn and five wide into the stretch and finished well to edged a rival for the place. HYDROGEN stalked three deep between horses then a bit off the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch and was edged late for second. BRONN close up stalking the winner four wide on the backstretch and into the turn, continued three deep then outside a rival on the bend and three wide into the stretch and weakened. TAISHAN angled in and chased outside a rival then between horses on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. SPECIAL DAY chased alongside a foe, came out on the turn and four wide into the stretch and did not rally. TIZAMAGICIAN settled inside chasing the pace, came a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch, steadied sharply in tight a quarter mile out, came three deep into the stretch and weakened. FREDERICKTOWN between horses early, angled in and settled inside, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and was not a threat. SMOOTH LIKE STRAIT saved ground stalking the pace and weakened in the drive. ROYAL THUNDER stalked between horses then off the rail on the turn, continued outside a rival into the stretch and also weakened. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the trouble to TIZAMAGICIAN leaving the far turn but made no change when they ruled the videotape was inconclusive.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 3/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $250,000. 'Del Mar H. Presented by The Japan Racing Association'. Stakes. 3 year olds and up. Time 24.12 47.70 1:11.97 1:36.15 2:00.28 2:12.71
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|¼
|½
|¾
|1 Mile
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|Acclimate
|119
|7
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–½
|1–3
|1–1
|Geroux
|7.30
|1
|Oscar Dominguez
|118
|1
|7
|7
|7
|7
|5–1½
|2–1
|Talamo
|10.90
|2
|Ritzy A. P.
|119
|2
|2–1
|2–1
|2–1
|2–½
|3–½
|3–nk
|Mn Garcia
|10.60
|3
|Blended Citizen
|119
|3
|5–1
|4–1
|4–1½
|5–½
|4–½
|4–1½
|Gryder
|23.10
|6
|The Great Day
|121
|5
|4–½
|5–1½
|5–1
|6–½
|6–1
|5–ns
|Velazquez
|1.80
|7
|Itsinthepost
|122
|6
|3–½
|3–1
|3–1
|3–1
|2–hd
|6–1
|Van Dyke
|4.00
|4
|Marckie's Water
|124
|4
|6–3½
|6–1½
|6–1½
|4–hd
|7
|7
|Pereira
|2.20
|9
|ACCLIMATE
|16.60
|8.00
|6.00
|1
|OSCAR DOMINGUEZ (IRE)
|11.40
|6.20
|2
|RITZY A. P.
|6.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-9)
|$252.60
|$1 EXACTA (9-1)
|$73.70
|$2 QUINELLA (1-9)
|$89.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-1-2-3)
|$297.39
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-1-2)
|$224.75
Winner–Acclimate B.g.5 by Acclamation out of Knows No Bounds, by Boundary. Bred by Old English Rancho, Sal Berumen & PatsyBerumen (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: The Ellwood Johnston Trust and Timmy Time Racing. Mutuel Pool $622,704 Daily Double Pool $71,539 Exacta Pool $260,549 Quinella Pool $11,178 Superfecta Pool $87,110 Trifecta Pool $153,315. Scratched–Arizona Moon, United.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-6-9) paid $339.00. Pick Three Pool $157,723.
ACCLIMATE took the early lead and angled in, set the pace inside or a bit off the rail, met bids from along the fence into the final turn, inched away again leaving that turn, kicked clear, drifted out a bit from the whip in the stretch and held gamely under urging. OSCAR DOMINGUEZ (IRE) saved ground off the pace, came out into the last turn and three deep into the stretch and finished well. RITZY A. P. stalked a bit off the rail, bid between horses leaving the backstretch and into the last turn, stalked again leaving that turn, continued between foes through the much of the drive and just held third. BLENDED CITIZEN saved ground stalking the pace throughout and was edged for the show. THE GREAT DAY (ARG) three wide between horses on the first turn, stalked outside a rival or just off the rail, went between foes again on the final turn and lacked the needed rally. ITSINTHEPOST (FR) four wide on the first turn, angled in and stalked outside a rival or off the rail, bid three deep leaving the backstretch and on the final turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. MARCKIE'S WATER pulled between horses on the first turn, chased outside a rival, went up three wide on the final turn and four wide into the stretch and also weakened.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $100,000. 'Torrey Pines Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 23.29 46.98 1:11.98 1:24.99 1:38.61
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Fighting Mad
|120
|6
|2
|1–1½
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–3
|1–8
|Talamo
|2.30
|4
|Hollywood Hills
|120
|4
|6
|7
|7
|7
|5–1½
|2–hd
|Leparoux
|30.80
|1
|Into Chocolate
|119
|1
|4
|4–1½
|2–½
|2–1
|2–2½
|3–½
|Smith
|7.50
|8
|Kim K
|122
|7
|1
|3–1½
|4–3½
|4–½
|3–1
|4–1¾
|Prat
|4.20
|2
|High Regard
|122
|2
|7
|6–2½
|5–hd
|6–2
|6–1
|5–4
|Bejarano
|16.00
|6
|Sneaking Out
|120
|5
|3
|2–hd
|3–hd
|3–1½
|4–½
|6–5½
|Van Dyke
|3.50
|3
|Classic Fit
|120
|3
|5
|5–2
|6–5
|5–hd
|7
|7
|Geroux
|2.70
|7
|FIGHTING MAD
|6.60
|4.40
|3.20
|4
|HOLLYWOOD HILLS
|14.60
|7.00
|1
|INTO CHOCOLATE
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-7)
|$81.20
|$1 EXACTA (7-4)
|$60.80
|$2 QUINELLA (4-7)
|$81.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-4-1-8)
|$148.74
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-4-1)
|$142.30
Winner–Fighting Mad B.f.3 by New Year's Day out of Smokey's Love, by Forestry. Bred by Gary & Mary West Stables Inc. (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: West, Gary and Mary. Mutuel Pool $732,419 Daily Double Pool $65,734 Exacta Pool $294,310 Quinella Pool $11,137 Superfecta Pool $96,312 Trifecta Pool $163,559. Scratched–Colonial Creed.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-9-7) paid $505.65. Pick Three Pool $157,773.
FIGHTING MAD sped to the early lead, set the pace off the rail then just off the fence on the second turn and into the stretch, drew off under left handed urging in the stretch, drifted in some and was under a hold late. HOLLYWOOD HILLS settled a bit off the rail then inside, came out on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and got up late for the place. INTO CHOCOLATE chased inside then came out and went up three deep on the backstretch, continued off the rail on the second turn and into the stretch and was edged late for second. KIM K four wide into the first turn, chased outside a rival then between foes on the backstretch, continued outside on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and was edged for third. HIGH REGARD saved ground chasing the pace, went outside a rival on the second turn and lacked the needed rally. SNEAKING OUT three deep into the first turn, stalked off the rail then inside on the second turn and weakened. CLASSIC FIT chased a bit off the rail then inside on the backstretch and second turn and also weakened.
NINTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $300,000. 'Del Mar Oaks Presented by The Jockey Club'. Stakes. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 23.31 46.89 1:10.50 1:34.77 1:46.75
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Cambier Parc
|122
|1
|7
|7–1½
|7–1
|6–hd
|6–1
|1–1¼
|Velazquez
|1.20
|14
|Hidden Message
|122
|13
|3
|6–1
|5–2
|5–1
|5–hd
|2–½
|Prat
|9.30
|11
|Lady Prancealot
|122
|10
|9
|10–hd
|11–1½
|11–1
|8–1½
|3–1¼
|Talamo
|15.20
|6
|Keeper Ofthe Stars
|122
|5
|5
|2–2½
|2–½
|2–hd
|2–hd
|4–hd
|Cedillo
|22.80
|4
|Hard Legacy
|122
|3
|12
|12–1
|12–½
|12–hd
|9–½
|5–½
|Leparoux
|8.70
|2
|Maxim Rate
|122
|2
|13
|9–1
|9–1
|9–1
|7–1
|6–¾
|Blanc
|43.70
|10
|Mucho Unusual
|122
|9
|11
|3–1½
|3–1
|4–3
|4–hd
|7–nk
|Smith
|7.30
|5
|Raymundos Secret
|122
|4
|1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–½
|1–hd
|8–½
|Geroux
|6.80
|13
|Wildlife
|122
|12
|10
|13
|13
|13
|11–4
|9–¾
|Bejarano
|31.60
|7
|Dogtag
|122
|6
|8
|4–2
|4–2
|3–1½
|3–1½
|10–1¾
|Van Dyke
|11.90
|8
|Apache Princess
|122
|7
|6
|8–hd
|8–½
|8–hd
|10–1
|11–6
|Desormeaux
|30.40
|12
|Out of Balance
|122
|11
|4
|11–1½
|10–½
|10–½
|12–4½
|12–12
|Espinoza
|46.90
|9
|Sold It
|122
|8
|2
|5–½
|6–1
|7–1½
|13
|13
|Gutierrez
|89.70
|1
|CAMBIER PARC
|4.40
|3.20
|2.60
|14
|HIDDEN MESSAGE
|7.60
|6.20
|11
|LADY PRANCEALOT (IRE)
|6.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-1)
|$15.80
|$1 EXACTA (1-14)
|$18.90
|$2 QUINELLA (1-14)
|$28.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-14-11-6)
|$232.64
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-14-11)
|$77.80
Winner–Cambier Parc B.f.3 by Medaglia d'Oro out of Sealy Hill, by Point Given. Bred by Bonne Chance Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Chad C. Brown. Owner: OXO Equine LLC. Mutuel Pool $909,667 Daily Double Pool $94,743 Exacta Pool $460,470 Quinella Pool $18,204 Superfecta Pool $220,166 Trifecta Pool $328,019. Scratched–Strike At Dawn.
50-Cent Pick Three (9-7-1) paid $55.85. Pick Three Pool $144,167.
CAMBIER PARC chased inside then outside a rival on the second turn, came out five wide into the stretch and rallied under left handed urging to gain the lead in deep stretch to prove best. HIDDEN MESSAGE four wide in the chute, angled in and settled outside a rival then just off the inside, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and finished well. LADY PRANCEALOT (IRE) angled in and settled a bit off the rail, also came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and continued willingly late to be edged for the place. KEEPER OFTHE STARS stalked the pace off the rail, bid between foes leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and in the stretch, briefly put a head in front in deep stretch and was outfinished. HARD LEGACY saved ground off the pace, came outside a rival leaving the second turn and into the stretch and finished with some interest inside. MAXIM RATE a bit slow to begin, saved ground chasing the pace, came out a bit leaving the second turn and had the rider lose the whip into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. MUCHO UNUSUAL four wide in the chute, angled in and stalked just off the rail then inside, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. RAYMUNDOS SECRET sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, dueled leaving the backstretch, fought back on the second turn and in the stretch and weakened late. WILDLIFE angled in and settled outside a rival, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. DOGTAG stalked off the rail or outside a rival, bid three deep leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and in the stretch and weakened late. APACHE PRINCESS chased outside a rival, split horses on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and did not rally. OUT OF BALANCE three deep in the chute, angled in and chased outside a rival, came out five wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. SOLD IT stalked three deep then outside a rival, continued inside on the backstretch, dropped back along the rail on the second turn and gave way.
TENTH RACE.
1¼ Mile. Purse: $1,000,000. '$1 Million TVG Pacific Classic Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.68 47.69 1:12.65 1:37.32 2:02.43
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|¼
|½
|¾
|1 Mile
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Higher Power
|124
|6
|2–½
|2–½
|2–hd
|1–2
|1–3½
|1–5¼
|Prat
|9.60
|10
|Draft Pick
|124
|10
|5–hd
|4–hd
|4–1
|2–hd
|2–1
|2–nk
|Talamo
|13.50
|9
|Mongolian Groom
|124
|9
|4–1
|3–1
|3–1
|3–2½
|3–3½
|3–4
|Cedillo
|18.00
|7
|Tenfold
|124
|7
|9–8
|9–10
|7–1
|4–1½
|4–4½
|4–1¾
|Smith
|12.50
|8
|Campaign
|124
|8
|10
|10
|10
|10
|5–1
|5–2¾
|Bejarano
|8.80
|1
|War Story
|124
|1
|3–hd
|5–1
|6–hd
|6–hd
|6–½
|6–4½
|Pereira
|17.90
|5
|Seeking the Soul
|124
|5
|6–hd
|7–1
|8–½
|8–hd
|7–2½
|7–3
|Velazquez
|2.30
|3
|Pavel
|124
|3
|8–3½
|8–1
|9–8
|9–2½
|8–1
|8–8
|Gutierrez
|4.90
|2
|Quip
|124
|2
|1–1
|1–1
|1–½
|5–1½
|9–1
|9–3¼
|Geroux
|3.00
|4
|For the Top
|124
|4
|7–hd
|6–hd
|5–hd
|7–1
|10
|10
|Mn Garcia
|46.70
|6
|HIGHER POWER
|21.20
|9.40
|7.40
|10
|DRAFT PICK
|17.40
|10.00
|9
|MONGOLIAN GROOM
|7.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-6)
|$76.20
|$1 EXACTA (6-10)
|$194.40
|$2 QUINELLA (6-10)
|$201.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-10-9-7)
|$1,534.11
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-10-9)
|$728.40
Winner–Higher Power B.c.4 by Medaglia d'Oro out of Alternate, by Seattle Slew. Bred by Pin Oak Stud, LLC (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $1,338,806 Daily Double Pool $162,937 Exacta Pool $671,354 Quinella Pool $25,087 Superfecta Pool $318,755 Trifecta Pool $467,618. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-1-6) paid $39.10. Pick Three Pool $145,053. 50-Cent Pick Five (CCP51/5/7/8-1/9-9-1/3-6) 5 correct paid $1,263.75. Pick Five Pool $200,427.
HIGHER POWER stalked the pace off the rail, bid between horses leaving the backstretch and into the second turn, took the lead and inched away on that turn, found the rail into the stretch and won clear under urging. DRAFT PICK stalked four wide then outside, went up four wide into the second turn and three deep into the stretch and held second. MONGOLIAN GROOM stalked three deep then between foes, bid three wide leaving the backstretch, tracked again on the second turn and into the stretch and was edged for the place. TENFOLD settled off the rail, went up three deep on the backstretch, continued four then three wide into the second turn, angled in off the rail leaving that turn and lacked the needed rally. CAMPAIGN broke a bit slowly, then lagged back off the rail, angled in for the first turn, came out on the backstretch, swung five wide into the stretch and improved position. WAR STORY saved ground stalking the pace, split horses into the stretch and weakened. SEEKING THE SOUL stalked three deep between foes then three wide on the backstretch and second turn, came four wide into the stretch and also weakened. PAVEL saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the second turn and three wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive. QUIP sped to the early lead outside a rival, angled in and set the pace inside, dueled on the backstretch, dropped back on the second turn and gave way. FOR THE TOP (ARG) pulled between horses and steadied early, stalked between rivals, continued outside a foe leaving the second turn, dropped back into the stretch and also gave way.
ELEVENTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.91 47.36 1:11.28 1:35.65 1:41.53
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|14
|Super Patriot
|124
|11
|2
|11
|11
|11
|7–1½
|1–2
|Velazquez
|9.00
|11
|An Eddie Surprise
|124
|9
|6
|6–2½
|6–2½
|6–1
|3–½
|2–1½
|Gutierrez
|4.10
|2
|Woodfin
|118
|2
|10
|10–4
|9–hd
|7–1
|5–hd
|3–¾
|Geroux
|9.40
|3
|Invincibella
|118
|3
|9
|3–1
|3–1
|4–1
|1–hd
|4–½
|Franco
|36.40
|10
|Lucky Peridot
|118
|8
|3
|7–hd
|8–1½
|9–1
|6–hd
|5–ns
|Prat
|6.80
|12
|Querelle
|118
|10
|5
|8–2
|7–½
|8–1
|8–hd
|6–¾
|Espinoza
|46.20
|6
|Bornonvalentineday
|122
|5
|8
|5–2½
|5–2
|5–2
|4–hd
|7–1½
|Pereira
|19.30
|7
|Betty F
|122
|6
|11
|9–hd
|10–2½
|10–2½
|9–hd
|8–1
|Van Dyke
|2.30
|1
|True To Herself
|122
|1
|4
|1–1
|1–½
|1–½
|2–1
|9–3
|Fuentes
|7.90
|8
|Salsa Bella
|122
|7
|7
|4–1½
|4–1½
|3–hd
|11
|10–5
|Cedillo
|6.80
|5
|Ruby Trust
|122
|4
|1
|2–1½
|2–hd
|2–1
|10–½
|11
|Roman
|28.50
|14
|SUPER PATRIOT
|20.00
|7.80
|5.80
|11
|AN EDDIE SURPRISE
|4.80
|3.80
|2
|WOODFIN
|5.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-14)
|$293.40
|$1 EXACTA (14-11)
|$54.60
|$2 QUINELLA (11-14)
|$46.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (14-11-2-3)
|$701.30
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (14-11-2-3-10)
|Carryover $17,632
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (14-11-2)
|$266.20
Winner–Super Patriot Ch.f.4 by Unusual Heat out of Patriot C H, by Redattore (BRZ). Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing, Baltas, Richard, Peskoff, Jeremy, Ramos, Jose Cruz and Salvatore, Raymond. Mutuel Pool $633,428 Daily Double Pool $190,057 Exacta Pool $323,910 Quinella Pool $13,151 Superfecta Pool $164,609 Super High Five Pool $23,102 Trifecta Pool $242,507. Scratched–Desert Oasis (GB), Peter's Kitten, Sapphire Kid.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-6-14) paid $184.10. Pick Three Pool $294,607. 50-Cent Pick Four (5/7-1/3-6-14) 4 correct paid $628.65. Pick Four Pool $1,221,553. 50-Cent Pick Five (9-5/7-1/3-6-14) 5 correct paid $7,801.15. Pick Five Pool $1,136,642. $2 Pick Six (6-9-5/7-1/3-6-14) 5 out of 6 paid $15,957.20. Pick Six Pool $501,808. $1 Place Pick All 8 out of 11 paid $6,741.30. Place Pick All Pool $35,333.
SUPER PATRIOT wide early and three deep leaving the chute, angled in on the first turn and saved ground off the pace, cut the corner into the stretch, steadied in tight in upper stretch then got through to bid inside under urging, gained the advantage past midstretch and won clear. AN EDDIE SURPRISE chased off the rail then inside on the backstretch, came out into the second turn and six wide into the stretch, drifted in some in the final furlong but bested the others. WOODFIN chased inside, split horses into the second turn, cut the corner into the stretch, split rivals again past midstretch and gained the show. INVINCIBELLA (GB) saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, took a short lead outside the pacesetter in midstretch, fought back between foes past midstretch and was edged for third. LUCKY PERIDOT angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, went between rivals into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. QUERELLE angled in after the chute and chased outside a rival, went up three deep into the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and had a mild bid in the final furlong. BORNONVALENTINEDAY angled in and chased inside then a bit off the rail, steadied between rivals into the second turn, came out leaving the second turn and five wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. BETTY F (GB) a bit slow to begin, angled in and chased outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. TRUE TO HERSELF (IRE) had speed inside then set the pace a bit off the rail, was between foes midway on the backstretch, fought back inside on the second turn, came a bit off the fence again in the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. SALSA BELLA (FR) pulled and stalked outside a rival, went three deep into the second turn and four wide into the stretch and weakened. RUBY TRUST stalked off the rail then outside a rival, bid three deep midway on the backstretch, bid again alongside the leader on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|20,686
|$3,685,620
|Inter-Track
|8,657
|$5,132,479
|Out of State
|N/A
|$15,470,921
|TOTAL
|29,343
|$24,289,020
Del Mar Entries for Sunday, August 18.
Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. $2 Win, Place and Show; $1 Exacta, $2 Quinella, 50-cent Trifecta, $2 Rolling Double, 50-cent rolling Pick 3; 10-cent Superfecta; 50-cent Pick 4 last 4 races; 50-cent Players Pick 5 first 5 races; $2 Pick 6 last 6 races; $1 Place Pick All; $1 Super High Five last race. Trifecta needs 4 betting interests; Superfecta needs 6. 25th day of a 36-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Matera
|Mike Smith
|120
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|8-5
|2
|Spun Gamely
|John Velazquez
|120
|Ian Kruljac
|15-1
|3
|She Loves Karaoke
|Diego Sanchez
|120
|Luis Mendez
|10-1
|4
|Buyer's Remorse
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-1
|5
|Christmas Pickles
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|Michael W. McCarthy
|10-1
|6
|Sentimental
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|10-1
|7
|Stellar Sound
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Bob Baffert
|9-5
SECOND RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $25,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Lacey's Rainbow
|Geovanni Franco
|119
|Bill McLean
|10-1
|12,500
|2
|Baby Ice
|Assael Espinoza
|119
|Steve Knapp
|3-1
|12,500
|3
|Holy Mosey
|Martin Pedroza
|119
|Molly J. Pearson
|4-1
|12,500
|4
|Todos Santos
|Rafael Bejarano
|119
|Jeffrey Metz
|2-1
|12,500
|5
|Ciao Luna
|Aaron Gryder
|119
|Mike Puype
|5-2
|12,500
|6
|C C the Bartender
|Abel Cedillo
|119
|Steve M. Sherman
|8-1
|12,500
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $21,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Scrappy Deville
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|113
|Leonard Powell
|5-1
|16,000
|2
|Gryffindor
|Abel Cedillo
|121
|Richard Rosales
|15-1
|14,000
|3
|Vintage Hollywood
|Ruben Fuentes
|123
|Victor L. Garcia
|3-1
|16,000
|4
|I'm Amore
|Edgar Payeras
|121
|Candelario Villamar
|10-1
|14,000
|5
|King Charlie
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Gary Stute
|6-1
|16,000
|6
|Frankie Machine
|Ignacio Puglisi
|121
|Paul G. Aguirre
|12-1
|14,000
|7
|Cosa Nostra
|Tiago Pereira
|123
|Tim McCanna
|7-2
|16,000
FOURTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|McKale
|Martin Garcia
|122
|Bob Baffert
|4-1
|2
|American Pastime
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|7-2
|62,500
|3
|Adens Dream
|Martin Pedroza
|120
|John W. Sadler
|10-1
|62,500
|4
|Flagstaff
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|John W. Sadler
|9-5
|5
|California Street
|Mike Smith
|122
|Patrick Gallagher
|3-1
|6
|Secular Nation
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Peter Miller
|6-1
|62,500
FIFTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $10,000-$9,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Ted W
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|4-1
|10,000
|2
|Conquest Cobra
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Mark Glatt
|7-2
|10,000
|3
|For the Hustle
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|111
|George Papaprodromou
|12-1
|9,000
|4
|Desert General
|Martin Pedroza
|120
|Molly J. Pearson
|5-1
|10,000
|5
|Forever Juanito
|Eswan Flores
|120
|Victor L. Garcia
|8-1
|6
|Taste's Legend
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Gary Stute
|12-1
|10,000
|7
|Matriculate
|Agapito Delgadillo
|120
|William Spawr
|5-2
|10,000
|8
|Twirling Tiger
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Jack Carava
|5-1
|10,000
SIXTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Spendaholic
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Edward R. Freeman
|4-1
|2
|It's Fitting
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|James M. Cassidy
|10-1
|3
|Jetovator
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Peter Eurton
|9-5
|4
|Summer Fun
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Carla Gaines
|5-2
|5
|Conte Cavour
|Tiago Pereira
|123
|Javier Jose Sierra
|20-1
|6
|Northrndancrsghost
|Frank Johnson
|123
|Santos R. Perez
|30-1
|7
|Corrana En Limen
|Ferrin Peterson
|113
|Antonio Garcia
|20-1
|8
|Claim of Passion
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|4-1
|9
|Nil Phet
|Eswan Flores
|120
|Gary Stute
|20-1
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Del Mar Mile'. Stakes. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Prince Earl
|Geovanni Franco
|116
|Philip D'Amato
|12-1
|2
|El Picaro
|Drayden Van Dyke
|118
|Ignacio Correas, IV
|15-1
|3
|Majestic Eagle
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Neil D. Drysdale
|12-1
|4
|Bombard
|Mike Smith
|119
|Richard E. Mandella
|6-1
|5
|Bowies Hero
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Philip D'Amato
|5-2
|6
|Double Touch
|Abel Cedillo
|117
|Dan Blacker
|30-1
|7
|Grecian Fire
|Kent Desormeaux
|118
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|6-1
|8
|What a View
|Martin Garcia
|118
|Philip D'Amato
|6-1
|9
|Bolo
|Florent Geroux
|124
|Carla Gaines
|5-1
|10
|Sharp Samurai
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Mark Glatt
|6-1
|11
|Ohio
|John Velazquez
|122
|Michael W. McCarthy
|15-1
EIGHTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Jamminwithbrandon
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Vladimir Cerin
|6-1
|2
|Magic On Tap
|Drayden Van Dyke
|119
|Bob Baffert
|3-1
|3
|Julius
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-2
|4
|Feeling Strong
|Tiago Pereira
|121
|Hector O. Palma
|6-1
|5
|Dueling
|Mike Smith
|119
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|7-2
|6
|Synthesis
|Mario Gutierrez
|119
|George Papaprodromou
|20-1
|7
|Midcourt
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|John A. Shirreffs
|6-1
|8
|Dia de Pago
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Vladimir Cerin
|20-1
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Pretty Point
|Mike Smith
|120
|Patrick Gallagher
|6-1
|2
|She's Our Charm
|Diego Sanchez
|120
|Ronald L. McAnally
|10-1
|3
|Haughty Girl
|Martin Pedroza
|120
|John A. Shirreffs
|20-1
|4
|The Nightingale
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Simon Callaghan
|8-1
|5
|Kelani Kim
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Mark Glatt
|20-1
|6
|Winter Gold
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Richard Baltas
|10-1
|7
|Mo Me Mo My
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
|8
|Apples Arch
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|10-1
|9
|Ameerah B
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|John W. Sadler
|7-2
|10
|Lily's Storm
|Florent Geroux
|120
|Thomas M. Dubaele
|20-1
|11
|Miss Bigly
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|9-2
|12
|Catch the Eye
|Martin Garcia
|120
|David E. Hofmans
|6-1
|Also Eligible
|13
|Bodhicitta
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Richard Baltas
|5-1