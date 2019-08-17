Racing! Congrats to Pacific Classic winner Higher Power

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we welcome back Rob Henie with another handicapping lesson.

A couple of days ago, we printed a look back at one of the Travers Stakes. You folks seemed to like it. So, here’s another one. It’s by Laffit Pincay, Jr., as told to Tom Pedulla. It’s about the 1978 Travers, when Alydar finally beat Affirmed. This is courtesy of the New York Racing Assn.

“It was one of those things where I wish I could do it over again, but you can’t.

“Angel Cordero was inside of me and he was keeping me out most of the way. We went into the turn and I didn’t want to lose any more ground, so I let my horse go and he opened up.

“The last time I looked, Alydar was far back. I figured I had plenty of room to go in and I wanted to close the hole. There were two things I did not count on. When Affirmed made the lead, he started pulling himself up and waiting for competition. He would do that sometimes. That day he did it more than any other time. I also did not realize that Alydar had picked up speed.

“When I moved inside, I did not hear Jorge [Velasquez] say anything. Usually, riders will say something when things get tight. We all try to look out for each other that way. I would never intentionally put Jorge or any other rider in danger. I never did those types of things as a rider, and I knew New York was very tough that way. You had to ride clean there.

“I rode Affirmed as if he was the best horse, and he was the best horse in that Travers. Alydar came close to me again after that and Affirmed just ran away from him.

“After we crossed the finish line and I started back toward the winner’s circle, I was surprised to see the ‘Inquiry’ sign. I figured it had to do with another rider, not me. Then I saw the replay. ‘Oh, damn,’ I said to myself.

“The stewards did the right thing in taking us down. Jorge had to take up and it was a foul. It was careless riding on my part. You need to be aware of everything that is around you. That is part of your job.

“It really bothered me a lot. It was the only race I got beaten with Affirmed. I returned to my home base in California that night and did not feel like riding the next day. I knew there would be more questions about the Travers. I did not want to face the music.

“I realized I had to keep my obligations. I had to face up to what happened. When I was asked about the race, I told the reporters exactly what happened. It was very painful for me to go through it again. Then I went out and won four races, one of them a stakes race.

“It was a very good day after one of the worst moments of my career.”

Omaha Beach gets virus

Omaha Beach, who was the morning-line favorite in the Kentucky Derby before he scratched, will miss his comeback race because of a virus. He was scheduled to go next weekend in the Shared Belief or Pat O’Brien Stakes. Trainer Richard Mandella also scratched United from Saturday’s Del Mar Handicap.

“They both have symptoms of the virus is going around—mucus and congestion,” Mandella told Hank Wesch of Del Mar. “A couple of my 2-year-olds have it with a fever but Omaha and United do not have a fever yet.”

Game Winner, also stabled at Del Mar, was scratched from next week’s Travers Stakes because of a virus.

Weekly handicapping lesson

Here’s our weekly contribution from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report), sharing yet another handicapping angle with everyone. Today’s analysis comes from the third race at Del Mar and incorporates some handicapping angles into the mix.

“This is a $16,000 N2L (non-winners of two races lifetime) at a mile. Consistent hard working recent maiden winners are usually the best type of runners in these cheaper N2L races. The mentality of many handicappers with regard to these cheap N2L’s is just so backward. Here’s what we mean: many handicappers downplay the recent maiden winner, regardless of the level, giving them less credence than even multiple losers at this level. Think about that for a second. Why should a horse coming off a possible career catalyst maiden win, gaining confidence while finishing down the lane in front of the others, be looked at in a more negative light than a horse whose only win to their credit was also a maiden win, and have since lost at this same N2L level, many on multiple occasions? Would you rather back a proven multiple loser, or a recent maiden winner? Runners who’ve already had multiple chances at this N2L level or thereabouts, would be GRYFFINDOR, FRANKIE MACHINE, and even COSA NOSTRA and we’ll try and beat all three here. Another thing to look for in these types of races, from a positive perspective, are the horses who are trying something different, deserving of room to improve. It begs the question, is the horse good enough if moving up? With this in mind, our top selection is VINTAGE HOLLYWOOD (#3). A year ago, he broke his maiden here as our Top Pick to the tune of $50, and though not winning since that particular day, he’s run multiple good races, often at the mercy of some slower early splits, so he was unable to make up enough ground late. Today, in his 10th career start, he’s now given weaker to coincide with added ground, thus, cheaper and longer with regular rider Ruben Fuentes back. So, with changes in place, he’s deserving of a stronger look here. With our second selection, we’ll steer you to a runner who fits the recent maiden angle we mentioned early, and that’s SCRAPPY DEVILLE (#1). Following a brief layoff, he returned to run well at Los Al, gaining his first win when not only facing weaker types for the first time, but also going a route of ground on the main track for the first time as well. The margin of victory was only a couple lengths, but he would have had more had he not switched to his wrong lead, goofing around and green the final ⅛, and there’s plenty of upside here today. Both our selections have variables in place to step forward with better, and those are the types of horses who win these N2L’s, not the runner who’s finished in the money against N2L’s in multiple starts. Those types are usually over bet, having already shown their best, which if not good enough in previous tries, very likely isn’t gonna be good enough here today once again.

“Hot / Cold Race Trends: none

“Win Contenders (order of preference): 3-1

“X Out Runners (eliminating on the win end): 2,7

“TOP PICK: VINTAGE HOLLYWOOD (#3 3-1 Fuentes)

“SECOND CHOICE: SCRAPPY DEVILLE (#1 5-1 Diaz)”

The West Coast Handicapping Report can be found at http://www.westcoasthorseracing.com It has been endorsed by leading trainers, handicappers and industry sources.

Del Mar review

A lot to go over with five stakes races, including the big one. Let’s look at each race in our usual capsule form.

Grade 3 $100,000 Green Flash Handicap: Mr Vargas broke on top in this five-furlong turf race and was never headed despite a strong field that included Eddie Haskell and Stormy Liberal.

Mr Vargas won by 2 ¼ lengths and paid $8.40, $3.80 and $2.40. Eddie Haskell was second, a half-length in front of Stormy Liberal.

Here’s what his connections had to say:

Brian Koriner (winning trainer): “He’s just a runner. He ran great his first race here and did it again today. He’s a racehorse. A fast, fast horse.”

Joe Talamo (winning jockey): “The plan was to get him out there and make the lead. He did his part. He got a little breather when I dropped over at the half [mile pole] and again on the turn. But otherwise he was running hard all the way. When they came for him, he just went on. I was afraid they were going to be closing on us, so I went for it and he responded very well.”

Grade 2 $250,000 Del Mar Handicap: Not much to say about this 1 3/8-mile turf race other than Acclimate took the lead at the start, ran a sensible pace, and had plenty left at the end to win by a length.

Acclimate paid $16.60, $8.00 and $6.00. Oscar Domiguez was second and Ritzy A.P. was third.

Here’s what the connections had to say:

Phil D’Amato (winning trainer): “He had been breezing up a storm, so I knew he was in good form. But, you’re up against a lot of nice horses and it’s great that he proved the best [Saturday].

Florent Geroux (winning jockey): “It worked out very well. The horse was sharp. He went to the front easily. And he ran relaxed all the way.”

Grade 3 $100,000 Torrey Pines Stakes: Bob Baffert, whose stable has been quieter than usual this meet, picked up his second stakes win of the meeting with Fighting Mad in this mile dirt race for 3-year-old fillies. She went to the lead quickly and, like the stakes winners before her, never looked back and won by eight lengths.

Fighting Mad paid $6.60, $4.40 and $3.20 and gave jockey Talamo his second stakes won of the day. Hollywood Hills was second and Into Chocolate finished third.

Here’s what the connections had to say.

Baffert (winning trainer): “We were hoping she could get a mile. I’ve been taking my time with her, but the way she’s been working and the way she showed she loved this track, we were hoping it would turn out the way it did.”

Talamo (winning jockey): “The plan was to go for [the lead]. She was running easy out there. She ran great.”

Grade 1 $300,000 Del Mar Oaks: Chad Brown made the right decision to send Cambier Parc out west as the 3-year-old filly won by 1 ¼ lengths with a strong late move in the middle of the track. The race was for 3-year-old fillies going 1 1/8 the turf.

Cambier Parc paid $4.40, $3.20 and $2.60. Hidden Message was second and Lady Prancealot was third.

Here’s what the connections had to say:

John Velazquez (winning jockey): It sure is nice to ride one like this. When you ask for it, they give it to you. We were in a good spot the first time by the wire and comfortable. When we went past the three-quarters, I shifted her out to where she was comfortable. We’d already saved enough ground and I wanted to get her going. She took care of it from there.”

Larry Best (winning owner): “I left all the terms of guidance to John [Velazquez] and to Chad Brown. The horse looked very relaxed all the way around and I’m glad she had the turn of foot to get home.”

Grade 1 $1 million Pacific Classic: Higher Power gave trainer John Sadler and owner Kosta Hronis back-to-back wins in the Pacific Classic. They won the race last year with Accelerate. Higher Power stalked the leaders until midway in the far then jockey Flavien Prat asked and Higher Power responded.

For more on the race, you can read a full story that appeared in The Times. Just click here.

Higher Power paid $21.20, $9.40 and $7.40. Draft Pick was second and Mongolian Groom was third.

Here’s what the connections had to say:

Sadler (winning trainer): “The second time is just as sweet. It developed pretty much the way we thought. We thought there would be some speed on the inside and the plan was to stalk. It came out the way we thought it would.”

Prat (winning jockey): “There were no special instructions, just to make him comfortable. We were in a good spot all the way around. At the three-eighths (pole) I asked, and he took up the bit and went from there. He was traveling well all the way around. I thought he would run a good race today. He had been training so well, I thought he’d have a good one in him today.”

Del Mar preview

It’s a nine-race card beginning at 2 p.m. to finish the fifth of seven weeks of racing. It’s pretty much a come-down card after Saturday’s great day of racing. There is one stakes race, two allowance races and the rest are maidens or claiming races.

The feature is the Grade 2 $200,000 Del Mar MiIe. It’s a big field of 11 going off around 5:10 p.m. The favorite, at 5-2, is Bowies Hero for trainer Phil D’Amato and Flavien Prat. He’s seven-for-19 lifetime and coming off a win in the Eddie Read Stakes earlier this meeting. He had a Grade 1 win last year in the Frank E. Kilroe Mile.

The second favorite is Bolo at 5-1 for Carla Gaines and Florent Geroux. He’s coming off an emotional win in the Grade 1 Shoemaker Mile at Santa Anita. Bolo was off almost two years before a fifth in an allowance, which preceded the Shoemaker.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 7, 6, 7, 6, 8, 9, 11, 8, 12 (1 also eligible).

Big Races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.

Monmouth (5): Grade 3 $150,000 Monmouth Oaks, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Horologist ($12.80)

Woodbine (7): $100,000 Catch a Glimpse Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 6 ½ furlongs on turf. Winner: Fair Maiden ($8.20)

Saratoga (8): $100,000 Smart N Fancy Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Winner: Oleksandra ($10.00)

Thistledown (9): $200,000 Lady Jacqueline Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Mylady Curlin ($4.80)

Saratoga (9): Grade 2 $200,000 Lake Placid Stakes, fillies 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winners: Regal Glory ($3.10); Varenka ($2.90)

Woodbine (10): $400,000 Breeders’ Stakes, Ont-bred 3-year-olds, 1 ½ miles on turf. Winner: Tone Broke ($6.80)

Saratoga (10): Grade 1 $600,000 Alabama Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 ¼ miles. Winner: Dunbar Road ($5.50)

Del Mar (3): Grade 3 $100,000 Green Flash Handicap, 3 and up, 5 furlongs on turf. Winner: Mr Vargas ($8.40)

Colonial (5): $100,000 Chesapeake Stakes, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Mr. Jagermeister ($4.20)

Century Mile (9): $100,000 Century Casino Oaks, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: In Evin Im Leavin ($8.60)

Del Mar (7): Grade 2 $250,000 Del Mar Handicap, 3 and up, 1 3/8 miles on turf. Winner: Acclimate ($16.60)

Del Mar (8): Grade 3 $100,000 Torrey Pines Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile. Winner: Fighting Mad ($6.60)

Del Mar (9): Grade 1 $300,000 Del Mar Oaks, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: Cambier Parc ($4.40)

Del Mar (10): Grade 1 $1 million Pacific Classic, 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles. Winner: Higher Power ($21.20)

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PDT:

11:01 Woodbine (3): $100,000 Soaring Free Stakes, 2-year-olds, 6 ½ furlongs on the turf. Favorite: Mr. Hustle (4-5)

2:10 Ellis Park (8): $100,000 Ellis Park Juvenile, 2-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Rowdy Yates (9-5)

2:17 Woodbine (9): $100,000 Flaming Page Stakes, 3 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf. Favorite: Pamina (2-1)

2:38 Saratoga (9): $100,000 Summer Colony Stakes, NY-bred fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Blue Prize (4-5)

2:40 Ellis Park (9): $100,000 Ellis Park Debutante, fillies 2-years-old, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Lady Glamour (5-2)

5:09 Del Mar (7): Grade 2 $200,000 Del Mar Mile, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Bowies Hero (5-2)

5:45 Century Mile (10): Grade 3 $150,000 Canadian Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 ¼ miles. Favorite: Final Jeopardy (8-5)

Bob Ike’s Dmr pick of the day

NINTH RACE: No, 9 Ameerah B (7-2)

Let’s close out the week with a winner as the morning-line favorite from the red-hot John Sadler barn should break her maiden in this spot. The sophomore filly has had tough trips in both outings and only needs some racing luck to get her graduation papers today.

Saturday’s result: Silenced (race 5) was a late scratch.

Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).

Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day

SEVENTH RACE: No. 3 Estelline (2-1)

Top Northwest quarter-horse conditioner Hector Magallanes is enjoying a solid local season with his limited barn, having won with six-of-28 starters entering this week while 11 others had finished second. He has a live commodity here in comebacker Estelline, who was fourth in last year’s PCQHRA Breeders Futurity after getting very fractious in the gate. She returns with flipping halter added and displayed nice stride under easy hand ride in solid 12.1 second solo gate drill two weeks ago. In addition, she is catching five rivals who have regressed in recent outs.

Final thoughts

And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.