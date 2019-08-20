Baker Mayfield: Apology to Ohio State over flag incident wasn’t heartfelt

Baker Mayfield won a Heisman Trophy and compiled a 39-9 record at Oklahoma, but his college career might be best remembered for an incident that occurred after a game.

After leading his No. 5 Sooners to a 31-16 victory over No. 2 Ohio State on Sept. 9, 2017, Mayfield took an Oklahoma flag on a victory lap around Ohio Stadium and then attempted to plant it in the middle of the Buckeyes logo at midfield.

Three days later, he apologized.

But now, two years after that, Mayfield is taking back his apology. During a recent interview with GQ, the now-Cleveland Browns quarterback was asked to rate on a scale from 1 to 10 how sorry he really was at the time.

Advertisement

“Zero,” he said without hesitation.

Mayfield said it was “just jaw-dropping” that the “higher-ups” at Oklahoma wanted him to issue the apology.

“I had done so much and worked so hard to play for that school, I was just kinda almost embarrassed for them to tell me to apologize,” he said.

Mayfield added that he realizes that this revelation “might hurt some Ohio fans’ feelings.” But these days, Mayfield is a hero in the state after leading the Browns, who had won just one game during the previous two seasons, to seven victories as a rookie last season.

Advertisement

“I think we’re all good now,” he said.