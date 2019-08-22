Racing! Next year’s dates are set … sort of

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome to our horse racing newsletter as we examine he latest doings of the California Horse Racing Board.

The Calfornia Horse Racing Board met on Thursday at Del Mar and, well, waffled on its 2020 racing dates. It essentially gave Santa Anita and Del Mar what it wanted and was about to send Los Alamitos packing.

And then Ed Allred, the chairman and owner of Los Al, gave a really terrific speech saying that nighttime racing can’t survive without a daytime lead-in. His problem was the reduction in racing dates, which I’m in favor of, rather than anything else. The underlying message with Ed’s speech is “we bailed you out when Hollywood Park closed and now you’re going to screw us.”

Here’s what he actually said:

“I’m Ed Allred, chairman, Los Alamitos Race Course. I have so many problems with what is proposed. It’s difficult to get it down to a minute or two. Seven years ago we were approached about putting in a mile track, which we did in record time, about three months. Spent many millions of dollars on it. We were heroes, heroes for horse racing in all of California. We were glad to do that.

“We put in about 800 stalls. Thoroughbreds are stalled at Los Alamitos right now, probably less than that because the population is down. Bob Baffert, as of yesterday, has 93 2-year-olds at Los Alamitos. Probably the most expensive horses around. There have been two Kentucky Derby winners, two horses of the year that ran at Los Alamitos during the race meets.

“Another area of disagreement is the L.A. County Fair. Historically for over 70 years, they have had racing dates in September. Three weeks. I’ve been going there since I was a little boy. There is a culture of people who come to fair meets from Northern California and the fairs there and from Arizona. It’s been that way for a very long time and it’s difficult to disrupt that and have a successful meet. It’s hot in Southern California in July. Yesterday at Santa Anita it was 96 degrees, it was 83 at Los Alamitos.

There are a lot of reasons to keep Los Alamitos. We had five race tracks in Southern California a few years ago, we have three now and we can’t lose another one.

“We can’t make it under this new schedule. I ask the committee to spend more with the Northern Calfornia schedule so it can be integrated with this. There are many issues the night racing associations have. We cannot conduct racing when there is no thoroughbred racing going on. The satellites don’t want to stay open for us at night. So, we would like for you to not do anything right now and let us make our pitch in a more formal situation before the committee. Thank you.”

You could tell the passion Allred had in his delivery. I’ve known Doc a long time and, frankly, would be mad if I were his son for all the money he has dumped into racing with little return. But that’s who he is.

As I mentioned, I’m in favor of less racing. But I didn’t consider the impact on nighttime racing. Earlier this week, I laid out what would happen at Santa Anita and Del Mar. And that’s what happened. This is what I wrote:

“Santa Anita: Its dates are Dec. 18 to June 23, however, actual racing won’t begin until Dec. 26. But the extra dates are important because Santa Anita gets the simulcast revenue. Now, during that time there is supposed to be four days racing a week but there will be 12 cancellation dates, be they because of weather (you won’t believe the amount of perceived weather on Thursdays) or shortage of horses. The second meeting will be Sept. 9 to Oct. 27. During September they will race three days a week and four in October.

“Del Mar: Its dates are July 8 to Sept. 8, with July 8 to 17 to be only simulcast money dates. Now, this really isn’t an extension of an end date, but there is a late Labor Day next year (Sept. 7). The summer meet will be five days a week and likely will benefit because there is no racing the week before the track opens. The fall meeting will go from Oct. 28 until Dec. 1. Now, and this is a big change, the track will run only three days a week in the fall except Thanksgiving week.”

So, now we’ll wait to see if the delay on Los Al and the dark days is serious consideration or just lip service.

Del Mar review

Qahira had plenty left at the end and rallied to beat Mo See Cal and win a seven-furlong allowance. The winning margin was 2¼ lengths. Trained by Baffert and ridden by Joe Talamo, she beat Mo See Cal and Show It N Moe It in the five-horse field.

She paid $6.60, $3.60 and $2.60.

Del Mar preview

There are seven races, yes, seven on Friday’s card beginning at the always late 4 p.m. There is a stakes race, an allowance and four races for maidens. The feature is the $85,000 Tranquility Lake Stakes for fillies and mares going a mile.

The favorite, at 5-2, is Vibrance, who brings some big-time credentials. She’s trained by Mike McCarthy and ridden by Flavien Prat. She is one-for-six lifetime but was second in the Grade 1 Chandelier, third in the Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies and sixth in the Grade 1 Starlet at Los Alamitos.

Just a Smidge is the second favorite at 3-1 for Baffert and Martin Garcia. She is three-for-15 lifetime and has been running some graded stakes.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 6, 10, 10 (2 also eligible), 10, 9, 6, 10 (ae).

Bob Ike’s DM pick of the day

SIXTH RACE: No. 3 Yuvetsi (4-1)

Speedster from the red-hot John Sadler barn (dominated the stakes racing this summer) has drawn the rail and faded in her last two sprints but stretches out again and should be able to clear this field. Older mare has won routing and likes this track, so give her a big shot to take this bunch gate to wire in a small but competitive field.

Thursday’s result: Fantasy Game sat a distant third early, moved within range on far turn, then came up completely empty in a dismal performance.

Los Alamitos weekend preview

It’s time to turn things over to marketing and meda guru Orlando Gutierrez, who will tell us about the upcoming weekend at Los Alamitos. Orlando, the floor is yours.

“Friday evening features a Pick 6 carryover of $7,318 with the opening leg of the sequence starting in the second of seven races. With new money, it’s expected to be a total pool of around $27,000. First post is 7:25 p.m.

“The racing program will include three quarter-horse allowance races. The $11,825 fifth race is led by Robert Adair Kindergarten Futurity finalist Chickititas Favorite, a winner in his Kindergarten trial before a bump at the start cost him a better placing in the final. The richest horse in the field is Ventura Jess JQM with nearly $50,000 in earnings. The Apollitical Jess filly qualified to the Grade 1 Ed Burke Million Futurity and enters tonight after running third against allowance horses on July 28. Unrelentless One finished ahead of Ventura Jess JQM in that allowance and could be one of the stars of the night. He also finished third in his Ed Burke Million trial and could find his rail post position to his liking. One Sweet Change is another quality runner in this allowance. She won her Ed Burke Million trial by a nose before acting up in the starting gate when running sixth on July 28.

“The lone stakes race of the weekend is the Pat Hyland Handicap for 2-year-olds on Sunday night. Grade 1 stakes placed filly Geothermal and multiple winner Tell Cartel are among the seven 2-year-olds that will headline the $25,000 Pat Hyland at 350 yards. Geothermal will be making her first start since competing in the Grade 1 Ed Burke Million Futurity held here on June 24. The filly by Parsons Rock won her Ed Burke trials by ¾ lengths and then return to finish a strong third behind Flokie and Dreams Divine in the million-dollar final. In running third in the Ed Burke Million, Geothermal finished ahead of All American Futurity trial winner Determined One and Robert Adair Kindergarten Futurity runner-up Mental Error. A half-sister to five stakes winners, including Grade 1 winner Thermonuclear Energy, Geothermal will be ridden by Eduardo Nicasio.

“The Matt Fales-trained Tell Cartel was terrific in his first two career starts, winning his debut by ¾ lengths before returning to score a convincing allowance victory at 330 yards on June 1, but has finished out of the money in his last two starts versus stronger competition. Let’s see if he can regain his early season form in the Pat Hyland.

“Last weekend, Reliance Ranches LLC swept both stakes events. Their homebred 2-year-old filly Giving Freely won the John Deere California Juvenile on Saturday night, while Conquering Marie won the Grade 2 $211,100 Golden State Derby at 38-1 odds on Sunday. Ridden by Ruben Castro, Conquering Marie had a perfect start from post three, which helped her avoid a lot of bumping between horses caused after Delayed Steal veered in sharply from post eight. As a result, Delayed Steal was disqualified from sixth and placed last by the racing stewards.”

Ed Burgart’s L.A. pick of the day

THIRD RACE: No. 6 Oliverssweetprincess (5-2)

She improved with each of her three starts last winter and was a much-troubled third two outs ago when facing 1½-length winner Fly N Away, who since scored a daylight $12,500 victory. Victorious for a $6,250 maiden claiming price in her last start 25 weeks ago, Oliverssweetprincess is entered not to be claimed vs. five horses who are running for a $6,250 tag. In addition, she draws the comfortable outside post and has plenty of upside.

Final thought

Now, the star of the show, Thursday’s results and Friday’s entries.