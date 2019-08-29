NFL preseason roundup: Bills beat Vikings; Colts top Bengals

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Undrafted rookie Tyree Jackson hit David Sills for an 8-yard touchdown pass with 8 seconds left in rallying the Buffalo Bills to a 27-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings to close the preseason Thursday night.

Victor Bolden recovered Jackson’s fumble in the end zone and Marcus Murphy scored on a 79-yard punt return as the Bills scored three touchdowns in the final 3:53 to overcome a 23-6 deficit. The Bills finished 4-0 for the first unbeaten preseason in team history.

Minnesota receiver Laquon Treadwell caught all three passes directed his way for 30 yards in what could be the 2016 first-round draft pick’s final appearance with the Vikings. While the Vikings rested their starters, Treadwell played the entire first half amid speculation he could be traded or cut by Saturday, when NFL teams are required to set their 53-player rosters. Treadwell has been passed on the depth chart by Chad Beebe, Jordan Taylor and Jeff Badet after three mostly unproductive seasons since the Vikings selected him with the 23rd pick in 2016.

Third-string quarterback Kyle Sloter hit Ameer Abdullah for a 15-yard touchdown pass, and De’Angelo Henderson scored on a 3-yard run for the Vikings (3-1).

Colts 13, Bengals 6

CINCINNATI — The Colts wrapped up an unsettling preseason, moving on from Andrew Luck with the victory in a game missing starters and fans.

Luck retired a week earlier after a 27-17 loss to Chicago, frustrated by his inability to get healthy. His postgame announcement severely dented the Colts’ playoff chances and elevated Jacoby Brissett — 4-11 as a starter with Indianapolis — to lead the offense.

Brissett had a lot of company as he watched from the sideline. There were large swaths of empty seats as both teams rested their starters and key backups for the final preseason game.

Colts third-round pick Parris Campbell made his debut and caught three passes for 42 yards. He missed most of training camp and the first three preseason games with a hamstring injury. His 31-yard catch and run set up a touchdown.

The Colts avoided their first winless preseason since 2014, when they eventually lost to New England in the AFC championship game.

Falcons 31, Jaguars 12

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Atlanta ended a 12-game preseason losing streak and seemingly found a solution to their kicking woes.

Matt Bryant is scheduled to try out for coaches and front office personnel at the team’s training facility Friday. Assuming the 44-year-old kicker is healthy, he’s expected to sign on for a 19th NFL season — his 11th with the Falcons. Bryant and the Falcons parted in the offseason, with the veteran leaving Atlanta as the franchise’s leading scorer (1,122 points). His 158 points in 2016 set the team’s single-season scoring mark.

Even before Giorgio Tavecchio missed his fifth field-goal attempt of the preseason, the Falcons had plans to bring Bryant back. Tavecchio was wide left from 53 yards late in the second quarter. He fell to 4 of 9 on field-goal attempts this preseason, also missing from 54, 52, 52 and 39 yards.

The Falcons (1-4) worked out three kickers — Elliott Fry, Younghoe Koo and Blair Walsh — last week and discussed the possibility of bringing in Bryant. They settled on Walsh, at least temporarily. Walsh made his lone attempt Thursday night, hitting from 46 yards.

Jacksonville (0-4) finished winless in the preseason for the first time in franchise history and scored its fewest points (29). The previous low was 59 in 2004.

Steelers 25, Panthers 19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mason Rudolph and Kyle Allen turned in solid efforts and appeared to solidify their No. 2 quarterback roles for their respective teams.

Pittsburgh’s Rudolph continued to outperform Josh Dobbs, completing 7 of 11 passes for 125 yards, including a 31-yard touchdown pass to Johnny Holton. The second-year quarterback from Oklahoma State led three drives resulting in a touchdown, field goal and a missed field goal to give the Steelers a 16-10 halftime lead.

Dobbs started, but both of his possessions came up empty and he finished 3 of 5 for 21 yards for the Steelers (3-1).

Allen has been Cam Newton’s presumed backup in Carolina, starting three of four preseason games, and there was no reason to believe anything has changed in Ron Rivera’s mind. Allen led one drive, completing 4 of 6 passes for 41 yards while showing good pocket presence and the ability to escape pressure by slipping out of the backfield for a 13-yard run and a first down. The drive ended in a missed field goal.

Rookie Will Grier played the remainder of the first half for Carolina (2-2) and had mixed results.

Jets 6, Eagles 0

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Taylor Bertolet kicked two field goals for the game’s only scores, but missed three other attempts in his bid to make New York’s roster.

The kicking job still appears up for grabs for the Jets (2-2) after a shaky summer from Bertolet, who replaced Chandler Catanzaro — who abruptly retired after the first preseason game.

Clayton Thorson, a fifth-rounder out of Northwestern, played the entire game at quarterback for the Eagles (1-3). He finished 12 of 26 for just 84 yards and an interception.

Carson Wentz sat out again with the rest of Philadelphia’s starters, while veterans Josh McCown and Cody Kessler didn’t play.

Trevor Siemian started at quarterback for the Jets with Sam Darnold and New York’s starters getting the night off. With the backup job wrapped up, Siemian went 5 of 5 for 37 yards in his only series before giving way to Luke Falk.

Buccaneers 17, Cowboys 15

ARLINGTON, Texas — Vincent Testaverde’s first NFL pass was badly overthrown on a simple toss in the flat, and the second was intercepted. At least the son of Vinny Testaverde could say he played in a preseason victory for the team that drafted his dad No. 1 overall in 1987.

The younger Testaverde was part of a touchdown drive after Ryan Griffin threw a scoring pass , though.

It was actually a matchup of two of Vinny Testaverde’s former teams. He spent his first six seasons with the Buccaneers and is still the club’s career leader in yards passing, although Jameis Winston should surpass 14,820 yards early in the season. The elder Testaverde spent one of his 21 seasons with Dallas, starting for the Cowboys in 2004.

The Cowboys pulled within two late in the fourth quarter on Jalen Guyton’s 69-yard catch and run for a touchdown from fourth-string quarterback Taryn Christion. But Christion’s 2-point conversion pass was incomplete.

Browns 20, Lions 16

CLEVELAND — Rookie Austin Seibert appeared to lock up Cleveland’s kicking job after a summer-long battle, and the Lions finished 0-4 in the preseason.

Seibert kicked field goals of 36 and 33 yards and made two extra points. The fifth-round draft pick has been competing with incumbent Greg Joseph, but Seibert, who got off to an abysmal start in training camp, separated himself by making all four field goal tries last week in Tampa and then didn’t miss against the Lions.

The Browns (3-1) are hoping to contend for a playoff spot this season and need a dependable kicker.

Lions QB Josh Johnson scored on a 1-yard sneak and threw a TD pass.

Ravens 20, Redskins 7

LANDOVER, Md. — Dwayne Haskins completed 10 of 17 passes for 104 yards and a touchdown and showed flashes of why the Redskins consider him their quarterback of the future.

The Ravens finished the preseason undefeated for the fourth consecutive year and extended their exhibition winning streak to 17 games. Their previous preseason loss came Sept. 3, 2015.

The 15th overall pick out of Ohio State, Haskins was 4 of 5 for 70 yards on an eight-play, 75-yard scoring drive capped off with a TD pass to receiver Steven Sims, who impressed on offense and special teams in his final showcase to make Washington’s initial roster.

Working behind a second-string offensive line, Haskins missed a handful of throws and had a few passes wiped out by penalties. But he got the snaps coach Jay Gruden wanted after selecting veteran Case Keenum as the Week 1 starting quarterback.

Far less-touted rookie Trace McSorley went 15 of 27 for 171 yards and a touchdown to make his case for Baltimore to keep another quarterback along with starter Lamar Jackson and backup Robert Griffin III.

