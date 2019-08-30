Racing! Remembering Sunday Silence at Del Mar

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we prepare for a strong Saturday of racing at Del Mar.

The last couple weeks I’ve run a few nostalgia pieces and you folks responded very positively. So, I thought I’d run one more by you. This comes from Hank Wesch of the Del Mar publicity staff. Hank, of course, is a former San Diego Union-Tribune sportswriter, who has found a great life working about a quarter of the year. But, best of all he always comes up with great stuff for Del Mar. Here is a slightly edited version of his look at Sunday Silence’s bullet works at Del Mar, mostly through the eyes of his jockey, Pat V.

“Del Mar’s crew of clockers headed by John Malone have timed, by unofficial count, more than 6,000 workouts during this summer meeting. How many workouts there have been in the 80 seasons of racing at the track is a question only the most obsessive of mathematicians would try to answer.

“But there is little question that one of the most golden workouts in track history, one which provided a golden moment worth treasuring, occurred 30 years ago. On Sept. 9, 1989, Sunday Silence – the reigning Kentucky Derby and Preakness champion – worked a mile between races in a stunning 1:33 1/5, equaling the track record, which still stands, set by Precisionist on Aug. 1, 1988.

“Three of the principals in that artful work are no longer alive. Legendary trainer Charlie Whittingham died in 1999, at 86, three years after the passing of his top assistant at the time, Rodney Rash, who was 36. Sunday Silence died in 2002, having spent the final 11 of his 16 years in Japan where he became that country’s top sire and literally gave an infusion of new blood into the Japanese breeding industry.

“There is, however, one person who was an integral part of the workout who remembers it in vivid detail and eagerly talks about it. So, let former jockey Patrick Valenzuela take it from here.

“’Charlie told me earlier in the week that they were wanting to have him work out between races. They were wanting to showcase him because he’d never run at Del Mar. (He had beaten eastern star Easy Goer in the Kentucky Derby and Preakness) but he was coming off a pair of seconds (to Easy Goer) in the Belmont and (to Prized) in the Swaps. We knew he was the best horse in the country and Charlie said he wanted to get a really good work into him because he was going to the Super Derby (a $1 million race at the time).

“’He said, “I want you to squeeze the lemon, but don’t squeeze it dry.” I said “Senor Carlos,” which is what I used to call him, “I’ll do whatever you want.”’

“It was a typically nice day at Del Mar, maybe a touch warmer than usual, for the afternoon display.

“’He probably carried about in the range of 135 pounds,’ Valenzuela said. ‘It wasn’t a jockey saddle, it was an exercise saddle. Charlie put a heavy pad on him, plus the saddle cloth and morning girth.

“’I remember them taking him around the ring in the paddock and everyone was “oohing” and “aahing.” Mr. [Joe] Harper wanted to bring a crowd in and that’s what he did. Here’s this beautiful Kentucky Derby winner and they’re remembering the performances he had put on earlier in the year.’

“Whittingham repeated the instructions he had given earlier in the week. Rash gave Valenzuela a leg up on the big black horse, saying ‘Take care of him.’”

“They ‘backtracked,’ going opposite the direction of races, once around as Valenzuela recalled. Then swung down toward the rail near the finish line, going in the right direction, and Sunday Silence started to move with a purpose.

“’It started out at what was just a high gallop for him,’ Valenzuela said. ‘Probably 24 seconds for the first quarter. Then as we turned onto the backside I could feel him getting into it.’

“It’s at this point while telling the story that Valenzuela, now 56, springs from his seat in the sixth-floor press lounge and gets into a rider’s crouch, hands forward holding invisible reins, obviously reliving the moment in his mind

“’There’s nobody there but us. I could feel the wind coming off the ocean in my face. I could hear Sunday Silence breathing … thut … thut … thut … and the hooves going tuttle ut … tuttle ut … tuttle ut.

“’At the three-eighths pole I picked him up and started to ask a little bit. At the head of the lane I threw a cross, chirped to him and started pumping a little bit. Down the lane he switched to that right lead and started reaching out and it seemed every jump he got faster and faster. We crossed the finish line, I looked up and saw 1:33 and one and I could not believe it. I was in shock.

“’He did it effortlessly. It didn’t seem that fast. But the track was fast that day, it was a nice day and he just loved it. I rode a lot of really good horses, but Sunday Silence was by far the best. He was so athletic and the things he did were unbelievable.’

“The first to greet them on the return to the grandstand area was Rash.

“’Rodney said “What are you doing? You went too fast,” Valenzuela recalled.

“’I said ‘Senor Carlos said to let him run, and that’s what I did,’” Valenzuela replied.

“Rash and a groom led the horse away as Whittingham approached.

“’Senor Carlos said, “Well, my boy, quite a workout,”’ Valenzuela recalled. “I said, ‘Senor Carlos, I think he’s ready.’”

“Fifteen days later Sunday Silence went to the lead at the half-mile mark, steadily drew away and crossed under the wire at Louisiana Downs a six-length victor in the 1 ¼-mile Super Derby. He followed it up with a third triumph over Easy Goer, this time in the Breeders’ Cup Classic at Gulfstream Park, which earned him Horse of the Year.

“And, all these years later, folks at Del Mar can still recall a white-hot workout that turned to gold.”

Great job, Hank. And thanks to Pat, too.

Hollendorfer update

We all thought the ruling on Jerry Hollendorfer would come down on Friday but he judge delayed it. It’s expected the ruling will come on Tuesday. Hollendorfer is seeking a temporary restraining order that would allow him to stable and race at Golden Gate Fields.

Del Mar review

Friday’s feature was the $100,000 I’m Smokin’ Stakes for Cal-bred 2-year-olds going six furlongs. Square Deal was your winner in the second straight race he crossed the line first. But, last time the stewards determined he interfered and he was taken down.

In this race, he rallied on the outside and won by 1 ¾ lengths. He paid $6.40, $4.20 and $2.80. Bluegrass Faith was second and Tap Back finished third.

Here’s what the connections had to say:

Simon Callaghan (winning trainer): “With the speed horses down on the inside it worked out just about as we expected it would. It is a bit of compensation [for being disqualified in the Graduation Stakes]. We got a split when, of course, we wanted a sweep. This is a nice horse and we think Mr. [Arnold] Zetcher and Quatar Racing will have some fun with him.”

Flavien Prat (winning jockey): “The draw (post 11) worked well for us. He liked it out there. When we got to the stretch, he went well. A good win.”

Del Mar preview

The final Saturday card of the meeting is a big one with 10 races starting at 2 p.m. There are four turf races and two graded stakes races and two more allowance races. Best of all are very full fields.

The big race is the Grade 1 $300,000 Del Mar Debutante for 2-year-old fillies going seven furlongs. There is a good field of eight. The favorite, at 5-2, is Inspiressa for the red-hot John Sadler barn. Victor Espinoza will ride. She has only run once and won that race by 1 ¼ lengths.

The second favorite Leucothea, at 3-1, for Peter Miller and Abel Castillo. She has only run twice and won her last race, maiden claimer, by 14 ½ lengths. Post time is around 6:15 p.m.

The first stakes of the day is the Grade 2 $200,000 John C. Mabee Stakes for fillies and mares going 1 1/16 miles. There are 10 starters but none with a better resume than Vasilika, at 9-5, for Hollendorfer and Prat. She has won 13 of 16 races the last two years. She was third last out in the Yellow Ribbon.

Toinette is the second favorite at 3-1 for Neil Drysdale and Rafael Bejarano. She is five-for-seven lifetime and has won two in a row. Prat is her regular rider but he chose to ride Vasilika. Post is around 5:15 p.m.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 6, 11, 11, 8, 11, 11, 10, 9, 8,10.

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.

10:36 Saratoga (3): Grade 2 Prioress Stakes, fillies 3-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Break Even (1-2)

10:51 Kentucky Downs (2): $130,000 maiden special weight, 3 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf. Favorite: Chewing Gum (3-1)

11:24 Kentucky Downs (3): $150,000 allowance/optional claimer, 3 and up, 6 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorite: Holiday Stone (3-1)

11:57 Kentucky Downs (4): $145,000 allowance, 3 and up, 1 mile 70 yards on turf. Favorite: He’s Stylish (3-1)

12:15 Saratoga (6): Grade 3 $200,000 Saranac Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Good Governance (2-1)

12:33 Kentucky Down (3): $145,000 allowance, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile 70 yards on turf. Favorite: Bridaled Temper (3-1)

1:05 Kentucky Downs (6): $130,000 maiden special weight, fillies 2-years-old, 6 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorite: A J Rock (7-2)

1:38 Kentucky Downs (7): $250,000 One Dreamer Stakes, Ky-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile 70 yards on turf. Favorite: Liman (5-2)

1:44 Woodbine (8): $100,000 Passing Mood Stakes, Ont-bred fillies 3-years-old, 7 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Speedy Soul (8-5)

2:00 Gulfstream (10): $100,000 Sharp Susan Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 7 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorite: Fujairah (8-5)

2:11 Kentucky Downs (8): $750,000 Tourist Mile, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Next Shares (7-2)

2:27 Saratoga (10): Grade 2 $250,000 Glens Falls Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 3/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Indy Union (3-5)

2:33 Gulfstream (11): $200,000 Susan’s Girl Stakes (Florida Sire Stakes). Fla-bred fillies 2-years-old. Favorite: Lenzi’s Lucky Lady (1-1)

2:47 Kentucky Downs (9): $500,000 Exacta Systems Juvenile Fillies, fillies 2-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Fly So Pretty (7-2)

3:00 Saratoga (11): Grade 1 $750,000 Woodward Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Yoshida (5-2)

3:06 Gulfstream (12): $100,000 Proud Man Stakes, 2-year-olds, 7 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorite: Monforte (3-1)

3:22 Kentucky Downs (10): $500,000 Kentucky Downs Juvenile, 2-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Our Country (7-2)

3:39 Gulfstream (13): $200,000 Affirmed Stakes (Florida Sire Stakes), Fla-bred 2-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Chance It (2-5)

4:17 Colonial Downs (6): $100,000 Rosie’s Stakes, 2-year-olds, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorite: So Street (7-2)

4:45 Colonial Downs (7): $100,000 Kitten’s Joy Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Field Pass (3-2)

5:15 Del Mar (7): Grade 2 John C. Mabee Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Vasilika (9-5)

5:15 Colonial Downs (8): $150,000 Virginia Oaks, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Tasting the Stars (5-2)

6:00 Colonial Downs (9): Grade 3 $250,000 Virginia Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: English Bee (5-2)

6:43 Del Mar (9): Grade 1 $300,000 Del Mar Debutante, fillies 2-years-old, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Inspiressa (5-2)

Bob Ike’s Dmr pick of the day

SEVENTH RACE: No. 4 Toinette (3-1)

While I have all the respect in the world for Vasilika, and Juliet Foxtrot is undefeated in three U.S. starts, I think Toinette is a rising star for Neil Drysdale. She toyed with her overmatched opponents in her comeback race here on Aug. 7 and should be perfectly legged up for her very best effort today. She represents value as a “single” in horizontal bets as the likely second choice.

Friday’s result: Foxtail stalked for the start of the race but back off entering the far turn and never was a factor from there.

Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).

Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day

SEVENTH RACE: No. 2 Corona B Gone (2-1)

Three horses figure to be in the 2-1 range in this competitive field but the one with the most upside in my opinion is Corona B Gone. He broke sharp and dropped a head photo vs. prior $25,000 winner Bos Time Machine in last stakes outing when making first start in six months. Top rivals, Rite Regal and Fenian Faith, exit strong races but haven’t shown the same consistency over the past two years as Corona B Gone, a five-time winner in 2018. In addition, Hector Magallanes, who trains Corona B Gone, entered this week with seven wins and 12 seconds from 30 local starters.

Final thought

And now the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.

