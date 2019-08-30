Racing! Remembering Sunday Silence at Del Mar

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we prepare for a strong Saturday of racing at Del Mar.
The last couple weeks I’ve run a few nostalgia pieces and you folks responded very positively. So, I thought I’d run one more by you. This comes from Hank Wesch of the Del Mar publicity staff. Hank, of course, is a former San Diego Union-Tribune sportswriter, who has found a great life working about a quarter of the year. But, best of all he always comes up with great stuff for Del Mar. Here is a slightly edited version of his look at Sunday Silence’s bullet works at Del Mar, mostly through the eyes of his jockey, Pat V.
“Del Mar’s crew of clockers headed by John Malone have timed, by unofficial count, more than 6,000 workouts during this summer meeting. How many workouts there have been in the 80 seasons of racing at the track is a question only the most obsessive of mathematicians would try to answer.
“But there is little question that one of the most golden workouts in track history, one which provided a golden moment worth treasuring, occurred 30 years ago. On Sept. 9, 1989, Sunday Silence – the reigning Kentucky Derby and Preakness champion – worked a mile between races in a stunning 1:33 1/5, equaling the track record, which still stands, set by Precisionist on Aug. 1, 1988.
“Three of the principals in that artful work are no longer alive. Legendary trainer Charlie Whittingham died in 1999, at 86, three years after the passing of his top assistant at the time, Rodney Rash, who was 36. Sunday Silence died in 2002, having spent the final 11 of his 16 years in Japan where he became that country’s top sire and literally gave an infusion of new blood into the Japanese breeding industry.
“There is, however, one person who was an integral part of the workout who remembers it in vivid detail and eagerly talks about it. So, let former jockey Patrick Valenzuela take it from here.
“’Charlie told me earlier in the week that they were wanting to have him work out between races. They were wanting to showcase him because he’d never run at Del Mar. (He had beaten eastern star Easy Goer in the Kentucky Derby and Preakness) but he was coming off a pair of seconds (to Easy Goer) in the Belmont and (to Prized) in the Swaps. We knew he was the best horse in the country and Charlie said he wanted to get a really good work into him because he was going to the Super Derby (a $1 million race at the time).
“’He said, “I want you to squeeze the lemon, but don’t squeeze it dry.” I said “Senor Carlos,” which is what I used to call him, “I’ll do whatever you want.”’
“It was a typically nice day at Del Mar, maybe a touch warmer than usual, for the afternoon display.
“’He probably carried about in the range of 135 pounds,’ Valenzuela said. ‘It wasn’t a jockey saddle, it was an exercise saddle. Charlie put a heavy pad on him, plus the saddle cloth and morning girth.
“’I remember them taking him around the ring in the paddock and everyone was “oohing” and “aahing.” Mr. [Joe] Harper wanted to bring a crowd in and that’s what he did. Here’s this beautiful Kentucky Derby winner and they’re remembering the performances he had put on earlier in the year.’
“Whittingham repeated the instructions he had given earlier in the week. Rash gave Valenzuela a leg up on the big black horse, saying ‘Take care of him.’”
“They ‘backtracked,’ going opposite the direction of races, once around as Valenzuela recalled. Then swung down toward the rail near the finish line, going in the right direction, and Sunday Silence started to move with a purpose.
“’It started out at what was just a high gallop for him,’ Valenzuela said. ‘Probably 24 seconds for the first quarter. Then as we turned onto the backside I could feel him getting into it.’
“It’s at this point while telling the story that Valenzuela, now 56, springs from his seat in the sixth-floor press lounge and gets into a rider’s crouch, hands forward holding invisible reins, obviously reliving the moment in his mind
“’There’s nobody there but us. I could feel the wind coming off the ocean in my face. I could hear Sunday Silence breathing … thut … thut … thut … and the hooves going tuttle ut … tuttle ut … tuttle ut.
“’At the three-eighths pole I picked him up and started to ask a little bit. At the head of the lane I threw a cross, chirped to him and started pumping a little bit. Down the lane he switched to that right lead and started reaching out and it seemed every jump he got faster and faster. We crossed the finish line, I looked up and saw 1:33 and one and I could not believe it. I was in shock.
“’He did it effortlessly. It didn’t seem that fast. But the track was fast that day, it was a nice day and he just loved it. I rode a lot of really good horses, but Sunday Silence was by far the best. He was so athletic and the things he did were unbelievable.’
“The first to greet them on the return to the grandstand area was Rash.
“’Rodney said “What are you doing? You went too fast,” Valenzuela recalled.
“’I said ‘Senor Carlos said to let him run, and that’s what I did,’” Valenzuela replied.
“Rash and a groom led the horse away as Whittingham approached.
“’Senor Carlos said, “Well, my boy, quite a workout,”’ Valenzuela recalled. “I said, ‘Senor Carlos, I think he’s ready.’”
“Fifteen days later Sunday Silence went to the lead at the half-mile mark, steadily drew away and crossed under the wire at Louisiana Downs a six-length victor in the 1 ¼-mile Super Derby. He followed it up with a third triumph over Easy Goer, this time in the Breeders’ Cup Classic at Gulfstream Park, which earned him Horse of the Year.
“And, all these years later, folks at Del Mar can still recall a white-hot workout that turned to gold.”
Great job, Hank. And thanks to Pat, too.
Hollendorfer update
We all thought the ruling on Jerry Hollendorfer would come down on Friday but he judge delayed it. It’s expected the ruling will come on Tuesday. Hollendorfer is seeking a temporary restraining order that would allow him to stable and race at Golden Gate Fields.
Del Mar review
Friday’s feature was the $100,000 I’m Smokin’ Stakes for Cal-bred 2-year-olds going six furlongs. Square Deal was your winner in the second straight race he crossed the line first. But, last time the stewards determined he interfered and he was taken down.
In this race, he rallied on the outside and won by 1 ¾ lengths. He paid $6.40, $4.20 and $2.80. Bluegrass Faith was second and Tap Back finished third.
Here’s what the connections had to say:
Simon Callaghan (winning trainer): “With the speed horses down on the inside it worked out just about as we expected it would. It is a bit of compensation [for being disqualified in the Graduation Stakes]. We got a split when, of course, we wanted a sweep. This is a nice horse and we think Mr. [Arnold] Zetcher and Quatar Racing will have some fun with him.”
Flavien Prat (winning jockey): “The draw (post 11) worked well for us. He liked it out there. When we got to the stretch, he went well. A good win.”
Del Mar preview
The final Saturday card of the meeting is a big one with 10 races starting at 2 p.m. There are four turf races and two graded stakes races and two more allowance races. Best of all are very full fields.
The big race is the Grade 1 $300,000 Del Mar Debutante for 2-year-old fillies going seven furlongs. There is a good field of eight. The favorite, at 5-2, is Inspiressa for the red-hot John Sadler barn. Victor Espinoza will ride. She has only run once and won that race by 1 ¼ lengths.
The second favorite Leucothea, at 3-1, for Peter Miller and Abel Castillo. She has only run twice and won her last race, maiden claimer, by 14 ½ lengths. Post time is around 6:15 p.m.
The first stakes of the day is the Grade 2 $200,000 John C. Mabee Stakes for fillies and mares going 1 1/16 miles. There are 10 starters but none with a better resume than Vasilika, at 9-5, for Hollendorfer and Prat. She has won 13 of 16 races the last two years. She was third last out in the Yellow Ribbon.
Toinette is the second favorite at 3-1 for Neil Drysdale and Rafael Bejarano. She is five-for-seven lifetime and has won two in a row. Prat is her regular rider but he chose to ride Vasilika. Post is around 5:15 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 6, 11, 11, 8, 11, 11, 10, 9, 8,10.
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.
10:36 Saratoga (3): Grade 2 Prioress Stakes, fillies 3-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Break Even (1-2)
10:51 Kentucky Downs (2): $130,000 maiden special weight, 3 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf. Favorite: Chewing Gum (3-1)
11:24 Kentucky Downs (3): $150,000 allowance/optional claimer, 3 and up, 6 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorite: Holiday Stone (3-1)
11:57 Kentucky Downs (4): $145,000 allowance, 3 and up, 1 mile 70 yards on turf. Favorite: He’s Stylish (3-1)
12:15 Saratoga (6): Grade 3 $200,000 Saranac Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Good Governance (2-1)
12:33 Kentucky Down (3): $145,000 allowance, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile 70 yards on turf. Favorite: Bridaled Temper (3-1)
1:05 Kentucky Downs (6): $130,000 maiden special weight, fillies 2-years-old, 6 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorite: A J Rock (7-2)
1:38 Kentucky Downs (7): $250,000 One Dreamer Stakes, Ky-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile 70 yards on turf. Favorite: Liman (5-2)
1:44 Woodbine (8): $100,000 Passing Mood Stakes, Ont-bred fillies 3-years-old, 7 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Speedy Soul (8-5)
2:00 Gulfstream (10): $100,000 Sharp Susan Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 7 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorite: Fujairah (8-5)
2:11 Kentucky Downs (8): $750,000 Tourist Mile, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Next Shares (7-2)
2:27 Saratoga (10): Grade 2 $250,000 Glens Falls Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 3/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Indy Union (3-5)
2:33 Gulfstream (11): $200,000 Susan’s Girl Stakes (Florida Sire Stakes). Fla-bred fillies 2-years-old. Favorite: Lenzi’s Lucky Lady (1-1)
2:47 Kentucky Downs (9): $500,000 Exacta Systems Juvenile Fillies, fillies 2-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Fly So Pretty (7-2)
3:00 Saratoga (11): Grade 1 $750,000 Woodward Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Yoshida (5-2)
3:06 Gulfstream (12): $100,000 Proud Man Stakes, 2-year-olds, 7 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorite: Monforte (3-1)
3:22 Kentucky Downs (10): $500,000 Kentucky Downs Juvenile, 2-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Our Country (7-2)
3:39 Gulfstream (13): $200,000 Affirmed Stakes (Florida Sire Stakes), Fla-bred 2-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Chance It (2-5)
4:17 Colonial Downs (6): $100,000 Rosie’s Stakes, 2-year-olds, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorite: So Street (7-2)
4:45 Colonial Downs (7): $100,000 Kitten’s Joy Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Field Pass (3-2)
5:15 Del Mar (7): Grade 2 John C. Mabee Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Vasilika (9-5)
5:15 Colonial Downs (8): $150,000 Virginia Oaks, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Tasting the Stars (5-2)
6:00 Colonial Downs (9): Grade 3 $250,000 Virginia Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: English Bee (5-2)
6:43 Del Mar (9): Grade 1 $300,000 Del Mar Debutante, fillies 2-years-old, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Inspiressa (5-2)
Bob Ike’s Dmr pick of the day
SEVENTH RACE: No. 4 Toinette (3-1)
While I have all the respect in the world for Vasilika, and Juliet Foxtrot is undefeated in three U.S. starts, I think Toinette is a rising star for Neil Drysdale. She toyed with her overmatched opponents in her comeback race here on Aug. 7 and should be perfectly legged up for her very best effort today. She represents value as a “single” in horizontal bets as the likely second choice.
Friday’s result: Foxtail stalked for the start of the race but back off entering the far turn and never was a factor from there.
Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).
Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day
SEVENTH RACE: No. 2 Corona B Gone (2-1)
Three horses figure to be in the 2-1 range in this competitive field but the one with the most upside in my opinion is Corona B Gone. He broke sharp and dropped a head photo vs. prior $25,000 winner Bos Time Machine in last stakes outing when making first start in six months. Top rivals, Rite Regal and Fenian Faith, exit strong races but haven’t shown the same consistency over the past two years as Corona B Gone, a five-time winner in 2018. In addition, Hector Magallanes, who trains Corona B Gone, entered this week with seven wins and 12 seconds from 30 local starters.
Final thought
Always looking to add more subscribers to this newsletter. Can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, then you’re probably not reading this. Either way, send to a friend and just have them click here and sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more.
Any thoughts, you can reach me at johnacherwa@gmail.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa
And now the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.
Editor’s Note: Due to technical difficulties, we were not able to post the entries in the newsletter. You can find them here.
Del Mar Charts Results for Friday, August 30.
Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 32nd day of a 36-day meet. Clear & Firm
FIRST RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $32,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.57 48.88 1:12.94 1:36.32 1:42.33
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|Chosen Vessel
|123
|9
|3
|3–1½
|1–hd
|2–1
|1–2½
|1–¾
|Van Dyke
|3.50
|6
|He's Like Violence
|123
|6
|2
|2–1
|2–hd
|3–hd
|2–1
|2–1½
|Prat
|1.20
|3
|Nevermissesabeat
|123
|3
|1
|1–hd
|4–1½
|4–hd
|3–hd
|3–¾
|Bejarano
|10.60
|1
|War Chest
|123
|1
|6
|4–hd
|5–hd
|6–½
|6–1
|4–½
|Cedillo
|6.60
|2
|Big Sky Logan
|123
|2
|8
|8–2
|9
|9
|7–½
|5–¾
|Maldonado
|41.20
|8
|Trojan Spirit
|123
|8
|4
|5–½
|6–hd
|5–1
|5–½
|6–nk
|Fuentes
|9.20
|4
|Bouncing Around
|123
|4
|9
|9
|8–½
|8–hd
|8–1
|7–1½
|Puglisi
|41.50
|7
|Aussie Fox
|123
|7
|7
|7–2
|3–hd
|1–1
|4–1
|8–1
|Delgadillo
|6.50
|5
|Dawood
|123
|5
|5
|6–1
|7–2½
|7–1½
|9
|9
|Quinonez
|30.40
|9
|CHOSEN VESSEL
|9.00
|4.20
|3.60
|6
|HE'S LIKE VIOLENCE
|3.00
|2.40
|3
|NEVERMISSESABEAT
|4.80
|$1 EXACTA (9-6)
|$12.20
|$2 QUINELLA (6-9)
|$10.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-6-3-1)
|$24.23
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-6-3)
|$36.75
Winner–Chosen Vessel B.g.4 by English Channel out of Lost Gold, by Dynaformer. Bred by Calumet Farm (KY). Trainer: Craig Dollase. Owner: Masino Racing Stable. Mutuel Pool $306,948 Exacta Pool $170,972 Quinella Pool $7,371 Superfecta Pool $73,639 Trifecta Pool $115,498. Claimed–He's Like Violence by Kirkwood, Al and Saundra S. Trainer: Mark Glatt. Scratched–none.
CHOSEN VESSEL stalked outside then bid three deep between horses on the backstretch, tracked again on the second turn then re-bid alongside a foe leaving that turn to regain the lead into the stretch, kicked clear under urging and held. HE'S LIKE VIOLENCE pulled and pressed the pace outside a rival then between horses on the backstretch, stalked between foes on the second turn, angled out three deep into the stretch and came back on late. NEVERMISSESABEAT had speed inside to duel for the lead, stalked on the second turn, continued inside in the stretch and edged rivals for the show. WAR CHEST saved ground stalking the pace, came out a bit leaving the second turn and into the stretch, continued between foes through much of the drive and was edged for third. BIG SKY LOGAN chased along the inside, cut the corner into the stretch, continued along the rail and lacked the needed rally. TROJAN SPIRIT pulled his way along to stalk the pace three deep, came four wide into the stretch and could not quite summon the necessary late kick. BOUNCING AROUND settled inside then chased outside a rival on the backstretch and second turn, swung four wide into the stretch and was outfinished. AUSSIE FOX chased off the rail then went up four wide on the backstretch, took the lead into the second turn, inched away off the rail ,fought back inside the winner into the stretch and weakened some between foes in the final furlong. DAWOOD stalked between horses then outside a rival on the second turn, came three deep into the stretch and lacked a response in the drive.
SECOND RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.65 46.54 58.98 1:11.76
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Incredibly Lucky
|123
|5
|2
|2–1
|2–1½
|1–2
|1–2¼
|Pereira
|1.30
|4
|Rolinga
|120
|4
|4
|4–½
|3–½
|2–½
|2–3¼
|Cedillo
|3.70
|2
|Sassy Kitty
|113
|2
|1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|3–5
|3–3¼
|Diaz, Jr.
|4.90
|3
|Evening Sonnet
|120
|3
|5
|5–1
|5–4
|5–7
|4–nk
|Blanc
|25.20
|6
|Laker Jet
|120
|6
|3
|3–1½
|4–3½
|4–hd
|5–11¼
|Espinoza
|14.40
|1
|Alicia's Pride
|115
|1
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Velez
|2.70
|5
|INCREDIBLY LUCKY
|4.60
|2.80
|2.40
|4
|ROLINGA
|3.60
|2.60
|2
|SASSY KITTY
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-5)
|$27.20
|$1 EXACTA (5-4)
|$7.70
|$2 QUINELLA (4-5)
|$9.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-4-2-3)
|$19.07
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-2)
|$11.90
Winner–Incredibly Lucky Ch.f.4 by Lucky Pulpit out of Incredible Upside, by Badge of Silver. Bred by Harry Wilson (CA). Trainer: William Spawr. Owner: Acker, Tom, Allen Racing LLC and Bloom Racing Stables LLC. Mutuel Pool $206,343 Daily Double Pool $62,727 Exacta Pool $102,257 Quinella Pool $4,541 Superfecta Pool $43,316 Trifecta Pool $71,709. Scratched–none.
INCREDIBLY LUCKY dueled outside a rival, took the lead into the stretch, inched clear in midstretch and proved best under some left handed urging and steady handling. ROLINGA bobbled at the start, stalked outside a rival then off the rail on the turn, came three deep into the stretch and was clearly second best. SASSY KITTY had good early speed and dueled inside the winner but off the rail, angled to the fence and fought back on the turn and into the stretch and bested the others. EVENING SONNET chased a bit off the rail then inside on the turn and into the stretch and lacked a response in the drive. LAKER JET had speed three deep then stalked off the rail, continued outside the runner-up on the turn and three wide into the stretch and weakened. ALICIA'S PRIDE broke in and a bit slowly, chased inside, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch and had little left for the drive.
THIRD RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.50 44.93 56.56
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Sunrise Royale
|122
|3
|1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–1½
|1–1¾
|Cedillo
|7.00
|2
|Marjorie E
|122
|2
|6
|8–2½
|5–hd
|5–½
|2–hd
|Flores
|67.60
|1
|Absolutely Perfect
|122
|1
|3
|4–hd
|4–1½
|3–1
|3–1¼
|Prat
|0.90
|8
|Rose Dunn
|120
|7
|7
|3–½
|3–hd
|4–hd
|4–½
|Maldonado
|7.40
|10
|Lucky Ms Jones
|122
|9
|9
|9–hd
|8–hd
|7–1
|5–nk
|Franco
|35.40
|6
|Maycee Jo
|122
|5
|2
|2–1
|2–1½
|2–½
|6–ns
|Van Dyke
|10.70
|5
|Ismelucky
|124
|4
|8
|6–1½
|6–1
|6–1½
|7–hd
|Fuentes
|7.10
|11
|Papaclem'smidnight
|124
|10
|10
|10
|10
|9–2½
|8–hd
|Delgadillo
|39.80
|7
|Violette Szabo
|118
|6
|4
|7–hd
|9–½
|8–½
|9–10¼
|Mn Garcia
|8.40
|9
|Shylock Eddie
|122
|8
|5
|5–½
|7–hd
|10
|10
|Talamo
|23.70
|3
|SUNRISE ROYALE
|16.00
|8.20
|3.80
|2
|MARJORIE E
|42.80
|12.40
|1
|ABSOLUTELY PERFECT
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3)
|$59.80
|$1 EXACTA (3-2)
|$293.40
|$2 QUINELLA (2-3)
|$370.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-1-8)
|$594.99
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-1)
|$418.75
Winner–Sunrise Royale Ch.f.4 by Informed out of Sayit, by Zavata. Bred by David Wilson & Holly Wilson (CA). Trainer: J. Eric Kruljac. Owner: J. Eric Kruljac. Mutuel Pool $340,094 Daily Double Pool $31,756 Exacta Pool $192,126 Quinella Pool $8,156 Superfecta Pool $95,158 Trifecta Pool $139,696. Claimed–Ismelucky by Stable H. M. A. Trainer: Molly Pearson. Scratched–Miss Ricochet.
50-Cent Pick Three (9-5-3) paid $61.15. Pick Three Pool $101,162.
SUNRISE ROYALE had good early speed and angled in, dueled inside, inched away in the stretch and proved best under urging. MARJORIE E between horses early, saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside into and through the stretch and edged a rival for the place. ABSOLUTELY PERFECT stalked the leaders along the inside, came out a bit into the stretch, was between foes past midstretch and was edged for second. ROSE DUNN stalked outside then alongside a rival into and on the turn, came three deep into the stretch and was outfinished. LUCKY MS JONES angled in and saved ground off the pace, came out in midstretch and split rivals four wide on the line. MAYCEE JO dueled outside the winner, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and was outfinished between foes late. ISMELUCKY stalked a bit off the rail then between horses on the turn, came out some in upper stretch then angled in past midstretch and finished along the fence. PAPACLEM'SMIDNIGHT angled in and chased outside a rival, went three deep leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch then six wide on the wire. VIOLETTE SZABO stalked outside then alongside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick five wide on the line. SHYLOCK EDDIE stalked outside then outside a foe, went three deep on the turn and into the stretch and weakened.
FOURTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.65 46.46 58.84 1:11.68
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|Dapper
|120
|8
|5
|2–½
|2–1
|1–½
|1–2¼
|Van Dyke
|16.60
|11
|Wilder Than Most
|120
|10
|6
|1–1
|1–½
|2–2½
|2–1½
|Bejarano
|17.70
|7
|Lightning Fast
|120
|6
|7
|8–hd
|7–3½
|5–hd
|3–½
|Pereira
|2.40
|3
|Summer Fire
|120
|2
|9
|3–2
|3–1½
|3–1
|4–1¼
|Cedillo
|1.80
|4
|If Id Told You
|113
|3
|8
|6–hd
|4–hd
|4–½
|5–3½
|Diaz, Jr.
|38.20
|10
|Rebel Fire
|120
|9
|4
|4–½
|5–hd
|6–1
|6–2¼
|Espinoza
|4.80
|5
|Overkoter
|120
|4
|2
|5–hd
|6–1
|7–4½
|7–½
|Fuentes
|23.90
|6
|Mysterious Stones
|120
|5
|1
|7–½
|9–4
|8–½
|8–½
|Prat
|7.00
|2
|I Dub Thee
|120
|1
|10
|10
|10
|10
|9–4¼
|Talamo
|35.10
|8
|Tribal Impact
|120
|7
|3
|9–9
|8–2
|9–2
|10
|Franco
|24.00
|9
|DAPPER
|35.20
|15.40
|7.80
|11
|WILDER THAN MOST
|17.20
|8.60
|7
|LIGHTNING FAST
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-9)
|$319.00
|$1 EXACTA (9-11)
|$165.30
|$2 QUINELLA (9-11)
|$187.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-11-7-3)
|$280.45
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-11-7)
|$563.80
Winner–Dapper B.g.2 by Papa Clem out of Well Polished, by Bernstein. Bred by Bo Hirsch, L.L.C. (CA). Trainer: Gary Stute. Owner: Bo Hirsch, LLC. Mutuel Pool $318,675 Daily Double Pool $34,499 Exacta Pool $167,786 Quinella Pool $8,126 Superfecta Pool $89,840 Trifecta Pool $118,090. Scratched–Brickyard Ride, Cali Dude, Daring Ways, Rocks and Salt.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-3-9) paid $218.65. Pick Three Pool $39,096.
DAPPER stalked outside then alongside a rival, bid outside the runner-up leaving the turn and into the stretch, took a short lead in midstretch and pulled clear in the final sixteenth under urging. WILDER THAN MOST sped to the early lead and angled in, set the pace a bit off the rail, dueled inside leaving the turn, fought back in the stretch, came out in deep stretch and held second. LIGHTNING FAST broke a bit slowly and was squeezed some, settled outside then off the rail, went four wide on the turn and into the stretch and gained the show late. SUMMER FIRE hopped some and was away slowly, moved up inside to stalk the pace, came out some into the stretch and lost third late. IF ID TOLD YOU broke slowly, saved ground chasing the pace throughout and bested the others. REBEL FIRE four wide early, stalked three deep to the stretch and lacked a rally. OVERKOTER stalked a bit off the rail then between horses on the backstretch and turn and lacked a response in the drive. MYSTERIOUS STONES broke outward but on top, stalked between horses then a bit off the rail, angled to the inside leaving the backstretch, saved ground on the turn and weakened. I DUB THEE away slowly, settled off the pace inside, came out leaving the turn and again into the stretch and was not a threat. TRIBAL IMPACT settled off the rail then between rivals into the turn, angled in outside a foe into the stretch and weakened.
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 22.50 46.02 1:09.77 1:21.60 1:33.61
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Super Patriot
|123
|1
|5
|6–½
|7–1
|5–1½
|5–1½
|1–½
|Cedillo
|9.80
|6
|Excellent Sunset
|121
|6
|8
|3–½
|3–1
|3–1
|2–1½
|2–½
|Bejarano
|1.10
|2
|Great Return
|123
|2
|3
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–1
|3–2½
|Van Dyke
|3.00
|4
|Don't Blame Judy
|121
|4
|2
|8–2
|9
|6–hd
|6–1
|4–nk
|Espinoza
|8.10
|7
|Achira
|121
|7
|4
|5–1½
|5–1½
|2–hd
|3–hd
|5–½
|Gutierrez
|14.40
|3
|Animosity
|121
|3
|9
|9
|8–hd
|9
|7–3½
|6–hd
|Fuentes
|40.40
|8
|A Walk in the Park
|123
|8
|1
|4–1
|4–hd
|4–½
|4–1
|7–4¼
|Prat
|13.20
|10
|Ms Peintour
|121
|9
|6
|7–2
|6–½
|8–1½
|8–3½
|8–11¼
|Talamo
|25.70
|5
|Foxtail
|121
|5
|7
|2–1
|2–½
|7–½
|9
|9
|Desormeaux
|12.90
|1
|SUPER PATRIOT
|21.60
|7.60
|4.40
|6
|EXCELLENT SUNSET (IRE)
|3.20
|2.40
|2
|GREAT RETURN
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-1)
|$280.40
|$1 EXACTA (1-6)
|$38.30
|$2 QUINELLA (1-6)
|$23.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-6-2-4)
|$59.75
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-6-2)
|$69.75
Winner–Super Patriot Ch.f.4 by Unusual Heat out of Patriot C H, by Redattore (BRZ). Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing, Baltas, Richard, Peskoff, Jeremy, Ramos, Jose Cruz and Salvatore, Raymond. Mutuel Pool $471,336 Daily Double Pool $52,580 Exacta Pool $208,638 Quinella Pool $11,376 Superfecta Pool $107,843 Trifecta Pool $144,789. Scratched–Ficanas (GB).
50-Cent Pick Three (3-9-1) paid $593.00. Pick Three Pool $71,555. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-3-9-1) 4 correct paid $2,205.40. Pick Four Pool $210,666. 50-Cent Pick Five (9-5-3-9-1) 5 correct paid $16,223.40. Pick Five Pool $792,364.
SUPER PATRIOT saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch and rallied under urging to get up three deep nearing the wire. EXCELLENT SUNSET (IRE) angled in and stalked inside, came out in upper stretch, bid outside the pacesetter in deep stretch then between foes nearing the line and continued gamely. GREAT RETURN sped to the early lead, set the pace along the inside, fought back from the rail in deep stretch and continued willingly to the wire. DON'T BLAME JUDY chased a bit off the rail, tried to go between horses leaving the second turn but steadied, came out three deep into the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick while four wide on the line. ACHIRA three deep early, chased outside a rival then between foes into and on the second turn and could not offer the necessary late response. ANIMOSITY a step slow to begin, settled just off the rail then inside, went outside a rival on the backstretch, angled back in entering the stretch and lacked the needed rally. A WALK IN THE PARK three deep early, stalked outside a rival then three wide into and on the second turn and into the stretch and did not rally. MS PEINTOUR chased three wide then outside a rival, continued three deep leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. FOXTAIL close up stalking the pace outside a rival, dropped back on the second turn, came out into the stretch and weakened.
SIXTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'I'm Smokin Stakes'. 2 year olds. Time 21.99 45.41 58.10 1:11.72
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|11
|Square Deal
|118
|8
|6
|6–1½
|4–hd
|1–½
|1–1¾
|Prat
|2.20
|2
|Bluegrass Faith
|120
|2
|3
|2–2
|1–hd
|2–hd
|2–¾
|Van Dyke
|20.00
|10
|Tap Back
|120
|7
|5
|3–hd
|3–1
|3–1½
|3–4¼
|Espinoza
|4.50
|5
|Pas de Panique
|120
|4
|2
|4–½
|5–½
|5–1
|4–½
|Cedillo
|17.90
|6
|Club Aspen
|120
|5
|7
|7–hd
|7–1
|6–1½
|5–ns
|Velez
|42.10
|1
|Shady Empire
|120
|1
|1
|1–hd
|2–1½
|4–3
|6–2¼
|Maldonado
|61.80
|3
|Phantom Boss
|122
|3
|8
|5–hd
|6–3½
|7–1½
|7–7½
|Bejarano
|1.70
|7
|Drippin Sauce
|120
|6
|4
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Smith
|4.30
|11
|SQUARE DEAL
|6.40
|4.20
|2.80
|2
|BLUEGRASS FAITH
|12.60
|6.00
|10
|TAP BACK
|3.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-11)
|$103.60
|$1 EXACTA (11-2)
|$46.80
|$2 QUINELLA (2-11)
|$50.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-2-10-5)
|$125.51
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-2-10)
|$115.55
Winner–Square Deal Dbb.c.2 by Square Eddie out of North Freeway, by Jump Start. Bred by Thomas W. Bachman (CA). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Arnold Zetcher LLC and Qatar Racing Limited. Mutuel Pool $439,991 Daily Double Pool $59,679 Exacta Pool $171,991 Quinella Pool $8,102 Superfecta Pool $91,382 Trifecta Pool $121,365. Scratched–Big Returns, El Tigre Terrible, Riding With Dino.
50-Cent Pick Three (9-1-11) paid $276.80. Pick Three Pool $59,154.
SQUARE DEAL stalked outside then four wide on the turn, bid four wide into the stretch, took the lead three deep in midstretch and inched clear in the final sixteenth under urging. BLUEGRASS FAITH had good early speed and dueled outside a rival, put a head in front leaving the turn, fought back between horses into the stretch then along the inside past midstretch and held second. TAP BACK stalked outside then three deep, bid three wide between horses into the stretch, drifted in a bit and fought back between the top pair in midstretch and was edged for the place. PAS DE PANIQUE close up stalking the pace a bit off the rail then between rivals leaving the backstretch and on the turn, continued alongside a foe into the stretch and lacked a rally. CLUB ASPEN chased between horses then off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. SHADY EMPIRE had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. PHANTOM BOSS bobbled in a slow start, went up inside to chase the pace, saved ground to the stretch and weakened. DRIPPIN SAUCE chased outside then alongside a foe, came out four wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive.
SEVENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 21.79 46.20 58.81 1:05.42
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Georgian Road
|113
|8
|1
|2–hd
|3–2
|1–2
|1–5¼
|Diaz, Jr.
|1.60
|3
|Color War
|120
|3
|6
|3–1
|2–½
|2–2
|2–2¼
|Maldonado
|16.10
|6
|Nietzsche
|120
|6
|2
|7–4
|6–3
|3–2½
|3–2½
|Flores
|29.40
|5
|Hapi Hapi
|113
|5
|10
|10
|10
|9–3
|4–½
|Velez
|12.00
|2
|Code Gray
|120
|2
|9
|8–hd
|8–½
|7–hd
|5–½
|Roman
|24.60
|7
|Baltimore Beecho
|120
|7
|3
|4–hd
|4–hd
|4–1
|6–1½
|Quinonez
|30.90
|9
|Jammers Justice
|120
|9
|5
|5–hd
|5–1
|6–4
|7–1¾
|Fuentes
|3.40
|4
|Beyond Precher
|120
|4
|8
|9–3
|9–3
|8–½
|8–12
|Franco
|19.80
|10
|Test the Water
|120
|10
|4
|1–3½
|1–2½
|5–½
|9–1¼
|Pena
|2.60
|1
|Engagement Ring
|120
|1
|7
|6–1½
|7–3
|10
|10
|Espinoza
|36.90
|8
|GEORGIAN ROAD
|5.20
|3.80
|3.00
|3
|COLOR WAR
|10.40
|6.60
|6
|NIETZSCHE
|9.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (11-8)
|$18.40
|$1 EXACTA (8-3)
|$47.10
|$2 QUINELLA (3-8)
|$56.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-3-6-5)
|$345.67
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-3-6-5-2)
|$17,660.60
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-3-6)
|$213.15
Winner–Georgian Road Dbb.r.2 by Quality Road out of Oh She's So On, by Not For Love. Bred by William R. Peeples (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: George Jacobs. Mutuel Pool $399,803 Daily Double Pool $144,584 Exacta Pool $210,386 Quinella Pool $9,456 Superfecta Pool $128,528 Super High Five Pool $71,283 Trifecta Pool $157,872. Claimed–Georgian Road by Tricar Stables, Inc. Trainer: Sal Gonzalez. Claimed–Test the Water by Gary Barber. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–Absolute Weapon, Heraclitus, King Arthur, Red Nova.
$2 Pick Six Jackpot (5-3-9-1-11-8/11/12/13/14) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $215,260. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-11-8) paid $81.60. Pick Three Pool $214,237. 50-Cent Pick Four (9-1-11-8/11/12/13/14) 4 correct paid $966.85. Pick Four Pool $465,037. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-9-1-11-8/11/12/13/14) 5 correct paid $8,525.25. Pick Five Pool $402,131. $2 Pick Six (5-3-9-1-11-8/11/12/13/14) 5 out of 6 paid $523.60. Pick Six Pool $173,839. Pick Six Carryover $92,872. $1 Place Pick All 7 correct paid $10,775.60. Place Pick All Pool $42,371.
GEORGIAN ROAD stalked three deep then outside a rival, bid outside foes into the stretch to gain the lead and drew clear under a crack of the whip a sixteenth out and a brisk hand ride. COLOR WAR was in a good position stalking the pace between horses then a bit off the rail into and on the turn, bid between foes into the stretch and bested the others. NIETZSCHE broke in and bumped a rival, chased between foes then off the rail, split horses leaving the turn and picked up the show. HAPI HAPI steadied when squeezed back at the start, settled off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and improved position. CODE GRAY saved ground off the pace, went outside a rival on the turn and lacked a rally. BALTIMORE BEECHO broke inward, stalked three deep then between foes into the turn, angled in on the turn and weakened. JAMMERS JUSTICE bobbled at the start, chased outside then three deep, came four wide into the stretch and also weakened. BEYOND PRECHER broke outward and was steadied, settled outside a rival chasing the pace, came three wide into the stretch and did not rally. TEST THE WATER quickly sprinted clear and angled in, set the pace just off the rail, offered little resistance when challenged into the stretch, drifted in and gave way. ENGAGEMENT RING saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back on the turn and also gave way in the drive.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|N/A
|$1,112,716
|Inter-Track
|5,223
|$2,941,691
|Out of State
|N/A
|$6,388,621
|TOTAL
|5,223
|$10,443,028