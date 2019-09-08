Jets fans hope team has Carli Lloyd on speed dial

It was a rough Sunday for New York Jets kicker Kaare Vedvik, who joined the team last week after he was waived by Minnesota Vikings.

First he missed the extra-point attempt after the Jets’ first touchdown. Then, with 30 seconds to play in the first half, he missed a 45-yard field goal attempt. That was it for him, as the Jets scored on a safety and then went for a two-point conversion after their second touchdown.

The Jets lost to Buffalo, 17-16, making both those missed kicks costly.

So it was no wonder that in the second half Jets fans took to social media to suggest a new kicker for the team: U.S. women’s soccer star Carli Lloyd. Tweets included:

“Carli Lloyd lives real close to the Jets facility. Call her at halftime. #Jets”

“Hey Jets, call Carli Lloyd. Now.”

“Carli Lloyd is better than the Jets current kicker. Prove me wrong.”

“Hey #Jets fans, Carli Lloyd’s looking better and better eh?”

“All these missed FGs @CarliLloyd better get a call.”

“Hey #Jets: @CarliLloyd is from New Jersey. It’s a local call.”

Lloyd said in the preseason that she believes she could kick in the NFL after footage from a joint Baltimore Ravens-Philadelphia Eagles practice showed her kicking a 55-yard field goal.

Do you know what time it is?

I’ve heard of wearing your heart on your sleeve, but your wealth on your sleeve?

Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr., had seven catches for 71 yards in a 43-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Big deal, you may be thinking? Well, he made all of those catches while wearing a watch worth almost $200,000.

Beckham wore a limited edition Richard Mille watch worth $191,500. Only 500 of them were made.

The band on his Richard Mille is orange, which is one of the Browns’ two official team colors. I’m not sure what the Browns’ other team color is.

Your favorite sports moment

What is your favorite L.A. sports moment? Email me at houston.mitchell@latimes.com and I might run it in a future Morning Briefing. And yes, if your favorite moment is about the Angels or Ducks or a team just outside of L.A., I’ll count that too.

Today’s moment comes from Earl Roth of Oak Park:

George Allen’s Rams were on a roll in his second season as head coach and were 9-1-2 going into a matchup with the Green Bay Packers in town on Dec. 9, 1967. What a great time to take my younger 14-year-old brother Michael to see the Rams against the two-time defending NFL Champion Packers, led by Vince Lombardi and Bart Starr.

In the third quarter, after a Bruce Gossett field goal gave the Rams the lead at 20-17, but the Packers took the lead again, 24-20. Which is where the game was, Packers 24, Rams 20, with 2:19 left in the fourth quarter. The Rams then failed to advance, and suddenly the Coliseum crowd of 76,000 dwindled to less than half capacity. All Green Bay needed was one first down in the last minute plus. Surprisingly, they were forced to punt at their own 27 with 54 seconds left in front of a now nearly empty Coliseum. Someone forgot to tell Rams linebacker Tony Guillory that the game was over. He blocked Donny Anderson’s punt with the Rams’ Claude Crabb grabbing the ball and being stopping five yards short of a touchdown.

Many of the departed fans then started furiously running back through the tunnels. After a failed pass attempt, Roman Gabriel hit former 49er receiver and soon-to-be-famous artist Bernie Casey for a touchdown in the corner of the end zone. With a Gossett extra point, the Rams went on to win 27-24.

My younger brother Michael passed away four years later. I always cherished that moment with him and hope he cherished it in the years left in his short life.