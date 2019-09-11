L.A. Times’ Sam Farmer predicts who will win Buccaneers at Panthers game

NFL on Thursday.

TAMPA BAY (0-1)

AT CAROLINA (0-1)

TV: 5:15 p.m. PDT, NFL Network.

Line: Panthers by 7.

Over/under: 49.

Sam Farmer’s pick: To go on the road on a short week in a tough division is a challenge, even if it’s a short trip. Christian McCaffrey is going to run on the Buccaneers, who made a ton of mistakes and defeated themselves in Week 1. Panthers 31, Buccaneers 23