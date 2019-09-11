Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
L.A. Times’ Sam Farmer predicts who will win Buccaneers at Panthers game

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Rams in Week 1.
The Rams had trouble containing Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey (22) in Week 1, and Tampa Bay should have a difficult time Thursday.
(Mike McCarn / Associated Press)
By Sam FarmerStaff Writer 
Sep. 11, 2019
4:04 PM
NFL on Thursday.

TAMPA BAY (0-1)
AT CAROLINA (0-1)

TV: 5:15 p.m. PDT, NFL Network.
Line: Panthers by 7.
Over/under: 49.
Sam Farmer’s pick: To go on the road on a short week in a tough division is a challenge, even if it’s a short trip. Christian McCaffrey is going to run on the Buccaneers, who made a ton of mistakes and defeated themselves in Week 1. Panthers 31, Buccaneers 23

