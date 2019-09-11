L.A. officials and local organizers extend deadline on issues tied to staging 2028 Olympics

A Los Angeles City Council ad hoc committee agreed Wednesday to extend the deadline for negotiations with local organizers regarding key issues for the 2028 Summer Olympics.

City officials and LA 2028 have been hammering out details for a memorandum of understanding that will outline their respective responsibilities when it comes to staging the Games, which are estimated to cost $6.9 billion.

The two sides must also devise a plan for spending a promised $160 million in Olympic money on youth sports throughout the city over the next decade.

Though the talks have been extended for six more months, Council President Herb Wesson warned: “I don’t want us to get behind on this issue.”

Organizers have predicted they can cover all expenses through corporate sponsorships, ticket sales, merchandising and other sources. If they fall short, taxpayers would be left to make up the difference.