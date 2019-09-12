College football Week 3 picks: Iowa will win a thriller over Iowa State

National college football writer J. Brady McCollough takes aim at 10 potentially competitive matchups on this weekend’s schedule:

North Carolina at Wake Forest: Wake Forest 31-28

The Demon Deacons ride the arm of quarterback Jamie Newman to 3-0.

Maryland at Temple: Maryland 41-24

Terrapins show the blowout of Syracuse wasn’t a fluke with a road win.

Air Force at Colorado: Air Force 24-21

The Buffaloes’ reward for two nice wins? A date with Air Force’s triple-option attack.

Stanford at Central Florida: UCF 38-28

A week after giving up 45 points to USC, Stanford will be overmatched again.

USC at Brigham Young: USC 27-17

Kedon Slovis’ first road start goes just well enough to escape Provo with a win.

Iowa at Iowa State: Iowa 27-24 OT

ESPN College Gameday’s first trip to Ames ends in heartbreak for Iowa State.

Texas Christian at Purdue: Purdue 30-26

Purdue’s Rondale Moore wins a duel of star receivers over TCU’s Jalen Reagor.

Florida State at Virginia: Virginia 35-27

This is not a vintage Florida State team, but for Virginia, a win will feel momentous.

Oklahoma at UCLA: Oklahoma 52-20

A national audience will see Jalen Hurts feast early, then change channel.

Texas Tech at Arizona: Arizona 35-34

Khalil Tate wins a shootout and shows frustrating 2018 season is behind him.

Last week: 4-6; Season: 13-7