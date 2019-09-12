College football Week 3 picks: Iowa will win a thriller over Iowa State

National college football writer J. Brady McCollough takes aim at 10 potentially competitive matchups on this weekend’s schedule:
North Carolina at Wake Forest: Wake Forest 31-28
The Demon Deacons ride the arm of quarterback Jamie Newman to 3-0.
Maryland at Temple: Maryland 41-24
Terrapins show the blowout of Syracuse wasn’t a fluke with a road win.
Air Force at Colorado: Air Force 24-21
The Buffaloes’ reward for two nice wins? A date with Air Force’s triple-option attack.
Stanford at Central Florida: UCF 38-28
A week after giving up 45 points to USC, Stanford will be overmatched again.
USC at Brigham Young: USC 27-17
Kedon Slovis’ first road start goes just well enough to escape Provo with a win.
Iowa at Iowa State: Iowa 27-24 OT
ESPN College Gameday’s first trip to Ames ends in heartbreak for Iowa State.
Texas Christian at Purdue: Purdue 30-26
Purdue’s Rondale Moore wins a duel of star receivers over TCU’s Jalen Reagor.
Florida State at Virginia: Virginia 35-27
This is not a vintage Florida State team, but for Virginia, a win will feel momentous.
Oklahoma at UCLA: Oklahoma 52-20
A national audience will see Jalen Hurts feast early, then change channel.
Texas Tech at Arizona: Arizona 35-34
Khalil Tate wins a shootout and shows frustrating 2018 season is behind him.
Last week: 4-6; Season: 13-7