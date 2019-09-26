Former USC assistant Todd McNair making his return to Coliseum with Bucs

Todd McNair, the Buccaneers’ running backs coach, will return to the Coliseum as a coach for the first time since 2009, his last season at USC before his contract was not renewed and an ongoing, years-long court battle began with the NCAA.

In May 2018, a jury found that the NCAA did not defame McNair when it handed down penalties related to the Reggie Bush extra-benefits scandal. But five months after the trial, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge ruled that the “show-cause” penalty the NCAA issued to McNair violated California law and issued an order voiding that provision of the organization’s bylaws.

Last January, the judge granted McNair’s motion for a new trial. The NCAA has appealed.

McNair played for Arians in college at Temple and with the Kansas City Chiefs and coached with him with the Browns. McNair is “an outstanding coach and a great communicator,” who has helped Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones — a former USC player — improve, Arians said.

“He’s a heck of a coach,” Arians said. “It’s a shame he was out of the business for a while, but I’m really happy he’s back in.”