Racing! Here are the bets you want at Santa Anita

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome to our horse racing newsletter as we talk about a Dodger-friendly promotion that well, you decide.
If you remember last week, at the behest of new Santa Anita boss, Aidan Butler, we solicited your thoughts on what new bet you would like to see. It could eventually replace the wildly ignored roulette bet. The response was pretty overwhelming. The easy winner was that people wanted a parlay introduced. The place pick all from Del Mar was mentioned a few times.
Other favorites included a “swinger” bet where you bet two horses and they both just have to finish in the money—first, second or third. NYRA’s grand slam bet also got some love. In that bet, you have to finish in the money for three races and then you have to get the winner in the fourth race.
So, let’s get to your comments, realizing I likely went with the first one in, if multiple people suggested the same thing:
My friends and myself would welcome the return of the Place Pick all. It is one of, if not our favorite, wager.
--Mark Place
One of my favorite bets that has disappeared was the Monmouth Place Pick 6. It was a 50-cent bet, very similar to the Place Pick all that Del Mar has. Shorter sequence, and bet denomination made it very appealing especially since hitting four of five with a second in the Pick 5 might be the most frustrating way to spend a day at the races.
--Rob Tuel
Have something like a Pick 6 out of any six races on the entire race card. So, before the first race, select six winners from an of the available races that day. Make it a 0.20 bet.
--Dee Lew
I think that the “swinger” bet that it used in the UK is interesting along with the Grand Slam in New York. Not great pay outs but it helps the churn and will pay more than roulette.
--Steve Turner
Here is a bet I came up with. You can call it the the Seven Race Poker. By using the numbers of the winners of the last seven races, you could have these bets that the bettor would need to choose from. Best hand wins and the mutuel determined by the amount of money bet on the winning bet.
#1. Less than a pair
#2. One pair
#3. Two pairs
#4. Three of a kind
#5 Straight
#6 Full house
#7. Four of kind
#8. Five of a kind
In case of a dead heat you would use those numbers involved
--Rob Nicassio
How about an odd-even bet. Then once entries are drawn you’d know who was on each side.
--Brian Lipman
A quick pick system, just like the lotto. Go to the teller and say you want a quick pick for whichever bet you desire (ideally start with pick 6’s 5’s and 4’s) but if possible do trifectas and superfectas for single races too.
--Cody Prieto
Offer a parlay bet, one where the bettor can pick 2, 3, or more horses that are not in consecutive races to win, place, or show. If the first horse comes in, the proceeds are carried over to the next and so on.
--Dennis McGarry
To attract the novice better, I think a simple head-to-head bet is the way to go. It could have a variety of angles: favorite vs. second choice, longshot vs. longshot, jockey vs. jockey, trainer vs. trainer, etc. You might even get some bridge jumpers who are absolutely convinced one horse will beat another.
--Jim Sciuto
Fixed Odds Wagering. I know it is a pipe dream because it would require at the very least a short morning-line maker for each track who would have to monitor the wagers as they come in and move the line for new bets. For tracks that also have sports betting, they could combine a parlay that would include one football game and one major fall stakes race.
--Mike Valiante
Very simple. Everything currently is based on winning, how about a bet for last place. Could even have exactas for last two, or maybe first and last.
--Steve Getty
Call it the Countdown Four. Choose four in Leg A, three in Leg B, two in Leg C and one in Leg D. Promote the bet with a countdown clock “4-3-2-1" and after “1" some cartoon treasure chest explodes with cash flying all over the place.
--Mark Backstrom
Pick 6 but including win and place. Saw this in Hong Kong many years ago. English tracks include show now.
--Stephen Alkus
Ok, Aidan, here’s some thing to think about for the winter/spring meeting. Let us know when you decide something.
You won’t believe this promotion
We try not to fall for some promotion whose real purpose is just to build a mailing list (can you say Showvivor?) but this one struck me as different and greatly amusing. It’s called “Win with Walker,” where the winner of sweepstakes gets “the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the 2019 Breeders’ Cup World Championships … alongside the baseball great (Walker Buehler of the Dodgers), gaining unprecedented access to many of the event’s most exclusive experiences.”
That’s from the media release. And you thought I am guilty of hyperbole?
OK, first up, I’ll say it seems like a fun promotion and will likely be a really great two days. By the way, World Series Game 7 (if necessary) is Oct. 30. Breeders’ Cup is Nov. 1-2.
But, “once-in-a-lifetime”? (A human lifetime? Dog years? Butterfly days?)
“Baseball great”? (He’s won 23 games in his career, for goodness sakes, though he did pitch great in Game 1 Thursday.)
“Most exclusive experiences”? (Is that like the media event they had at Santa Anita last week where it was touted you would actually get to meet a real race horse and trainer? Yes, I know it was really aimed at the TV folks, who think horses “practice” in the mornings.)
Anyway, I didn’t know Buehler was a horse junkie. And, I think the Breeders’ Cup ought to up the stakes just a smidge by giving the winner $100 to wager for every win (or strikeout or whatever) Buehler gets in the playoffs.
If I read the release correctly, you only get to spend one race with Buehler, from paddock to winner’s circle. But, you’re on your own both getting to Santa Anita and most of the time you are there.
Here’s how you sign up. Just click here. Or go to WinWithWalker.com.
And while we’re talking Dodgers, you ought to sign up for Houston Mitchell’s Dodgers Dugout newsletter, the second-best newsletter we do. He’ll be writing almost every day as long as the Dodgers are playing. Just click here.
CHRB’s Alfieri eliminates conflict
California Horse Racing Board Commissioner Dennis Alfieri has turned in his California owner’s license in order to eliminate any conflicts of interest. Gov. Gavin Newsom was critical of the CHRB for potential conflicts of interests because members of the board, including past chairman Chuck Winner and vice-chairman Madeline Auerbach either owned or bred horses that were racing in jurisdictions governed by the CHRB.
I talked to Alfieri, who was very bullish on the future of the CHRB and California racing. You can see some of his quotes. Just click here.
Santa Anita review
Poster Girl won Thursday’s feature, a $53,000 allowance/optional claimer for fillies and mares going a mil eon the turf. The 6-year-old mare moved to the front with about a furlong to go and won by 3 ¼ lengths. Matthew Chew was the trainer and Tiago Pierra was the jockey. Poster Girl was claimed by Bill Spawr for $62,500 in a two-way shake.
Poster Girl was paid $18.00, $6.20 and $3.80. Don’t Blame Judy was second and Great Return finished third.
“We entered in a third condition allowance that didn’t go, so we ran here,” Chew told Mike Willman of Santa Anita. Chew bought the horse for $20,000 two years ago.
“We bought her for 20 (thousand dollars) and sold her for 90.”
Santa Anita preview
Friday’s card has all the sparkle and flash of Thursday’s races, which is not a compliment. There are eight races starting at 1 p.m. Four of the races are on the turf, technically seven of them have a claiming component to them, although one is an allowance/optional claimer. Then again there is a start allowance, which is basically a claiming race in which horses can’t be claiming.
The feature is the sixth, one mile on the turf for 3-year-old fillies running for a purse of $51,000. The favorite is Raymundos Secret, at 5-2, for trainer Richard Baltas and jockey Flavien Prat. She has won two of her three lifetime races, although had an eighth-place finish in the Grade 1 Del Mar Oaks. Her first race was in Tampa before moving to the Baltas barn.
Out of Balance is the 4-1 second favorite for David Hofmans and Victor Espinoza. She’s raced 10 times, and won once, in April last year at Santa Anita. She finished 12th in the Del Mar Oaks. Post time is about 3:40 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 5, 8, 5, 7, 7, 8, 7, 10.
Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day
Race Six: No. 2 Into Chocolate (5-1)
Into Chocolate is Mike Smith’s only ride today and that in itself is something I pay attention to. They try turf for the first time and add more distance but this trainer wins 27% 1st on turf so if he thinks this horse can turf it can. We see a sharp work on Sept 21st, 5 fl in 59 seconds. 5-1 is a very nice price.
Thursday’s result: From the eight post, Apollina went to the lead but into the turn stopped badly and finished off the board. So much for turf helping.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Los Alamitos weekend preview
It’s time to turn things over to marketing and meda guru Orlando Gutierrez, who will tell us about the upcoming weekend at Los Alamitos. Orlando, the floor is yours.
“Legacy Ranch’s fastest qualifier Mister Appolitical and Grade 2 futurity winner Wicked Affair will form a strong 1-2 punch in Friday’s running of the Grade 3, $150,000 PCQHRA Breeders Derby at 400 yards. Jesus Rios Ayala will be ride for trainer Terry Knight, Mister Appolitical was outstanding in the trials, winning his heat by 1 1/4 lengths while recording the fastest time of :19.68. The son of Apollitical Jess was racing for the first time since finishing fourth in the Grade 1 Los Alamitos Winter Derby on Feb. 9. Wicked Affair won the Grade 2 Robert Adair Kindergarten Futurity last year and was second in the Grade 1 Ed Burke Million Futurity. In her only stakes outing this season, the One Sweet Jess filly ran a strong fourth in the Governor’s Cup Derby. The 10-horse field will also feature PCQHRA Breeders Futurity winner Cole Man 47 and Dillingham Handicap winner Chocolatito.
“Cole Man 47 won the Breeders Futurity last year and now looks to become only the fifth horse to win both the Breeders Futurity and Derby. The last horse to sweet the series is Ima Chickie Two (2012-13). The card will also feature the $25,000 Blane Schvaneveldt Handicap at 400 yards. Friday’s eight-race program will start at 7 p.m.
“The 15th annual Los Alamitos Equine Sale will be held on Saturday and Sunday starting at 10 a.m. and concluding a couple of hours before the start of racing. The catalog will feature 327 hips, as of now, of which 301 will be quarter-horse yearlings.
“Saturday night’s card will feature the weekend’s richest race – the Grade 2, $355,000 PCQHRA Breeders Futurity at 350 yards. The field will include Grade 1 Ed Burke Million Futurity winner Flokie and Governor’s Cup Futurity winner Pitbull. The fastest qualifier is Bobby Simmons’ Mental Error, who scored a two length win on the night of the trials back on Sept. 15. Mental Error, Flokie and Pitbull are sons of Favorite Cartel, the nation’s second leading quarter-horse stallion in money earned.
“Trials to the Wild West Futurity will highlight Sunday’s card. Twenty-eight juveniles will race for a spot in the 350-yard final to be held on Oct. 27. The Wild West Futurity features horses from the Intermountain and Northwest regions, Arizona, Nevada and Canada.”
Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day
FIFTH RACE: No. 1 with Vigor (2-1)
He has been second in last three starts, two of which came in futurity trials. In last start, he was only beaten a head by earlier maiden runnerup Suddenly Sailing and was second three races back vs. repeat futurity trial winner Up And Coming. I would single in the late Pick Four and make exactas of 1-3 and 1-6.
Final thought
Santa Anita Charts Results for Thursday, October 3.
Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 4th day of a 23-day meet. Clear & Firm
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.42 45.36 57.02 1:03.05
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Factor of Two
|122
|2
|4
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–1
|1–1¼
|Gutierrez
|10.60
|4
|Be a Shero
|122
|4
|3
|4–hd
|4–hd
|3–hd
|2–nk
|Prat
|1.30
|3
|Miss Stormy D
|122
|3
|7
|7
|5–hd
|2–1
|3–2½
|Franco
|3.30
|6
|Miss Tokyo
|122
|6
|5
|6–½
|6–hd
|5–½
|4–¾
|Cedillo
|6.80
|1
|Cellar Door
|125
|1
|6
|3–hd
|2–½
|4–2
|5–1¼
|Gryder
|4.90
|7
|Raneem
|115
|7
|1
|2–hd
|3–1½
|6–1
|6–¾
|Diaz, Jr.
|8.30
|5
|Chocolate Speights
|117
|5
|2
|5–1
|7
|7
|7
|Velez
|25.70
|2
|FACTOR OF TWO
|23.20
|9.60
|5.40
|4
|BE A SHERO
|2.80
|2.20
|3
|MISS STORMY D
|2.80
|$1 EXACTA (2-4)
|$30.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-3-6)
|$34.58
|50-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-4-3-6-1)
|$492.10
|Carryover $5,016
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-3)
|$45.55
Winner–Factor of Two Dbb.f.3 by The Factor out of Ponya, by E Dubai. Bred by C. Kidder & N. Cole (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $127,727 Exacta Pool $79,682 Superfecta Pool $28,956 Super High Five Pool $5,158 Trifecta Pool $52,341. Scratched–none.
FACTOR OF TWO sped to the early lead, set the pace along the inside, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and held gamely under urging. BE A SHERO stalked between horses, fell back some between foes on the turn, came out in the stretch and edged a rival late for the place. MISS STORMY D bobbled in a bit of a slow start, saved ground chasing the pace, bid along the rail in the stretch and was edged late for second. MISS TOKYO chased outside a rival then between foes on the turn, went three deep leaving the bend and four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally,. CELLAR DOOR saved ground stalking the pace, came a bit off the rail on the turn and into the stretch, drifted in some late and did not rally. RANEEM stalked four wide then off the rail or outside a rival on the turn, came three deep into the stretch, drifted to the inside in the drive and weakened. CHOCOLATE SPEIGHTS close up stalking the winner three deep between horses, was in a bit tight into the turn, went four wide leaving the turn and five wide into the stretch and also weakened.
SECOND RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 21.95 45.53 1:11.67 1:18.74
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Rattle
|125
|1
|5
|1–1½
|1–1
|1–3
|1–1½
|Pereira
|2.10
|5
|Be Lifted Up
|122
|5
|2
|4–hd
|4–hd
|3–hd
|2–½
|Prat
|1.30
|4
|All Tea All Shade
|122
|4
|1
|5
|5
|4–1
|3–6½
|Franco
|9.90
|2
|Erebuni
|125
|2
|4
|3–2½
|3–hd
|5
|4–¾
|Flores
|10.80
|3
|Winsinfashion
|120
|3
|3
|2–1
|2–2½
|2–½
|5
|Velez
|2.80
|1
|RATTLE
|6.20
|3.00
|2.40
|5
|BE LIFTED UP
|2.60
|2.10
|4
|ALL TEA ALL SHADE
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-1)
|$89.00
|$1 EXACTA (1-5)
|$6.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-5-4)
|$9.75
Winner–Rattle Ch.f.4 by City Zip out of Make Haste, by Tiznow. Bred by Hinkle Farms (KY). Trainer: Leonard Powell. Owner: Benowitz Family Trust, Convergence Stable and Hinkle Farms. Mutuel Pool $126,700 Daily Double Pool $30,897 Exacta Pool $61,625 Trifecta Pool $53,298. Claimed–Rattle by Unruh, John G. and Saldana, Reed. Trainer: Reed Saldana. Scratched–none.
RATTLE had good early speed and set the pace a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came out some into the stretch and proved best under a backhanded tap of the whip and a steady hand ride. BE LIFTED UP stalked outside a rival then between horses on the turn, continued alongside a foe in the stretch and edged that one for second. ALL TEA ALL SHADE angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside on the turn and through the stretch and was edged for the place. EREBUNI pulled her way along to stalk the pace a bit off the rail, came out leaving the backstretch, went three wide on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. WINSINFASHION close up stalking the winner outside a rival then off the rail, came out into the stretch and also weakened.
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $29,000. Waiver Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 23.91 47.86 1:12.10 1:24.55 1:36.66
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Avalon Ride
|115
|5
|5
|6–1
|5–½
|6–2
|3–1
|1–1¼
|Diaz, Jr.
|31.10
|2
|Lucky Stepper
|122
|1
|4
|5–hd
|6–½
|5–hd
|6–½
|2–½
|Franco
|5.20
|11
|Discreet Diva
|122
|9
|6
|3–2½
|3–hd
|1–hd
|2–hd
|3–½
|Prat
|1.60
|9
|Chalky
|125
|7
|8
|7–½
|4–1½
|3–1
|1–½
|4–ns
|Blanc
|33.40
|5
|Greater Glory
|125
|3
|7
|8–4
|8–2½
|7–hd
|7–1½
|5–1¼
|Pereira
|30.40
|4
|Muthhila
|122
|2
|1
|2–hd
|2–½
|4–½
|4–hd
|6–1¼
|Cedillo
|2.00
|6
|Heart of the Nile
|125
|4
|2
|4–½
|7–1½
|8–5
|8–4½
|7–ns
|Flores
|9.20
|10
|Girl Can Partie
|117
|8
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|8–1¼
|Velez
|67.10
|8
|Appolina
|122
|6
|3
|1–1
|1–½
|2–hd
|5–½
|9
|Espinoza
|8.40
|7
|AVALON RIDE
|64.20
|23.00
|9.20
|2
|LUCKY STEPPER
|6.80
|3.60
|11
|DISCREET DIVA
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-7)
|$115.80
|$1 EXACTA (7-2)
|$208.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-2-11-9)
|$1,112.42
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-11)
|$442.10
|50-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-2-11-9-5)
|Carryover $9,888
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (1-1)
|$5.60
Winner–Avalon Ride B.f.3 by Clubhouse Ride out of Oscillator, by Decarchy. Bred by Six-S Racing Stable (CA). Trainer: Craig Anthony Lewis. Owner: Six-S Racing Stable. Mutuel Pool $195,093 Daily Double Pool $19,761 Exacta Pool $131,139 Superfecta Pool $56,343 Trifecta Pool $78,636 X-5 Super High Five Pool $6,384. Claimed–Muthhila (IRE) by Marchosky, Ernest, Corral, Mike and Dang, Randy. Trainer: William Spawr. Scratched–A Dime for Me, Fort Love, Lil Bit Dangerous.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-1-7) paid $651.15. Pick Three Pool $53,461. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (2-1-1) paid $18.05.
AVALON RIDE chased three deep then outside a rival into the second turn, continued three wide leaving that turn and four wide into the stretch, bid three deep under some urging with the whip turned down to gain the lead past midstretch and won clear under steady handling. LUCKY STEPPER chased inside then between horses leaving the second turn, came out into the stretch and again past midstretch and edged rivals for the place. DISCREET DIVA broke in a bit, was three deep early, stalked outside a rival, bid three deep on the backstretch, put a head in front between foes leaving the second turn, fought back along the rail past midstretch and was edged for second. CHALKY (IRE) three deep early, bid four wide on the backstretch and three deep on the second turn and into the stretch, took a short lead, fought back between horses in midstretch and was edged for the show. GREATER GLORY chased a bit off the rail then inside, went outside a rival on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and was outfinished. MUTHHILA (IRE) stalked inside then bid along the rail on the backstretch and into the second turn, came out leaving that turn, drifted back to the inside in the stretch and weakened some in the final furlong. HEART OF THE NILE stalked between horses then angled to the inside on the second turn, came out a bit in the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. GIRL CAN PARTIE hopped slightly and was squeezed back in a bit of a slow start, angled in and saved ground off the pace, came out some in the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. APPOLINA pulled her way between foes and set the pace a bit off the rail, dueled between horses on the backstretch and inside on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong.
FOURTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 22.53 45.79 1:11.16 1:17.80
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Sheza Factor
|125
|6
|1
|1–hd
|1–1
|1–2½
|1–4¾
|Roman
|1.60
|1
|Incredibly Lucky
|125
|1
|6
|2–2
|2–2
|2–2
|2–3¼
|Pereira
|1.80
|5
|Fuega
|125
|5
|2
|5–2½
|3–hd
|3–3
|3–6¼
|Espinoza
|3.60
|4
|Zillinda
|125
|4
|5
|4–hd
|5–4
|4–½
|4–2¼
|Maldonado
|9.80
|2
|And Counting
|118
|2
|3
|3–hd
|4–hd
|5–5
|5–4¼
|Diaz, Jr.
|11.90
|3
|Any Two Cards
|122
|3
|4
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Fuentes
|12.00
|6
|SHEZA FACTOR
|5.20
|2.60
|2.20
|1
|INCREDIBLY LUCKY
|2.80
|2.20
|5
|FUEGA
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-6)
|$174.00
|$1 EXACTA (6-1)
|$6.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-5-4)
|$4.15
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-5)
|$8.00
Winner–Sheza Factor Grr.f.4 by The Factor out of Patricias Prospect, by A.P. Indy. Bred by Glen Hill Farm (KY). Trainer: Vann Belvoir. Owner: Cahill, James, Langer, Keith, Langer, Patricia L., Martin, Linda L.,Martin, Tom. Mutuel Pool $163,848 Daily Double Pool $14,967 Exacta Pool $102,905 Superfecta Pool $44,349 Trifecta Pool $74,073. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-7-6) paid $92.40. Pick Three Pool $27,604. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (1-1-6) paid $4.20.
SHEZA FACTOR sped to the early lead off the rail, dueled outside the runner-up then inched away on the turn, continued off the rail and drew clear while drifting in late under some urging and steady handling then a long hold late. INCREDIBLY LUCKY went up inside to duel for the lead, stalked on the turn, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch and was clearly second best. FUEGA stalked three deep then off the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch and bested the others. ZILLINDA was in a good position stalking the pace between horses then outside a rival leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened. AND COUNTING between horses early, stalked a bit off the rail then inside, continued along the fence in the stretch and also weakened. ANY TWO CARDS pulled between horses then hopped and steadied just past the gap, chased a bit off the inside, came out into the stretch and had little left for the drive.
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 23.17 46.43 1:10.02 1:21.99 1:33.59
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Poster Girl
|123
|2
|3
|3–1½
|3–½
|3–1½
|1–1
|1–3¼
|Pereira
|8.00
|7
|Don't Blame Judy
|123
|6
|5
|5–5
|5–4
|5–5
|4–½
|2–1¼
|Espinoza
|4.20
|5
|Lucky Peridot
|120
|4
|2
|4–1½
|4–1½
|4–½
|5–7
|3–½
|Cedillo
|9.60
|4
|Great Return
|123
|3
|4
|2–1½
|2–1
|1–hd
|2–½
|4–1¾
|Van Dyke
|1.00
|1
|Foxtail
|118
|1
|1
|1–½
|1–½
|2–1½
|3–1
|5–2¾
|Velez
|16.40
|6
|K P Slickem
|120
|5
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Smith
|3.10
|2
|POSTER GIRL (GB)
|18.00
|6.20
|3.80
|7
|DON'T BLAME JUDY
|5.60
|3.80
|5
|LUCKY PERIDOT
|4.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-2)
|$53.20
|$1 EXACTA (2-7)
|$40.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-7-5-4)
|$51.19
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-7-5)
|$120.15
Winner–Poster Girl (GB) Dbb.m.6 by Excellent Art (GB) out of Accede (GB), by Acclamation (GB). Bred by Mrs D. O. Joly (GB). Trainer: Matthew Chew. Owner: Integrity Thoroughbred Racing, LLC, Victor Racing and Jeong, Peter. Mutuel Pool $185,505 Daily Double Pool $30,313 Exacta Pool $107,101 Superfecta Pool $43,219 Trifecta Pool $71,843. Claimed–Poster Girl (GB) by Farfellow Farm, Ltd. and Spawr. Trainer: William Spawr. Scratched–Animosity.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-6-2) paid $512.00. Pick Three Pool $35,200. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-7-6-2) 126 tickets with 4 correct paid $869.75. Pick Four Pool $143,609. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-1-7-6-2) 14 tickets with 5 correct paid $18,728.40. Pick Five Pool $291,855.
POSTER GIRL (GB) saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch, bid three wide to gain the lead, inched away in midstretch, drifted in a bit and won clear under some left handed urging and steady handling. DON'T BLAME JUDY chased outside a rival then off the rail, went outside a foe leaving the second turn, came out into the stretch and gained the place. LUCKY PERIDOT settled inside then chased a bit off the rail or outside a rival, angled to the inside leaving the second turn, split horses in deep stretch and gained the show late outside a rival. GREAT RETURN had speed three deep then dueled outside a rival, took a short advantage leaving the second turn, was between rivals in upper stretch and was edged for third late. FOXTAIL sped to the early lead, set a pressured pace inside, fought back on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. K P SLICKEM angled in and saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and was not a threat.
SIXTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.22 45.75 1:12.03 1:25.60
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|R B Eye
|122
|1
|7
|6–hd
|3–hd
|1–2
|1–1½
|Roman
|14.20
|4
|An American Jet
|122
|4
|5
|7
|7
|3–½
|2–6½
|Franco
|1.60
|5
|My Journey
|125
|5
|6
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–2
|3–3¼
|Bejarano
|1.70
|7
|Starship Chewy
|125
|7
|3
|5–1
|4–1
|5–1½
|4–3¼
|Flores
|16.90
|6
|Ohtani
|122
|6
|1
|2–1
|2–1½
|4–3
|5–5¼
|Pereira
|4.30
|2
|New Salute
|117
|2
|2
|3–1½
|6–2½
|6–2½
|6–2¼
|Velez
|17.50
|3
|Go Sammy Go
|122
|3
|4
|4–1
|5–hd
|7
|7
|Pedroza
|12.10
|1
|R B EYE
|30.40
|11.00
|4.60
|4
|AN AMERICAN JET
|3.20
|2.60
|5
|MY JOURNEY
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-1)
|$344.20
|$1 EXACTA (1-4)
|$48.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-5-7)
|$108.50
|50-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-4-5-7-6)
|$1,150.70
|Carryover $12,573
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-5)
|$99.95
Winner–R B Eye Grr.g.3 by Cairo Prince out of Successful Year, by Successful Appeal. Bred by Pope McLean, Valerie Blethen & DavidBlethen (KY). Trainer: Vann Belvoir. Owner: Steve Kinross. Mutuel Pool $165,267 Daily Double Pool $20,540 Exacta Pool $100,358 Superfecta Pool $54,066 Super High Five Pool $14,073 Trifecta Pool $73,795. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-2-1) paid $207.90. Pick Three Pool $35,304.
R B EYE saved ground off the early pace, moved up inside on the backstretch and into the turn, came out on the turn and three deep into the stretch to gain the lead in upper stretch, kicked clear and drifted in under left handed urging and held sway. AN AMERICAN JET settled outside a rival then a bit off the rail, went around a rival leaving the turn and into the stretch and closed the gap to the winner. MY JOURNEY had speed between foes then dueled a bit off the rail, angled in on the turn, came a bit off the fence in the stretch and bested the others. STARSHIP CHEWY chased outside then four wide into the turn, continued three deep then off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and did not rally. OHTANI had speed three deep then dueled outside a rival, was between foes in upper stretch and weakened. NEW SALUTE stalked a bit off the rail then outside a rival, continued inside on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. GO SAMMY GO stalked off the rail then between foes, continued outside on the turn and three deep into the stretch and also weakened.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.54 47.38 1:11.10 1:23.25 1:35.24
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Bella Figura
|125
|3
|4
|3–1
|3–hd
|3–1
|2–2
|1–nk
|Van Dyke
|1.90
|2
|So Much Happy
|122
|2
|1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–hd
|2–2¾
|Pereira
|6.20
|9
|Dulverton Darling
|122
|9
|3
|8–2½
|8–1½
|6–½
|7–½
|3–¾
|Fuentes
|9.10
|5
|Tinnie
|122
|5
|8
|4–hd
|5–1
|5–1
|3–hd
|4–½
|Prat
|5.80
|8
|Sapori Girl
|122
|8
|10
|10
|10
|9–2
|9–4
|5–½
|Talamo
|9.40
|10
|Prance
|122
|10
|5
|5–1
|4–½
|4–½
|5–hd
|6–½
|Bejarano
|9.30
|1
|Sunriser
|125
|1
|9
|9–½
|9–½
|7–hd
|6–½
|7–nk
|Espinoza
|6.40
|4
|Katsaros
|117
|4
|6
|6–½
|6–½
|8–½
|8–1½
|8–½
|Velez
|13.00
|7
|Daddy's Melody
|125
|7
|2
|2–½
|2–hd
|2–hd
|4–1
|9–5½
|Cedillo
|16.50
|6
|Willowglade
|122
|6
|7
|7–1½
|7–hd
|10
|10
|10
|Meche
|102.80
|3
|BELLA FIGURA (IRE)
|5.80
|3.60
|2.60
|2
|SO MUCH HAPPY
|8.00
|4.80
|9
|DULVERTON DARLING
|5.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3)
|$154.00
|$1 EXACTA (3-2)
|$21.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-9-5)
|$119.40
|50-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-2-9-5-8)
|$3,669.95
|Carryover $16,121
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-9)
|$106.45
Winner–Bella Figura (IRE) B.f.4 by Mastercraftsman (IRE) out of Ebony Street, by Street Cry (IRE). Bred by Pier House Stud (IRE). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Dunn, Christopher T., Peskoff, Jeremy, McClanahan, Jerry and Electric City Racing. Mutuel Pool $253,718 Daily Double Pool $100,085 Exacta Pool $156,330 Superfecta Pool $71,371 Super High Five Pool $18,593 Trifecta Pool $98,387. Claimed–Bella Figura (IRE) by Cannon, Robert T., Goodwin, Kelley and Goodwin, Tim. Trainer: Alfredo Marquez. Scratched–Decorated for Gold, Morning Cynn.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-1-3) paid $306.90. Pick Three Pool $84,857. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-2-1-3/11/12) 264 tickets with 4 correct paid $965.00. Pick Four Pool $334,136. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-6-2-1-3/11/12) 1 ticket with 5 correct paid $119,165.15. Pick Five Pool $156,139. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (1-7-6-2-1-3/11/12) 1 ticket with 6 correct paid $144,893.00. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $86,939.
BELLA FIGURA (IRE) pulled along the inside then saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up under urging in the stretch, gained the advantage in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. SO MUCH HAPPY sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, fought back along the rail through the drive and continued gamely to the end. DULVERTON DARLING chased three deep then outside a rival on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and went on willingly late for the show. TINNIE stalked between horses then a bit off the rail on the second turn and in the stretch and was edged for third. SAPORI GIRL a bit slow to begin, angled in and settled outside a rival, went three deep leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. PRANCE stalked the pace three deep to the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. SUNRISER saved ground chasing the pace, continued between horses on the second turn, steadied when boxed in between and behind rivals in midstretch, continued boxed in through the final furlong and could not offer the needed rally. KATSAROS angled in nearing the first turn and stalked inside, continued along the rail on the second turn and in the stretch and lacked the necessary response. DADDY'S MELODY close up stalking the pace outside the winner, came out into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. WILLOWGLADE between horses early, chased outside a rival then a bit of the rail on the second turn and also weakened.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|6,436
|$335,164
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$960,074
|Out of State
|N/A
|$3,602,504
|TOTAL
|6,436
|$4,897,742
Santa Anita Entries for Friday, October 4.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 5th day of a 23-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $10,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Papa Turf
|Abel Cedillo
|123
|Jeff Mullins
|7-5
|10,000
|2
|Rmanie's Grey Suit
|Heriberto Figueroa
|123
|Samuel Nichols
|8-1
|10,000
|3
|Captain N. Barron
|Jorge Velez
|118
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|2-1
|10,000
|4
|Market Sentiment
|Assael Espinoza
|123
|Steve Knapp
|4-1
|10,000
|5
|Royal Seeker
|Tiago Pereira
|123
|Marcelo Polanco
|4-1
|10,000
SECOND RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $32,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Tizzarunner
|Ruben Fuentes
|125
|Michael W. McCarthy
|5-1
|32,000
|2
|Lifeline
|Jorge Velez
|120
|John W. Sadler
|12-1
|32,000
|3
|Eldritch
|Assael Espinoza
|125
|Mark Glatt
|10-1
|32,000
|4
|Very Very Stella
|Martin Garcia
|125
|Eddie Truman
|5-2
|32,000
|5
|Winning Element
|Rafael Bejarano
|125
|Doug F. O'Neill
|4-1
|32,000
|6
|Caymans Cobra
|Donnie Meche
|125
|Richard Baltas
|5-1
|32,000
|7
|Van Cortlandt
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|125
|Steven Miyadi
|6-1
|32,000
|8
|Buckstopper Kit
|Abel Cedillo
|125
|Philip D'Amato
|2-1
|32,000
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|K P Cats Wild
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|7-2
|50,000
|2
|Lady Agatha
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Joshua M. Litt
|3-1
|50,000
|3
|Perfect Rush
|Flavien Prat
|122
|John W. Sadler
|5-2
|50,000
|4
|Going to Vegas
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Peter Miller
|2-1
|50,000
|5
|Lizzario
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|9-2
|50,000
FOURTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $36,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Smiling Annie
|Joseph Talamo
|123
|Mark Glatt
|6-1
|40,000
|2
|Swirling
|Victor Espinoza
|123
|John W. Sadler
|5-2
|40,000
|3
|Donut Girl
|Eswan Flores
|123
|Hector O. Palma
|10-1
|40,000
|4
|Roses and Candy
|Diego Sanchez
|123
|Ronald L. McAnally
|12-1
|40,000
|5
|Mongolian Window
|Edwin Maldonado
|123
|Enebish Ganbat
|6-1
|40,000
|6
|Cyrielle
|Abel Cedillo
|123
|Mike Puype
|8-1
|40,000
|7
|G Q Covergirl
|Jorge Velez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|6-5
|40,000
FIFTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Speak to the World
|Diego Sanchez
|125
|Anthony K. Saavedra
|30-1
|20,000
|2
|Super Classic
|Geovanni Franco
|125
|Ruben Gomez
|7-2
|20,000
|3
|Spectator's Dream
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|122
|Jesus Mendoza
|5-2
|20,000
|4
|The Easy Way
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|Leonard Powell
|8-5
|20,000
|5
|Sharpshootingeorge
|Martin Garcia
|122
|Jesus Mendoza
|5-2
|20,000
|6
|Artcrilic
|Modesto Linares
|122
|Javier Jose Sierra
|30-1
|20,000
|7
|Brazilian Summer
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Matthew Chew
|15-1
|20,000
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $75,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Out of Balance
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|David E. Hofmans
|4-1
|2
|Into Chocolate
|Mike Smith
|122
|Clifford W. Sise, Jr.
|5-1
|3
|All Star Cast
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|James M. Cassidy
|12-1
|4
|Courteous
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Richard E. Mandella
|8-1
|5
|Vibrance
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Michael W. McCarthy
|5-1
|6
|Flower Point
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|John W. Sadler
|6-1
|7
|She's Our Charm
|Diego Sanchez
|122
|Ronald L. McAnally
|5-1
|8
|Raymundos Secret
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Richard Baltas
|5-2
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|For Him
|Assael Espinoza
|125
|Steve Knapp
|10-1
|2
|Shades of Victory
|Eswan Flores
|125
|Reed Saldana
|8-1
|3
|Implicitly
|Edwin Maldonado
|125
|Jorge Periban
|6-1
|4
|Alta Ky
|Jorge Velez
|114
|John W. Sadler
|15-1
|5
|Dukes Up
|Abel Cedillo
|125
|Mark Glatt
|2-1
|6
|Platinum Equity
|Tiago Pereira
|125
|Steve Knapp
|9-5
|7
|Kenzou's Rhythm
|Ruben Fuentes
|125
|Jeff Mullins
|4-1
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Refractometer
|Assael Espinoza
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|20-1
|25,000
|2
|Big Sky Logan
|Edwin Maldonado
|125
|Vladimir Cerin
|6-1
|25,000
|3
|Nevermissesabeat
|Geovanni Franco
|125
|Carla Gaines
|3-1
|25,000
|4
|Combat Zone
|Flavien Prat
|125
|John W. Sadler
|2-1
|25,000
|5
|Canadian Game
|Martin Pedroza
|125
|Jack Carava
|6-1
|6
|War Chest
|Abel Cedillo
|125
|Anna Meah
|8-1
|25,000
|7
|Blue Skye Jade
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|20-1
|25,000
|8
|Bully for Eric
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|115
|J. Eric Kruljac
|12-1
|25,000
|9
|Big Impression
|Evin Roman
|122
|Rafael Becerra
|20-1
|25,000
|10
|Fast as Cass
|Ruben Fuentes
|125
|Steve Knapp
|8-1
|25,000