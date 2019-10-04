Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Narbonne linebacker Jordan Banks commits to Arizona State

Jordan Banks bumps chests with Narbonne teammate Ikani Tuiono just before kickoff against St. Paul on Sept. 6.
Jordan Banks, right, bumps chests with Narbonne teammate Ikani Tuiono just before kickoff against St. Paul on Sept. 6.
(Shotgun Spratling / For The Times)
By Shotgun Spratling
Oct. 4, 2019
4:50 PM
When four-star prospect Jordan Banks released a list of his top four schools in July, Arizona State wasn’t mentioned. But the Harbor City Narbonne High linebacker announced Friday his commitment to become a Sun Devil.

“I’m 100% committed to the UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA STATE!!!! #FORKSUP,” Banks wrote in a message on Twitter after previously planning to pick among Alabama, Oklahoma, Ohio State and Washington.

The Sun Devils were able to get into the discussion late and picked up a big commitment from a versatile defender in Banks. He becomes Arizona State’s top-rated commit in the 2020 recruiting class as the No. 210 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite rankings.

The 6-foot-1, 228-pound Banks played primarily defensive end last season while getting time as an interior defensive lineman and as a linebacker. He recorded 61 tackles, including 20 for loss, and had 13 sacks in 2018, according to MaxPreps.

Banks moved to middle linebacker this season but has been deployed in a variety of ways by the Gauchos. He has been credited with 53 tackles and two sacks through six games. He also has two interceptions, caused a fumble and returned a fumble 68 yards for a touchdown.

Banks becomes the ninth Narbonne player committed to a Power-5 program, including the third Gaucho to commit to Arizona State. He joins three-star cornerback Macen Williams and three-star receiver Kobe Stewart.

The addition of Banks bumps the Sun Devils up to No. 37 in the team rankings for this recruiting cycle. They are now the No. 4-ranked team in the Pac-12.

Sports
Shotgun Spratling
Shotgun Spratling is a former Sports web producer. He attended graduate school at USC and has covered high school and college athletics in Southern California since 2010.
More From the Los Angeles Times
