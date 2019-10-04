Narbonne linebacker Jordan Banks commits to Arizona State

When four-star prospect Jordan Banks released a list of his top four schools in July, Arizona State wasn’t mentioned. But the Harbor City Narbonne High linebacker announced Friday his commitment to become a Sun Devil.

“I’m 100% committed to the UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA STATE!!!! #FORKSUP,” Banks wrote in a message on Twitter after previously planning to pick among Alabama, Oklahoma, Ohio State and Washington.

The Sun Devils were able to get into the discussion late and picked up a big commitment from a versatile defender in Banks. He becomes Arizona State’s top-rated commit in the 2020 recruiting class as the No. 210 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Advertisement

The 6-foot-1, 228-pound Banks played primarily defensive end last season while getting time as an interior defensive lineman and as a linebacker. He recorded 61 tackles, including 20 for loss, and had 13 sacks in 2018, according to MaxPreps.

Banks moved to middle linebacker this season but has been deployed in a variety of ways by the Gauchos. He has been credited with 53 tackles and two sacks through six games. He also has two interceptions, caused a fumble and returned a fumble 68 yards for a touchdown.

Banks becomes the ninth Narbonne player committed to a Power-5 program, including the third Gaucho to commit to Arizona State. He joins three-star cornerback Macen Williams and three-star receiver Kobe Stewart.

The addition of Banks bumps the Sun Devils up to No. 37 in the team rankings for this recruiting cycle. They are now the No. 4-ranked team in the Pac-12.