Prep talk: David Sandy of L.A. Jordan is a community hero in Watts

When it comes to saluting a teenager who made a difference in his community, that honor goes to senior running back David Sandy of L.A. Jordan.

Game after game these last two seasons, he has contributed in so many ways, whether playing quarterback, running back or defensive back.

As a junior, when Sandy led Jordan to the City Section Division II championship, he ran for 2,904 yards and 39 touchdowns, passed for 343 yards and three touchdowns, caught seven passes for one touchdown, made 65 tackles and had two interceptions.

This season he rushed for 2,572 yards and 28 touchdowns, had 95 tackles and returned one kickoff for a touchdown. He accumulated 7,601 all-purpose yards and has scored 72 touchdowns in his career.

Now he moves on to volleyball season, and he’s a top player. Coach Derek Benton has been grateful for his commitment and leadership. Sandy has been an advocate for the homeless and an example for the Watts community by being a good student and neighbor.

“As his coach, mentor and a father, I’ve been truly blessed and encouraged by David Sandy’s walk of life,” Benton said. “It’s refreshing to find an amazing athlete that that brings a hopeful future for our children. I thank God for his life and his future.”

Sandy has received recruiting interest from Division III schools La Verne and Lewis & Clark. ...

Quite a photo from Edison practice. pic.twitter.com/PPxbAxtQIT — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 12, 2024

Tyran Stokes, a 6-foot-7 junior basketball transfer from Prolific Prep who hasn’t played for Sherman Oaks Notre Dame because of a wrist injury, is finally healthy and could make his debut this weekend depending on when he receives clearance from the Southern Section. ...

I will be coaching on the West Team along side some amazing coaches in this 1st ever event. Come see the best in the West take on the East on Saturday 12/21/2024. 3 NPHS players will be on the field representing our program!!! pic.twitter.com/54cK7Oi2wK — Steve Wood (@CoachSWood14) December 12, 2024

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.