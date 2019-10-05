Racing! Omaha Beach runs at Santa Anita

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we find news from Kentucky to France.

There is much to talk about, so let’s get right to the top stories.

Omaha Beach returns

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Omaha Beach run. In fact, it was April 13 when he won the Arkansas Derby. His last race in Southern California was Feb. 2 when he won a maiden special. Well, that should change Saturday when the one-time Kentucky Derby favorite runs in the Grade 1 $300,000 Santa Anita Sprint Championship. If he wins, he gets a free pass into the Breeders’ Cup.

Omaha Beach had to scratch out of the Kentucky Derby after an entrapped epiglottis was discovered after a morning work. Trainer Richard Mandella is not one to take chances, so Omaha Beach’s return to racing has been deliberate and carefully thought out, all with the horse’s best interest as the driving force.

Saturday’s race is only six furlongs, which is probably why Omaha Beach, at 8-5 on the morning line, is not even the favorite. That role is being held by Shancealot at 4-5.

The always resourceful Ed Golden of Santa Anita caught up with Mandella.

“I’m not sure if he’s quick enough to beat some of the top sprinters in there, but he sure acts like he could,” Mandella told Golden. “We’re anxious to see how it goes, but the main thing is getting him back to the races. We’ll see what might be next after we run. I’ll tell you after we get a race into him.”

Shancelot ships in from the East Coast where he won his first three races before finishing third in the Allen Jerkens at Saratoga. He’s trained by Jorge Navarro and will be ridden by Emisael Jaramillo. Mike Smith will ride Omaha Beach.

Churchill buys Turfway Park

We’re a day late on this story but Friday’s newsletter was pretty long and nothing was going to change in a day. So, Churchill Downs is buying Turfway Park in Northern Kentucky for $46 million. The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission still has to approve the transaction but we don’t think anyone at CDI is losing any sleep over that.

The endgame here is not to introduce horse racing greatness at Turfway Park, it’s so CDI can install historical racing machines, which are just disguised slot machines. The track is next scheduled to run from Dec. 4-31. After that the bulldozers will be at the track as the grandstand gets torn down and up to an additional $100 million will be put into the place. CDI plans to build a historical racing facility that can accommodate 1,500 machines. There will also be a new clubhouse and a new inner dirt track to go along with the synthetic track.

“We are thrilled to welcome Turfway Park to the Churchill Downs racing family,” Kevin Flanery, president of Churchill Downs, said in a news release. “Our team is poised to restore Turfway to its former glory, anchored by northern Kentucky’s first historical racing machine facility. The result will be a first-class racing product fueled by increased purses that keeps high-quality horses in Kentucky year-round and appeals to horseplayers nationwide.”

Did we mention it wants to put slot, I mean, historical racing machines in there?

Bettors got it right

Thanks to reader Len Bennett for pointing this out. In Thursday’s fourth race, a 6 ½ furlong race for fillies and mares, the bettors got the exact order of finish correct based on wagering. Here’s the rundown.

1. Sheza Factor (6) $1.60

2. Incredibly Lucky (1) $1.80

3. Fuega (5) $3.60

4. Zillinda (4) $9.80

5. And Counting (2) $11.90

6. Any Two Cards (3) $12.00

Arc around the corner

Europe’s most prestigious race is Sunday, the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp in France is on the board for Sunday at 7:05 a.m. PDT. Sadly, it might be Enable’s last race as she tries to go for her third straight Arc victory. She would be the first three-time winner.

Now, I’m not there, instead having a Mexican lunch at Agave Azul, while my friend Ron Flatter of VSiN is no doubt scarfing down escargot at one of Paris’ finest eateries. You can read his report here.

Getting right to the point, it’s looking like the mare will not run in the Breeders’ Cup, which she won last year, and be retired after the Arc.

“I think the way the feeling is now is that she’s done that,” her trainer John Gosden told Flatter. “I get the feeling that (the Arc) will probably be her last race.”

Enable has won 10 in a row and 13-of-14 lifetime. The weather is expected to be damp and windy.

“She can go on any ground,” Gosden said. “She’s won on good to firm, she’s won on synthetic, she’s won on soft; it was pretty soft in Kentucky at Churchill. So look, she’s versatile for ground and track, so she’s probably the less bothered by it. If they did get a lot of rain, she might handle it better than a lot of the others.”

Santa Anita review

Friday’s feature was pretty much a runaway as Raymundos Secret went to the lead and held it for the entire one-mile allowance turf race for 3-year-old fillies. The winning margin was 2 ¾ lengths.

Raymundos Secret was the heavy favorite and paid $2.80, $2.20 and $2.10 for the Richard Baltas-trained filly. Vibrance was second and Courteous finished third. Geovanni Franco picked up the mount when Flavien Prat took off all his mounts because of a sinus infection.

“It’s nice to be two to five!” Franco told Mike Willman of Santa Anita. “She was very handy, very willing. Turning for home, she took care of business.”

It was her third win in four starts.

“She broke her maiden back in January at Tampa Bay Downs for $32,000, and we bought her then,” Baltas said. “When we got her later that month, we just decided to give her some time, so she got about 60 days and then we brought her in and got her ready for Del Mar. “Because she broke her maiden for the [claiming] tag, she was eligible for the starter race at Del Mar on July 24, which she won pretty easy. We took a shot in the Del Mar Oaks and then we just regrouped and ran her [at Santa Anita on Friday]. The way she ran, we’ll probably point to the Autumn Miss (Grade III, one mile on turf for 3-year-old fillies on Oct. 26).”

Santa Anita preview

It’s a really good card on Saturday with 10 races (one too many?), five on the turf, three graded stakes and one minor stakes. And, as we mentioned, the return of Omaha Beach. The first post on weekends is 12:30 p.m. Let’s look at the stakes.

Grade 3 $100,000 L.A. Woman Stakes: It’s no big secret that this 6 ½ furlong race is for fillies and mares. The favorite, at 8-5, is Selcourt for trainer John Sadler and jockey Joe Talamo. She is four-for-10 lifetime and was fourth last out in the Beholder Mile on March 30 at Santa Anita. She was a very disappointing 12th in the Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Sprint.

Second favorite is Anonymity at 2-1 for Richard Mandella and Victor Espinoza. She is three-for-nine lifetime and was second last year in the L.A. Woman. She finished a strong third in the Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Sprint. Post is around 2:50 p.m.

Grade 2 $200,000 City of Hope Stakes: This is a one-mile turf race for horses 3 and up. It’s drawn a big field of 11. Prince Earl is the 7-2 favorite for Phil D’Amato and Giovanni Franco. He is three-of-five lifetime and won the Del Mar Mile Handicap last out.

The well-traveled River Boyne is the second favorite at 4-1 for Jeff Mullins and Ruben Fuentes. He has won seven of his 18 races. He hasn’t won this year in four starts. He hasn’t run since May 27 when he was second in the Shoemaker Mile. The post is around 4:25.

Grade 1 $300,000 Santa Anita Sprint Cup: I think we pretty much covered this race up top. Post is around 4:55 p.m.

There is one more stakes race, the 10th and final race, the $75,000 Swingtime Stakes for fillies and mares going a mile on the turf. Toinette is the 9-5 favorite for Neil Drysdale and Drayden Van Dyke.

Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

RACE SIX: No. 5 Unapologetic (10-1)

Unapologetic is the second Peter Miller horse and first off the claim for the trainer who also races the favorite. Abel Cedillo jumps off the favorite to land here at a generous 10-1 morning line. Miller wins 28% first off the claim and his horses third start off a layoff win 23% of the time. We get a sharp workout and a jockey upgrade and a 10-1 morning line for the “other” Miller, great value.

Friday’s result: Mongolian Window was never involved and was merely out for a jog around the track.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.

11:32 Belmont (5): $150,000 Belmont Turf Sprint Invitational, 3 and up, 6 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Shekky Shebaz (7-5)

12:05 Belmont (6): Grade 3 $150,000 Matron Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 6 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Alms (1-1)

12:54 Keeneland (6): Grade 2 $200,000 Woodford Select Stakes, 3 and up, 5 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Imprimis (2-1)

1:04 Parx (8): Grade 3 $200,000 Greenwood Cup Stakes, 3 and up, 1 ½ miles. Favorite: Marconi (4-5)

1:15 Belmont (8): Grade 2 $400,000 Hill Prince Stakes, 3-year-old, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: A Thread of Blue (7-2)

1:29 Keeneland (7): Grade 2 $250,000 Thoroughbred Club of America Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Chalon (3-1)

1:50 Belmont (9): Grade 1 $500,000 Joe Hirsch Turf Classic, 3 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf. Favorite: Sadler’s Joy (5-2)

1:59 Woodbine (8): Grade 3 $125,000 Mazarine Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Skygaze (8-5)

2:04 Keeneland (8): Grade 1 $400,000 First Lady Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Rushing Fall (9-5)

2:22 Belmont (10): Grade 1 $500,000 Champagne Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 mile. Favorite: Green Light Go (8-5)

2:39 Keeneland (9): Grade 1 $500,000 Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity, 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Gouverneur Morris (5-2)

2:50 Santa Anita (5): Grade 3 $100,000 L.A. Woman Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Selcourt (8-5)

3:15 Keeneland (10): Grade 1 $1 million Shadwell Turf Mile, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Valid Point (5-1)

4:25 Santa Anita (8): Grade 2 $200,000 City of Hope Mile, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Prince Earl (7-2)

4:55 Santa Anita (9): Grade 1 $300,000 Santa Anita Sprint Cup, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Shancelot (4-5)

5:10 Fresno (8): $100,000 Harris Farms Stakes, Cal-breds 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Touching Rainbows (2-1)

Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day

NINTH RACE: No. 9 Mental Error (8-5) and No. 10 Up For Speed (4-1)

Fastest qualifier Mental Error looks unbeatable if he runs anywhere close to his spectacular two-length trial victory when covering 350 yards in 17.43, which is .22 quicker than second-fastest qualifier Flokie. But Mental Error has not repeated his prior trial victories in futurity finals and Up For Speed caught my eye with a fast-closing second to Mental Error after breaking more than one length slow in his trial. Up For Speed was visually impressive in a prior 1 ¾-length allowance victory and draws outside the fastest qualifier. I suggest using both horses in the Pick Threes and Pick Fours and key in the trifectas and superfectas over the 1,3,4,8.

Final thought

