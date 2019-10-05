Racing! Omaha Beach runs at Santa Anita

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we find news from Kentucky to France.
There is much to talk about, so let’s get right to the top stories.
Omaha Beach returns
It’s been a while since we’ve seen Omaha Beach run. In fact, it was April 13 when he won the Arkansas Derby. His last race in Southern California was Feb. 2 when he won a maiden special. Well, that should change Saturday when the one-time Kentucky Derby favorite runs in the Grade 1 $300,000 Santa Anita Sprint Championship. If he wins, he gets a free pass into the Breeders’ Cup.
Omaha Beach had to scratch out of the Kentucky Derby after an entrapped epiglottis was discovered after a morning work. Trainer Richard Mandella is not one to take chances, so Omaha Beach’s return to racing has been deliberate and carefully thought out, all with the horse’s best interest as the driving force.
Saturday’s race is only six furlongs, which is probably why Omaha Beach, at 8-5 on the morning line, is not even the favorite. That role is being held by Shancealot at 4-5.
The always resourceful Ed Golden of Santa Anita caught up with Mandella.
“I’m not sure if he’s quick enough to beat some of the top sprinters in there, but he sure acts like he could,” Mandella told Golden. “We’re anxious to see how it goes, but the main thing is getting him back to the races. We’ll see what might be next after we run. I’ll tell you after we get a race into him.”
Shancelot ships in from the East Coast where he won his first three races before finishing third in the Allen Jerkens at Saratoga. He’s trained by Jorge Navarro and will be ridden by Emisael Jaramillo. Mike Smith will ride Omaha Beach.
Churchill buys Turfway Park
We’re a day late on this story but Friday’s newsletter was pretty long and nothing was going to change in a day. So, Churchill Downs is buying Turfway Park in Northern Kentucky for $46 million. The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission still has to approve the transaction but we don’t think anyone at CDI is losing any sleep over that.
The endgame here is not to introduce horse racing greatness at Turfway Park, it’s so CDI can install historical racing machines, which are just disguised slot machines. The track is next scheduled to run from Dec. 4-31. After that the bulldozers will be at the track as the grandstand gets torn down and up to an additional $100 million will be put into the place. CDI plans to build a historical racing facility that can accommodate 1,500 machines. There will also be a new clubhouse and a new inner dirt track to go along with the synthetic track.
“We are thrilled to welcome Turfway Park to the Churchill Downs racing family,” Kevin Flanery, president of Churchill Downs, said in a news release. “Our team is poised to restore Turfway to its former glory, anchored by northern Kentucky’s first historical racing machine facility. The result will be a first-class racing product fueled by increased purses that keeps high-quality horses in Kentucky year-round and appeals to horseplayers nationwide.”
Did we mention it wants to put slot, I mean, historical racing machines in there?
Bettors got it right
Thanks to reader Len Bennett for pointing this out. In Thursday’s fourth race, a 6 ½ furlong race for fillies and mares, the bettors got the exact order of finish correct based on wagering. Here’s the rundown.
1. Sheza Factor (6) $1.60
2. Incredibly Lucky (1) $1.80
3. Fuega (5) $3.60
4. Zillinda (4) $9.80
5. And Counting (2) $11.90
6. Any Two Cards (3) $12.00
Arc around the corner
Europe’s most prestigious race is Sunday, the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp in France is on the board for Sunday at 7:05 a.m. PDT. Sadly, it might be Enable’s last race as she tries to go for her third straight Arc victory. She would be the first three-time winner.
Now, I’m not there, instead having a Mexican lunch at Agave Azul, while my friend Ron Flatter of VSiN is no doubt scarfing down escargot at one of Paris’ finest eateries. You can read his report here.
Getting right to the point, it’s looking like the mare will not run in the Breeders’ Cup, which she won last year, and be retired after the Arc.
“I think the way the feeling is now is that she’s done that,” her trainer John Gosden told Flatter. “I get the feeling that (the Arc) will probably be her last race.”
Enable has won 10 in a row and 13-of-14 lifetime. The weather is expected to be damp and windy.
“She can go on any ground,” Gosden said. “She’s won on good to firm, she’s won on synthetic, she’s won on soft; it was pretty soft in Kentucky at Churchill. So look, she’s versatile for ground and track, so she’s probably the less bothered by it. If they did get a lot of rain, she might handle it better than a lot of the others.”
Santa Anita review
Friday’s feature was pretty much a runaway as Raymundos Secret went to the lead and held it for the entire one-mile allowance turf race for 3-year-old fillies. The winning margin was 2 ¾ lengths.
Raymundos Secret was the heavy favorite and paid $2.80, $2.20 and $2.10 for the Richard Baltas-trained filly. Vibrance was second and Courteous finished third. Geovanni Franco picked up the mount when Flavien Prat took off all his mounts because of a sinus infection.
“It’s nice to be two to five!” Franco told Mike Willman of Santa Anita. “She was very handy, very willing. Turning for home, she took care of business.”
It was her third win in four starts.
“She broke her maiden back in January at Tampa Bay Downs for $32,000, and we bought her then,” Baltas said. “When we got her later that month, we just decided to give her some time, so she got about 60 days and then we brought her in and got her ready for Del Mar. “Because she broke her maiden for the [claiming] tag, she was eligible for the starter race at Del Mar on July 24, which she won pretty easy. We took a shot in the Del Mar Oaks and then we just regrouped and ran her [at Santa Anita on Friday]. The way she ran, we’ll probably point to the Autumn Miss (Grade III, one mile on turf for 3-year-old fillies on Oct. 26).”
Santa Anita preview
It’s a really good card on Saturday with 10 races (one too many?), five on the turf, three graded stakes and one minor stakes. And, as we mentioned, the return of Omaha Beach. The first post on weekends is 12:30 p.m. Let’s look at the stakes.
Grade 3 $100,000 L.A. Woman Stakes: It’s no big secret that this 6 ½ furlong race is for fillies and mares. The favorite, at 8-5, is Selcourt for trainer John Sadler and jockey Joe Talamo. She is four-for-10 lifetime and was fourth last out in the Beholder Mile on March 30 at Santa Anita. She was a very disappointing 12th in the Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Sprint.
Second favorite is Anonymity at 2-1 for Richard Mandella and Victor Espinoza. She is three-for-nine lifetime and was second last year in the L.A. Woman. She finished a strong third in the Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Sprint. Post is around 2:50 p.m.
Grade 2 $200,000 City of Hope Stakes: This is a one-mile turf race for horses 3 and up. It’s drawn a big field of 11. Prince Earl is the 7-2 favorite for Phil D’Amato and Giovanni Franco. He is three-of-five lifetime and won the Del Mar Mile Handicap last out.
The well-traveled River Boyne is the second favorite at 4-1 for Jeff Mullins and Ruben Fuentes. He has won seven of his 18 races. He hasn’t won this year in four starts. He hasn’t run since May 27 when he was second in the Shoemaker Mile. The post is around 4:25.
Grade 1 $300,000 Santa Anita Sprint Cup: I think we pretty much covered this race up top. Post is around 4:55 p.m.
There is one more stakes race, the 10th and final race, the $75,000 Swingtime Stakes for fillies and mares going a mile on the turf. Toinette is the 9-5 favorite for Neil Drysdale and Drayden Van Dyke.
Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day
RACE SIX: No. 5 Unapologetic (10-1)
Unapologetic is the second Peter Miller horse and first off the claim for the trainer who also races the favorite. Abel Cedillo jumps off the favorite to land here at a generous 10-1 morning line. Miller wins 28% first off the claim and his horses third start off a layoff win 23% of the time. We get a sharp workout and a jockey upgrade and a 10-1 morning line for the “other” Miller, great value.
Friday’s result: Mongolian Window was never involved and was merely out for a jog around the track.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.
11:32 Belmont (5): $150,000 Belmont Turf Sprint Invitational, 3 and up, 6 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Shekky Shebaz (7-5)
12:05 Belmont (6): Grade 3 $150,000 Matron Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 6 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Alms (1-1)
12:54 Keeneland (6): Grade 2 $200,000 Woodford Select Stakes, 3 and up, 5 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Imprimis (2-1)
1:04 Parx (8): Grade 3 $200,000 Greenwood Cup Stakes, 3 and up, 1 ½ miles. Favorite: Marconi (4-5)
1:15 Belmont (8): Grade 2 $400,000 Hill Prince Stakes, 3-year-old, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: A Thread of Blue (7-2)
1:29 Keeneland (7): Grade 2 $250,000 Thoroughbred Club of America Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Chalon (3-1)
1:50 Belmont (9): Grade 1 $500,000 Joe Hirsch Turf Classic, 3 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf. Favorite: Sadler’s Joy (5-2)
1:59 Woodbine (8): Grade 3 $125,000 Mazarine Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Skygaze (8-5)
2:04 Keeneland (8): Grade 1 $400,000 First Lady Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Rushing Fall (9-5)
2:22 Belmont (10): Grade 1 $500,000 Champagne Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 mile. Favorite: Green Light Go (8-5)
2:39 Keeneland (9): Grade 1 $500,000 Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity, 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Gouverneur Morris (5-2)
2:50 Santa Anita (5): Grade 3 $100,000 L.A. Woman Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Selcourt (8-5)
3:15 Keeneland (10): Grade 1 $1 million Shadwell Turf Mile, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Valid Point (5-1)
4:25 Santa Anita (8): Grade 2 $200,000 City of Hope Mile, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Prince Earl (7-2)
4:55 Santa Anita (9): Grade 1 $300,000 Santa Anita Sprint Cup, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Shancelot (4-5)
5:10 Fresno (8): $100,000 Harris Farms Stakes, Cal-breds 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Touching Rainbows (2-1)
Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day
NINTH RACE: No. 9 Mental Error (8-5) and No. 10 Up For Speed (4-1)
Fastest qualifier Mental Error looks unbeatable if he runs anywhere close to his spectacular two-length trial victory when covering 350 yards in 17.43, which is .22 quicker than second-fastest qualifier Flokie. But Mental Error has not repeated his prior trial victories in futurity finals and Up For Speed caught my eye with a fast-closing second to Mental Error after breaking more than one length slow in his trial. Up For Speed was visually impressive in a prior 1 ¾-length allowance victory and draws outside the fastest qualifier. I suggest using both horses in the Pick Threes and Pick Fours and key in the trifectas and superfectas over the 1,3,4,8.
Final thought
And now the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, October 4.
Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 5th day of a 23-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIRST RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $10,000. Time 22.39 45.33 57.48 1:10.44
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Papa Turf
|123
|1
|1
|1–1½
|1–4
|1–8
|1–12¾
|Cedillo
|0.50
|5
|Market Sentiment
|123
|4
|3
|2–hd
|3–2½
|2–2
|2–3½
|Espinoza
|8.90
|6
|Royal Seeker
|123
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|3–½
|Pereira
|4.30
|3
|Rmanie's Grey Suit
|123
|2
|4
|3–hd
|2–hd
|3–3
|4–1½
|Figueroa
|17.60
|4
|Captain N. Barron
|118
|3
|2
|4–8
|4–6
|4–2½
|5
|Velez
|3.90
|1
|PAPA TURF
|3.00
|2.40
|2.10
|5
|MARKET SENTIMENT
|5.00
|3.20
|6
|ROYAL SEEKER
|2.20
|$1 EXACTA (1-5)
|$8.00
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-5-6)
|$9.40
Winner–Papa Turf B.g.8 by Yes It's True out of Wadena, by Saint Ballado. Bred by T/C Stable (KY). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Blake, Les and Mullins, Jeff. Mutuel Pool $98,259 Exacta Pool $51,807 Trifecta Pool $48,204. Scratched–Union Rebel.
PAPA TURF sprinted to the early lead, set the pace inside then inched away just off the rail a half mile out, continued off the inside on the turn and in the drive and drew off under a tap on the shoulder with the whip turned down and a steady hand ride then a hold late. MARKET SENTIMENT stalked three deep then outside a rival on the turn, came out some into the stretch and was clearly second best. ROYAL SEEKER unhurried off the rail on the backstretch, angled to the inside on the turn, came out in the stretch and edged a rival late for the show. RMANIE'S GREY SUIT between horses early, stalked a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, continued along the fence in the stretch and was edged late for third. CAPTAIN N. BARRON bobbled slightly at the break, stalked between horses, fell back just off the fence on the turn and weakened.
SECOND RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $32,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000. Time 23.17 47.64 1:12.17 1:36.36 1:48.13
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Buckstopper Kit
|125
|7
|5
|2–½
|2–1
|2–1
|1–½
|1–hd
|Cedillo
|2.30
|5
|Winning Element
|125
|4
|2
|5–1½
|3–½
|3–½
|3–1½
|2–2¼
|Bejarano
|2.20
|3
|Eldritch
|125
|2
|3
|7
|7
|7
|5–½
|3–nk
|Espinoza
|13.20
|2
|Lifeline
|120
|1
|6
|4–hd
|4–½
|4–½
|4–1
|4–nk
|Velez
|7.40
|6
|Caymans Cobra
|125
|5
|1
|1–2
|1–2
|1–½
|2–1
|5–1½
|Meche
|6.30
|7
|Van Cortlandt
|125
|6
|4
|3–1
|5–1
|5–hd
|6–7
|6–19¾
|Roman
|12.70
|4
|Very Very Stella
|125
|3
|7
|6–hd
|6–1
|6–1½
|7
|7
|Mn Garcia
|4.50
|8
|BUCKSTOPPER KIT
|6.60
|3.20
|2.60
|5
|WINNING ELEMENT
|3.40
|2.80
|3
|ELDRITCH (IRE)
|4.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-8)
|$9.60
|$1 EXACTA (8-5)
|$9.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-5-3-2)
|$21.39
|50-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-5-3-2-6)
|$323.15
|Carryover $17,177
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-5-3)
|$30.95
Winner–Buckstopper Kit B.g.4 by Kitten's Joy out of Prime Silver, by Silver Hawk. Bred by Kenneth L. Ramsey & Sarah K. Ramsey (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing, Belmonte, Philip, Owens, Jack B. and D'Amato, Philip. Mutuel Pool $124,947 Daily Double Pool $30,996 Exacta Pool $69,934 Superfecta Pool $33,688 Super High Five Pool $5,535 Trifecta Pool $48,118. Scratched–Tizzarunner.
BUCKSTOPPER KIT stalked a bit off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter into and on the second turn, took the lead in upper stretch, inched away and drifted in past midstretch and held gamely inside under left handed urging. WINNING ELEMENT broke in, bobbled and bumped a rival, stalked three deep then outside a foe, went three wide on the second turn and into the stretch and closed willingly to just miss. ELDRITCH (IRE) saved ground chasing the pace, came out in midstretch and went three wide in deep stretch for the show. LIFELINE tugged some along the inside and was in tight into the first turn, chased inside, came out past midstretch and split rivals late to be edged for third. CAYMANS COBRA took the early lead and angled in on the first turn, set the pace inside, fought back on the second turn and in the stretch, could not match the winner in the final sixteenth but gave ground grudgingly to the others. VAN CORTLANDT pulled between foes early, stalked the pace between horses then off the rail on the second turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. VERY VERY STELLA bumped and squeezed some at the start, chased outside a rival three deep, dropped back leaving the second turn, gave way and was eased in the final furlong.
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.04 46.14 59.06 1:12.43
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Perfect Rush
|122
|3
|4
|1–½
|1–1½
|1–2½
|1–3½
|Espinoza
|1.50
|4
|Going to Vegas
|117
|4
|1
|3–6
|3–6
|3–6
|2–2¾
|Velez
|3.30
|5
|Lizzario
|122
|5
|3
|2–2½
|2–1½
|2–½
|3–5½
|Bejarano
|3.80
|2
|DQ–Lady Agatha
|122
|2
|2
|4–3½
|4–2
|4–2
|4–3¼
|Fuentes
|4.00
|1
|K P Cats Wild
|122
|1
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Cedillo
|5.70
|3
|PERFECT RUSH
|5.00
|3.00
|2.20
|4
|GOING TO VEGAS
|3.40
|2.80
|5
|LIZZARIO
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-3)
|$27.00
|$1 EXACTA (3-4)
|$7.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-5)
|$9.25
Winner–Perfect Rush Ch.f.2 by Mineshaft out of Stockings, by Hennessy. Bred by Michael Talla (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: David Michael Talla. Mutuel Pool $159,468 Daily Double Pool $11,229 Exacta Pool $77,348 Trifecta Pool $56,151. Scratched–none. DQ–#2 Lady Agatha–finished 4th, disqualified, placed 5th.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-8-3) paid $7.30. Pick Three Pool $38,711.
PERFECT RUSH had good early speed and set a pressured pace inside, inched away on the turn, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and proved best under a couple cracks of the whip a sixteenth out and steady handling. GOING TO VEGAS between horses early, stalked a bit off the rail, came three deep into the stretch and gained the place. LIZZARIO had speed three deep then pressed the pace outside the winner, stalked a bit off the rail on the turn, drifted inward in the final furlong and bested the others. LADY AGATHA ducked in sharply nearing the gap, was taken out and settled off the rail, came a bit wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. K P CATS WILD a step slow to begin, steadied when crowded nearing the gap, was taken off the rail then settled a bit off the fence, angled to the inside on the turn and failed to menace. Following a stewards' inquiry, LADY AGATHA was disqualified and placed fifth for interference shortly after the start.
FOURTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $36,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.41 45.00 56.78 1:03.07
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|G Q Covergirl
|120
|7
|2
|1–2
|1–2
|1–2½
|1–nk
|Velez
|1.10
|1
|Smiling Annie
|123
|1
|1
|2–hd
|2–½
|2–2½
|2–1½
|Talamo
|5.60
|4
|Roses and Candy
|123
|4
|5
|6–1
|5–2½
|4–2
|3–2¼
|Sanchez
|25.30
|3
|Donut Girl
|123
|3
|6
|7
|7
|6–4½
|4–1¼
|Flores
|22.30
|2
|Swirling
|123
|2
|7
|4–3
|3–hd
|3–hd
|5–1¼
|Espinoza
|2.00
|6
|Cyrielle
|123
|6
|4
|3–hd
|4–3
|5–1½
|6–5¼
|Cedillo
|15.80
|5
|Mongolian Window
|123
|5
|3
|5–hd
|6–½
|7
|7
|Maldonado
|8.10
|7
|G Q COVERGIRL
|4.20
|3.20
|2.60
|1
|SMILING ANNIE
|5.00
|4.00
|4
|ROSES AND CANDY
|6.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-7)
|$15.20
|$1 EXACTA (7-1)
|$10.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-1-4-3)
|$61.10
|50-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-1-4-3-2)
|$626.85
|Carryover $18,848
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-1-4)
|$55.00
Winner–G Q Covergirl Dbb.m.6 by General Quarters out of Belle Amidst, by Bellamy Road. Bred by Anthony Robinson & Mitzi Robinson (FL). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Great Friends Stable, LLC, Bambauer, Sheila, King, Jim S., O'Neill, Doug F. and Rothblum, Steve. Mutuel Pool $186,125 Daily Double Pool $23,037 Exacta Pool $108,077 Superfecta Pool $50,210 Super High Five Pool $8,763 Trifecta Pool $77,536. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (8-3-7) paid $10.90. Pick Three Pool $15,431.
G Q COVERGIRL sped to the early lead and angled in, set all the pace along the inside, remained clear under urging in deep stretch and held on gamely. SMILING ANNIE saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and surged late to just miss. ROSES AND CANDY bobbled at the start, chased between horses or a bit off the rail, angled in leaving the turn, came out some in the stretch and bested the others. DONUT GIRL angled in and saved ground chasing the pace throughout and lacked the needed rally. SWIRLING broke a bit slowly, tugged some and stalked between horses then a bit off the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch and did not rally. CYRIELLE stalked three deep, continued outside on the turn and three wide into the stretch and weakened. MONGOLIAN WINDOW chased three wide, dropped back outside a rival on the turn, drifted to the inside in the stretch and had little left for the drive.
FIFTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.85 48.79 1:14.36 1:40.45 1:47.15
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Super Classic
|125
|2
|2
|4–4
|4–3½
|3–2
|3–6
|1–1
|Franco
|5.80
|7
|Brazilian Summer
|122
|7
|1
|2–3
|2–½
|2–1
|1–½
|2–1
|Pereira
|10.10
|3
|Spectator's Dream
|122
|3
|3
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–1
|2–1½
|3–8½
|Gryder
|3.40
|5
|Sharpshootingeorge
|122
|5
|6
|6–6
|6–6
|4–hd
|4–3
|4–9
|Mn Garcia
|6.60
|4
|The Easy Way
|122
|4
|7
|7
|7
|6–4½
|5–1½
|5–2¾
|Espinoza
|0.70
|6
|Artcrilic
|122
|6
|4
|3–1
|3–½
|5–3½
|6–14
|6–20
|Linares
|43.30
|1
|Speak to the World
|125
|1
|5
|5–3
|5–1½
|7
|7
|7
|Sanchez
|88.50
|2
|SUPER CLASSIC
|13.60
|6.80
|4.80
|7
|BRAZILIAN SUMMER
|10.20
|8.60
|3
|SPECTATOR'S DREAM
|4.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-2)
|$32.80
|$1 EXACTA (2-7)
|$72.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-7-3-5)
|$83.57
|50-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-7-3-5-4)
|$387.10
|Carryover $21,171
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-7-3)
|$106.85
Winner–Super Classic Ch.r.4 by Super Saver out of Virden, by Tactical Cat. Bred by Hargus and Sandra Sexton & Silver FernFarm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Ruben Gomez. Owner: Derby, Susan and Folgner, Gary. Mutuel Pool $157,831 Daily Double Pool $20,089 Exacta Pool $103,727 Superfecta Pool $61,613 Super High Five Pool $12,173 Trifecta Pool $81,759. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-7-2) paid $20.30. Pick Three Pool $34,485. 50-Cent Pick Four (8-3-7-2) 893 tickets with 4 correct paid $66.05. Pick Four Pool $77,363. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-8-3-7-2) 2201 tickets with 5 correct paid $122.05. Pick Five Pool $312,456.
SUPER CLASSIC chased inside, came out into the stretch and rallied under urging to gain the advantage three wide in deep stretch to prove best. BRAZILIAN SUMMER stalked off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter in the stretch to gain the lead, was between foes in deep stretch and could not hold off the winner. SPECTATOR'S DREAM sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, fought back in the stretch and bested the others. SHARPSHOOTINGEORGE angled in and chased inside then off the rail on the backstretch and second turn, came out into the stretch and lacked a further response. THE EASY WAY stumbled badly at the start to be away behind the field, settled just off the rail, began to advance inside on the turn, came out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch and was not a threat. ARTCRILIC chased outside a rival then off the rail, angled in leaving the second turn and weakened. SPEAK TO THE WORLD came off the rail and chased just off the fence, dropped back into the second turn, gave way and was eased late.
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $75,000. Time 23.89 46.77 1:10.06 1:22.07 1:34.19
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Raymundos Secret
|122
|7
|1
|1–1½
|1–1
|1–2
|1–3
|1–2¾
|Franco
|0.40
|5
|Vibrance
|122
|5
|6
|5–2
|4–1
|4–1
|2–1
|2–1½
|Van Dyke
|11.70
|4
|Courteous
|122
|4
|3
|2–1
|2–1
|3–½
|3–½
|3–½
|Talamo
|11.00
|6
|Flower Point
|122
|6
|7
|7
|7
|6–hd
|5–hd
|4–½
|Bejarano
|14.60
|1
|Out of Balance
|122
|1
|5
|6–hd
|6–hd
|5–½
|6–½
|5–2½
|Espinoza
|7.90
|3
|All Star Cast
|122
|3
|2
|4–hd
|5–1
|7
|7
|6–1½
|Cedillo
|35.80
|2
|Into Chocolate
|122
|2
|4
|3–hd
|3–hd
|2–hd
|4–hd
|7
|Smith
|6.80
|8
|RAYMUNDOS SECRET
|2.80
|2.20
|2.10
|5
|VIBRANCE
|6.80
|4.20
|4
|COURTEOUS
|4.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-8)
|$24.60
|$1 EXACTA (8-5)
|$7.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-5-4-6)
|$13.33
|50-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-5-4-6-1)
|$152.85
|Carryover $23,846
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-5-4)
|$16.15
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (2-7)
|$14.20
Winner–Raymundos Secret B.f.3 by Treasure Beach (GB) out of Paulette Caveat, by Greatness. Bred by Edward Seltzer, Beverly Anderson,Joseph Barbazon & Helen Barbazon (FL). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Sierra Racing and Sterling Stables, LLC. Mutuel Pool $365,633 Daily Double Pool $25,105 Exacta Pool $212,094 Superfecta Pool $95,233 Super High Five Pool $14,022 Trifecta Pool $139,969. Scratched–She's Our Charm.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-2-8) paid $12.55. Pick Three Pool $35,137. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (7-2-7) paid $8.75.
RAYMUNDOS SECRET sped to the early lead and angled in, set the pace along the inside and drew clear in the stretch under urging and steady handling late. VIBRANCE hopped slightly at the start, stalked three deep then outside a rival leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, went three wide leaving that turn and into the stretch and gained the place. COURTEOUS stalked off the rail then outside a rival leaving the second turn, was between foes in midstretch and held third. FLOWER POINT washy at the gate, broke slowly, settled outside a rival, went three deep into and on the second turn and into the stretch, drifted in a bit in midstretch and was edged for the show. OUT OF BALANCE saved ground chasing the pace, came out for room then was in a bit tight and steadied slightly between foes, angled in late and lacked the needed rally. ALL STAR CAST (IRE) stalked between foes, fell back a bit between horses nearing the second turn, continued between foes, steadied in tight in midstretch and lacked a rally, then did not return to be unsaddled and was vanned off. INTO CHOCOLATE close up stalking the pace along the inside, continued on the fence into and through the stretch and weakened in the final furlong.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 22.69 46.01 1:11.59 1:24.75 1:38.23
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Platinum Equity
|125
|6
|1
|4–1½
|4–hd
|2–½
|1–1½
|1–1¼
|Pereira
|1.30
|5
|Dukes Up
|125
|5
|6
|7
|5–1
|3–3
|2–1½
|2–7¼
|Cedillo
|2.20
|2
|Shades of Victory
|125
|2
|5
|2–2½
|2–3½
|1–hd
|3–8
|3–9½
|Flores
|13.10
|1
|For Him
|125
|1
|4
|3–2
|3–½
|6–4
|6–4
|4–2¼
|Espinoza
|31.00
|7
|Kenzou's Rhythm
|125
|7
|2
|5–hd
|6–½
|5–1
|5–hd
|5–1
|Fuentes
|5.10
|3
|Implicitly
|125
|3
|3
|1–½
|1–½
|4–2
|4–½
|6–nk
|Maldonado
|8.20
|4
|Alta Ky
|114
|4
|7
|6–hd
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Velez
|13.20
|6
|PLATINUM EQUITY
|4.60
|2.40
|2.10
|5
|DUKES UP
|2.60
|2.40
|2
|SHADES OF VICTORY
|4.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-6)
|$6.20
|$1 EXACTA (6-5)
|$5.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-2-1)
|$22.51
|50-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-5-2-1-7)
|$410.10
|Carryover $25,610
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-2)
|$16.30
Winner–Platinum Equity Dbb.g.4 by Stay Thirsty out of Side Venture, by Touch Gold. Bred by Don Ameche III & Hayden Noriega (KY). Trainer: Steve Knapp. Owner: Guido Racing LLC, Cimino, Michael and Rexius, Kurt. Mutuel Pool $206,109 Daily Double Pool $39,209 Exacta Pool $103,513 Superfecta Pool $56,805 Super High Five Pool $9,242 Trifecta Pool $80,853. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-8-6) paid $14.40. Pick Three Pool $25,086. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (2-7-6) paid $11.30.
PLATINUM EQUITY stalked off the rail then outside, bid three deep leaving the second turn to gain the lead into the stretch, inched away under some urging, drifted in late and held. DUKES UP chased between rival, split horses on the second turn then bid between foes, came out a bit past midstretch and continued willingly. SHADES OF VICTORY between horses early, pressed the pace inside, took the advantage into the second turn, fought back into the stretch and bested the others. FOR HIM stalked inside then a bit off the rail, angled in entering the stretch and weakened. KENZOU'S RHYTHM four wide into the first turn, chased three deep, angled in outside a rival entering the stretch and also weakened. IMPLICITLY sent between horses early, dueled outside a rival, dropped back on the second turn, angled in entering the stretch, came out some in upper stretch and had little left for the drive. ALTA KY angled in on the first turn and saved ground chasing the pace, came out on the second turn and into the stretch and also had little left for the drive.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $22,000. Waiver Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 22.97 47.24 1:12.14 1:23.95 1:35.64
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|War Chest
|125
|6
|9
|5–hd
|4–hd
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–1
|Cedillo
|6.40
|7
|Blue Skye Jade
|117
|7
|2
|3–1
|3–hd
|5–1
|2–1
|2–½
|Velez
|17.80
|5
|Canadian Game
|125
|5
|6
|4–½
|5–1
|6–hd
|7–hd
|3–hd
|Pereira
|12.00
|4
|Combat Zone
|125
|4
|1
|6–3
|6–2½
|4–1
|3–1½
|4–nk
|Talamo
|0.90
|3
|Nevermissesabeat
|125
|3
|5
|7–½
|7–hd
|7–hd
|6–hd
|5–1
|Franco
|5.70
|2
|Big Sky Logan
|125
|2
|8
|9–hd
|10
|9–3
|8–1½
|6–1¾
|Maldonado
|10.50
|10
|Fast as Cass
|125
|10
|3
|2–½
|2–½
|2–hd
|4–hd
|7–½
|Fuentes
|11.40
|8
|Bully for Eric
|115
|8
|10
|1–1½
|1–½
|3–hd
|5–hd
|8–1½
|Diaz, Jr.
|18.80
|1
|Refractometer
|122
|1
|7
|10
|9–hd
|8–½
|9–7
|9–10½
|Espinoza
|56.70
|9
|Big Impression
|122
|9
|4
|8–3
|8–1
|10
|10
|10
|Roman
|54.20
|6
|WAR CHEST
|14.80
|6.40
|5.20
|7
|BLUE SKYE JADE
|15.20
|9.40
|5
|CANADIAN GAME
|8.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-6)
|$43.80
|$1 EXACTA (6-7)
|$102.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-5-4)
|$373.05
|50-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-7-5-4-3)
|$5,366.35
|Carryover $30,976
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-7-5)
|$500.90
Winner–War Chest B.g.4 by War Front out of Wine Princess, by Ghostzapper. Bred by Dattt Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Anna Meah. Owner: BG Stables and DA Meah Racing. Mutuel Pool $245,058 Daily Double Pool $76,309 Exacta Pool $173,468 Superfecta Pool $109,895 Super High Five Pool $28,130 Trifecta Pool $134,070. Claimed–Combat Zone by Mark Cohen. Trainer: Mark Glatt. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (8-6-6) paid $16.20. Pick Three Pool $196,782. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-7/8-6-6) 1651 tickets with 4 correct paid $140.25. Pick Four Pool $303,413. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-2-7/8-6-6) 569 tickets with 5 correct paid $322.10. Pick Five Pool $240,257. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (3-7-2-7/8-6-6) 103 tickets with 6 correct paid $305.70. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $58,656. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $13,430.
WAR CHEST stalked three deep, bid three wide between foes leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch on a short lead, drifted in some and battled outside the runner-up in the final furlong and inched away under urging late. BLUE SKYE JADE outside a rival early, angled in and stalked inside, bid along the fence into the stretch, fought back inside but could not quite match the winner late but held second. CANADIAN GAME pulled between horses stalking the pace, came three wide into the stretch and got up for the show between foes late. COMBAT ZONE stalked the pace inside then off the rail leaving the backstretch, continued outside on the second turn, bid four wide a quarter mile out and five wide into the stretch, drifted in some in the drive and was edged for third. NEVERMISSESABEAT saved ground chasing the pace, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and was outfinished. BIG SKY LOGAN also saved ground while settling off the pace, cut the corner into the stretch, got through inside in midstretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. FAST AS CASS had speed outside then stalked off the rail or outside a rival, bid alongside the pacesetter leaving the backstretch and between foes leaving the second turn, came three deep into the stretch and weakened some in the final furlong. BULLY FOR ERIC broke a bit slowly and bumped a rival, had speed between horses then angled in, set the pace a bit off the rail then dueled inside, was between horses into the stretch and also weakened some in the final furlong. REFRACTOMETER came off the rail and settled outside a rival, came out on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. BIG IMPRESSION three deep early, settled outside a rival chasing the pace, dropped back on the second turn and had little left for the drive.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|2,841
|$467,003
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$1,408,425
|Out of State
|N/A
|$4,376,725
|TOTAL
|2,841
|$6,252,153
Santa Anita Entries for Saturday, October 5.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 6th day of a 23-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Hudson River Park
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|122
|Clifford W. Sise, Jr.
|8-1
|2
|Stretford End
|Martin Garcia
|122
|Simon Callaghan
|2-1
|3
|One Nation
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|Richard Baltas
|5-2
|4
|Parsimony
|Evin Roman
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|3-1
|5
|Silenced
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Peter Eurton
|5-2
|6
|Derby Champ
|Jorge Velez
|120
|Ruben Gomez
|30-1
SECOND RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Chasin Munny
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Mark Glatt
|4-1
|2
|Convex
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Michael W. McCarthy
|8-1
|3
|K P Indy
|Mike Smith
|122
|Jeff Mullins
|7-2
|4
|Penman
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Neil D. Drysdale
|10-1
|5
|Dean Martini
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|122
|Peter Miller
|10-1
|6
|Smooth Like Strait
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Michael W. McCarthy
|20-1
|7
|Fun Coupons
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|Brian J. Koriner
|10-1
|8
|Ekklesia
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Peter Eurton
|10-1
|9
|Moon Mischief
|Jorge Velez
|117
|John W. Sadler
|5-1
|10
|Promise Nothing
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Shelbe Ruis
|20-1
|11
|Rip City
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Richard Baltas
|10-1
|12
|I Will Not
|Martin Garcia
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|12-1
|Also Eligible
|13
|Connection
|Emisael Jaramillo
|122
|John W. Sadler
|12-1
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $32,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Cherished
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Eoin G. Harty
|5-1
|32,000
|2
|Portal Creek
|Emisael Jaramillo
|124
|John W. Sadler
|5-2
|32,000
|3
|Time for Suzzie
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|115
|Vladimir Cerin
|6-1
|32,000
|4
|Tiz a Master
|Heriberto Figueroa
|122
|Richard Baltas
|5-1
|32,000
|5
|Busy Paynter
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Brian J. Koriner
|5-1
|32,000
|6
|Nomizar
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|7-2
|32,000
|7
|Shes All Woman
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|5-1
|32,000
FOURTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Oil Can Knight
|Evin Roman
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|12-1
|2
|Battle of Memphis
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|125
|Steven Miyadi
|15-1
|3
|General Interest
|Kent Desormeaux
|125
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|12-1
|4
|Hartel
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Peter Miller
|15-1
|5
|Lil Milo
|Tyler Baze
|125
|Alfredo Marquez
|7-2
|6
|Musawaat
|Aaron Gryder
|125
|Mike Puype
|5-1
|7
|Order and Law
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Vladimir Cerin
|12-1
|8
|Tiger Dad
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|Carla Gaines
|12-1
|9
|Mountain Spirit
|Mike Smith
|122
|Jeff Mullins
|6-1
|10
|Camby
|Martin Pedroza
|125
|Mark Glatt
|10-1
|11
|Wildman Jack
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|4-1
|12
|Colosi
|Assael Espinoza
|125
|Mark Glatt
|12-1
|Also Eligible
|13
|Italiano
|Abel Cedillo
|125
|Andrew Lerner
|10-1
|14
|Make It a Triple
|Vinnie Bednar
|125
|Keith E. Craigmyle
|12-1
FIFTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'LA Woman Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Flor de La Mar
|Mike Smith
|118
|Bob Baffert
|6-1
|2
|Lady Ninja
|Drayden Van Dyke
|123
|Richard Baltas
|5-2
|3
|Streak of Luck
|Tyler Baze
|123
|Matthew Chew
|12-1
|4
|Anonymity
|Victor Espinoza
|123
|Richard E. Mandella
|2-1
|5
|Show It N Moe It
|Rafael Bejarano
|123
|Gary Sherlock
|12-1
|6
|Selcourt
|Joseph Talamo
|125
|John W. Sadler
|8-5
SIXTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Acker
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|123
|Peter Miller
|5-2
|62,500
|2
|Mr. Roary
|Ruben Fuentes
|125
|Jeff Mullins
|5-1
|62,500
|3
|The Hunted
|Drayden Van Dyke
|125
|Richard Baltas
|4-1
|4
|Foray
|Jorge Velez
|118
|John W. Sadler
|3-1
|5
|Unapologetic
|Abel Cedillo
|125
|Peter Miller
|10-1
|62,500
|6
|Overdue
|Mike Smith
|123
|Philip D'Amato
|7-2
|7
|Tequila Joe
|Joseph Talamo
|125
|Mark Glatt
|12-1
|62,500
SEVENTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Chipper
|Evin Roman
|122
|Mark Glatt
|6-1
|2
|Daring Ways
|Heriberto Figueroa
|122
|Jorge Periban
|50-1
|3
|Whispering Flame
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|James M. Cassidy
|15-1
|4
|Wilder Than Most
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Carla Gaines
|4-1
|5
|If Id Told You
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|115
|Gary Mandella
|15-1
|6
|Cali Dude
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|John W. Sadler
|5-1
|7
|Summer Fire
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|5-1
|8
|Overkoter
|Assael Espinoza
|122
|Charles S. Treece
|20-1
|9
|Cleveland Cat
|Kent Desormeaux
|122
|Matthew Chew
|6-1
|10
|Lightning Fast
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|William Spawr
|7-2
|11
|I Dub Thee
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Gary Sherlock
|30-1
|12
|Successful Command
|Tyler Baze
|122
|J. Eric Kruljac
|15-1
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'City of Hope Mile'. Stakes. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Ohio
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|123
|Michael W. McCarthy
|12-1
|2
|Synchrony
|Joseph Talamo
|125
|Michael Stidham
|5-1
|3
|True Valour
|Drayden Van Dyke
|121
|Simon Callaghan
|10-1
|4
|Restrainedvengence
|Martin Garcia
|121
|Val Brinkerhoff
|15-1
|5
|Big Score
|Mike Smith
|121
|Tim Yakteen
|10-1
|6
|Catapult
|Rafael Bejarano
|121
|John W. Sadler
|5-1
|7
|River Boyne
|Ruben Fuentes
|123
|Jeff Mullins
|4-1
|8
|Kingly
|Mario Gutierrez
|118
|Bob Baffert
|20-1
|9
|Prince Earl
|Geovanni Franco
|125
|Philip D'Amato
|7-2
|10
|Andesh
|Abel Cedillo
|121
|Philip D'Amato
|20-1
|11
|Bolo
|Tyler Baze
|125
|Carla Gaines
|6-1
NINTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $300,000. 'Santa Anita Sprint Championship'. Stakes. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|One Flew South
|Evin Roman
|118
|Doug F. O'Neill
|30-1
|2
|Omaha Beach
|Mike Smith
|122
|Richard E. Mandella
|8-5
|3
|Shancelot
|Emisael Jaramillo
|120
|Jorge Navarro
|4-5
|4
|Flagstaff
|Victor Espinoza
|121
|John W. Sadler
|4-1
|5
|California Street
|Drayden Van Dyke
|121
|Patrick Gallagher
|15-1
|6
|Horse Greedy
|Martin Pedroza
|121
|John W. Sadler
|15-1
TENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $70,000. 'Swingtime Stakes (R)'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Yuvetsi
|Ruben Fuentes
|125
|John W. Sadler
|20-1
|2
|La Sardane
|Mike Smith
|125
|Neil D. Drysdale
|8-1
|3
|Tooreen Dancer
|Aaron Gryder
|123
|Philip D'Amato
|5-1
|4
|Toinette
|Drayden Van Dyke
|125
|Neil D. Drysdale
|9-5
|5
|Lady Suebee
|Victor Espinoza
|125
|John W. Sadler
|8-1
|6
|Quebec
|Rafael Bejarano
|125
|Richard Baltas
|6-1
|7
|Tiny Tina
|Geovanni Franco
|123
|Philip D'Amato
|20-1
|8
|Super Patriot
|Abel Cedillo
|123
|Richard Baltas
|6-1
|9
|Meal Ticket
|Tyler Baze
|123
|Matthew Chew
|6-1
|10
|Achira
|Evin Roman
|121
|John A. Shirreffs
|20-1