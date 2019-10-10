College football Week 7 picks: Notre Dame will dominate USC

Week 7 of the college football season features plenty of compelling matchups, but which teams are poised for upsets? Here are this weekend’s picks and predictions:
Virginia at Miami: Virginia 30-24
If the Cavaliers want to take their first ACC Coastal crown, this is a must-win game.
Memphis at Temple: Temple 35-31
The Owls further muddy up the “Group of Five” competition for the New Year’s Six bowl berth.
Mississippi State at Tennessee: Tennessee 21-20
Tennessee will get a desperately needed win at home thanks to freshman quarterback Brian Maurer.
Oklahoma vs. Texas: Oklahoma 52-38
The Sooners are the crisper team at this point in the season. Oh, and they have Jalen Hurts.
Washington State at Arizona State: Washington State 35-28
In Pac-12 play, it always seems the better-ranked team is due to lose.
USC at Notre Dame: Notre Dame 31-17
The Fighting Irish pass rush will eat up and spit out USC’s offensive line.
Penn State at Iowa: Penn State 20-13
Iowa’s offense mustered just a field goal at Michigan, and Penn State’s defense is dominant.
Florida at Louisiana State: LSU 35-17
The Gators won’t be able to score enough to keep up with Joe Burrow and the Tigers.
Washington at Arizona: Washington 34-24
The Huskies avoid a third Pac-12 loss and stay alive in the North Division.
Nebraska at Minnesota: Minnesota 30-22
Is this the year the Gophers challenge for the Big Ten West? The dream lives on.
Last week: 4-6. Season: 38-22.