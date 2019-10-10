Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
College football Week 7 picks: Notre Dame will dominate USC

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book (12) tried to evade Virginia defender Eli Hanback (58) during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium on Sept. 28, 2019 in South Bend, Ind.
By J. Brady McColloughStaff Writer 
Oct. 10, 2019
6:41 PM
Week 7 of the college football season features plenty of compelling matchups, but which teams are poised for upsets? Here are this weekend’s picks and predictions:

Virginia at Miami: Virginia 30-24

If the Cavaliers want to take their first ACC Coastal crown, this is a must-win game.

Memphis at Temple: Temple 35-31

The Owls further muddy up the “Group of Five” competition for the New Year’s Six bowl berth.

Mississippi State at Tennessee: Tennessee 21-20

Tennessee will get a desperately needed win at home thanks to freshman quarterback Brian Maurer.

Oklahoma vs. Texas: Oklahoma 52-38

The Sooners are the crisper team at this point in the season. Oh, and they have Jalen Hurts.

Washington State at Arizona State: Washington State 35-28

In Pac-12 play, it always seems the better-ranked team is due to lose.

USC at Notre Dame: Notre Dame 31-17

The Fighting Irish pass rush will eat up and spit out USC’s offensive line.

Penn State at Iowa: Penn State 20-13

Iowa’s offense mustered just a field goal at Michigan, and Penn State’s defense is dominant.

Florida at Louisiana State: LSU 35-17

The Gators won’t be able to score enough to keep up with Joe Burrow and the Tigers.

Washington at Arizona: Washington 34-24

The Huskies avoid a third Pac-12 loss and stay alive in the North Division.

Nebraska at Minnesota: Minnesota 30-22

Is this the year the Gophers challenge for the Big Ten West? The dream lives on.

Last week: 4-6. Season: 38-22.

J. Brady McCollough
J. Brady McCollough is a sports enterprise reporter for the Los Angeles Times, focusing on national college football and basketball topics. Before joining the Times in May 2018, he was a projects reporter at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and a 2017 Nieman Fellow at Harvard University.
