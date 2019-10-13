Racing! Is the Santa Anita drag gone?

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we look at some good things Santa Anita is doing.
With nothing major, let’s hit a couple of unrelated topics.
It seems as if the wildly unpopular drag on post-times at Santa Anita is gone. I thought I noticed it for a few cards but didn’t put it on the stopwatch until Saturday. And guess what? It seems as if things have returned to normal.
The idea of letting the minutes-to-post clock staying at zero for several minutes (usually between four and six) has been in effect at Gulfstream for a while and the subject of much derision among the betting public. It was then expanded to Santa Anita. P.J. Campo, who was vice-president of racing at the Stronach Group at the time, instituted the policy, no doubt with the blessing of Tim Ritvo, chief operating officer of TSG.
“Horses are on the track the same amount of time,” Campo told me in January. “They leave the paddock at the same time, [it’s just the clock says fewer minutes]. It’s just a fact that people like to bet closer to post time [so we give them a longer post time.]
“Whatever they’ve been doing in California has not been working, so we thought we’d try something different.”
Campo has since left the company after the spate of horse racing deaths at Santa Anita. Ritvo has been leapfrogged by Craig Fravel, who will be the chief executive for racing at TSG after the Breeders’ Cup.
Aidan Butler is the current boss at Santa Anita and this decision needed his blessing, or it may have even been his idea. We don’t know. He seems to be listening to the Southern California racing fan rather than figuring the phenomenal success TSG had at Gulfstream would be the same formula for success in Southern California. Until this recent change, it would be a good four to five minutes between when the clock struck zero and the horses would be loaded into the starting gate.
Let’s look at the stopwatch on a few races on Saturday.
Race two: 40 seconds between zero and horses starting to load.
Race three: 30 seconds between zero and the load.
Race four: 2:30 between zero and load. It was the start of Rainbow Six, a sucker bet with a 40-plus % takeout if no one single ticket hits it. However, on mandatory payout days, it’s a really good bet.
Race five: 35 seconds between zero and load.
Race six: 2:30 between zero and load, no doubt in order to build the late Pick Four pool.
Race seven: 50 seconds between zero and load.
OK, then I stopped. Point made.
I’m guessing Santa Anita customers are happy with management for listening to them.
How about a feel-good story
I don’t normally fall for feel-good stories but this one just hit me as being worth mentioning. On Saturday at Santa Anita, the Glendora Girl Scout Troop 1834 presented a check for $3,300 to CARMA, the organization that supports retired race horses.
I just think that is so great. It’s always encouraging to see young people stepping up for charitable causes, and I’m not saying one is more or less worthy than another. As I was reading the media release, I’m thinking, Santa Anita ought to step up, too.
And then, as I read on, I learned that Santa Anita did an almost match of $3,000. So, kudos to Butler or Pete Siberell, or whomever made that decision at Santa Anita.
“Our girls have been out in the community and they have raised $3,300 for this incredible cause,” Becky Hazelton, on behalf of Troop 1834, told Santa Anita media relations. “Our girls are extremely proud to be able to help CARMA find homes for the many retired thoroughbreds that they adopt out and we also want to thank all of those individual contributors, as well as Santa Anita, for contributing an additional $3,000 in order to make this happen.”
Santa Anita review
Saturday’s feature was the $100,000 California Distaff (which explains two of the conditions) Handicap going 5 ½ furlongs. The race used to be run over the 6 ½ furlong downhill course until it was closed for this meeting.
Just Grazed Me was the surprise winner She ran a smart race just off the pace and then rallied in mid-stretch to win by a length. She paid $7.40, $3.80 and $3.00. Don’t Sell was second and Gypsy Blue finished third.
Here’s what the connections had to say.
Phil D’Amato (winning trainer): “She really stepped up her game ever since we put her on the grass and found a home. She showed a real nice turn of foot late, so I’m excited to campaign her in the future. We’ll probably run in the Ken Maddy (5 ½ furlongs on turf Nov. 2). It’s against open company but I think if she runs this kind of race, she definitely fits with those.”
Geovanni Franco (winning jockey): “At first we were running one-two with her stablemate (favored S Y Sky) and I thought it was sweet. Then the number five (Don’t Sell) started pressuring us from the outside and I thought we were going too fast. . . . So, I was able to sit and wait and she had a great turn of foot through the stretch.”
Santa Anita preview
Sunday’s eight-race card at Santa Anita is not the last of the weekend. Remember there is a special Columbus/Indigenous People Day card on Monday. There’s not a lot of reason to get excited about the card, but that’s true at just about every track in the U.S. on Sunday. In fact, our Big races preview is only two races.
The details. Four of the races are maiden specials, there are four turf races and there is one stakes race. The feature is the $75,000 Anoakia Stakes for 2-year-old fillies going six furlongs. The favorite, at 2-1, is Shedaresthedevil for trainer Simon Callaghan and jockey Flavien Prat. She is one-for-three with a third in Sorrento Stakes. She broke her maiden at Churchill Downs.
There are two second-favorites at 5-2. There is Pure Xena for Brian Koriner and Aaron Gryder and Leucothea for Peter Miller and Abel Cedillo. Pure Xena has won one of her two races and finished sixth in the Del Mar Debutante.
Leucothea is one for four and finished eighth in the Del Mar Debutante. I certainly remember Leucothea from the Chandelier Stakes where she dumped jockey Norberto Arroyo, Jr. and then headed to the outside rail and sent reporters and photographers scurrying for safety. She was corralled by the outrider, Arroyo was OK, and the one photographer who was clipped was also OK.
Here are the field sixes, in order: 6, 10 (1 also eligible), 10, 7, 7, 10, 6, 11.
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.
Belmont (7): $100,000 Floral Park Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs on turf. Winner: Fire Key ($6.20)
Woodbine (7): Grade 2 $250,000 Nearctic Stakes, 3 and up, 6 furlongs on turf. Winner: City Boy ($50.70)
Woodbine (8): Grade 1 E.P. Taylor Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/4 miles on turf. Winner: Starship Jubilee ($9.00)
Belmont (9): Grade 2 $200,000 Sands Point Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: New and Improved ($5.20)
Keeneland (9): $500,000 Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: Cambier Park ($5.60)
Woodbine (9): Grade 1 $800,000 Pattison Canadian International, 3 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf. Winner: Desert Encounter ($5.00)
Santa Anita (7): $100,000 California Distaff Handicap, Cal-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Winner: Just Grazed Me ($7.40)
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PDT:
1:40 Belmont (7): $100,000 Point of Entry Stakes, 3 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf. Favorite: Noble Indy (2-1)
3:26 Woodbine (11): $100,000 Ruling Angel Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite: La Feve (3-1)
Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day
RACE EIGHT: No. 8 Hootie (8-1)
Hootie has been the victim of a couple of bad trips in the last two races at this distance. On the gallop out the horse still looked loaded and passed the winner. In the next race, yet again, this horse was keen to go on mid-race on the rush up but again had to steady. This horse if given room mid race could blast and leave them all behind. Abel Cedillo now gets the mount and this is a major upgrade and as I said earlier this jockey, Abel studies the form and the races and you can bet, I am for sure, that he has a winning game-plan for today for this horse. Many will throw the towel in but in my view now is the time to really bet this horse as he drifts up to a very attractive 8-1 value with a major jockey upgrade. This is a very wide-open race, probably the best value on the card today along with race two. In the Pick 4 I am going deep using 8,2,1,3,4,6.
Saturday’s result: Gypsy Blue bobbled at the start and ran even throughout the race and finished third.
Be sure to tune in Sunday at 11:20 a.m. to XBTV as yours truly we be a guest on Quigley’s Corner and live on the Santa Anita track feed. The TV show begins at 11:20 PDT and can be seen on-site, facebook.com/watchxbtv or on the Xpressbet XBTV app! My full card for Sunday is also free to all readers.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day
FIFTH RACE: No. 4 Sister Jean (2-1)
She looks like a single to begin the late Pick 4. In her last PCQHRA Breeders Futurity trial outing, he lost position behind horses after getting bumped at the start when a well-beaten sixth. She now drops into a maiden $10,000 claimer and looked good in an earlier 12.2 second gate drill last Aug. 6 when outworking two horses while in hand. She catches an easy field where none of her rivals has gone faster than 16.01 for 300 yards.
Final thoughts
Santa Anita Entries for Sunday, October 13.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 11th day of a 23-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Prince Magician
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Hector O. Palma
|12-1
|2
|Jeffnjohn'sthundr
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Jeff Bonde
|8-1
|3
|Malibu Star
|Evin Roman
|122
|Bob Baffert
|5-2
|4
|Call Me Daddy
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-2
|5
|High Velocity
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|115
|Bob Baffert
|1-1
|6
|Twirling Derby
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Ruben Gomez
|30-1
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Big Runnuer
|Ruben Fuentes
|125
|Victor L. Garcia
|6-1
|2
|Joeys Ace
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Mark Glatt
|6-1
|3
|Deuce
|Evin Roman
|125
|David E. Hofmans
|6-1
|4
|Shandling
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|8-1
|5
|Lincoln City
|Tyler Baze
|122
|J. Eric Kruljac
|15-1
|6
|Goldie's Hills
|Edgar Payeras
|125
|Sally Rivera
|6-1
|7
|Inquisiteur
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Richard E. Mandella
|4-1
|8
|Lord Adare
|Kent Desormeaux
|122
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|7-2
|9
|Stable Genius
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Peter Miller
|15-1
|10
|Awesome Score
|Martin Garcia
|122
|Kristin Mulhall
|12-1
|Also Eligible
|11
|Tromador
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Brian J. Koriner
|6-1
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Octopus
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Peter Eurton
|15-1
|2
|Palace Prince
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Mark Glatt
|12-1
|3
|Honor A. P.
|Mike Smith
|122
|John A. Shirreffs
|8-5
|4
|Royal Thunder
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Tim Yakteen
|20-1
|5
|Eel Point
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|115
|Bob Baffert
|12-1
|6
|Special Day
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Dan Ward
|6-1
|7
|Tizamagician
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|Richard E. Mandella
|6-1
|8
|Defense Wins
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|4-1
|9
|Eddy Forever
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Bob Baffert
|6-1
|10
|Include the Tax
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Michael W. McCarthy
|20-1
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Brahms Command
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Richard Rosales
|15-1
|2
|Lucky Ms Jones
|Geovanni Franco
|125
|Philip D'Amato
|12-1
|3
|Whoa Nessie
|Abel Cedillo
|125
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|6-1
|4
|Magnificent Q T
|Assael Espinoza
|123
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
|5
|Nothing But Heat
|Brice Blanc
|125
|Peter Eurton
|4-1
|6
|Rose Dunn
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Brian J. Koriner
|3-1
|7
|Absolutely Perfect
|Flavien Prat
|125
|Dan Blacker
|6-5
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $10,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Majestic Diva
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|116
|David Bernstein
|4-1
|10,000
|2
|Love of Art
|Jorge Velez
|120
|Jeffrey Metz
|2-1
|10,000
|3
|Bragging Rights
|Geovanni Franco
|123
|Gary Sherlock
|6-1
|10,000
|4
|Buttie
|Ruben Fuentes
|125
|Reed Saldana
|8-1
|10,000
|5
|Princess Dorian
|Abel Cedillo
|123
|Andrew Lerner
|5-2
|10,000
|6
|Reinahermosa
|Brayan Pena
|123
|Ricardo Zamora
|15-1
|10,000
|7
|Brookes All Mine
|Rafael Bejarano
|123
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|5-1
|10,000
SIXTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Spanish Channel
|Kent Desormeaux
|122
|Jesus Mendoza
|12-1
|2
|Stick Up
|Martin Garcia
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|5-1
|3
|Love Not War
|Aaron Gryder
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|8-1
|4
|Mystica
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Javier Jose Sierra
|50-1
|5
|Hot Magistrate
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|115
|Carla Gaines
|6-1
|6
|Grinningeartoear
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Brian J. Koriner
|5-2
|7
|Remember to Smile
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Jeff Bonde
|6-1
|8
|Goddess Aphrodite
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Peter Miller
|15-1
|9
|Starmore
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|8-1
|10
|Apache Pass
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Mark Glatt
|4-1
SEVENTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $75,000. 'Anoakia Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Shedaresthedevil
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Simon Callaghan
|2-1
|2
|Pure Xena
|Aaron Gryder
|122
|Brian J. Koriner
|5-2
|3
|Buyer's Remorse
|Martin Garcia
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|6-1
|4
|Leucothea
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Peter Miller
|5-2
|5
|Bella Renella
|Jorge Velez
|122
|Rafael DeLeon
|20-1
|6
|Eclair
|Evin Roman
|122
|Bob Baffert
|4-1
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $31,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|River God
|Jorge Velez
|115
|Vladimir Cerin
|10-1
|2
|South West Bay
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|4-1
|3
|Unbroken Star
|Joseph Talamo
|125
|Mike Puype
|5-1
|4
|Mongolian Hero
|Assael Espinoza
|122
|Enebish Ganbat
|20-1
|5
|Good Bye Putin
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|Carla Gaines
|6-1
|6
|Tartini
|Flavien Prat
|123
|Jack Carava
|6-1
|7
|Storm the Bastille
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|William Spawr
|15-1
|8
|Hootie
|Abel Cedillo
|123
|Michael W. McCarthy
|8-1
|9
|Volubile
|Brice Blanc
|122
|Gary Mandella
|15-1
|10
|Reedley
|Martin Garcia
|120
|Alfredo Marquez
|6-1
|11
|Kichiro
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Jonathan Wong
|6-1