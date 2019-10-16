Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Sports

L.A. Times’ Sam Farmer predicts winner of Chiefs-Broncos game on Thursday

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the Colts in the playoffs last season.
Sam Farmer believes the Broncos will try to keep Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the sideline as much as possible by running the ball and the clock.
(Getty Images)
Oct. 16, 2019
4:37 PM
NFL Thursday

KANSAS CITY (4-2)
AT DENVER (2-4)

TV: 5:15 p.m. PDT, Fox, NFL.
Line: Chiefs by 3.
Over/under: 48 1/2.
Sam Farmer’s pick: The Broncos can run the ball on Kansas City’s defense, which keeps Patrick Mahomes on the sideline. Still, don’t write off the Chiefs after back-to-back home losses. They’re still an excellent team. Chiefs 24, Broncos 20

Troy Aikman says: Denver is playing better defensively. Even though Kansas City isn’t firing on all cylinders, this is still a great test and we’ll see how much progress Denver has made since the first month of the season. I don’t know if you can draw any conclusions off of two Kansas City losses.

Joe Buck says: I’ve never read quotes that are so critical of a team’s run defense by the actual team itself. The Chiefs are just killing their own defense. They say they’ve gone from trying to learn a new scheme to now they’re starting to talk about effort and tackling. That’s got to be a little unnerving.

