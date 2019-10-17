Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
College football Week 8 picks: USC will fend off Arizona

USC players run onto the field before their game against Utah at the Coliseum on Sept. 20.
USC players run onto the field before their game against Utah at the Coliseum on Sept. 20.
(Getty Images)
By J. Brady McColloughStaff Writer 
Oct. 17, 2019
5:08 PM
Week 8 of the college football season features plenty of compelling matchups, but which teams are poised for upsets? Here are this weekend’s picks and predictions:

Florida at South Carolina: Florida 24-20

The Gators will start their road to recovery with a gritty road win over insurgent South Carolina.

Duke at Virginia: Virginia 27-20

This game should impact who wins the ACC Coastal, and the Cavaliers have the home field.

Temple at Southern Methodist: SMU 34-28

The Owls are tough, but SMU’s offense will prove to be too explosive in Dallas.

Oregon at Washington: Oregon 31-21

The Ducks look like the best team in the Pac-12 and will prove it against their North Division rival.

Baylor at Oklahoma State: Oklahoma State 35-33

The unbeaten Bears will face their stiffest test yet in Stillwater and come up just short.

Arizona State at Utah: Utah 28-18

With Zack Moss healthy, Utah will stay balanced and move the ball on a tough defense.

Tulane at Memphis: Memphis 31-27

The Tigers are coming off a loss at Temple and will respond against an improving Tulane team.

Florida State at Wake Forest: Wake Forest 42-37

Willie Taggart desperately needs this game, but the Demon Deacons are no pushover.

Arizona at USC: USC 27-21

The Trojans still control their destiny in the Pac-12, and they play well at the Coliseum.

Boise State at Brigham Young: Boise State 21-13

The Broncos may not have Hank Bachmeier at quarterback, but they bring a stout defense.

Last week: 8-2; Season: 46-24.

