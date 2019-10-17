College football Week 8 picks: USC will fend off Arizona

Week 8 of the college football season features plenty of compelling matchups, but which teams are poised for upsets? Here are this weekend’s picks and predictions:

Florida at South Carolina: Florida 24-20

The Gators will start their road to recovery with a gritty road win over insurgent South Carolina.

Duke at Virginia: Virginia 27-20

This game should impact who wins the ACC Coastal, and the Cavaliers have the home field.

Temple at Southern Methodist: SMU 34-28

The Owls are tough, but SMU’s offense will prove to be too explosive in Dallas.

Oregon at Washington: Oregon 31-21

The Ducks look like the best team in the Pac-12 and will prove it against their North Division rival.

Baylor at Oklahoma State: Oklahoma State 35-33

The unbeaten Bears will face their stiffest test yet in Stillwater and come up just short.

Arizona State at Utah: Utah 28-18

With Zack Moss healthy, Utah will stay balanced and move the ball on a tough defense.

Tulane at Memphis: Memphis 31-27

The Tigers are coming off a loss at Temple and will respond against an improving Tulane team.

Florida State at Wake Forest: Wake Forest 42-37

Willie Taggart desperately needs this game, but the Demon Deacons are no pushover.

Arizona at USC: USC 27-21

The Trojans still control their destiny in the Pac-12, and they play well at the Coliseum.

Boise State at Brigham Young: Boise State 21-13

The Broncos may not have Hank Bachmeier at quarterback, but they bring a stout defense.

Last week: 8-2; Season: 46-24.