College football Week 8 picks: USC will fend off Arizona

Week 8 of the college football season features plenty of compelling matchups, but which teams are poised for upsets? Here are this weekend’s picks and predictions:
Florida at South Carolina: Florida 24-20
The Gators will start their road to recovery with a gritty road win over insurgent South Carolina.
Duke at Virginia: Virginia 27-20
This game should impact who wins the ACC Coastal, and the Cavaliers have the home field.
Temple at Southern Methodist: SMU 34-28
The Owls are tough, but SMU’s offense will prove to be too explosive in Dallas.
Oregon at Washington: Oregon 31-21
The Ducks look like the best team in the Pac-12 and will prove it against their North Division rival.
Baylor at Oklahoma State: Oklahoma State 35-33
The unbeaten Bears will face their stiffest test yet in Stillwater and come up just short.
Arizona State at Utah: Utah 28-18
With Zack Moss healthy, Utah will stay balanced and move the ball on a tough defense.
Tulane at Memphis: Memphis 31-27
The Tigers are coming off a loss at Temple and will respond against an improving Tulane team.
Florida State at Wake Forest: Wake Forest 42-37
Willie Taggart desperately needs this game, but the Demon Deacons are no pushover.
Arizona at USC: USC 27-21
The Trojans still control their destiny in the Pac-12, and they play well at the Coliseum.
Boise State at Brigham Young: Boise State 21-13
The Broncos may not have Hank Bachmeier at quarterback, but they bring a stout defense.
Last week: 8-2; Season: 46-24.