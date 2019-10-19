College football: Illinois stuns Wisconsin; Florida wins at South Carolina

James McCourt kicked a 39-yard field as time expired and Illinois pulled off the biggest upset of the college football season, knocking off No. 6 Wisconsin 24-23 on Saturday in Champaign, Ill.

Tony Adams intercepted off a pass for the Illini (3-5, 1-3 Big Ten), who were 30 1/2-point underdogs, at midfield with 2:33 remaining that led to the winning field goal. Dre Brown’s tackle-breaking 13-yard run got Illinois to the Wisconsin 25 and then the Illini with 34 second left and then set up McCourt to attempt a game-winner.

Wisconsin had not trailed this season and was looking to roll into a showdown with No. 3 Ohio State next week in Columbus. Instead, the Badgers (6-1, 4-1) blew a nine-point lead in the final 9:46 of the fourth quarter.

Heisman Trophy contender Jonathan Taylor rushed 28 times for 132 yards and one touchdown for Wisconsin, but he also had a fumble in Illinois territory in the fourth quarter to help fuel the Illinois comeback.

Advertisement

No. 9 Florida 38, at South Carolina 27: Kyle Trask threw for a career-high four touchdowns, three in the fourth quarter, to help No. 9 Florida bounce back from its loss at LSU to outlast South Carolina 38-27 on Saturday.

The Gators (7-1, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) slogged through a soggy field from Tropical Storm Nestor for much of the game. But they eventually came to life and rallied past a South Carolina (3-4, 2-3) team looking to take down a Top 10 opponent for the second straight week after its 20-17 double-overtime win at Georgia.

Instead, it was Florida, off its 42-28 defeat at LSU, that kept making plays on the way to its best start since 2015.

at No. 23 Iowa 26, Purdue 20: Mekhi Sargent ran for a 14-yard score with 2:16 left to help the Hawkeyes snap a two-game losing streak. Tyler Goodson scored his first career touchdown from a yard out and Keith Duncan kicked four field goals for Iowa (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten), which also broke a two-game skid against the Boilermakers (2-5, 1-3).