Jake Olson tweets some support to Lane Kiffin

Conference USA fined Florida Atlantic (and former USC) head coach Lane Kiffin $5,000 on Sunday after he had “violated the league’s sportsmanship policy” when he tweeted a photograph suggesting game officials are blind. Kiffin was upset after a 36-31 loss to Marshall on Saturday, when his team was penalized nine times.

“I just lost $5,000 for a tweet,” Kiffin told ESPN on Sunday. “We have freedom of speech, but I guess around here there’s no such thing as freedom to tweet. Maybe LeBron James will come out and comment about it tomorrow.”

Former USC Trojans long snapper Jake Olson, who is legally blind, responded to Kiffin with his own hilarious tweet: “My man @Lane_Kiffin I’m for hire!! Although to be completely transparent I have a interview with Larry Scott’s office on Monday... so hmu quick if you’re interested!”

You’re the inspiration

Lamar Jackson wanted to go for it.

The Baltimore Ravens’ second-year quarterback made himself quite clear on the matter after he returned to the sideline with his team facing fourth-and-two from the Seattle Seahawks’ 8-yard-line late in the third quarter of a tie game.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh could tell by the look on Jackson’s face, according to NFL.com , but he asked anyway: “Do you want to go for that?”

Perhaps it was because the adrenaline was still flowing after running for a 13-yard gain on the previous play, but Jackson’s answer might have been the most intense seven words yelled on an NFL sideline this weekend:

“HELL YEAH, COACH! LET’S GO FOR IT!”

Jackson said later: “I was mad. I was ready to score. We needed a touchdown.”

Guard Marshal Yanda joined Jackson in lobbying their coach to go for it, even with kicker Justin Tucker and the field goal unit already on the field ready to give the Ravens a three-point lead.

“Lamar is such a dynamic player,” Yanda said. “When you have a competitive guy like that, and he’s fired up, we want to roll.”

Harbaugh said: “My thinking was to kick it. And then Lamar came off and basically he and Marshal were not happy. They wanted to go for it and win the game. They were very vehement. You could just tell. So I called timeout.”

And he sent the offense back on the field.

It all paid off when Jackson took off with the ball on a designed run, picking up the first down and continuing into the end zone to give the Ravens a lead they never relinquished.

Your favorite sports moment

What is your favorite all-time local sports moment? Email me at houston.mitchell@latimes.com and tell me what it is and why and it could appear in a future daily sports newsletter or Morning Briefing.

This moment comes from Jim Thomspon of Albuquerque:

I was born and grew up in Torrance, but for some reason, I had always been a fan of the Brooklyn Dodgers. I used to listen to the re-creations of major league games on the radio when I was a kid.

When the Dodgers moved to Los Angeles in 1958, I was a junior at USC, a few blocks from the Coliseum. I was ecstatic. My heroes were coming, except for Jackie Robinson and, tragically, Roy Campanella. They finished in seventh place that year but who cared?

My favorite moment: Gil Hodges jumping on the plate to score the pennant-winning run in the 1959 NL playoff against the Braves, and Vin Scully exclaiming, “We go to Chicago!”

I’m 80 years old but I still remember how that felt.