Sam Farmer’s Week 8 NFL picks: Packers defeat Chiefs in Sunday night battle

The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to Pregame.com (O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 11-3 (.786); season 63-42-1 (.600). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 8-6 (.571); season 51-54-1 (.486). Baltimore and Dallas have the week off. Times are Pacific.

Denver Broncos (2-5) at Indianapolis Colts (4-2)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 705.

Line: Colts by 51/2. O/U: 43.

What was all that fuss about Andrew Luck? Jacoby Brissett is having a great season and, behind an improved line, is making this offense his own. However, he faces a good Broncos’ pass defense.

Prediction: Colts 24, Broncos 18

New York Jets (1-5) at Jacksonville Jaguars (3-4)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 706.

Line: Jaguars by 61/2. O/U: 401/2.

New England left the Jets on wobbly knees. Sam Darnold saw ghosts vs. the Patriots, and might struggle similarly with Jacksonville. The Jaguars are going to grind it out with Leonard Fournette.

Advertisement

Prediction: Jaguars 27, Jets 20

Cincinnati Bengals (0-7) vs. Los Angeles Rams (4-3) in London

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 707.

Line: Rams by 13. O/U: 48.

Bad time for that porous Cincinnati line to face the Rams because if Jalen Ramsey can continue to shroud the best receiver, opposing quarterbacks will have to hold the ball longer.

Prediction: Rams 34, Bengals 17

Arizona Cardinals (3-3-1) at New Orleans Saints (6-1)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 708.

Line: Saints by 101/2. O/U: 471/2.

The Cardinals have won three in a row and have done a much better job of protecting Kyler Murray, but this is a tough matchup for them. The Saints are clicking with or without their stars.



Advertisement

Prediction: Saints 30, Cardinals 20

Seattle Seahawks (5-2) at Atlanta Falcons (1-6)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 709.

Line: Off the board.

Bumpy day for Russell Wilson vs. Baltimore, but he should have a big day vs. the Falcons, who can’t stop the pass. Atlanta is pretty good against the run, but that’s one of the few things going right.

Prediction: Seahawks 28, Falcons 24

Philadelphia Eagles (3-4) at Buffalo Bills (5-1)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 710.

Line: Bills by 21/2. O/U: 431/2.

The Eagles can’t hold on to the football, and that’s crippling against a Buffalo defense that’s playing so well at all three levels. Paging Zach Ertz: The Bills are especially good against tight ends.

Prediction: Bills 24, Eagles 21

Los Angeles Chargers (2-5) at Chicago Bears (3-3)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 711.

Line: Bears by 4. O/U: 41.

The Bears have big problems on offense, and Matt Nagy is struggling to scheme up those yards like last year. But the Chargers keep finding ways to lose, and their offensive line could have problems here.

Prediction: Bears 23, Chargers 20

New York Giants (2-5) at Detroit Lions (2-3-1)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 712.

Line: Lions by 7. O/U: 491/2.

Daniel Jones has hit rookie blahs, so it’s good he’ll have Saquon Barkley back against a defense that’s vulnerable to the run. But the Lions are led by a seasoned QB who can take advantage here.

Advertisement

Prediction: Lions 30, Giants 17

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-4) at Tennessee Titans (3-4)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 713.

Line: Titans by 21/2. O/U: 451/2.

Will the off week help Tampa Bay reboot after consecutive losses? The Buccaneers will be facing a refreshed Titans offense led by Ryan Tannehill, who could take advantage of a suspect secondary.

Prediction: Titans 24, Buccaneers 20

Carolina Panthers (4-2) at San Francisco 49ers (6-0)

Sunday, 1 p.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 714.

Line: 49ers by 6. O/U: 42.

Should be a great game, and a test for the 49ers’ uneven offense. It’s hard to run or throw on Carolina. Adding receiver Emmanuel Sanders should really help the 49ers, who hold on at home.

Prediction: 49ers 27, Panthers 24

Oakland Raiders (3-3) at Houston Texans (4-3)

Sunday, 1:15 p.m.

TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 715.

Line: Texans by 61/2. O/U: 511/2.

Raiders will try to pound out the yards on the ground and keep Deshaun Watson on the sideline. There’s good reason for that, because Watson can surgically dissect that Raiders secondary.

Prediction: Texans 31, Raiders 24

Cleveland Browns (2-4) at New England Patriots (7-0)

Sunday, 1:15 p.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 716.

Line: Patriots by 13. O/U: 451/2.

This could be a stunner, because the Browns are rested and capable. But New England has a stifling defense, and Tom Brady won’t let his team fall asleep at the wheel. Turnovers kill Cleveland.

Advertisement

Prediction: Patriots 27, Browns 21

Green Bay Packers (6-1) at Kansas City Chiefs (5-2)

Sunday, 5:15 p.m.

TV: Channel 4.

Line: Packers by 31/2. O/U: 471/2.

With Patrick Mahomes probably out, the Chiefs will rest their hopes on the arm of Matt Moore. He has done well in relief, but will be hard pressed to keep up with Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers.

Prediction: Packers 34, Chiefs 24

Miami Dolphins (0-6) at Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4)

Monday, 5:15 p.m.

TV: Channel 4.

Line: Steelers by 14. O/U: 431/2.

Dolphins are kind of scary here because they’re a wounded animal, written off by everybody. Ryan Fitzpatrick must avoid wounded ducks because Steelers are stealers when it comes to takeaways.

Prediction: Steelers 23, Dolphins 20