Racing! Eavesdropping on Bob Baffert and Dale Romans

I thought you might enjoy a partial transcript of a conversation between trainers Bob Baffert and Dale Romans. It was captured by Jennie Rees, one of the busiest people in racing. Now, if you want to hear the full 12-minute interview you can view it here. Both trainers have a really strong entrants in the Juvenile. Romans has Dennis’ Moment and Baffert has Eight Rings.
Baffert: “All I know, if you listen to [trainer Brendan Walsh] of Maxfield, and you and me, that winner’s circle is going to be pretty crowded, because everybody thinks they can win. It’s fun, but I think it’s one of the toughest Juvenile races I’ve been in.”
Romans: “Even [Iroquois runner-up] Scabbard, he’s a good horse. Maxfield is a good horse. Eight Rings is a good horse. My horse is a good horse. Even though it’s a smaller field, I think it’s as good a field as they’ve put together.”
Baffert: “I’m just mad we didn’t buy [Dennis’ Moment] at Saratoga. He was on our list and we sort of passed him up. But [Romans] has a sharper eye than I do.”
Romans: “Honest, ‘sort of passed him up’ is the story he likes to tell now. But the story I heard was ‘I don’t want a Tiznow.’ That’s what I heard Bob had to say.”
Baffert, referring to his wife: “Jill is always telling me, ‘Do not be a sire snob,’ but sometimes we let it get away from us. But I’m looking forward to it. Of all the races, I’m really excited about him and McKinzie [in the Classic], those two races. But I’d rather be running [the Juvenile] on a Saturday. These horses are Saturday horses. Not Friday horses.”
Romans: “I agree. The original Breeders’ Cup races should all be on Saturday.”
Baffert: “I mean, you’re talking about the future of people following them down the road, hopefully they’ll be in the Kentucky Derby. But this group is a Saturday group.”
Romans: “The problem with this race, at least the three favorites, is that second’s not good enough. Second’s not good enough in this race for any of those three horses. I think it’s going to be one of the most interesting races on the entire weekend, and of course one that people like to follow the most because of what it does for next year and who is going to be the early Derby favorite.”
Your horses have similar form: Both might have been unbeaten in their three starts if they hadn’t lost their rider in a race (Eight Rings in the Grade 1 Del Mar Futurity and Dennis’ Moment in his debut).
Baffert: “It’s very rare: They both lost their riders, they’re the horses to beat. What was it with yours?”
Romans: “Another horse came over on top of him and about dropped him, and (Robby Albarado) came off. We’ll probably be the first or second choices, with Maxfield in there with us. But it is odd that both of us lost a rider.”
Baffert: “We were in the paddock with the owners’ group and somebody says, ‘We can’t lose the Del Mar Futurity unless the jockey falls off.’ When I heard that, I said, ‘Why did you say that?’ Racing, a thousand things can go wrong. Every year something happens that has never happened before. I was sitting there in disbelief. Drayden Van Dyke was injured but it could have been a lot worse. Matter of fact, the horse stepped on his wrist that he’d broken two years ago. He’s got a plate in there, and the plate kept it from snapping. That’s how bad it was. The horse could have gotten up and hit the fence. But he actually got up and galloped around the field and went right on by them. So, he thinks he’s undefeated.”
Romans: “Same thing happened with my horse. He ran down those horses. Whether he got there or not, he got awful close at 58 and change after stumbling and ripping off his shoe getting up and running down those horses. Then he just went to the outrider and pulled himself up. It was amazing. It was a tough thing to stand up there and watch him run loose with the reins dangling. What about with yours?”
Baffert: “I was sitting next to (bloodstock agent) Donato Lanni. The programs are pretty thick at Del Mar because they’ve got a lot of races. He was so upset. (Son) Bodie told me later, ‘Did you see Donato after the race? He got the program and just ripped it in half — the strength! I could never do that. But that’s the disappointment. We were just in awe and disbelief. We just want a nice clean race (in the Juvenile), everybody come out of it healthy and safe.
“But I think these are two superstars in the making, just raw talent. I just hope turning for home that they’re right there. That’s all a trainer can ask for: turning for home, you’re in the fight and have something to root for.”
Romans: “And may the best horse win. And hopefully we’re having this same discussion Belmont Stakes week, if they can go through the winter and be healthy and make it through the Triple Crown run.”
Jeff Siegel’s Breeders’ Cup analysis
Here is the second of special reports from Jeff Siegel of XBTV. In today’s video he looks at some of the horses that worked out on Saturday, which included Shancelot and Eddie Haskell. For Jeff’s report, just click here.
If you missed his first video, a look at some of the horses making their final works on Friday. Just click here.
Santa Anita review
It took a little longer than normal for the race to become official, but Keeper Ofthe Stars survived a stewards’ inquiry to win the Grade 3 $100,000 Autumn Miss Stakes for 3-year-old fillies going a mile on the turf. Keeper Ofthe Stars was on the rail and then drifted into the path of Holly Hunday with about a sixteenth to go. The stewards concluded there was not enough interference to change the order of finish. The winning margin was 1 ½ lengths.
Keeper Ofthe Stars paid $12.20, $6.80 and $4.60. Longshot Giza Goddess was second and Mucho Unusual finished third.
Here’s what the connections had to say about the race.
Jonathan Wong (winning trainer): “I was very scared. I saw her come out a little bit past the sixteenth pole, I didn’t think it was much but everyone finished pretty close for the minors so I was afraid it might have affected them a little bit.
“She ran really well down in Del Mar (fourth-place finishes in the San Clemente and Del Mar Oaks), she would have probably hit the board in both of those races if she got a cleaner trip and we had that race down at Golden Gate (Sept. 20) which really helped her set up for this one.
“Me and [jockey] Abel [Cedillo] have had a lot of wins. He’s my main man, a very good friend and an awesome rider. I’m really proud of him.”
Abel Cedillo (winning jockey) : “She’s still green. She’s learning every race, but [Saturday] when she was between horses, she got intimidated. That’s why she came out a little bit. I straightened her up right away and she won pretty easy.”
Santa Anita preview
Santa Anita’s final card of the week is eight races starting at 12:30 p.m. There is a minor stakes, two allowance/optional claimers and four races on the turf. The feature is the $75,000 Comma to the Top Stakes for horses 3 and up going a mile on the dirt.
In a couple ways this is rematch of the Harry F. Brubaker Stakes at Del Mar. The favorite, at 9-5, is Leading Score for trainer Baffert and jockey Flavien Prat. He is three-of-eight lifetime and was second in the Brubaker by a nose to Two Thirty Five, who is the 2-1 second choice. Leading Score won an allowance in July in which Two Thirty Five was third. Leading Score was out of racing for awhile being off the track from Nov., 2017 until July of this year.
Two Thirty Five is trained by Richard Baltas and will be ridden by Abel Cedillo. He is five-for-18 lifetime. Post is around 3:35 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 5, 6, 6, 11 (3 also eligible), 8, 7, 5, 9 (3 ae).
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.
Mahoning Valley (4): $150,000 John W. Galbreath Stakes, Ohio-bred fillies 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Moonlit Mission ($2.60)
Woodbine (3): $100,000 Overskate Stakes, Ont-breds 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Dixie’s Gamble ($4.00)
Mahoning Valley (5): $150,000 Juvenile Stakes, Ohio-breds 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Liberate ($4.20)
Mahoning Valley (6): $150,000 Best of Ohio Sprint Stakes, Ohio-breds 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Altissimo ($2.80)
Belmont (5): $100,000 English Channel Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Seismic Wave ($11.40)
Mahoning Valley (7): $150,000 Best of Ohio Distaff Stakes, Ohio-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Magna Rose ($9.80)
Mahoning Valley (8): $150,000 Best of Ohio Endurance Stakes, Ohio-breds 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles. Winner: Forewarned ($4.80)
Belmont (8): Grade 3 $200,000 Bold Ruler Handicap, 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Maximum Security ($3.20)
Woodbine (8): $225,000 Princess Elizabeth Stakes, Ont-bred fillies 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Cool Shadows ($29.70)
Belmont (9): $100,000 Awad Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Buy Land and See ($8.70)
Keeneland (9): Grade 2 $200,000 Hagyard Fayette Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Tom’s d’Etat ($5.00)
Santa Anita (7): Grade 3 Autumn Miss Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Keeper Ofthe Stars ($12.20)
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PDT:
11:01 Belmont (4): $100,000 Chelsey Flower Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Princesa Caroline (2-1)
11:54 Zia Park (3): $145,000 New Mexico Classic Cup Distaff Sprint Stakes, NM-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Waltzing Attila (2-1)
12:21 Zia Park (4): $145,000 New Mexico Classic Cup Oaks, NM-bred fillies 3-years-old, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Fight Song (3-1)
12:47 Belmont (7): $100,000 Pumpkin Pie Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Chalon (9-5)
12:48 Zia Park (5): $145,000 New Mexico Classic Cup Derby, NM-bred 3-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Favorite: My Boanerges (9-5)
1:15 Zia Park (6): $145,000 New Mexico Classic Cup Juvenile Stakes, NM-breds 2-years-old, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Cerveza (7-2)
1:19 Belmont (8): $125,000 Zagora Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf. Favorite: Another Broad (1-1)
1:42 Zia Park (7): $145,000 New Mexico Classic Cup Lassie Stakes, NM-bred fillies 2-years-old, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Count Them Again (4-1)
2:02 Woodbine (8): Grade 3 $125,000 Grey Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Muskoka Gold (5-2)
2:06 Churchill (8): $120,000 Rags to Riches Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 mile. Favorite: Specially (8-5)
2:09 Zia Park (8): $175,000 New Mexico Classic Cup Sprint Stakes, NM-breds 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: D E Lover (3-1)
2:36 Churchill (10): $120,000 Street Sense Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 mile. Favorite: South Bend (3-1)
2:36 Zia Park (9): $175,000 New Mexico Classic Cup Pepper Pride Stakes, NM-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Movin On (5-2)
3:03 Zia Park (10): $185,000 New Mexico Classic Cup Rocky Gulch Stakes, NM-breds 3 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Blazing Navarone (3-1)
Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day
RACE FOUR: No. 2 K P All Systems Go (5-1)
K P All Systems Go was parked in Del Mar last out at this distance under jockey Mike Smith who had the horse in 11th place into the second turn and four wide. Into the stretch he then boxed the horse inside before finally making a late move to run fourth. Trainer Jeff Mullins is 40% (4 of 10) second start on grass so based on how the horse was raced in the debut a win was not expected but the horse, if placed better, may have had a chance. This is Smith’s only ride today. 5-1 is great value. All systems go for Sunday.
Saturday’s result: Magically Honored almost pulled off a 22-1 upset. The horse tried to take them gate to wire and almost succeeded and looked a winner deep stretch before being caught by the favorite. Magically Honored paid $16.40.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day
EIGHTH RACE: No. 10 Old School Icon (4-1)
Trouble-prone gelding finally gets an outside post draw for clear sailing. In last rugged third-place trial from post two, he stumbled into get bumped away from the gate before knocked off stride from both sides near the 1/8-pole. He dropped head photo in prior stakes when bumped back at the start. Fastest qualifier Senor Frogs, the 5-2 morning-line favorite, had a perfect trip in last win and must break from the rail here.
Final thoughts
And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, October 26.
Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 18th day of a 23-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIRST RACE.
1 1/8 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 23.66 48.36 1:13.21 1:39.82 1:53.08
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Meistermind
|125
|2
|4
|3–1½
|3–1½
|3–1
|2–1½
|1–1¾
|Espinoza
|2.50
|4
|Platinum Equity
|125
|4
|2
|5
|5
|5
|3–8
|2–½
|Pereira
|0.40
|1
|Implicitly
|120
|1
|1
|1–½
|1–½
|1–2½
|1–hd
|3–12¾
|Velez
|7.10
|3
|Super Classic
|125
|3
|5
|4–½
|4–½
|4–hd
|4–6
|4–20
|Franco
|45.70
|5
|For Him
|125
|5
|3
|2–1½
|2–2½
|2–hd
|5
|5
|Delgadillo
|20.90
|2
|MEISTERMIND
|7.00
|2.40
|2.10
|4
|PLATINUM EQUITY
|2.10
|2.10
|1
|IMPLICITLY
|2.40
|$1 EXACTA (2-4)
|$4.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-1)
|$4.30
Winner–Meistermind B.g.4 by Bodemeister out of Mining My Own, by Smart Strike. Bred by Phil & Judy Needham, B. Halecky, B.Walden Jr. & WinStar Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Glatt, Mark and Xitco, John. Mutuel Pool $187,691 Exacta Pool $68,409 Trifecta Pool $68,022. Scratched–none.
MEISTERMIND came out into the first turn and stalked off the rail, moved up outside on the second turn and a bit wide into the stretch, bid alongside the pacesetter in midstretch, gained the advantage past the eighth pole under urging and inched clear late. PLATINUM EQUITY settled outside then stalked off the rail, also advanced outside on the second turn and three deep into the stretch and edged the pacesetter late for the place. IMPLICITLY sped to the early lead, set a pressured pace inside then a bit off the rail, kicked clear into the second turn, drifted out a bit from the whip in midstretch, fought back inside the winner, then drifted in late and was edged for second. SUPER CLASSIC angled in on the first turn and saved ground chasing the pace and weakened in the drive. FOR HIM five wide early, angled in and pressed the pace outside a rival, dropped back on the second turn, gave way and was eased in the stretch.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.83 47.81 1:12.86 1:26.18 1:40.72
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Zorich
|122
|6
|4
|3–2½
|3–4½
|2–4
|1–½
|1–¾
|Cedillo
|0.70
|3
|Moana Luna
|122
|3
|2
|1–1½
|1–1
|1–hd
|2–7
|2–3¼
|Maldonado
|3.00
|8
|Starship Chewy
|125
|8
|6
|7–4
|7–5
|4–½
|3–1½
|3–6
|Meche
|41.00
|7
|Derby Storm
|117
|7
|1
|6–1½
|4–1
|5–2
|5–½
|4–½
|Velez
|24.60
|2
|Western Flyer
|122
|2
|7
|5–½
|5–1
|6–2
|6–2
|5–½
|Flores
|19.80
|1
|Malibu Magic
|125
|1
|5
|4–hd
|6–hd
|7–8
|7–15
|6–ns
|Payeras
|12.70
|4
|Ivorian
|122
|4
|3
|2–1
|2–½
|3–4
|4–3
|7–46
|Franco
|6.40
|5
|Sharpshootingeorge
|122
|5
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Gryder
|29.40
|6
|ZORICH
|3.40
|2.20
|2.10
|3
|MOANA LUNA
|3.20
|2.80
|8
|STARSHIP CHEWY
|7.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-6)
|$14.40
|$1 EXACTA (6-3)
|$4.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-8-7)
|$28.68
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-8)
|$27.45
|50-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-3-8-7-2)
|$732.95
|Carryover $144,178
Winner–Zorich Dbb.g.3 by Hard Spun out of Storm's Darling, by Storm Boot. Bred by Thor-Bred Stables LLC (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Branch, William, Buster, Jr., William C. and Cohen, Mark. Mutuel Pool $207,927 Daily Double Pool $43,536 Exacta Pool $121,047 Superfecta Pool $76,437 Trifecta Pool $105,709 X-5 Super High Five Pool $10,244. Scratched–none.
ZORICH stalked three deep, bid outside the runner-up on the second turn to gain a short lead in upper stretch and held on gamely under urging. MOANA LUNA sped to the early lead, inched away on the first turn, set the pace inside, fought back along the rail on the second turn and through the stretch and could not quite match the winner late. STARSHIP CHEWY angled in outside a rival then found the rail on the first turn, saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch, came out a bit past midstretch and bested the others. DERBY STORM four wide into the first turn, chased three deep or off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. WESTERN FLYER pulled between horses and drifted out into the first turn, angled in and chased just off the rail, continued inside in the stretch and did not rally. MALIBU MAGIC came out nearing the first turn, chased between horses or outside, entered the stretch four wide and could not offer the necessary response. IVORIAN stalked a bit off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter briefly midway on the backstretch, tracked that one again into the second turn, fell back some leaving that turn and weakened. SHARPSHOOTINGEORGE angled in and saved ground off the pace, dropped back on the backstretch and second turn, gave way and was eased in the stretch.
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 23.21 47.22 1:10.97 1:23.03 1:35.26
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|A G Indy
|122
|4
|1
|2–1
|2–½
|2–1
|2–2
|1–1¾
|Bejarano
|1.40
|2
|Magically Honored
|122
|2
|2
|1–1½
|1–1
|1–1
|1–1
|2–1½
|Mn Garcia
|22.60
|3
|M Is for Magic
|122
|3
|4
|3–hd
|5–1
|4–1
|3–hd
|3–hd
|Prat
|3.90
|5
|Undisturbed
|122
|5
|3
|4–1½
|3–1
|3–1
|4–2½
|4–hd
|Cedillo
|8.60
|10
|Augure
|117
|10
|8
|6–4
|6–4½
|6–1½
|6–2½
|5–1
|Diaz, Jr.
|39.40
|9
|Convincingly
|117
|9
|9
|7–hd
|7–1½
|7–1½
|8–1
|6–ns
|Velez
|3.40
|7
|Christmas Diamond
|122
|7
|11
|11
|11
|10–hd
|10–4
|7–ns
|Fuentes
|12.20
|6
|Go Big Blue Nation
|122
|6
|7
|9–1½
|10–4
|8–1
|7–hd
|8–1
|Roman
|26.30
|1
|Establish Justice
|122
|1
|6
|8–1
|8–1½
|9–2
|9–½
|9–1¾
|T Baze
|70.70
|8
|K P Whirlwind
|122
|8
|5
|5–½
|4–hd
|5–3½
|5–1
|10–4½
|Figueroa
|68.50
|11
|Last First Kiss
|122
|11
|10
|10–2½
|9–hd
|11
|11
|11
|Smith
|23.10
|4
|A G INDY
|4.80
|3.40
|2.60
|2
|MAGICALLY HONORED
|16.40
|8.80
|3
|M IS FOR MAGIC
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-4)
|$10.80
|$1 EXACTA (4-2)
|$27.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-3-5)
|$50.19
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-3)
|$49.55
|50-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-2-3-5-10)
|$1,564.90
|Carryover $147,286
Winner–A G Indy Dbb.f.2 by Take Charge Indy out of Hong Kong Silver, by Badge of Silver. Bred by E. H. Beau Lane (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing. Mutuel Pool $369,462 Daily Double Pool $33,657 Exacta Pool $227,874 Superfecta Pool $110,011 Trifecta Pool $154,235 X-5 Super High Five Pool $13,462. Scratched–I Give Up, Miss Mo' Licious, Sabinos Pride.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-6-4) paid $8.70. Pick Three Pool $55,401.
A G INDY had speed outside the runner-up then stalked a bit off the rail, bid alongside that one past the eighth pole under some left handed urging, gained the advantage a sixteenth out and proved best. MAGICALLY HONORED sped to the early lead, inched away on the first turn and set the pace inside, fought back along the rail past midstretch and held second. M IS FOR MAGIC pulled a bit and angled in on the first turn, saved ground stalking the pace, came a bit off the rail in the drive and held third between foes late. UNDISTURBED close up stalking the pace outside a rival then off the rail on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. AUGURE four wide into the first turn, chased outside then a bit off the rail into the second turn, found the inside on that bend, continued along the fence in the stretch and was edged for a minor share. CONVINCINGLY steadied in tight off heels into the first turn, angled in and chased inside then a bit off the rail on the second turn and into the stretch, came out some in the drive, split horses late and lacked the needed rally. CHRISTMAS DIAMOND (GB) hesitated to be away slowly, angled in and saved ground off the pace, went around a rival leaving the second turn and had a mild late bid between horses. GO BIG BLUE NATION steadied when crowded and in tight into the first turn, chased three deep or outside a rival, went three wide into and out of the second turn and also had a mild late bid. ESTABLISH JUSTICE pulled along the inside then came out and bumped a rival and steadied into the first turn, chased outside a foe, angled in on the second turn, continued inside in the stretch and lacked the needed rally. K P WHIRLWIND bumped three deep into the first turn, chased three wide or outside a rival to the stretch and did not rally. LAST FIRST KISS a bit slow to begin, angled in just off the rail then saved ground off the pace to the stretch and lacked a response in the drive.
FOURTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 21.90 45.19 1:10.34 1:16.77
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Thousand Words
|122
|8
|3
|4–3
|3–hd
|1–hd
|1–½
|Prat
|1.30
|2
|Thunder Code
|122
|2
|4
|1–1
|1–½
|2–2½
|2–6¼
|Espinoza
|1.40
|1
|Divine Armor
|122
|1
|5
|7–½
|6–hd
|6–4
|3–1
|Fuentes
|10.80
|7
|Ra'ad
|117
|7
|2
|3–1½
|2–1½
|3–3½
|4–2¼
|Diaz, Jr.
|9.50
|5
|Friar's Road
|122
|5
|6
|5–5
|5–4½
|4–1½
|5–4¼
|Cedillo
|11.50
|6
|Rushie
|117
|6
|1
|2–hd
|4–2½
|5–1½
|6–3¼
|Velez
|22.50
|3
|Blue Jays
|122
|3
|8
|8
|8
|8
|7–½
|Valdivia, Jr.
|57.70
|4
|Koko's Kandy
|122
|4
|7
|6–hd
|7–3
|7–½
|8
|Maldonado
|31.90
|8
|THOUSAND WORDS
|4.60
|2.80
|2.40
|2
|THUNDER CODE
|2.40
|2.10
|1
|DIVINE ARMOR
|4.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-8)
|$13.20
|$1 EXACTA (8-2)
|$5.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-2-1-7)
|$7.65
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-2-1)
|$13.25
|50-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-2-1-7-5)
|$49.05
|Carryover $149,602
Winner–Thousand Words B.c.2 by Pioneerof the Nile out of Pomeroys Pistol, by Pomeroy. Bred by Hardacre Farm (FL). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Albaugh Family Stables LLC and Spendthrift Farm LLC. Mutuel Pool $333,348 Daily Double Pool $33,627 Exacta Pool $186,802 Superfecta Pool $97,460 Trifecta Pool $132,210 X-5 Super High Five Pool $12,140. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-4-8) paid $6.45. Pick Three Pool $33,143.
THOUSAND WORDS four wide early, stalked outside or off the rail, came three deep into the stretch, bid alongside the runner-up to put a head in front in midstretch, fought back outside that one through the final furlong and gamely prevailed under urging. THUNDER CODE bobbled as the ground broke out behind at the start, had speed inside to set the pace, responded when challenged on the turn, inched away into the stretch, then fought back along the rail through the final furlong. DIVINE ARMOR settled a bit off the rail then outside a rival to the stretch, angled in past midstretch and gained the show. RA'AD stalked between horses then outside a rival, bid alongside the runner-up on the turn and weakened in the drive. FRIAR'S ROAD chased off the rail then inside into the turn, came out leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. RUSHIE had good early speed then stalked off the rail, angled to the inside on the turn and weakened in the drive. BLUE JAYS hopped then stumbled in a slow start, settled a bit off the rail to the stretch and was not a threat. KOKO'S KANDY a bit slow to begin, angled in and saved ground off the pace to the stretch and had little left for the drive.
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000. Time 23.00 45.56 1:08.79 1:20.68 1:32.78
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Colosi
|125
|1
|5
|5
|5
|5
|2–hd
|1–½
|T Baze
|0.80
|5
|Hartel
|122
|5
|1
|1–2½
|1–3
|1–2½
|1–3
|2–4
|Mn Garcia
|3.60
|2
|Canadian Game
|125
|2
|3
|2–hd
|2–hd
|2–½
|3–2½
|3–6¼
|Cedillo
|3.80
|4
|Big Sky Logan
|125
|4
|4
|4–1½
|4–2
|4–hd
|5
|4–ns
|Delgadillo
|14.10
|3
|Blue Skye Jade
|117
|3
|2
|3–2½
|3–2½
|3–2½
|4–3
|5
|Velez
|5.90
|1
|COLOSI
|3.60
|2.20
|2.10
|5
|HARTEL
|4.00
|2.60
|2
|CANADIAN GAME
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-1)
|$12.40
|$1 EXACTA (1-5)
|$5.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-5-2-4)
|$2.78
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-5-2)
|$6.20
Winner–Colosi B.g.4 by City Zip out of Accept, by Good Reward. Bred by Tracy Farmer (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Agnew, Dan J., Schneider, Gerry and Xitco, John V.. Mutuel Pool $214,287 Daily Double Pool $36,457 Exacta Pool $94,290 Superfecta Pool $25,957 Trifecta Pool $49,729. Claimed–Colosi by R3 Racing LLC, Calara Farms and Rothblum, Steve. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Claimed–Blue Skye Jade by Williams, Joe Lynn and Martin, Harley. Trainer: Reed Saldana. Scratched–Mutineer, Policy.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-8-1) paid $6.70. Pick Three Pool $61,570. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-4/12/13/14-8-1/6/7) 11258 tickets with 4 correct paid $14.85. Pick Four Pool $219,783. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-6-4/12/13/14-8-1/6/7) 7104 tickets with 5 correct paid $55.65. Pick Five Pool $459,808.
COLOSI saved ground chasing the pace to the stretch, came out some in upper stretch and closed willingly under urging to get up nearing the wire. HARTEL tugged his way under a long hold to the early lead and angled in, set the pace inside then a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch, angled in again on the second turn and held on well but was caught in the final strides. CANADIAN GAME stalked the pace inside, continued along the rail in the stretch and bested the others. BIG SKY LOGAN chased a bit off the rail, came out some in the stretch and lacked a rally. BLUE SKYE JADE close up stalking the pace outside a rival to the stretch, drifted inward in the final furlong and weakened.
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.07 47.16 1:13.37 1:27.61 1:41.48
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Tiz a Slayer
|122
|3
|5
|4–2
|5–2
|4–½
|2–1½
|1–1½
|Blanc
|4.30
|8
|Fort Dodge
|122
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|4–½
|2–½
|Espinoza
|41.80
|6
|Mike Operator
|122
|6
|3
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–1½
|1–3
|3–3¼
|Fuentes
|1.20
|5
|Lostinthemoment
|117
|5
|4
|5–½
|6–8
|6–1
|3–hd
|4–1¼
|Diaz, Jr.
|11.40
|4
|Spectator's Dream
|122
|4
|2
|3–2½
|3–6
|3–1½
|5–4
|5–11¼
|Gryder
|6.80
|2
|My Journey
|125
|2
|1
|2–1
|2–½
|2–1
|6
|6
|Bejarano
|2.20
|1
|L'Engineer
|122
|1
|6
|6–10
|4–½
|5–1½
|dnf
|Maldonado
|50.90
|3
|TIZ A SLAYER
|10.60
|5.40
|2.80
|8
|FORT DODGE
|28.20
|7.60
|6
|MIKE OPERATOR
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3)
|$14.00
|$1 EXACTA (3-8)
|$93.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-8-6-5)
|$114.36
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-8-6)
|$138.25
|50-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-8-6-5-4)
|$2,575.90
|Carryover $151,320
Winner–Tiz a Slayer B.g.3 by Slew's Tiznow out of Above the Grass, by Lucky Pulpit. Bred by Jerry Engelauf (CA). Trainer: Alexis Barba. Owner: Jerry Engelauf. Mutuel Pool $267,919 Daily Double Pool $23,685 Exacta Pool $137,588 Superfecta Pool $78,149 Trifecta Pool $103,276 X-5 Super High Five Pool $9,001. Scratched–Brazilian Summer.
50-Cent Pick Three (8-1-3) paid $13.20. Pick Three Pool $50,114.
TIZ A SLAYER chased inside then outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch, drifted in some but rallied under urging to gain the lead in deep stretch and proved best. FORT DODGE broke slowly, settled off the inside, angled in on the second turn, came out leaving that turn and five wide into the stretch and rallied in the final furlong to edge a rival late for the place. MIKE OPERATOR four wide early, angled in and dueled outside a rival then between foes on the backstretch, inched clear and angled in leaving the second turn, could not hold off the winner and lost second late. LOSTINTHEMOMENT chased off the rail then outside a rival into the stretch, angled to the inside in the drive and lacked the needed rally. SPECTATOR'S DREAM had speed between foes then stalked off the rail, bid three deep on the backstretch, fell back again off the inside on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. MY JOURNEY angled in on the first turn and dueled inside, fell back some leaving the second turn, came out into the stretch and gave way. L'ENGINEER saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back into the stretch, was pulled up nearing midstretch and walked off. HAND TIMED.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Autumn Miss Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 22.27 45.01 1:08.44 1:20.62 1:32.70
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Keeper Ofthe Stars
|122
|4
|5
|6–1½
|6–½
|6–½
|3–1
|1–1½
|Cedillo
|5.10
|10
|Giza Goddess
|124
|9
|3
|1–½
|1–hd
|1–1
|1–½
|2–½
|Blanc
|29.70
|9
|Mucho Unusual
|124
|8
|4
|7–hd
|7–2
|7–1½
|7–1½
|3–nk
|Espinoza
|6.70
|3
|Hidden Message
|124
|2
|8
|8–1
|9–1
|8–hd
|8–hd
|4–½
|Prat
|1.60
|13
|Raymundos Secret
|120
|12
|2
|2–2
|2–1½
|2–1½
|2–2
|5–1¼
|Franco
|4.80
|11
|Strike At Dawn
|122
|10
|7
|5–hd
|5–1½
|5–1
|6–1
|6–¾
|Van Dyke
|14.40
|7
|Great Sister Diane
|124
|6
|6
|3–½
|3–1½
|4–1
|5–hd
|7–½
|Sanchez
|11.80
|4
|K P Slickem
|122
|3
|9
|10–hd
|10–1½
|10–2½
|9–2½
|8–2¼
|Velez
|74.30
|8
|Holly Hundy
|120
|7
|1
|4–2
|4–hd
|3–hd
|4–hd
|9–4¼
|Desormeaux
|44.70
|12
|Free My Soul
|124
|11
|12
|12
|11–hd
|11–3
|11–4½
|10–1½
|Mn Garcia
|159.90
|6
|Solent
|122
|5
|10
|9–hd
|8–hd
|9–1
|10–4
|11–7½
|Smith
|7.90
|2
|Alittlelesstalk
|124
|1
|11
|11–1½
|12
|12
|12
|12
|T Baze
|91.90
|5
|KEEPER OFTHE STARS
|12.20
|6.80
|4.60
|10
|GIZA GODDESS
|20.80
|10.20
|9
|MUCHO UNUSUAL
|5.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5)
|$58.20
|$1 EXACTA (5-10)
|$122.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-10-9-3)
|$249.40
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-10-9)
|$327.20
|50-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-10-9-3-13)
|$4,153.45
|Carryover $155,473
Winner–Keeper Ofthe Stars Grr.f.3 by Midnight Lute out of Sociable, by Run Away and Hide. Bred by Olin Gentry, Omar Trevino &Anthony Cappola (KY). Trainer: Jonathan Wong. Owner: Tommy Town Thoroughbreds LLC. Mutuel Pool $572,859 Daily Double Pool $44,579 Exacta Pool $314,420 Superfecta Pool $150,512 Trifecta Pool $220,463 X-5 Super High Five Pool $21,770. Scratched–Apache Princess.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-3-5) paid $25.10. Pick Three Pool $43,084.
KEEPER OFTHE STARS angled in and stalked inside, cut the corner into the stretch, came out in midstretch and rallied under urging to the front in deep stretch and won clear. GIZA GODDESS had speed between horses then angled in and set a pressured pace inside, inched away on the second turn, fought back along the rail in the stretch and held second. MUCHO UNUSUAL three deep early, chased outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, angled to the inside in midstretch, came out a sixteenth out and got up for the show between rivals. HIDDEN MESSAGE angled in on the first turn and chased inside, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch, was forced out a bit in midstretch and finished well to be edged for third. RAYMUNDOS SECRET angled in and pressed the pace outside a rival, stalked off the rail on the second turn, bid again alongside that one in the stretch and was outfinished late. STRIKE AT DAWN pulled three deep early then stalked outside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch, was forced out a bit in midstretch and also was outfinished. GREAT SISTER DIANE pulled between foes early, was close up stalking the pace outside a rival then off the rail, continued outside a foe leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. K P SLICKEM chased between horses then a bit off the rail on the second turn and into the stretch, was in a bit tight in deep stretch and lacked the needed rally. HOLLY HUNDY angled in and stalked inside, came out into the stretch, steadied when crowded behind the winner in midstretch and did not rally. FREE MY SOUL broke a bit slowly, was fanned four wide into the first turn, angled in and settled outside a rival then a bit off the rail on the second turn and lacked a rally. SOLENT between horses early, chased three deep, came out five wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. ALITTLELESSTALK pulled her way along inside early, saved ground off the pace, dropped back on the second turn and had little left for the drive. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the run through midstretch between the winner and HOLLY HUNDY but made no change when they ruled the trouble to the latter did not alter the original order of finish.
EIGHTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 46.58 1:10.70 1:17.25
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Soldier Boy
|122
|2
|1
|1–½
|1–½
|1–5
|1–5¼
|T Baze
|1.00
|5
|Aggressivity
|125
|4
|2
|3–3
|3–3½
|3–4
|2–3½
|Valdivia, Jr.
|10.40
|7
|Stretford End
|117
|5
|3
|2–1
|2–2
|2–1
|3–1¾
|Diaz, Jr.
|1.10
|1
|Tromador
|122
|1
|5
|4–2½
|4–½
|4–3
|4–3½
|Fuentes
|9.60
|3
|Chosen Moon
|122
|3
|4
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Gryder
|18.20
|2
|SOLDIER BOY
|4.00
|2.60
|2.10
|5
|AGGRESSIVITY
|4.80
|2.20
|7
|STRETFORD END
|2.10
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2)
|$35.60
|$1 EXACTA (2-5)
|$11.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-5-7-1)
|$3.84
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-7)
|$9.90
Winner–Soldier Boy B.c.3 by Into Mischief out of Heidi Maria, by Rockport Harbor. Bred by Machmer Hall (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC and West Point Thoroughbreds. Mutuel Pool $232,734 Daily Double Pool $48,212 Exacta Pool $97,761 Superfecta Pool $32,840 Trifecta Pool $56,942. Scratched–Bien Precious, Lord Adare.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-5-2) paid $44.80. Pick Three Pool $49,785.
SOLDIER BOY had good early speed and set a pressured pace inside, inched away leaving the turn and drew off in the stretch under a moderate hand ride. AGGRESSIVITY between horses early, stalked off the rail then a bit off the fence on the turn, angled to the inside in midstretch and was clearly second best. STRETFORD END three deep early, prompted the pace outside the winner then stalked off the rail leaving the turn, was outside the runner-up past the eighth pole and held third. TROMADOR broke slowly then bobbled after the start, settled inside, came out in upper stretch and lacked a rally. CHOSEN MOON also broke slowly, chased a bit off the rail, went outside a rival on the turn, angled to the inside into the stretch and weakened.
NINTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 23.89 46.37 58.06 1:04.32
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Square Peggy
|122
|6
|1
|1–2
|1–2
|1–3½
|1–1
|Maldonado
|4.90
|2
|Violette Szabo
|120
|2
|7
|3–½
|3–½
|3–1½
|2–nk
|Franco
|3.20
|4
|Takethediamondlane
|120
|4
|4
|2–1
|2–1½
|2–hd
|3–¾
|Gryder
|5.10
|8
|D's Lovely Sophia
|120
|7
|3
|5–hd
|5–1
|5–1
|4–½
|Flores
|3.10
|6
|Coalinga Hills
|123
|5
|2
|4–2
|4–2
|4–1½
|5–hd
|Roman
|31.30
|1
|Marjorie E
|123
|1
|5
|6–hd
|6–2
|6–4½
|6–5¾
|Prat
|2.20
|3
|All Tea All Shade
|115
|3
|6
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Velez
|34.60
|7
|SQUARE PEGGY
|11.80
|6.40
|3.80
|2
|VIOLETTE SZABO
|5.20
|3.40
|4
|TAKETHEDIAMONDLANE
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-7)
|$31.60
|$1 EXACTA (7-2)
|$27.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-2-4-8)
|$50.55
|50-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-2-4-8-6)
|$795.25
|Carryover $159,449
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-4)
|$72.75
Winner–Square Peggy B.f.3 by Square Eddie out of Puff Pastry, by Momentum. Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Eddie Truman. Owner: Roper, James L. and Ilene A.. Mutuel Pool $300,010 Daily Double Pool $115,369 Exacta Pool $165,495 Superfecta Pool $75,445 Super High Five Pool $20,840 Trifecta Pool $124,045. Scratched–A Dime for Me, Sapphire Kid.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-2-7) paid $68.65. Pick Three Pool $153,654. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-5-2/4/6-7) 1548 tickets with 4 correct paid $294.85. Pick Four Pool $598,060. 50-Cent Pick Five (1/6/7-3-5-2/4/6-7) 278 tickets with 5 correct paid $838.50. Pick Five Pool $305,656. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (8-1/6/7-3-5-2/4/6-7) 132 tickets with 6 correct paid $653.02. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $160,945. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $351,352.
SQUARE PEGGY quickly sprinted clear and angled in, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside, continued clear past midstretch and held on gamely under urging. VIOLETTE SZABO saved ground stalking the pace throughout and edged a rival for the place. TAKETHEDIAMONDLANE close up stalking the pace a bit off the rail then outside the runner-up in the stretch and was edged for second. D'S LOVELY SOPHIA chased three deep then outside a rival on the turn, came out into the stretch and was outfinished for the show. COALINGA HILLS stalked outside a rival on the backstretch and turn, came three wide into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor share between horses late. MARJORIE E saved ground chasing the pace throughout and lacked the needed rally. ALL TEA ALL SHADE chased between horses then fell back a bit off the rail on the turn and weakened.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|6,895
|$1,119,597
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$1,895,905
|Out of State
|N/A
|$6,967,891
|TOTAL
|6,895
|$9,983,393
Santa Anita Entries for Sunday, October 27.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 19th day of a 23-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Incredibly Lucky
|Tiago Pereira
|125
|William Spawr
|8-5
|25,000
|2
|Fuega
|Victor Espinoza
|125
|Vann Belvoir
|9-2
|25,000
|3
|Bellazano
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Shelbe Ruis
|4-1
|25,000
|4
|Appolina
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Dallas E. Keen
|6-1
|25,000
|5
|Vegas Strong Baby
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Leonard Powell
|9-5
|25,000
SECOND RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Y Not Sizzle
|Aaron Gryder
|122
|Jeff Mullins
|3-1
|50,000
|2
|Prance
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Neil D. Drysdale
|12-1
|50,000
|3
|Dulverton Darling
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Andrew Lerner
|2-1
|50,000
|4
|Harper's Gallop
|Ignacio Puglisi
|122
|Jack Carava
|10-1
|50,000
|5
|Sunriser
|Tyler Baze
|125
|J. Eric Kruljac
|3-1
|50,000
|6
|Tinnie
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Richard E. Mandella
|5-2
|50,000
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Bye Bye Beautiful
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|J. Eric Kruljac
|12-1
|2
|Parkour
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Richard E. Mandella
|6-1
|3
|Majestic Gigi
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Hector O. Palma
|9-5
|4
|Cosmic Cowgirl
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Richard Baltas
|3-1
|5
|Auberge
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Bob Baffert
|2-1
|6
|Still in Love
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Richard E. Mandella
|6-1
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Liar Liar
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Richard Baltas
|3-1
|2
|K P All Systems Go
|Mike Smith
|122
|Jeff Mullins
|5-1
|3
|Big Hoof Dynamite
|Brice Blanc
|122
|Jay Nehf
|30-1
|4
|Show Business
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Richard E. Mandella
|15-1
|5
|Power Source
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Andrew Lerner
|15-1
|6
|Handsome Michael
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|George Papaprodromou
|20-1
|7
|Media Blitz
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Simon Callaghan
|5-2
|8
|Governance
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Richard Baltas
|4-1
|9
|Champers
|Kent Desormeaux
|122
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|10-1
|10
|The Stiff
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|Michael W. McCarthy
|8-1
|Also Eligible
|11
|Dean Martini
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Peter Miller
|2-1
|12
|Too Late
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|4-1
|13
|Witch's Vow
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Hector O. Palma
|8-1
FIFTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Message
|Evin Roman
|122
|Bob Baffert
|5-2
|2
|Creative Instinct
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Peter Miller
|15-1
|3
|Rather Nosy
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Jack Carava
|3-1
|4
|Hergame
|Jorge Velez
|120
|Leonard Powell
|20-1
|5
|Mulhima
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Anna Meah
|6-1
|6
|Uno Trouble Maker
|Tiago Pereira
|125
|William Spawr
|7-2
|40,000
|7
|Persepolis
|Flavien Prat
|125
|Richard E. Mandella
|7-2
|8
|Time for Ebby
|Assael Espinoza
|125
|Steve Knapp
|12-1
|40,000
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $32,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Perfectly Majestic
|Jorge Velez
|118
|Peter Miller
|5-2
|32,000
|2
|Arch Anthem
|Flavien Prat
|123
|Richard Baltas
|6-1
|32,000
|3
|Forever Juanito
|Ruben Fuentes
|123
|Victor L. Garcia
|4-1
|32,000
|4
|Full of Luck
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|118
|Steven Miyadi
|6-1
|32,000
|5
|Tequila Joe
|Joseph Talamo
|125
|Mark Glatt
|4-1
|32,000
|6
|War Chest
|Abel Cedillo
|123
|Anna Meah
|12-1
|32,000
|7
|Winning Element
|Rafael Bejarano
|123
|Doug F. O'Neill
|3-1
|32,000
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $75,000. 'Comma To The Top'. Stakes. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Oliver
|Martin Garcia
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|7-2
|2
|Midcourt
|Victor Espinoza
|121
|John A. Shirreffs
|4-1
|3
|Leading Score
|Flavien Prat
|123
|Bob Baffert
|9-5
|4
|Ground Attack
|Edwin Maldonado
|123
|Bruce Headley
|5-1
|5
|Two Thirty Five
|Abel Cedillo
|125
|Richard Baltas
|2-1
EIGHTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Miss Hot Legs
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Simon Callaghan
|5-2
|2
|Andyoushallreceive
|Aaron Gryder
|122
|Brian J. Koriner
|15-1
|3
|Queen of the Track
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Jeff Bonde
|15-1
|4
|Factor of Two
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|6-1
|5
|Stealthediamonds
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Jonathan Wong
|3-1
|80,000
|6
|Shanghai Truffles
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|120
|Patrick Gallagher
|20-1
|7
|Anonymously
|Kent Desormeaux
|122
|Vladimir Cerin
|5-1
|8
|Reflect
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|12-1
|9
|Flower Point
|Flavien Prat
|122
|John W. Sadler
|7-2
|Also Eligible
|10
|Devils Dance
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|6-1
|80,000
|11
|Edna
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Steven Miyadi
|8-1
|80,000
|12
|Pacifica
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|117
|Leonard Powell
|20-1
|80,000