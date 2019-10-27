Racing! Eavesdropping on Bob Baffert and Dale Romans

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as get the second video report on the Breeders’ Cup from Jeff Siegel.

I thought you might enjoy a partial transcript of a conversation between trainers Bob Baffert and Dale Romans. It was captured by Jennie Rees, one of the busiest people in racing. Now, if you want to hear the full 12-minute interview you can view it here. Both trainers have a really strong entrants in the Juvenile. Romans has Dennis’ Moment and Baffert has Eight Rings.

Baffert: “All I know, if you listen to [trainer Brendan Walsh] of Maxfield, and you and me, that winner’s circle is going to be pretty crowded, because everybody thinks they can win. It’s fun, but I think it’s one of the toughest Juvenile races I’ve been in.”

Romans: “Even [Iroquois runner-up] Scabbard, he’s a good horse. Maxfield is a good horse. Eight Rings is a good horse. My horse is a good horse. Even though it’s a smaller field, I think it’s as good a field as they’ve put together.”

Advertisement

Baffert: “I’m just mad we didn’t buy [Dennis’ Moment] at Saratoga. He was on our list and we sort of passed him up. But [Romans] has a sharper eye than I do.”

Romans: “Honest, ‘sort of passed him up’ is the story he likes to tell now. But the story I heard was ‘I don’t want a Tiznow.’ That’s what I heard Bob had to say.”

Baffert, referring to his wife: “Jill is always telling me, ‘Do not be a sire snob,’ but sometimes we let it get away from us. But I’m looking forward to it. Of all the races, I’m really excited about him and McKinzie [in the Classic], those two races. But I’d rather be running [the Juvenile] on a Saturday. These horses are Saturday horses. Not Friday horses.”

Romans: “I agree. The original Breeders’ Cup races should all be on Saturday.”

Advertisement

Baffert: “I mean, you’re talking about the future of people following them down the road, hopefully they’ll be in the Kentucky Derby. But this group is a Saturday group.”

Romans: “The problem with this race, at least the three favorites, is that second’s not good enough. Second’s not good enough in this race for any of those three horses. I think it’s going to be one of the most interesting races on the entire weekend, and of course one that people like to follow the most because of what it does for next year and who is going to be the early Derby favorite.”

Your horses have similar form: Both might have been unbeaten in their three starts if they hadn’t lost their rider in a race (Eight Rings in the Grade 1 Del Mar Futurity and Dennis’ Moment in his debut).

Baffert: “It’s very rare: They both lost their riders, they’re the horses to beat. What was it with yours?”

Romans: “Another horse came over on top of him and about dropped him, and (Robby Albarado) came off. We’ll probably be the first or second choices, with Maxfield in there with us. But it is odd that both of us lost a rider.”

Baffert: “We were in the paddock with the owners’ group and somebody says, ‘We can’t lose the Del Mar Futurity unless the jockey falls off.’ When I heard that, I said, ‘Why did you say that?’ Racing, a thousand things can go wrong. Every year something happens that has never happened before. I was sitting there in disbelief. Drayden Van Dyke was injured but it could have been a lot worse. Matter of fact, the horse stepped on his wrist that he’d broken two years ago. He’s got a plate in there, and the plate kept it from snapping. That’s how bad it was. The horse could have gotten up and hit the fence. But he actually got up and galloped around the field and went right on by them. So, he thinks he’s undefeated.”

Romans: “Same thing happened with my horse. He ran down those horses. Whether he got there or not, he got awful close at 58 and change after stumbling and ripping off his shoe getting up and running down those horses. Then he just went to the outrider and pulled himself up. It was amazing. It was a tough thing to stand up there and watch him run loose with the reins dangling. What about with yours?”

Baffert: “I was sitting next to (bloodstock agent) Donato Lanni. The programs are pretty thick at Del Mar because they’ve got a lot of races. He was so upset. (Son) Bodie told me later, ‘Did you see Donato after the race? He got the program and just ripped it in half — the strength! I could never do that. But that’s the disappointment. We were just in awe and disbelief. We just want a nice clean race (in the Juvenile), everybody come out of it healthy and safe.

Advertisement

“But I think these are two superstars in the making, just raw talent. I just hope turning for home that they’re right there. That’s all a trainer can ask for: turning for home, you’re in the fight and have something to root for.”

Romans: “And may the best horse win. And hopefully we’re having this same discussion Belmont Stakes week, if they can go through the winter and be healthy and make it through the Triple Crown run.”

Jeff Siegel’s Breeders’ Cup analysis

Here is the second of special reports from Jeff Siegel of XBTV. In today’s video he looks at some of the horses that worked out on Saturday, which included Shancelot and Eddie Haskell. For Jeff’s report, just click here.

If you missed his first video, a look at some of the horses making their final works on Friday. Just click here.

Santa Anita review

It took a little longer than normal for the race to become official, but Keeper Ofthe Stars survived a stewards’ inquiry to win the Grade 3 $100,000 Autumn Miss Stakes for 3-year-old fillies going a mile on the turf. Keeper Ofthe Stars was on the rail and then drifted into the path of Holly Hunday with about a sixteenth to go. The stewards concluded there was not enough interference to change the order of finish. The winning margin was 1 ½ lengths.

Keeper Ofthe Stars paid $12.20, $6.80 and $4.60. Longshot Giza Goddess was second and Mucho Unusual finished third.

Advertisement

Here’s what the connections had to say about the race.

Jonathan Wong (winning trainer): “I was very scared. I saw her come out a little bit past the sixteenth pole, I didn’t think it was much but everyone finished pretty close for the minors so I was afraid it might have affected them a little bit.

“She ran really well down in Del Mar (fourth-place finishes in the San Clemente and Del Mar Oaks), she would have probably hit the board in both of those races if she got a cleaner trip and we had that race down at Golden Gate (Sept. 20) which really helped her set up for this one.

“Me and [jockey] Abel [Cedillo] have had a lot of wins. He’s my main man, a very good friend and an awesome rider. I’m really proud of him.”

Abel Cedillo (winning jockey) : “She’s still green. She’s learning every race, but [Saturday] when she was between horses, she got intimidated. That’s why she came out a little bit. I straightened her up right away and she won pretty easy.”

Santa Anita preview

Santa Anita’s final card of the week is eight races starting at 12:30 p.m. There is a minor stakes, two allowance/optional claimers and four races on the turf. The feature is the $75,000 Comma to the Top Stakes for horses 3 and up going a mile on the dirt.

In a couple ways this is rematch of the Harry F. Brubaker Stakes at Del Mar. The favorite, at 9-5, is Leading Score for trainer Baffert and jockey Flavien Prat. He is three-of-eight lifetime and was second in the Brubaker by a nose to Two Thirty Five, who is the 2-1 second choice. Leading Score won an allowance in July in which Two Thirty Five was third. Leading Score was out of racing for awhile being off the track from Nov., 2017 until July of this year.

Two Thirty Five is trained by Richard Baltas and will be ridden by Abel Cedillo. He is five-for-18 lifetime. Post is around 3:35 p.m.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 5, 6, 6, 11 (3 also eligible), 8, 7, 5, 9 (3 ae).

Big races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.

Mahoning Valley (4): $150,000 John W. Galbreath Stakes, Ohio-bred fillies 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Moonlit Mission ($2.60)

Woodbine (3): $100,000 Overskate Stakes, Ont-breds 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Dixie’s Gamble ($4.00)

Mahoning Valley (5): $150,000 Juvenile Stakes, Ohio-breds 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Liberate ($4.20)

Mahoning Valley (6): $150,000 Best of Ohio Sprint Stakes, Ohio-breds 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Altissimo ($2.80)

Belmont (5): $100,000 English Channel Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Seismic Wave ($11.40)

Mahoning Valley (7): $150,000 Best of Ohio Distaff Stakes, Ohio-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Magna Rose ($9.80)

Mahoning Valley (8): $150,000 Best of Ohio Endurance Stakes, Ohio-breds 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles. Winner: Forewarned ($4.80)

Belmont (8): Grade 3 $200,000 Bold Ruler Handicap, 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Maximum Security ($3.20)

Woodbine (8): $225,000 Princess Elizabeth Stakes, Ont-bred fillies 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Cool Shadows ($29.70)

Belmont (9): $100,000 Awad Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Buy Land and See ($8.70)

Keeneland (9): Grade 2 $200,000 Hagyard Fayette Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Tom’s d’Etat ($5.00)

Santa Anita (7): Grade 3 Autumn Miss Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Keeper Ofthe Stars ($12.20)

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PDT:

11:01 Belmont (4): $100,000 Chelsey Flower Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Princesa Caroline (2-1)

11:54 Zia Park (3): $145,000 New Mexico Classic Cup Distaff Sprint Stakes, NM-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Waltzing Attila (2-1)

12:21 Zia Park (4): $145,000 New Mexico Classic Cup Oaks, NM-bred fillies 3-years-old, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Fight Song (3-1)

12:47 Belmont (7): $100,000 Pumpkin Pie Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Chalon (9-5)

12:48 Zia Park (5): $145,000 New Mexico Classic Cup Derby, NM-bred 3-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Favorite: My Boanerges (9-5)

1:15 Zia Park (6): $145,000 New Mexico Classic Cup Juvenile Stakes, NM-breds 2-years-old, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Cerveza (7-2)

1:19 Belmont (8): $125,000 Zagora Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf. Favorite: Another Broad (1-1)

1:42 Zia Park (7): $145,000 New Mexico Classic Cup Lassie Stakes, NM-bred fillies 2-years-old, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Count Them Again (4-1)

2:02 Woodbine (8): Grade 3 $125,000 Grey Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Muskoka Gold (5-2)

2:06 Churchill (8): $120,000 Rags to Riches Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 mile. Favorite: Specially (8-5)

2:09 Zia Park (8): $175,000 New Mexico Classic Cup Sprint Stakes, NM-breds 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: D E Lover (3-1)

2:36 Churchill (10): $120,000 Street Sense Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 mile. Favorite: South Bend (3-1)

2:36 Zia Park (9): $175,000 New Mexico Classic Cup Pepper Pride Stakes, NM-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Movin On (5-2)

3:03 Zia Park (10): $185,000 New Mexico Classic Cup Rocky Gulch Stakes, NM-breds 3 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Blazing Navarone (3-1)

Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

RACE FOUR: No. 2 K P All Systems Go (5-1)

K P All Systems Go was parked in Del Mar last out at this distance under jockey Mike Smith who had the horse in 11th place into the second turn and four wide. Into the stretch he then boxed the horse inside before finally making a late move to run fourth. Trainer Jeff Mullins is 40% (4 of 10) second start on grass so based on how the horse was raced in the debut a win was not expected but the horse, if placed better, may have had a chance. This is Smith’s only ride today. 5-1 is great value. All systems go for Sunday.

Saturday’s result: Magically Honored almost pulled off a 22-1 upset. The horse tried to take them gate to wire and almost succeeded and looked a winner deep stretch before being caught by the favorite. Magically Honored paid $16.40.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day

EIGHTH RACE: No. 10 Old School Icon (4-1)

Trouble-prone gelding finally gets an outside post draw for clear sailing. In last rugged third-place trial from post two, he stumbled into get bumped away from the gate before knocked off stride from both sides near the 1/8-pole. He dropped head photo in prior stakes when bumped back at the start. Fastest qualifier Senor Frogs, the 5-2 morning-line favorite, had a perfect trip in last win and must break from the rail here.

Final thoughts

Always looking to add more subscribers to this newsletter. Can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, then you’re probably not reading this. Either way, send to a friend and just have them click here and sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more.

Any thoughts, you can reach me at johnacherwa@gmail.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa

And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.