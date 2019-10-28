Racing! Embezzlement makes the stewards’ rulings

Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, October 27. Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 19th day of a 23-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 22.59 46.37 1:12.61 1:19.56

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Incredibly Lucky 125 1 3 4–1 4–1 3–3 1–½ Pereira 1.10 5 Vegas Strong Baby 122 5 4 3–½ 2–hd 1–hd 2–1¼ Prat 2.20 3 Bellazano 122 3 1 1–hd 1–1 2–1 3–4¾ Cedillo 5.10 4 Appolina 122 4 2 2–1 3–½ 4–5 4–10¼ T Baze 8.10 2 Fuega 125 2 5 5 5 5 5 Espinoza 6.70

1 INCREDIBLY LUCKY 4.20 2.40 2.10 5 VEGAS STRONG BABY 2.80 2.20 3 BELLAZANO 2.60

$1 EXACTA (1-5) $5.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-5-3) $7.60

Winner–Incredibly Lucky Ch.f.4 by Lucky Pulpit out of Incredible Upside, by Badge of Silver. Bred by Harry Wilson (CA). Trainer: William Spawr. Owner: Acker, Tom, Allen Racing LLC and Bloom Racing Stables LLC. Mutuel Pool $128,204 Exacta Pool $70,722 Trifecta Pool $53,347. Scratched–none.

INCREDIBLY LUCKY saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, bid three deep under left handed urging past the eighth pole to gain a short lead in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. VEGAS STRONG BABY prompted the pace three deep then stalked outside a rival, re-bid alongside the pacesetter leaving the turn, put a head in front in upper stretch, fought back between horses in the final furlong and continued willingly. BELLAZANO had good early speed and angled in, dueled inside, inched away on the turn, fought back along the fence leaving the turn and through the stretch and could not quite match the top pair late. APPOLINA dueled between horses then outside a rival, stalked between foes then outside the winner on the turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. FUEGA chased outside the winner then off the rail, angled in some on the turn and had little left for the stretch.

SECOND RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.62 46.51 1:10.41 1:35.82 1:47.88

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Dulverton Darling 122 3 6 6 6 5–1½ 1–½ 1–1 Fuentes 2.40 5 Sunriser 125 5 4 5–2½ 5–1 6 3–hd 2–1¾ T Baze 2.70 2 Prance 122 2 5 4–4 4–3 3–1 4–1 3–2¾ Bejarano 5.10 6 Tinnie 122 6 3 2–½ 2–1 2–1 2–1 4–2¼ Prat 2.80 1 Y Not Sizzle 122 1 2 3–1 3–1 4–2 5 5 Gryder 5.30 4 Harper's Gallop 122 4 1 1–1 1–2 1–1 dnf Puglisi 21.60

3 DULVERTON DARLING 6.80 3.40 2.80 5 SUNRISER 3.60 3.00 2 PRANCE 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3) $15.40 $1 EXACTA (3-5) $12.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-2-6) $11.22 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-2) $22.85

Winner–Dulverton Darling B.f.3 by Artie Schiller out of Our Nellie, by Eskendereya. Bred by Stepaside Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Owner: Alydom Racing, LLC. Mutuel Pool $155,217 Daily Double Pool $39,615 Exacta Pool $64,442 Superfecta Pool $22,961 Trifecta Pool $41,154. Scratched–none.

DULVERTON DARLING chased inside then outside a rival on the backstretch and into the second turn, bid three deep leaving that turn and into the stretch to gain the advantage outside a foe, inched away under left handed urging and held. SUNRISER saved ground off the pace, came out leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch and finished willingly. PRANCE stalked inside then a bit off the rail, bid between horses into the stretch and bested the others. TINNIE stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail, bid inside into the second turn to gain the lead on that bend, inched away then fought back inside in midstretch and weakened late. Y NOT SIZZLE saved ground stalking the pace throughout and lacked a rally. HARPER'S GALLOP pulled her way to the early lead and angled in, drifted out a bit into the first turn, set the pace just off the rail, had the saddle slip forward on the backstretch, drifted out into and on the second turn to drop back and was pulled up in the stretch but walked off.

THIRD RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.21 45.58 57.82 1:10.98

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Auberge 122 5 4 1–hd 1–1 1–5 1–7¾ Van Dyke 0.70 2 Parkour 117 2 2 2–2 2–2½ 2–2 2–¾ Velez 16.80 4 Cosmic Cowgirl 122 4 3 6 5 4–2 3–5¾ Prat 4.50 6 Still in Love 122 6 1 5–4 4–1½ 5 4–½ Talamo 15.10 3 Majestic Gigi 122 3 5 4–hd 3–1½ 3–½ 5 Flores 3.20 1 Bye Bye Beautiful 122 1 6 3–hd dnf Pereira 15.00

5 AUBERGE 3.40 2.60 2.10 2 PARKOUR 10.20 5.20 4 COSMIC COWGIRL 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5) $14.00 $1 EXACTA (5-2) $14.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-4-6) $23.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-4) $30.35

Winner–Auberge B.f.2 by Palace out of Prenuptial Vow, by Broken Vow. Bred by H. Allen Poindexter (IA). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Speedway Stable LLC. Mutuel Pool $170,124 Daily Double Pool $16,467 Exacta Pool $86,139 Superfecta Pool $37,277 Trifecta Pool $54,704. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-3-5) paid $9.50. Pick Three Pool $47,363.

AUBERGE had speed three deep then dueled outside a rival, inched away and angled in leaving the turn and drew off in the stretch under a couple left handed cracks of the whip and steady handling. PARKOUR angled in and dueled inside, stalked leaving the turn, came out some into the stretch and held second. COSMIC COWGIRL bobbled at the start, chased off the rail then inside on the turn, came out in upper stretch and was edged for the place. STILL IN LOVE hopped slightly at the start but broke alertly, stalked three deep then outside on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, steadied when crowded in upper stretch and weakened. MAJESTIC GIGI stalked just off the rail then between horses leaving the backstretch and a bit off the fence on the turn and into the stretch and also weakened. BYE BYE BEAUTIFUL had speed to stalk the pace inside, took a bad step and suffered a catastrophic injury to the right front passing the half mile pole, was pulled up and vanned off.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.97 46.49 1:10.44 1:22.45 1:34.88

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Liar Liar 122 1 5 6–2½ 6–½ 5–1½ 3–1½ 1–nk Bejarano 2.30 2 K P All Systems Go 122 2 6 8–3½ 8–2½ 8–½ 4–1 2–ns Smith 2.80 9 Champers 122 8 2 4–1½ 4–1½ 2–½ 1–½ 3–1 Desormeaux 13.50 8 Governance 122 7 1 1–2 1–1 1–½ 2–2 4–1¼ Cedillo 5.60 11 The Stiff 122 9 9 9 9 9 9 5–¾ Espinoza 14.60 7 Media Blitz 122 6 8 5–½ 5–hd 7–1 8–½ 6–1 Van Dyke 2.80 3 Big Hoof Dynamite 122 3 7 7–1½ 7–2 6–½ 7–hd 7–1½ Blanc 63.90 4 Show Business 117 4 3 2–½ 3–2 4–1 5–hd 8–nk Velez 28.00 6 Handsome Michael 122 5 4 3–1½ 2–hd 3–1 6–1 9 Maldonado 39.50

1 LIAR LIAR (IRE) 6.60 3.60 2.60 2 K P ALL SYSTEMS GO 3.40 3.00 9 CHAMPERS 4.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-1) $12.60 $1 EXACTA (1-2) $10.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-9-8) $29.35 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-9) $42.55 50-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-2-9-8-11) $1,206.35 Carryover $162,234

Winner–Liar Liar (IRE) B.c.2 by Dream Ahead out of Rubileo (GB), by Galileo (IRE). Bred by Peter Reynolds & Robert Dore (IRE). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Calvin Nguyen. Mutuel Pool $204,805 Daily Double Pool $29,457 Exacta Pool $96,098 Superfecta Pool $50,808 Trifecta Pool $68,798 X-5 Super High Five Pool $14,595. Scratched–Dean Martini, Hav Plenty, Power Source (IRE), Too Late, Witch's Vow. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-5-1) paid $13.55. Pick Three Pool $25,134.

LIAR LIAR (IRE) saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch, rallied under some left handed urging then steadied off heels a sixteenth out, came out again and got up between foes late. K P ALL SYSTEMS GO pulled between horses then chased a bit off the rail, swung four wide into the stretch and finished well. CHAMPERS angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, advanced three deep on the second turn, bid outside the pacesetter to gain the lead in upper stretch, battled outside that rival in the final furlong and was caught late. GOVERNANCE had speed three deep then kicked away and angled in on the first turn, set the pace inside, fought back along the rail leaving the second turn and in the stretch but could not quite match the top trio late. THE STIFF broke slowly, angled in and settled just off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and found his best stride late. MEDIA BLITZ pulled three deep early, chased outside a rival then between foes into and on the second turn then a bit off the rail into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. BIG HOOF DYNAMITE tugged between horses then angled in and chased inside, went up three deep leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and into the stretch and could not summon the necessary late response. SHOW BUSINESS had speed inside then saved ground stalking the pace, continued along the rail on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. HANDSOME MICHAEL between horses early, stalked outside a rival to the stretch and weakened in the final furlong.

FIFTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.85 45.60 58.15 1:11.28

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Creative Instinct 122 2 8 1–½ 1–1 1–3 1–1¾ Talamo 9.50 7 Persepolis 125 7 4 6–1 6–4 4–1½ 2–2¼ Prat 2.60 1 Message 122 1 7 2–hd 5–1½ 3–1½ 3–2¼ Roman 1.90 3 Rather Nosy 120 3 6 4–hd 2–1 2–hd 4–6¼ T Baze 4.60 5 Mulhima 122 5 1 5–1½ 3–hd 5–hd 5–2½ Cedillo 31.70 6 Uno Trouble Maker 125 6 2 3–hd 4–½ 6–8 6–5¾ Pereira 4.20 4 Hergame 120 4 5 7–hd 7–½ 7–hd 7–5¾ Velez 70.60 8 Time for Ebby 125 8 3 8 8 8 8 Espinoza 17.20

2 CREATIVE INSTINCT 21.00 9.40 5.20 7 PERSEPOLIS 4.60 2.80 1 MESSAGE 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-2) $83.60 $1 EXACTA (2-7) $43.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-7-1-3) $35.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-7-1) $71.85 50-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-7-1-3-5) $1,142.50 Carryover $164,900

Winner–Creative Instinct Grr.f.3 by Creative Cause out of Teacher Teacher, by Swiss Yodeler. Bred by The Revocable Trust of Dr. Mikel C.Harrington & Patricia O. Harr (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Gary Barber. Mutuel Pool $274,463 Daily Double Pool $23,887 Exacta Pool $151,641 Superfecta Pool $76,917 Trifecta Pool $107,478 X-5 Super High Five Pool $13,974. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-1-2) paid $59.05. Pick Three Pool $56,661. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-5-1/5/12/13/14-2) 314 tickets with 4 correct paid $303.55. Pick Four Pool $124,694. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-3-5-1/5/12/13/14-2) 340 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,003.05. Pick Five Pool $396,784.

CREATIVE INSTINCT had good early speed and dueled between horses then a bit off the rail, inched away and angled in on the turn, kicked clear under left handed urging in the stretch and held. PERSEPOLIS pressed the pace six wide then stalked off the rail, came out four wide into the stretch, drifted in some but gained the place. MESSAGE prompted the pace inside then stalked along the rail on the turn and into the stretch and bested the others. RATHER NOSY pressed the pace between horses then stalked between rivals on the turn, continued outside a foe into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. MULHIMA (IRE) forced the pace four wide between rivals, stalked three deep between foes on the turn and into the stretch and also weakened. UNO TROUBLE MAKER pressed the pace five wide then stalked four wide on the turn and into the stretch and also weakened. HERGAME (GB) chased off the rail, came out into the stretch and gave way. TIME FOR EBBY chased outside a rival on the backstretch and turn, swung five wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $32,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000. Time 23.87 48.20 1:11.95 1:23.61 1:35.16

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Winning Element 123 6 3 3–1 2–1 2–1 2–1½ 1–hd Bejarano 1.30 6 War Chest 123 5 2 1–1 1–1 1–½ 1–hd 2–1¼ Cedillo 13.70 3 Forever Juanito 123 2 1 2–hd 4–½ 3–hd 3–½ 3–1 Fuentes 2.70 2 Arch Anthem 123 1 5 5–hd 6 6 6 4–½ Prat 4.60 4 Full of Luck 118 3 4 4–½ 5–1 5–hd 5–hd 5–nk Diaz, Jr. 13.50 5 Tequila Joe 125 4 6 6 3–hd 4–1 4–1 6 Talamo 4.50

7 WINNING ELEMENT 4.60 3.00 2.20 6 WAR CHEST 9.00 3.80 3 FOREVER JUANITO 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-7) $65.80 $1 EXACTA (7-6) $19.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-6-3-2) $18.56 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-6-3) $31.40

Winner–Winning Element Ch.g.5 by City Zip out of It'schemistrybaby, by Meadowlake. Bred by Trackside Farm & Tenlane Farm (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: R3 Racing LLC and Calara Farms. Mutuel Pool $193,847 Daily Double Pool $28,408 Exacta Pool $89,395 Superfecta Pool $33,660 Trifecta Pool $61,418. Scratched–Perfectly Majestic. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-2-7) paid $77.15. Pick Three Pool $35,224.

WINNING ELEMENT three deep early, stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch, bid alongside the runner-up leaving the second turn, battled outside that one under urging through a long drive and narrowly prevailed late. WAR CHEST had speed between horses then inched away and angled in, set the pace inside, fought back along the rail leaving the second turn and through the stretch and continued gamely to the wire. FOREVER JUANITO saved ground stalking the pace, came off the rail for room in midstretch and again in deep stretch and held third. ARCH ANTHEM stalked the pace inside throughout and was outfinished. FULL OF LUCK (CHI) close up stalking the pace between horses then outside a rival on the second turn, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. TEQUILA JOE stalked the pace three deep then outside a rival leaving the second turn and into the stretch, came out some in the drive and could not summon the necessary late kick.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $75,000. 'Comma to the Top Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.14 46.46 1:11.28 1:23.97 1:36.89

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Midcourt 121 2 5 5 4–2 4–2½ 2–½ 1–nk Espinoza 6.80 5 Two Thirty Five 125 5 3 3–4 3–3 3–½ 1–hd 2–2¼ Cedillo 3.40 3 Leading Score 123 3 1 1–1 1–½ 1–½ 3–2½ 3–4¼ Prat 0.70 4 Ground Attack 123 4 4 4–hd 5 5 5 4–2¼ Maldonado 15.80 1 Oliver 122 1 2 2–2 2–3 2–1 4–1 5 Mn Garcia 4.40

2 MIDCOURT 15.60 6.40 2.80 5 TWO THIRTY FIVE 4.80 2.20 3 LEADING SCORE 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-2) $51.80 $1 EXACTA (2-5) $30.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-3) $38.60

Winner–Midcourt Dbb.g.4 by Midnight Lute out of Mayo On the Side, by French Deputy. Bred by Dixiana Farms LLC (KY). Trainer: John A. Shirreffs. Owner: C R K Stable LLC. Mutuel Pool $249,761 Daily Double Pool $27,272 Exacta Pool $104,045 Trifecta Pool $74,465. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-7-2) paid $160.00. Pick Three Pool $33,813.

MIDCOURT settled a bit off the rail then outside a rival, continued just off the inside leaving the backstretch, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch, bid three deep in midstretch then outside the runner-up under urging and gamely prevailed late. TWO THIRTY FIVE stalked off the rail, bid three deep into the stretch to gain a short lead, battled between horses in midstretch then inside the winner to the wire. LEADING SCORE sped between horses to the early lead, inched away leaving the first turn and again midway on the second turn, fought back along the rail in midstretch and weakened some late but bested the others. GROUND ATTACK chased a bit off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. OLIVER came off the rail and bid between horses on the first turn then stalked a bit off the rail, bid again outside the pacesetter a half mile out, bid again alongside that one leaving the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong.

EIGHTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 21.35 43.97 55.83 1:01.94

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Flower Point 122 8 7 9 9 5–½ 1–½ Prat 4.50 1 Miss Hot Legs 122 1 6 5–½ 5–1½ 2–hd 2–1 Cedillo 2.10 5 Stealthediamonds 117 5 1 1–hd 1–½ 1–1½ 3–nk Diaz, Jr. 1.90 7 Anonymously 122 6 3 4–1 4–hd 4–1½ 4–1¼ Desormeaux 10.20 10 Devils Dance 117 9 2 7–2½ 6–hd 6–hd 5–nk Velez 19.90 3 Queen of the Track 120 3 5 2–hd 2–1 3–1½ 6–2¼ Bejarano 22.40 2 Andyoushallreceive 122 2 8 8–4 8–2 8–3 7–1 Gryder 47.10 8 Reflect 122 7 4 6–hd 7–2 7–2 8–8½ Maldonado 14.70 4 Factor of Two 122 4 9 3–1½ 3–½ 9 9 Gutierrez 11.60

9 FLOWER POINT 11.00 4.40 2.60 1 MISS HOT LEGS 3.60 2.60 5 STEALTHEDIAMONDS 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-9) $78.40 $1 EXACTA (9-1) $22.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-1-5-7) $23.68 50-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-1-5-7-10) $349.90 Carryover $173,280 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-1-5) $30.95

Winner–Flower Point B.f.3 by Point of Entry out of Fab Flowers, by Lewis Michael. Bred by Steve Feiger (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: FF Inventment. Mutuel Pool $426,055 Daily Double Pool $120,127 Exacta Pool $239,944 Superfecta Pool $122,552 Super High Five Pool $43,923 Trifecta Pool $169,314. Claimed–Stealthediamonds by Driver, James L. and Driver, Ywachetta H. Trainer: Mike Puype. Scratched–Edna, Pacifica (FR), Shanghai Truffles. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-2-9) paid $73.10. Pick Three Pool $162,561. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-1/7-2-9) 314 tickets with 4 correct paid $1,143.40. Pick Four Pool $470,111. 50-Cent Pick Five (1/5/12/13/14-2-1/7-2-9) 30 tickets with 5 correct paid $6,813.50. Pick Five Pool $267,827. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (5-1/5/12/13/14-2-1/7-2-9) 18 tickets with 6 correct paid $5,684.86. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $191,549. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $395,207.

FLOWER POINT a step slow into stride, settled off the rail then angled in on the backstretch, came out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch, rallied under left handed urging to get up outside foes nearing the wire. MISS HOT LEGS hopped slightly at the start, saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, rallied to put a head in front between horses in late stretch but could not hold off the winner. STEALTHEDIAMONDS broke in then bobbled some in the opening strides, dueled three deep then outside a rival on the turn, inched away under urging nearing midstretch, drifted in late and just held third. ANONYMOUSLY stalked off the rail then outside a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. DEVILS DANCE was in a good position stalking the pace three deep then outside a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, drifted in and lacked the needed late kick. QUEEN OF THE TRACK bumped at the start, had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and weakened some in the final furlong. ANDYOUSHALLRECEIVE bumped and squeezed a bit at the start, saved ground chasing the pace, came out in midstretch and lacked the needed rally. REFLECT bobbled some at the start, chased between horses then inside on the turn and into the stretch and did not rally. FACTOR OF TWO bobbled and bumped a rival at the start, went up between horses to duel for the lead, steadied in a bit tight nearing midway on the turn, dropped back between foes on the bend and had little left for the drive.