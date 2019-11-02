Racing! How about 45-1, 28-1 and 39-1

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as the Juvenile comes up as longshot heaven as Storm the Court wins.

Let’s get right to the Breeders’ Cup races. These capsule were done by Jay Posner of the San Diego Union-Tribune. Believe me, as a former turf writer, you way better off him writing these than me.

JUVENILE TURF SPRINT

What happened: The 10th Breeders’ Cup at Santa Anita began with a race that a year ago likely would have been run down the hill at 6½ furlongs, but that portion of the course has been closed to sprints for safety reasons. Four Wheel Drive ($5.00), sent off as the 3-2 favorite on the basis of two stakes wins in two career starts, jumped to the lead out of the gate, opened up on Chimney Rock on the turn, then held that one safe throughout the stretch run to win by three-quarters of a length. It was the sixth Cup win for jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. and the third for trainer Wesley Ward.

Did you know? The winner was sired by American Pharoah, who was last seen at the Breeders’ Cup in 2015 completing racing’s “Grand Slam” – the three Triple Crown races and the Breeders’ Cup Classic. This is the first crop of Pharoah horses to make it to the races; in addition to the winner, he also sired the third-place horse.

Quote: “American Pharoah, from what I’ve seen, was a very docile horse. He could go anywhere and took everything in and he was almost like a stable pony. And this guy’s the same way.” — Ward

You can watch the race here.

JUVENILE TURF

What happened: Any thoughts it might be a favorites-only day ended when Structor, the 5-1 third choice, burst clear in the stretch to win this one-mile grass race by a half-length over 50-1 Billy Batts, with Gear Jockey third at 60-1. Jockey Jose Ortiz took over when his brother Irad opted to ride Decorated Invader and made it an Ortiz double with his third Cup win. Toward the back of the pack, Hit the Road and jockey Flavien Prat were disqualified from a dead-heat for seventh and placed last for interfering with Deviant.

Did you know? The victory was the 13th in a Cup race for trainer Chad Brown, but his first in 12 tries in this race. He said he will consider running Structor on the dirt leading up to the Kentucky Derby. Owners Jeff Drown and Don Rachel paid $850,000 for the son of Palace Malice and this was their first Breeders’ Cup starter.

Quote: “I have been here before with other horses that have won these Juvenile Turf races, and I don’t think I’ve ever said I’m going to run one on the dirt. So this horse, he gives me the feeling like he’ll take to it, but we’ll see. But we’ll enjoy this.” — Brown

You can watch the race here.

JUVENILE FILLIES

What happened: Donna Veloce was trying to become the first horse to win a two-turn Breeders’ Cup dirt race with just one prior start … and she almost pulled it off. The daughter of Uncle Mo swept to the lead with a quarter-mile remaining but was run down with about 100 yards remaining by British Idiom ($7.40), who prevailed by a neck to remain unbeaten in three career starts for trainer Brad Cox. Donna Veloce had won her only career start by 9¼ lengths at 6½ furlongs on Sept. 28 at Santa Anita. British Idiom had won a maiden sprint at Saratoga and then the Grade I Alcibiades around two turns last month at Keeneland. It was the second Cup win for Cox, who captured the Distaff last year with Monomoy Girl. Jockey Javier Castellano earned his 11th Cup win.

Did you know? While Donna Veloce cost owner Kaleem Shah $800,000 at a 2-year-old sale earlier this year, the owners of British Idiom picked up the daughter of Flashback for “only” $40,000 at a yearling sale last October.

Quote: “We put these 2-year-olds through a lot, we want to put them through a lot in order to build a tough horse mentally and physically. So I didn’t think it would be an issue at all as far as coming out here.” – Cox

You can watch the race here.

JUVENILE FILLIES TURF

What happened: The first big upset of the Breeders’ Cup came as Sharing ($29.60) outfinished favored Daahyeh by 1¼ lengths to give jockey Manny Franco his first victory in this event. Sharing took an unconventional path to the race, prepping in the ungraded Selima Stakes at Laurel, but she won easily that day and had no trouble Friday, either. She broke well and Franco got her from the No. 11 post to near the rail entering the first turn. Either third or fourth through the middle part of the race, she made her move on the turn and passed Sweet Melania less than 100 yards from the finish.

Did you know? Trainer Graham Motion won his fourth Cup race; his second came nine years ago with the dam of Sharing, Shared Account, in the Filly and Mare Turf. Sharing’s sire, Speightstown, won the Breeders’ Cup Sprint in 2004.

Quote: “What I like to do is find athletic fillies with big pedigrees and track them through the [sales] ring and hope that we get them within our budget. And this filly was no bargain at $350,000 at the time, but I thought that there was plenty of upside and a lot of inherent residual value. And she has just been a dream.” – Aron Wellman, president of Eclipse Thoroughbreds, which bought the filly last year at Saratoga.

You can watch it here.

JUVENILE

What happened: In a race that played out in a way no one could have expected, Storm the Court led a long-shot parade to give trainer Peter Eurton his second Cup victory. The top three finishers went off at odds of 45-1, 28-1 and 39-1, with the winner returning $93.80 as the second-highest price in the field. Dennis’ Moment, the 4-5 favorite, stumbled at the start and trailed the entire race. Eight Rings, the 3-2 second choice, tracked Storm the Court early but faded to sixth. The runner-up, Anneau d’Or, looked dangerous the length of the stretch but could not get past Storm the Court, who won by a neck under jockey Flavien Prat (third Cup win). Wrecking Crew was third for trainer Peter Miller.

Did you know? Storm the Court has long shots in her equine and human family. Her sire, Court Vision, paid $131.60 for his win in the 2011 Mile – the third-highest payout in Cup history behind Arcangues’ $269.20 in the 1993 Classic and Bar of Gold’s $135.40 in the Filly and Mare Sprint in 2017. Also, Eurton’s other Breeders’ Cup victory came in 2016 at Santa Anita in the Juvenile Fillies with Champagne Room, who was 33-1.

Quote: “I don’t know what to say except I’m so proud of this little horse. He never stops trying.” – Eurton

You can watch it here.

And you can read more about it here.

Breeders’ Cup Saturday previews

$1 million Filly and Mare Sprint (Post 11:55 a.m.): This seven-furlong race for fillies and mares is headed by Covfefe, named after one of President Donald Trump’s tweets. No one actually knows what the word means. She has won four of her last five races, including a Grade 1 at Saratoga. Joel Rosario rides for trainer Brad Cox.

Come Dancing is the 5-2 second favorite for Carlos Martin and Javier Castellano. She has won four of five this year including a Grade 1 at Saratoga. She has also won four of her last five races. It’s a nine-horse field.

$1 million Turf Sprint (12:33): Local runner Eddie Haskell is the 9-2 favorite in this five-furlong race. He finished second his last two races and won the two races before that. He just recently moved to graded stakes company. Mark Glatt trains and Rosario rides. He’s won 10 of his 24 lifetime races.

There are two horses at 5-1, Totally Boss (George Arnold, Jose Ortiz) and Pure Sensation (Christophe Clement, Paco Lopez). Totally Boss has won four his last five races including a Grade 3 at Kentucky Downs. Likewise, Pure Sensation has won four of last five including two Grade 3s. There are 12 starters.

$1 million Dirt Mile (1:10 p.m.): This is one of the more anticipated races with Omaha Beach making a bid for 3-year-old Horse of the Year. Omaha Beach, at 8-5, has won four in a row, the most impressive being the Santa Anita Sprint Championship after a six-month layoff. He was the Kentucky Derby favorite before scratching with a throat problem. He is trained by Richard Mandella and will be ridden by Mike Smith.

Improbable, for Bob Baffert and Rafael Bejarano, was placed fourth in the Kentucky Derby and was sixth in the Preakness. He has shown some gate trouble which is his biggest negative. He’s four-of-nine lifetime and is the 3-1 second favorite. He won the Shared Belief at Del Mar in August. There are 10 horses in the race.

$2 million Filly and Mare Turf (1:54 p.m.): Sistercharlie is the 8-5 favorite in this 1 1/4-mile race. She is a perfect three for three this year and has won her last six races in a row, all Grade 1s. She is in the conversation for Horse of the Year. She is trained by Chad Brown and will be ridden by John Velazquez.

It’s a big drop to 6-1 to find the horse with the next lowest odds. Fleeting is making her U.S. debut after running in Britain, Ireland and France. She is winless this year, running mostly Group 1s. She is trained by Aidan O’Brien and ridden by Ryan Moore. There are 12 horses in the race.

$2 million Sprint (2:36 p.m.): This six-furlong race is probably the most competitive on the card. Mitole is 9-5 favorite for Steve Asmussen and Ricardo Santana, Jr. This 4-year-old has won eight of his last nine races, including three Grade 1s. He beat McKinzie in the Metropolitan Handicap.

Morning-line maker Jon White has three horses at 4-1: Catalina Cruiser (John Sadler, Rosario), Shancelot (Jose Navarro, Jose Ortiz) and Imperial Hint (Luis Carvajal, Castellano). Catalina Cruiser has won seven-of-eight lifetime, his only loss coming in last year’s Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile, where he finished sixth. Shancelot won his first three races but finished third and second in his last two. Imperial Hint won his last two races, both Grade 1s. He has won 14 of his 23 lifetimes races. It’s a 10-horse field.

$2 million Mile (3:20 p.m.): The favorite at 3-1 is Circus Maximus for O’Brien and Moore. This is his first race in the U.S. after running in France, Britain and Ireland. He has won three of his six starts this year, including two Group 1 wins.

Got Stormy, at 7-2, is the second favorite for Mark Casse and Tyler Gaffalione. This is a 4-year-old filly running against the boys. She has a Grade 1 win at Saratoga, second back. She was second in the Woodbine Mile to El Tormenta, who is also in this race. There are 14 starters.

$2 million Distaff (4 p.m.): Midnight Bisou seems almost unbeatable in this at 6-5. She has won all seven of her races this year, three of them Grade 1s. Her last loss was in last year’s Distaff, where she finished third to Monomoy Girl. Midnight Bisou is in the conversation for Horse of the Year. She is trained by Asmussen and ridden by Smith.

Paradise Woods is the 5-1 second choice. Last out she won the Zenyatta Stakes at Santa Anita for trainer John Shirreffs, who trained Zenyatta. Abel Cedillo took over from Smith riding this mare. She also won the Santa Margarita this year at Santa Anita. It’s an 11-horse field.

$4 million Turf (4:40 p.m.): This is the race for the likely Horse of the Year if he wins. Bricks and Mortar, at 9-5, is the favorite. He has won his last six races, five of them this year. Four of those were Grade 1s. He runs for Brown and will have Irad Ortiz, Jr. in the saddle.

Anthony Van Dyck, making his first U.S. start is the 3-1 second favorite. He has won five-of-12 starts, all in Britain and Ireland. His connections are O’Brien and Moore. It’s a field of 12 going on 1 ½ miles on the turf. The race starts on the hillside course.

$6 million Classic (5:44 p.m.): This is the 1 ¼ feature of the two-day event. McKinzie for Baffert and Rosario is the 3-1 favorite and Vino Rosso (Todd Pletcher, Irad Ortiz, Jr.) and Code of Honor (Shug McGaughey, Velazquez). We’ve got a complete advance on McKinzie and the race. Just click here.

Santa Anita review

Of course, five of the races were Breeders’ Cup, but there were still three stakes races. Here’s the summary of those races.

Grade 2 $200,000 Marathon Stakes: It’s not often you see 1 ¾-mile races on the dirt but that was the first race on Friday at Santa Anita. Zestful had the lead for the first 1 ½ miles but that’s when the running started. Itsinthepost, after running just of the pace, made his move and took a half-length lead into the stretch. He held on to win by three-quarters of a length. Campaign, the 3-5 favorite, was eased in the stretch but walked off.

Itsinthepost paid $8.80, $4.80 and $4.00. Zestful was second and American Tattoo finished third.

Here’s what the connections had to say.

Jeff Mullins (winning trainer): “It was the distance [that helped him win]. He ran a good second to [John] Sadler’s horse (Campaign in the Cougar II Handicap on July 24). We had him really fit [Friday] and Drayden [Van Dyke] have him a good ride.”

Drayden Van Dyke (winning jockey): “I didn’t want to get in his way too much, so I just let him go. Jeff [Mullins] had him super ready. We have been working on the training track and getting ready for this race. I looked back to see Campaign because he was my main concern. I didn’t see him. I guess he was way back.”

$200,000 Golden State Juvenile Fillies: Favorite Been Studying Her ran strong on the far turn, took a three-length lead going into the stretch and won by 3 ½ lengths. She was trained by Dan Ward, which means she used to be in Jerry Hollendorfer’s barn.

She paid $5.00, $3.60 and $2.80. Smiling Shirlee was second and Warren’s Showtime finished third.

Here’s what the connections had to say.

Dan Ward (winning trainer): “She’s out of a great mare (Maddie’s Odyssey by Kitten’s Joy) that produced Grecian Fire and Sneaking Out. She got a perfect ride, a Hall of Fame ride. Mike [Smith] kept her in the clear and she ran great. She trained great and ran great.”

Mike Smith (winning jockey): “She absolutely cruised. I don’t think she took a breath. We left the gate well and relaxed and got into her rhythm. Stayed out of her way. I ticked her on the turn and she took off. It got me to thinking maybe we should have run her later in the day.”

$200,000 Golden State Juvenile: This seven-furlong race for Cal-bred colts and geldings was pretty much a runaway as Tap Back went to the lead and never gave it up winning by six lengths. Cali Dude, the favorite finished second.

Tap Back paid $30.00, $13.80 and $9.40. Papster was third.

Here’s what the connections had to say.

Jeff Bonde (winning trainer): “He’s got a lot of natural speed and we’ve been really and we’ve been really working hard to break off behind other horses and get him to relax. He was just a little too keen in his early races, and in between them, we had time to really work with him and he responded. I just told Victor [Espinoza], ‘Don’t let him do too much early. Try to get him in a rhythm. I know we’re going to be in front. Just don’t let him burn himself up.’”

Victor Espinoza (winning jockey): “I wasn’t sure about him. He ran well for me the first time and then didn’t seem the same horse when we ran third. [Friday] when we were warming up on the backside, he felt like he was back to normal, just like the first time I rode him. We got a good break. I didn’t want to go head and head with the speed. When it was time to run, we took off.”

Santa Anita preview

Every race on Saturday’s 12-race card is a stakes race. The first three non-Breeders’ and then the nine Breeders’ races. First post is 10:07 a.m.. Not 10:05. Not 10:10, but 10:07. Here’s a very quick look at them.

Grade 3 $100,000 Ken Maddy Stakes: This is for fillies and mares going 5 ½ furlong son the turf. This race is usually held at 6 ½ furlongs but the downhill course is shut down for sprints. Girl Knows Best for Eddie Kenneally and Jose Ortiz is the favorite at 9-5. Just Grazed Me (Phil D’Amato, Geovanni Franco) is the 5-2 shot.

$100,000 Damascus Stakes: This is a seven-furlong race for horses 3 and up. It’s a small field of five. Flagstaff (Sadler, Espinoza) is the 6-5 favorite with Roadster (Baffert, Irad Ortiz, Jr.) close by at 7-5.

Grade 2 $200,000 Twilight Derby: It’s a race for 3-year-olds going 1 1/8 miles on the turf. It’s a big field of 13 with Nolde (Shirreffs, Espinoza) the 7-2 favorite and Neptune’s Storm (Richard Baltas, Santana) is at 4-1.

Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

RACE FIVE: Shekky Shebaz (12-1)

Breeders Cup Turf Sprint: He is trained by Jason Servis who is winning 29% on the year, 35% shipping, 28% turf starts and Ortiz who wins 33% for him rides. The horse is two-for-two at the distance. Ran second in the prep race at Belmont as the favorite but this trainer wins 34% after his favorites are beaten. That race was six furlongs. This horse has speed. Big jump in class. 12-1 is great value.

Friday’s race: Crystalle broke last and was in Del Mar before making a too late move to finish off the board.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Big races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Friday.

Santa Anita (1): Grade 2 $200,000 Marathon Stakes, 3 and up, 1 ¾ miles. Winner: Itsinthepost ($8.80)

Santa Anita (3): $200,000 Golden State Juvenile Fillies, Cal-bred fillies 2-years-old, 7 furlongs. Winner: Been Studying Her ($5.00)

Santa Anita (4): $200,000 Golden State Juvenile, Cal-bred colts and geldings 2-years-old, 7 furlongs. Winner: Tap Black ($30.00)

Santa Anita (5): Grade 2 $1 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint, 2-year-olds, 5 furlongs on turf. Winner: Four Wheel Drive ($5.00)

Aqueduct (9): $150,000 Tempted Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 mile. Winner: Maedean ($6.50)

Santa Anita (6): Grade 1 $1 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf, 2-year-old colts and geldings, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Structor ($12.60)

Santa Anita (7): Grade 1 $2 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies, fillies 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: British Idiom ($7.40)

Santa Anita (8): Grade 1 $1 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf, fillies 2-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Sharing ($29.60)

Churchill (9) $120,000 Dream Supreme Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Mia Mischief ($3.60)

Santa Anita (9): Grade 1 $2 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, colts and geldings 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Storm the Court ($3.60)

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.

10:07 Santa Anita (1): Grade 3 Senator Ken Maddy Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorite: Girls Know Best (9-5)

10:42 Santa Anita (2): $100,000 Damascus Stakes, 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Flagstaff (6-5)

11:17 Santa Anita (3): $200,000 Twilight Derby, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Nolde (7-2)

11:55 Santa Anita (4): Grade 1 $1 million Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Sprint, fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Covfefe (2-1)

12:33 Santa Anita (5): Grade 1 $1 million Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint, 3 and up, 5 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Eddie Haskell (9-2)

1:10 Santa Anita (6): Grade 1 $1 million Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile, 3 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Omaha Beach (8-5)

1:30 Aqueduct (9): Grade 3 $100,000 Turnback the Alarm Handicap, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Golden Award (5-2)

1:36 Churchill (5): $105,000 allowance/optional claimer, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Pioneer Spirit (5-2)

1:54 Santa Anita (7): Grade 1 $2 million Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Turf, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles on turf. Favorite: Sistercharlie (8-5)

2:20 Woodbine (8): Grade 3 $125,000 Maple Leaf Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles. Favorite: Lift Up (2-1)

2:36 Santa Anita (8): Grade 1 $2 million Breeders’ Cup Sprint, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Mitole (9-5)

3:20 Santa Anita (9): Grade 1 $2 million Breeders’ Cup Mile, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Circus Maximus (3-1)

3:42 Churchill (8): Grade 3 $200,000 Chilukki Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Mylady Curlin (5-2)

4:00 Santa Anita (10): Grade 1 $2 million Breeders’ Cup Distaff, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Midnight Bisou (6-5)

4:40 Santa Anita (11): Grade 1 $4 million Breeders’ Cup Turf, 3 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf. Favorite: Bricks and Mortar (9-5)

5:10 Churchill (10): $120,000 Bet on Sunshine Stakes, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Recruiting Ready (5-2)

5:44 Santa Anita (12): Grade 1 $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic, 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles. Favorite: McKinzie (3-1)

Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day

THIRD RACE: No. 3 Sheza Kathy (5-2)

She can show much more early speed than she did in last fifth-place try when losing position from behind horses after a sluggish beginning. She dueled hard for command vs. tougher over the daytime one-mile Los Al oval two outs back and is likely to get tracking trip behind expected pacesetter Ron’s Cat, who has been lugging out on the far turn in recent starts. Also, Sheza Kathy’s new trainer, Sergio Morfin has done well with first-out claims this year.

Final thought

And now the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.