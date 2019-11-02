Racing! How about 45-1, 28-1 and 39-1

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as the Juvenile comes up as longshot heaven as Storm the Court wins.
Let’s get right to the Breeders’ Cup races. These capsule were done by Jay Posner of the San Diego Union-Tribune. Believe me, as a former turf writer, you way better off him writing these than me.
JUVENILE TURF SPRINT
What happened: The 10th Breeders’ Cup at Santa Anita began with a race that a year ago likely would have been run down the hill at 6½ furlongs, but that portion of the course has been closed to sprints for safety reasons. Four Wheel Drive ($5.00), sent off as the 3-2 favorite on the basis of two stakes wins in two career starts, jumped to the lead out of the gate, opened up on Chimney Rock on the turn, then held that one safe throughout the stretch run to win by three-quarters of a length. It was the sixth Cup win for jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. and the third for trainer Wesley Ward.
Did you know? The winner was sired by American Pharoah, who was last seen at the Breeders’ Cup in 2015 completing racing’s “Grand Slam” – the three Triple Crown races and the Breeders’ Cup Classic. This is the first crop of Pharoah horses to make it to the races; in addition to the winner, he also sired the third-place horse.
Quote: “American Pharoah, from what I’ve seen, was a very docile horse. He could go anywhere and took everything in and he was almost like a stable pony. And this guy’s the same way.” — Ward
JUVENILE TURF
What happened: Any thoughts it might be a favorites-only day ended when Structor, the 5-1 third choice, burst clear in the stretch to win this one-mile grass race by a half-length over 50-1 Billy Batts, with Gear Jockey third at 60-1. Jockey Jose Ortiz took over when his brother Irad opted to ride Decorated Invader and made it an Ortiz double with his third Cup win. Toward the back of the pack, Hit the Road and jockey Flavien Prat were disqualified from a dead-heat for seventh and placed last for interfering with Deviant.
Did you know? The victory was the 13th in a Cup race for trainer Chad Brown, but his first in 12 tries in this race. He said he will consider running Structor on the dirt leading up to the Kentucky Derby. Owners Jeff Drown and Don Rachel paid $850,000 for the son of Palace Malice and this was their first Breeders’ Cup starter.
Quote: “I have been here before with other horses that have won these Juvenile Turf races, and I don’t think I’ve ever said I’m going to run one on the dirt. So this horse, he gives me the feeling like he’ll take to it, but we’ll see. But we’ll enjoy this.” — Brown
JUVENILE FILLIES
What happened: Donna Veloce was trying to become the first horse to win a two-turn Breeders’ Cup dirt race with just one prior start … and she almost pulled it off. The daughter of Uncle Mo swept to the lead with a quarter-mile remaining but was run down with about 100 yards remaining by British Idiom ($7.40), who prevailed by a neck to remain unbeaten in three career starts for trainer Brad Cox. Donna Veloce had won her only career start by 9¼ lengths at 6½ furlongs on Sept. 28 at Santa Anita. British Idiom had won a maiden sprint at Saratoga and then the Grade I Alcibiades around two turns last month at Keeneland. It was the second Cup win for Cox, who captured the Distaff last year with Monomoy Girl. Jockey Javier Castellano earned his 11th Cup win.
Did you know? While Donna Veloce cost owner Kaleem Shah $800,000 at a 2-year-old sale earlier this year, the owners of British Idiom picked up the daughter of Flashback for “only” $40,000 at a yearling sale last October.
Quote: “We put these 2-year-olds through a lot, we want to put them through a lot in order to build a tough horse mentally and physically. So I didn’t think it would be an issue at all as far as coming out here.” – Cox
JUVENILE FILLIES TURF
What happened: The first big upset of the Breeders’ Cup came as Sharing ($29.60) outfinished favored Daahyeh by 1¼ lengths to give jockey Manny Franco his first victory in this event. Sharing took an unconventional path to the race, prepping in the ungraded Selima Stakes at Laurel, but she won easily that day and had no trouble Friday, either. She broke well and Franco got her from the No. 11 post to near the rail entering the first turn. Either third or fourth through the middle part of the race, she made her move on the turn and passed Sweet Melania less than 100 yards from the finish.
Did you know? Trainer Graham Motion won his fourth Cup race; his second came nine years ago with the dam of Sharing, Shared Account, in the Filly and Mare Turf. Sharing’s sire, Speightstown, won the Breeders’ Cup Sprint in 2004.
Quote: “What I like to do is find athletic fillies with big pedigrees and track them through the [sales] ring and hope that we get them within our budget. And this filly was no bargain at $350,000 at the time, but I thought that there was plenty of upside and a lot of inherent residual value. And she has just been a dream.” – Aron Wellman, president of Eclipse Thoroughbreds, which bought the filly last year at Saratoga.
JUVENILE
What happened: In a race that played out in a way no one could have expected, Storm the Court led a long-shot parade to give trainer Peter Eurton his second Cup victory. The top three finishers went off at odds of 45-1, 28-1 and 39-1, with the winner returning $93.80 as the second-highest price in the field. Dennis’ Moment, the 4-5 favorite, stumbled at the start and trailed the entire race. Eight Rings, the 3-2 second choice, tracked Storm the Court early but faded to sixth. The runner-up, Anneau d’Or, looked dangerous the length of the stretch but could not get past Storm the Court, who won by a neck under jockey Flavien Prat (third Cup win). Wrecking Crew was third for trainer Peter Miller.
Did you know? Storm the Court has long shots in her equine and human family. Her sire, Court Vision, paid $131.60 for his win in the 2011 Mile – the third-highest payout in Cup history behind Arcangues’ $269.20 in the 1993 Classic and Bar of Gold’s $135.40 in the Filly and Mare Sprint in 2017. Also, Eurton’s other Breeders’ Cup victory came in 2016 at Santa Anita in the Juvenile Fillies with Champagne Room, who was 33-1.
Quote: “I don’t know what to say except I’m so proud of this little horse. He never stops trying.” – Eurton
And you can read more about it here.
Breeders’ Cup Saturday previews
$1 million Filly and Mare Sprint (Post 11:55 a.m.): This seven-furlong race for fillies and mares is headed by Covfefe, named after one of President Donald Trump’s tweets. No one actually knows what the word means. She has won four of her last five races, including a Grade 1 at Saratoga. Joel Rosario rides for trainer Brad Cox.
Come Dancing is the 5-2 second favorite for Carlos Martin and Javier Castellano. She has won four of five this year including a Grade 1 at Saratoga. She has also won four of her last five races. It’s a nine-horse field.
$1 million Turf Sprint (12:33): Local runner Eddie Haskell is the 9-2 favorite in this five-furlong race. He finished second his last two races and won the two races before that. He just recently moved to graded stakes company. Mark Glatt trains and Rosario rides. He’s won 10 of his 24 lifetime races.
There are two horses at 5-1, Totally Boss (George Arnold, Jose Ortiz) and Pure Sensation (Christophe Clement, Paco Lopez). Totally Boss has won four his last five races including a Grade 3 at Kentucky Downs. Likewise, Pure Sensation has won four of last five including two Grade 3s. There are 12 starters.
$1 million Dirt Mile (1:10 p.m.): This is one of the more anticipated races with Omaha Beach making a bid for 3-year-old Horse of the Year. Omaha Beach, at 8-5, has won four in a row, the most impressive being the Santa Anita Sprint Championship after a six-month layoff. He was the Kentucky Derby favorite before scratching with a throat problem. He is trained by Richard Mandella and will be ridden by Mike Smith.
Improbable, for Bob Baffert and Rafael Bejarano, was placed fourth in the Kentucky Derby and was sixth in the Preakness. He has shown some gate trouble which is his biggest negative. He’s four-of-nine lifetime and is the 3-1 second favorite. He won the Shared Belief at Del Mar in August. There are 10 horses in the race.
$2 million Filly and Mare Turf (1:54 p.m.): Sistercharlie is the 8-5 favorite in this 1 1/4-mile race. She is a perfect three for three this year and has won her last six races in a row, all Grade 1s. She is in the conversation for Horse of the Year. She is trained by Chad Brown and will be ridden by John Velazquez.
It’s a big drop to 6-1 to find the horse with the next lowest odds. Fleeting is making her U.S. debut after running in Britain, Ireland and France. She is winless this year, running mostly Group 1s. She is trained by Aidan O’Brien and ridden by Ryan Moore. There are 12 horses in the race.
$2 million Sprint (2:36 p.m.): This six-furlong race is probably the most competitive on the card. Mitole is 9-5 favorite for Steve Asmussen and Ricardo Santana, Jr. This 4-year-old has won eight of his last nine races, including three Grade 1s. He beat McKinzie in the Metropolitan Handicap.
Morning-line maker Jon White has three horses at 4-1: Catalina Cruiser (John Sadler, Rosario), Shancelot (Jose Navarro, Jose Ortiz) and Imperial Hint (Luis Carvajal, Castellano). Catalina Cruiser has won seven-of-eight lifetime, his only loss coming in last year’s Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile, where he finished sixth. Shancelot won his first three races but finished third and second in his last two. Imperial Hint won his last two races, both Grade 1s. He has won 14 of his 23 lifetimes races. It’s a 10-horse field.
$2 million Mile (3:20 p.m.): The favorite at 3-1 is Circus Maximus for O’Brien and Moore. This is his first race in the U.S. after running in France, Britain and Ireland. He has won three of his six starts this year, including two Group 1 wins.
Got Stormy, at 7-2, is the second favorite for Mark Casse and Tyler Gaffalione. This is a 4-year-old filly running against the boys. She has a Grade 1 win at Saratoga, second back. She was second in the Woodbine Mile to El Tormenta, who is also in this race. There are 14 starters.
$2 million Distaff (4 p.m.): Midnight Bisou seems almost unbeatable in this at 6-5. She has won all seven of her races this year, three of them Grade 1s. Her last loss was in last year’s Distaff, where she finished third to Monomoy Girl. Midnight Bisou is in the conversation for Horse of the Year. She is trained by Asmussen and ridden by Smith.
Paradise Woods is the 5-1 second choice. Last out she won the Zenyatta Stakes at Santa Anita for trainer John Shirreffs, who trained Zenyatta. Abel Cedillo took over from Smith riding this mare. She also won the Santa Margarita this year at Santa Anita. It’s an 11-horse field.
$4 million Turf (4:40 p.m.): This is the race for the likely Horse of the Year if he wins. Bricks and Mortar, at 9-5, is the favorite. He has won his last six races, five of them this year. Four of those were Grade 1s. He runs for Brown and will have Irad Ortiz, Jr. in the saddle.
Anthony Van Dyck, making his first U.S. start is the 3-1 second favorite. He has won five-of-12 starts, all in Britain and Ireland. His connections are O’Brien and Moore. It’s a field of 12 going on 1 ½ miles on the turf. The race starts on the hillside course.
$6 million Classic (5:44 p.m.): This is the 1 ¼ feature of the two-day event. McKinzie for Baffert and Rosario is the 3-1 favorite and Vino Rosso (Todd Pletcher, Irad Ortiz, Jr.) and Code of Honor (Shug McGaughey, Velazquez). We’ve got a complete advance on McKinzie and the race. Just click here.
Santa Anita review
Of course, five of the races were Breeders’ Cup, but there were still three stakes races. Here’s the summary of those races.
Grade 2 $200,000 Marathon Stakes: It’s not often you see 1 ¾-mile races on the dirt but that was the first race on Friday at Santa Anita. Zestful had the lead for the first 1 ½ miles but that’s when the running started. Itsinthepost, after running just of the pace, made his move and took a half-length lead into the stretch. He held on to win by three-quarters of a length. Campaign, the 3-5 favorite, was eased in the stretch but walked off.
Itsinthepost paid $8.80, $4.80 and $4.00. Zestful was second and American Tattoo finished third.
Here’s what the connections had to say.
Jeff Mullins (winning trainer): “It was the distance [that helped him win]. He ran a good second to [John] Sadler’s horse (Campaign in the Cougar II Handicap on July 24). We had him really fit [Friday] and Drayden [Van Dyke] have him a good ride.”
Drayden Van Dyke (winning jockey): “I didn’t want to get in his way too much, so I just let him go. Jeff [Mullins] had him super ready. We have been working on the training track and getting ready for this race. I looked back to see Campaign because he was my main concern. I didn’t see him. I guess he was way back.”
$200,000 Golden State Juvenile Fillies: Favorite Been Studying Her ran strong on the far turn, took a three-length lead going into the stretch and won by 3 ½ lengths. She was trained by Dan Ward, which means she used to be in Jerry Hollendorfer’s barn.
She paid $5.00, $3.60 and $2.80. Smiling Shirlee was second and Warren’s Showtime finished third.
Here’s what the connections had to say.
Dan Ward (winning trainer): “She’s out of a great mare (Maddie’s Odyssey by Kitten’s Joy) that produced Grecian Fire and Sneaking Out. She got a perfect ride, a Hall of Fame ride. Mike [Smith] kept her in the clear and she ran great. She trained great and ran great.”
Mike Smith (winning jockey): “She absolutely cruised. I don’t think she took a breath. We left the gate well and relaxed and got into her rhythm. Stayed out of her way. I ticked her on the turn and she took off. It got me to thinking maybe we should have run her later in the day.”
$200,000 Golden State Juvenile: This seven-furlong race for Cal-bred colts and geldings was pretty much a runaway as Tap Back went to the lead and never gave it up winning by six lengths. Cali Dude, the favorite finished second.
Tap Back paid $30.00, $13.80 and $9.40. Papster was third.
Here’s what the connections had to say.
Jeff Bonde (winning trainer): “He’s got a lot of natural speed and we’ve been really and we’ve been really working hard to break off behind other horses and get him to relax. He was just a little too keen in his early races, and in between them, we had time to really work with him and he responded. I just told Victor [Espinoza], ‘Don’t let him do too much early. Try to get him in a rhythm. I know we’re going to be in front. Just don’t let him burn himself up.’”
Victor Espinoza (winning jockey): “I wasn’t sure about him. He ran well for me the first time and then didn’t seem the same horse when we ran third. [Friday] when we were warming up on the backside, he felt like he was back to normal, just like the first time I rode him. We got a good break. I didn’t want to go head and head with the speed. When it was time to run, we took off.”
Santa Anita preview
Every race on Saturday’s 12-race card is a stakes race. The first three non-Breeders’ and then the nine Breeders’ races. First post is 10:07 a.m.. Not 10:05. Not 10:10, but 10:07. Here’s a very quick look at them.
Grade 3 $100,000 Ken Maddy Stakes: This is for fillies and mares going 5 ½ furlong son the turf. This race is usually held at 6 ½ furlongs but the downhill course is shut down for sprints. Girl Knows Best for Eddie Kenneally and Jose Ortiz is the favorite at 9-5. Just Grazed Me (Phil D’Amato, Geovanni Franco) is the 5-2 shot.
$100,000 Damascus Stakes: This is a seven-furlong race for horses 3 and up. It’s a small field of five. Flagstaff (Sadler, Espinoza) is the 6-5 favorite with Roadster (Baffert, Irad Ortiz, Jr.) close by at 7-5.
Grade 2 $200,000 Twilight Derby: It’s a race for 3-year-olds going 1 1/8 miles on the turf. It’s a big field of 13 with Nolde (Shirreffs, Espinoza) the 7-2 favorite and Neptune’s Storm (Richard Baltas, Santana) is at 4-1.
Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day
RACE FIVE: Shekky Shebaz (12-1)
Breeders Cup Turf Sprint: He is trained by Jason Servis who is winning 29% on the year, 35% shipping, 28% turf starts and Ortiz who wins 33% for him rides. The horse is two-for-two at the distance. Ran second in the prep race at Belmont as the favorite but this trainer wins 34% after his favorites are beaten. That race was six furlongs. This horse has speed. Big jump in class. 12-1 is great value.
Friday’s race: Crystalle broke last and was in Del Mar before making a too late move to finish off the board.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Friday.
Santa Anita (1): Grade 2 $200,000 Marathon Stakes, 3 and up, 1 ¾ miles. Winner: Itsinthepost ($8.80)
Santa Anita (3): $200,000 Golden State Juvenile Fillies, Cal-bred fillies 2-years-old, 7 furlongs. Winner: Been Studying Her ($5.00)
Santa Anita (4): $200,000 Golden State Juvenile, Cal-bred colts and geldings 2-years-old, 7 furlongs. Winner: Tap Black ($30.00)
Santa Anita (5): Grade 2 $1 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint, 2-year-olds, 5 furlongs on turf. Winner: Four Wheel Drive ($5.00)
Aqueduct (9): $150,000 Tempted Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 mile. Winner: Maedean ($6.50)
Santa Anita (6): Grade 1 $1 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf, 2-year-old colts and geldings, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Structor ($12.60)
Santa Anita (7): Grade 1 $2 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies, fillies 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: British Idiom ($7.40)
Santa Anita (8): Grade 1 $1 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf, fillies 2-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Sharing ($29.60)
Churchill (9) $120,000 Dream Supreme Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Mia Mischief ($3.60)
Santa Anita (9): Grade 1 $2 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, colts and geldings 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Storm the Court ($3.60)
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.
10:07 Santa Anita (1): Grade 3 Senator Ken Maddy Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorite: Girls Know Best (9-5)
10:42 Santa Anita (2): $100,000 Damascus Stakes, 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Flagstaff (6-5)
11:17 Santa Anita (3): $200,000 Twilight Derby, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Nolde (7-2)
11:55 Santa Anita (4): Grade 1 $1 million Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Sprint, fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Covfefe (2-1)
12:33 Santa Anita (5): Grade 1 $1 million Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint, 3 and up, 5 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Eddie Haskell (9-2)
1:10 Santa Anita (6): Grade 1 $1 million Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile, 3 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Omaha Beach (8-5)
1:30 Aqueduct (9): Grade 3 $100,000 Turnback the Alarm Handicap, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Golden Award (5-2)
1:36 Churchill (5): $105,000 allowance/optional claimer, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Pioneer Spirit (5-2)
1:54 Santa Anita (7): Grade 1 $2 million Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Turf, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles on turf. Favorite: Sistercharlie (8-5)
2:20 Woodbine (8): Grade 3 $125,000 Maple Leaf Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles. Favorite: Lift Up (2-1)
2:36 Santa Anita (8): Grade 1 $2 million Breeders’ Cup Sprint, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Mitole (9-5)
3:20 Santa Anita (9): Grade 1 $2 million Breeders’ Cup Mile, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Circus Maximus (3-1)
3:42 Churchill (8): Grade 3 $200,000 Chilukki Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Mylady Curlin (5-2)
4:00 Santa Anita (10): Grade 1 $2 million Breeders’ Cup Distaff, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Midnight Bisou (6-5)
4:40 Santa Anita (11): Grade 1 $4 million Breeders’ Cup Turf, 3 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf. Favorite: Bricks and Mortar (9-5)
5:10 Churchill (10): $120,000 Bet on Sunshine Stakes, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Recruiting Ready (5-2)
5:44 Santa Anita (12): Grade 1 $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic, 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles. Favorite: McKinzie (3-1)
Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day
THIRD RACE: No. 3 Sheza Kathy (5-2)
She can show much more early speed than she did in last fifth-place try when losing position from behind horses after a sluggish beginning. She dueled hard for command vs. tougher over the daytime one-mile Los Al oval two outs back and is likely to get tracking trip behind expected pacesetter Ron’s Cat, who has been lugging out on the far turn in recent starts. Also, Sheza Kathy’s new trainer, Sergio Morfin has done well with first-out claims this year.
Final thought
Always looking to add more subscribers to this newsletter. Can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, then you’re probably not reading this. Either way, send to a friend and just have them click here and sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more.
Any thoughts, you can reach me at johnacherwa@gmail.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa
And now the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, November 1.
Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 21st day of a 23-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIRST RACE.
1¾ Mile. Purse: $200,000. 'Marathon S. Presented by Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance'. Stakes. 3 year olds and up. Time 25.07 50.80 1:17.03 1:43.00 2:08.20 3:03.95
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|½
|1 Mile
|1¼ Mile
|1½ Mile
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Itsinthepost
|123
|1
|5–hd
|3–1½
|3–7
|2–hd
|1–½
|1–¾
|Van Dyke
|3.40
|4
|Zestful
|121
|4
|1–½
|1–½
|1–hd
|1–hd
|3–3½
|2–¾
|Talamo
|5.10
|2
|American Tattoo
|123
|2
|2–1
|2–1
|2–1
|3–6
|2–hd
|3–3¼
|Ortiz
|6.10
|6
|Brave Nation
|123
|6
|6
|6
|5–11
|4–7
|4–15
|4–17¾
|Gutierrez
|27.10
|3
|Street to Indy
|121
|3
|4–1
|4–2½
|4–2
|5–18
|5
|5
|T Baze
|59.60
|5
|Campaign
|123
|5
|3–½
|5–hd
|6
|6
|dnf
|Rosario
|0.60
|1
|ITSINTHEPOST (FR)
|8.80
|4.80
|4.00
|4
|ZESTFUL
|5.20
|6.40
|2
|AMERICAN TATTOO (ARG)
|5.60
|$1 EXACTA (1-4)
|$23.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-2-6)
|$30.34
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-2)
|$39.50
Winner–Itsinthepost (FR) B.g.7 by American Post (GB) out of Sakkara Star (IRE), by Mozart (IRE). Bred by Julien Leaunes (FR). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC. Mutuel Pool $613,107 Exacta Pool $335,670 Superfecta Pool $99,037 Trifecta Pool $188,170. Scratched–none.
ITSINTHEPOST (FR) pulled and came a bit off the rail on the first turn, was in a bit tight into the stretch the first time, stalked off the rail, bid three deep on the final turn to gain the lead into the stretch, battled three deep, drifted in past midstretch and gamely prevailed under urging. ZESTFUL took the lead outside a rival on the first turn, angled in and set a pressured pace inside, fought back along the rail in the stretch and continued willingly. AMERICAN TATTOO (ARG) dueled inside then outside the runner-up, battled between horses on the final turn and into the stretch, came out past midstretch and held third. BRAVE NATION settled outside a rival then inside, came out a bit into the stretch and did not rally. STREET TO INDY saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back on the final turn and gave way. CAMPAIGN chased outside a rival, drifted four wide into the middle turn, dropped well back on the backstretch, gave way and was eased but walked off.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $80,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.52 45.83 1:09.53 1:21.59 1:33.91
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Rayana
|123
|1
|6
|1–1
|1–1
|1–½
|1–2½
|1–1½
|Rosario
|3.80
|4
|Opus Won
|123
|4
|2
|2–½
|2–½
|2–1
|2–hd
|2–½
|Velazquez
|3.70
|10
|DH–An Eddie Surprise
|125
|10
|3
|6–2½
|6–1
|6–1½
|4–hd
|3–½
|Gutierrez
|8.30
|3
|DH–Kookie Gal
|123
|3
|7
|5–½
|5–3
|4–1
|3–1½
|3–½
|Cedillo
|12.90
|8
|Zuzanna
|123
|8
|9
|8–1
|8–1½
|7–1
|7–1
|5–1¼
|Castellano
|6.30
|2
|Querelle
|121
|2
|8
|9–2
|9–1
|9–½
|6–½
|6–2¼
|Espinoza
|23.70
|6
|Invincibella
|121
|6
|5
|7–½
|7–½
|8–hd
|9–1½
|7–nk
|T Baze
|66.80
|9
|Heathers Grey
|121
|9
|1
|3–2
|3–2
|3–1
|5–½
|8–nk
|Gryder
|2.80
|5
|Rockin Ready
|125
|5
|10
|10
|10
|10
|10
|9–2¼
|Talamo
|16.00
|7
|Arctic Roll
|125
|7
|4
|4–1
|4–1
|5–2
|8–½
|10
|Bejarano
|11.50
|1
|RAYANA
|9.60
|5.20
|3.60
|4
|OPUS WON
|5.40
|3.60
|10
|DH–AN EDDIE SURPRISE
|2.60
|3
|DH–KOOKIE GAL
|3.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-1)
|$43.60
|$1 EXACTA (1-4)
|$26.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-10-3)
|$70.19
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-3-10)
|$82.29
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-10)
|$42.00
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-3)
|$71.70
|50-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-4-10-3-8)
|$1,041.75
|50-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-4-3-10-8)
|$446.55
|Carryover $190,769
Winner–Rayana Dbb.f.3 by Scat Daddy out of Tipping Point, by Speightstown. Bred by James W. Matheney Jr. (AR). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: RRR Racing, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $789,789 Daily Double Pool $195,547 Exacta Pool $602,631 Superfecta Pool $188,381 Trifecta Pool $360,605 X-5 Super High Five Pool $10,920. Scratched–Tiger Silk (AUS).
RAYANA opened clear to dictate terms, turned back the bid of OPUS WON leaving the second turn, recleared and gamely held sway. OPUS WON tracked to the outside of RAYANA from the outset, moved up to engage that one inside the three-eighths pole, was unable to go on through the drive but dug in to hole the runner up spot. KOOKIE GAL attended the pace along the inside, got through to make a bold bid entering the stretch, but flattened during the drive and finished on even terms with AN EDDIE SURPRISE for the minor award. AN EDDIE SURPRISE was allowed to settle, tucked in to save ground, wheeled out leaving the second turn to commence her run, was making up ground and ended in a dead heat for third. ZUZANNA settled off of the inside, angled out entering the stretch and improved position through the lane. QUERELLE was unhurried into stride, shifted out leaving the second turn, offered a mild bid between rivals but failed to sustain the drive. INVINCIBELLA (GB) saved ground to little avail. HEATHERS GREY was away in good order, was forwardly placed three wide to the stretch and faltered. ROCKIN READY was unhurried, came five wide but failed to make headway. ARCTIC ROLL (GB) contended three wide, but came up empty on the second turn and dropped out.
THIRD RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $200,000. 'Golden State Juvenile Fillies Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.02 45.66 1:11.42 1:25.25
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|11
|Been Studying Her
|124
|10
|1
|7–1
|3–hd
|1–3
|1–3¼
|Smith
|1.50
|12
|Smiling Shirlee
|122
|11
|2
|10–½
|6–hd
|5–hd
|2–¾
|Rosario
|5.30
|4
|Warren's Showtime
|124
|3
|7
|8–1
|5–hd
|4–hd
|3–2¾
|Velez
|11.70
|9
|Cholula Lips
|122
|8
|5
|3–1
|2–½
|3–2
|4–1¾
|Bejarano
|6.70
|8
|Bulletproof One
|124
|7
|8
|1–1
|1–1
|2–½
|5–nk
|Castellano
|3.30
|7
|Mandy
|122
|6
|4
|2–½
|4–1½
|6–3½
|6–2¼
|Lopez
|34.20
|2
|Almost a Factor
|122
|2
|11
|11
|10–hd
|7–2
|7–7½
|Franco
|27.10
|1
|Homehome
|122
|1
|6
|5–hd
|7–1
|8–8
|8–14
|Gutierrez
|43.20
|10
|Warm Summer
|122
|9
|3
|9–1½
|11
|9–2
|9–½
|Cedillo
|37.80
|6
|Bella Renella
|122
|5
|9
|6–½
|8–hd
|10–1
|10–8¼
|Rojas Fernandez
|139.50
|5
|Stradari
|122
|4
|10
|4–½
|9–1
|11
|11
|Prat
|11.40
|11
|BEEN STUDYING HER
|5.00
|3.60
|2.80
|12
|SMILING SHIRLEE
|5.60
|4.00
|4
|WARREN'S SHOWTIME
|5.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-11)
|$26.60
|$1 EXACTA (11-12)
|$11.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-12-4-9)
|$39.96
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-12-4)
|$49.00
|50-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (11-12-4-9-8)
|$499.65
|Carryover $199,885
Winner–Been Studying Her B.f.2 by Fast Anna out of Maddie's Odyssey, by Kitten's Joy. Bred by KMN Racing (CA). Trainer: Dan Ward. Owner: KMN Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $1,020,676 Daily Double Pool $116,519 Exacta Pool $798,050 Superfecta Pool $281,114 Trifecta Pool $520,260 X-5 Super High Five Pool $47,780. Scratched–Wicked Fresh.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-1-11) paid $52.75. Pick Three Pool $343,522.
BEEN STUDYING HER stalked outside, bid three deep on the turn to gain the lead into the stretch, kicked clear under a brisk hand ride and steady handling late. SMILING SHIRLEE chased outside then five wide into and out of the turn and into the stretch and gained the place late. WARREN'S SHOWTIME chased between horses, was in tight into the turn, continued off the rail then four wide into the stretch and was outfinished for second. CHOLULA LIPS stalked outside a rival, bid between horses on the turn and into the stretch and weakened late. BULLETPROOF ONE bobbled at the start, quickly sped to the front and angled in, set the pace a bit off the rail, dueled along the fence leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. MANDY angled in and stalked inside, came out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch and lacked a rally. ALMOST A FACTOR bobbled at the start to be away slowly, settled inside, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. HOMEHOME saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside in the stretch and weakened. WARM SUMMER pulled and was in tight early, tugged between horses and steadied in tight again into the turn, continued off the rail and gave way. BELLA RENELLA also pulled between foes chasing the pace then four wide, was in tight into the turn and also gave way. STRADARI stalked between horses then drifted out nearing the turn, dropped back and angled in on the bend, gave way readily and was eased in the stretch. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the run into the turn before ruling STRADARI was the cause of the trouble.
FOURTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $200,000. 'Golden State Juvenile Stakes'. Colts and Geldings. 2 year olds. Time 22.13 44.98 1:10.75 1:24.98
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Tap Back
|122
|3
|10
|1–1
|1–1
|1–5½
|1–6
|Espinoza
|14.00
|2
|Cali Dude
|122
|2
|7
|3–hd
|2–½
|2–½
|2–½
|Fuentes
|3.00
|12
|Papster
|120
|11
|6
|10–4½
|10–4
|6–hd
|3–1¼
|T Baze
|44.20
|9
|Pas de Panique
|122
|8
|9
|2–½
|3–hd
|5–1½
|4–nk
|Cedillo
|22.70
|6
|Totally Tiger
|120
|5
|4
|11
|11
|9–4½
|5–¾
|Bejarano
|70.00
|11
|Square Deal
|124
|10
|8
|4–1½
|4–1
|3–1½
|6–ns
|Prat
|3.10
|1
|Club Aspen
|122
|1
|2
|7–hd
|7–½
|4–2½
|7–3¼
|Velez
|55.80
|4
|Dapper
|122
|4
|3
|6–hd
|6–½
|7–1½
|8–9
|Franco
|17.90
|10
|Rookie Mistake
|120
|9
|5
|5–hd
|5–1
|8–hd
|9–4¾
|Gutierrez
|13.40
|8
|Great Ulysses
|122
|7
|11
|9–4
|9–3
|10–3½
|10–15
|Castellano
|4.60
|7
|Chipper
|120
|6
|1
|8–1
|8–2½
|11
|11
|Roman
|3.20
|3
|TAP BACK
|30.00
|13.80
|9.40
|2
|CALI DUDE
|5.20
|4.20
|12
|PAPSTER
|13.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (11-3)
|$108.40
|$1 EXACTA (3-2)
|$67.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-12-9)
|$1,564.69
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-12)
|$832.90
|50-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-2-12-9-6)
|Carryover $222,021
Winner–Tap Back Dbb.c.2 by Einstein (BRZ) out of Tap Tap Ur It, by Tapit. Bred by Adena Springs & Richard BartonEnterprises (CA). Trainer: Jeff Bonde. Owner: Richard Barton. Mutuel Pool $1,043,218 Daily Double Pool $133,235 Exacta Pool $737,570 Superfecta Pool $249,183 Trifecta Pool $486,888 X-5 Super High Five Pool $29,011. Scratched–Doc Tommy, Shady Empire.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-11-3) paid $171.10. Pick Three Pool $188,197.
TAP BACK was away in good order, set the pace removed from the inside, shook loose into the stretch, was kept to task and widened through the drive. CALI DUDE moved off of the inside leaving the chute, was hustled into position to the outside of TAP BACK after the opening quarter, tracked that one through the turn, was unable to match strides into the stretch with the winner but fought on doggedly to preserve the place. PAPSTER was unhurried into stride, tucked in to save ground, took closer order through the turn, shifted out and continued the advance between rivals, angled back to the rail inside the furlong marker and kept on willingly. PAS DE PANIQUE was close up three deep, steadied slightly in traffic near the five-sixteenths pole, leveled back into stride leaving the turn, came six wide and improved position. TOTALLY TIGER dropped well back leaving the chute, came under a ride into the turn, angled to the far outside into the stretch, was making up ground but was left with too much to do. SQUARE DEAL stalked the pace, was roused with three furlongs to run, loomed a danger leaving the turn but flattened in the drive. CLUB ASPEN settled saving ground, moved up to make a mild bid into the stretch, but faltered in the final furlong. DAPPER drifted about in traffic early, settled into stride off of the inside but lacked a response when called upon. ROOKIE MISTAKE contended off of the inside through the turn and tired. GREAT ULYSSES was forced to the outside leaving the chute, settled outside and was never a factor. CHIPPER was caught in tight and was shuffled back leaving the chute, angled in and settled saving ground, but was through after a half and retreated.
FIFTH RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $1,000,000. 'Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint'. Stakes. 2 year olds. Time 21.55 44.03 55.66
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|Four Wheel Drive
|122
|9
|1
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–¾
|Ortiz, Jr.
|1.50
|1
|Chimney Rock
|122
|1
|10
|3–1
|2–1½
|2–3½
|2–1½
|Ortiz
|12.60
|3
|Another Miracle
|122
|3
|6
|6–½
|6–1
|5–hd
|3–hd
|Franco
|19.20
|7
|Kimari
|119
|7
|8
|10–1
|10–1
|11–1
|4–1
|Velazquez
|2.50
|8
|Dr Simpson
|119
|8
|11
|2–hd
|3–1½
|4–hd
|5–ns
|Kingscote
|59.10
|5
|Encoder
|122
|5
|2
|9–hd
|9–2
|8–1½
|6–1
|Prat
|19.90
|4
|Dream Shot
|122
|4
|5
|4–½
|4–½
|7–2
|7–nk
|Hayes
|50.80
|6
|Alligator Alley
|122
|6
|12
|8–½
|7–½
|6–½
|8–½
|Lordan
|20.00
|12
|Cambria
|119
|12
|4
|11–½
|12
|10–½
|9–½
|Gaffalione
|18.40
|10
|A'Ali
|122
|10
|9
|12
|11–1½
|12
|10–hd
|Dettori
|6.00
|11
|King Neptune
|122
|11
|7
|7–1
|8–½
|9–1
|11–3
|Moore
|43.70
|2
|Band Practice
|119
|2
|3
|5–1½
|5–1
|3–hd
|12
|Spencer
|21.30
|9
|FOUR WHEEL DRIVE
|5.00
|3.40
|3.00
|1
|CHIMNEY ROCK
|8.20
|5.40
|3
|ANOTHER MIRACLE
|7.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-9)
|$142.20
|$1 EXACTA (9-1)
|$23.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-1-3-7)
|$80.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-1-3)
|$103.85
|50-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-1-3-7-8)
|$8,755.30
|Carryover $230,777
Winner–Four Wheel Drive B.c.2 by American Pharoah out of Funfair, by More Than Ready. Bred by Glenvale Stud (KY). Trainer: Wesley A. Ward. Owner: Breeze Easy, LLC. Mutuel Pool $2,186,416 Daily Double Pool $173,377 Exacta Pool $1,601,854 Superfecta Pool $551,463 Trifecta Pool $1,100,071 X-5 Super High Five Pool $45,894. Scratched–Air Force Jet (GB), Bulletproof One, Fore Left, Karak.
50-Cent Pick Three (11-3-9) paid $85.75. Pick Three Pool $438,398. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-3/11-3-9/13/14/15/16) 3276 tickets with 4 correct paid $476.95. Pick Four Pool $1,021,592. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-1-3/11-3-9/13/14/15/16) 17312 tickets with 5 correct paid $3,163.65. Pick Five Pool $2,144,711.
FOUR WHEEL DRIVE had good early speed between foes then inched away, set the pace just off the rail, kicked clear and held on gamely under urging. CHIMNEY ROCK also flashed early speed then saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch and finished willingly. ANOTHER MIRACLE between horses early, stalked inside, came out into the stretch, split horses in midstretch and gained the show toward the inside. KIMARI chased three deep then outside a rival on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and finished well to be edged for third. DR SIMPSON (FR) moved up between horses then stalked three wide, continued outside a rival on the turn and a bit off the rail into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. ENCODER chased between horses, steadied in tight midway on the backstretch, continued between foes then three wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. DREAM SHOT (IRE) stalked between horses then outside a rival on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and also lacked the needed rally. ALLIGATOR ALLEY (GB) a bit slow to begin, angled in and saved ground to the stretch to no avail. CAMBRIA chased outside then alongside a rival, angled to the inside nearing the stretch and did not rally. A'ALI (IRE) settled outside a rival then between foes leaving the backstretch, continued a bit off the rail into the turn, swung four wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. KING NEPTUNE chased outside then three deep on the turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. BAND PRACTICE (IRE) hopped some at the break, was sent between horses early, stalked inside, steadied in tight leaving the backstretch, continued inside on the turn and into the stretch and weakened.
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $1,000,000. 'Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Presented by Coolmore America'. Stakes. Colts and Geldings. 2 year olds. Time 23.14 47.55 1:11.68 1:23.46 1:35.11
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Structor
|122
|2
|1
|6–½
|6–hd
|11–1½
|5–1
|1–¾
|Ortiz
|5.30
|8
|Billy Batts
|122
|7
|8
|3–1
|3–hd
|3–hd
|2–½
|2–nk
|Lopez
|55.10
|9
|Gear Jockey
|122
|8
|3
|5–hd
|5–1
|5–½
|4–1
|3–½
|Gaffalione
|67.50
|4
|Decorated Invader
|122
|4
|10
|10–1
|13–½
|10–½
|7–hd
|4–nk
|Ortiz, Jr.
|3.10
|12
|Arizona
|122
|11
|12
|12–hd
|12–hd
|12–½
|12–2
|5–nk
|Moore
|2.10
|11
|Proven Strategies
|122
|10
|2
|2–½
|2–1
|2–1
|1–1
|6–½
|Zayas
|116.50
|13
|DH–Fort Myers
|122
|12
|5
|7–hd
|7–½
|6–1½
|8–hd
|7–ns
|Lordan
|23.10
|14
|DH–DQ–Hit the Road
|122
|13
|7
|11–½
|11–½
|9–hd
|9–hd
|7–ns
|Prat
|7.10
|1
|Our Country
|122
|1
|11
|8–hd
|10–hd
|13–1½
|11–2
|9–½
|Velazquez
|16.00
|7
|Andesite
|122
|6
|14
|13–½
|14
|14
|13–5½
|10–¾
|Rosario
|17.70
|10
|War Beast
|122
|9
|9
|4–½
|4–½
|4–½
|6–hd
|11–1¾
|Cedillo
|86.30
|3
|Peace Achieved
|122
|3
|6
|9–hd
|8–hd
|8–hd
|10–½
|12–ns
|Mena
|13.10
|6
|Graceful Kitten
|122
|5
|4
|1–2
|1–1
|1–1
|3–½
|13–13¼
|Berrios
|19.30
|15
|Deviant
|122
|14
|13
|14
|9–½
|7–½
|14
|14
|Van Dyke
|85.90
|2
|STRUCTOR
|12.60
|7.20
|5.20
|8
|BILLY BATTS
|33.40
|18.20
|9
|GEAR JOCKEY
|20.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-2)
|$37.60
|$1 EXACTA (2-8)
|$259.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-8-9-4)
|$2,359.73
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-8-9)
|$2,991.75
|50-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-8-9-4-12)
|Carryover $263,958
Winner–Structor B.c.2 by Palace Malice out of Miss Always Ready, by More Than Ready. Bred by Three Chimneys Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Chad C. Brown. Owner: Drown, Jeff and Rachel, Don. Mutuel Pool $2,313,795 Daily Double Pool $310,486 Exacta Pool $1,566,701 Superfecta Pool $507,516 Trifecta Pool $1,024,421 X-5 Super High Five Pool $43,477. Scratched–Vitalogy (GB). DQ–#14 Hit the Road–finished 7th, disqualified, placed 14th.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-9-2) paid $166.85. Pick Three Pool $387,495.
STRUCTOR saved ground stalking the pace, came out in upper stretch and again in midstretch and closed willingly under urging to get up nearing the wire. BILLY BATTS angled in and stalked inside, came out into the stretch, rallied to a short lead outside a rival in deep stretch but could not hold off the winner. GEAR JOCKEY chased between horses then inside into the stretch, came out for room in midstretch and finished with interest between foes. DECORATED INVADER pulled three deep between foes chasing the pace, came out leaving the second turn and five wide into the stretch and also finished well. ARIZONA (IRE) angled in and settled outside a rival, swung three deep into the stretch, came out in upper stretch and found his best stride late. PROVEN STRATEGIES stalked outside a rival, bid alongside the pacesetter on the second turn and into the stretch, took the lead nearing the eighth pole, fought back in deep stretch and was outfinished late. FORT MYERS stalked three deep, went between horses on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and was out kicked. HIT THE ROAD chased three deep between foes then four wide, continued three wide on the second turn, came out four wide into the stretch and pinched DEVIANT causing that one to drop back and finished with mild interest. OUR COUNTRY saved ground chasing the pace, came out past midstretch and split rivals twice late. ANDESITE angled in and settled inside, came out on the second turn and six wide into the stretch and also found his best stride late. WAR BEAST stalked three deep then outside a rival leaving the backstretch and into the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. PEACE ACHIEVED chased between horses then outside a rival into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. GRACEFUL KITTEN sped between rivals to the early lead, set the pace inside, fought back on the second turn and into the stretch, ducked in from the whip nearing the eighth pole and weakened. DEVIANT chased four wide then five wide, angled in three deep on the second turn, clipped heels when pinched back after HIT THE ROAD came out and dropped back thereafter. Following a stewards' inquiry HIT THE ROAD was disqualified and placed fourteenth for interference into the stretch.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $2,000,000. 'Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies'. Stakes. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.71 46.02 1:11.93 1:39.65 1:47.07
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|British Idiom
|122
|4
|8
|7–2½
|6–½
|4–3
|2–1
|1–nk
|Castellano
|2.70
|1
|Donna Veloce
|122
|1
|7
|4–2
|4–3
|3–2
|1–½
|2–1¾
|Prat
|2.20
|6
|Bast
|122
|6
|5
|2–½
|2–hd
|1–½
|3–5
|3–1¾
|Velazquez
|4.60
|3
|Perfect Alibi
|122
|3
|2
|8–2
|8–½
|5–2
|4–1
|4–13
|Ortiz, Jr.
|18.30
|7
|Wicked Whisper
|122
|7
|6
|3–1½
|3–2
|2–1
|5–10
|5–6¾
|Rosario
|3.80
|5
|Lazy Daisy
|122
|5
|4
|5–1
|7–2
|7–1½
|6–3
|6–1¾
|Bejarano
|21.00
|9
|Comical
|122
|9
|3
|6–hd
|5–hd
|8–1
|8–½
|7–2¼
|Cedillo
|19.30
|8
|K P Dreamin
|122
|8
|9
|9
|9
|9
|7–hd
|8–15½
|Fuentes
|33.40
|2
|Two Sixty
|122
|2
|1
|1–½
|1–½
|6–1
|9
|9
|Zayas
|19.50
|4
|BRITISH IDIOM
|7.40
|3.80
|2.80
|1
|DONNA VELOCE
|4.00
|3.00
|6
|BAST
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-4)
|$65.80
|$1 EXACTA (4-1)
|$13.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-6-3)
|$29.01
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-6)
|$27.30
|50-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-1-6-3-7)
|$309.05
|Carryover $280,780
Winner–British Idiom Ch.f.2 by Flashback out of Rose and Shine, by Mr. Sekiguchi. Bred by Hargus Sexton, Sandra Sexton andSilver Fern Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: Brad H. Cox. Owner: Dubb, Michael, The Elkstone Group, LLC (Stuart Grant), Madaket Stables LLC and Bethlehem Stables LLC. Mutuel Pool $2,371,774 Daily Double Pool $238,025 Exacta Pool $1,398,640 Superfecta Pool $435,154 Trifecta Pool $872,508 X-5 Super High Five Pool $88,173. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (9-2-4) paid $31.00. Pick Three Pool $707,980.
BRITISH IDIOM was jostled into the first turn, settled saving ground, ranged into striking distance into the second turn, shifted out to launch her assault on DONNA VELOCE leaving the quarter pole, came to level terms inside the furlong marker and was fully extended to narrowly prevail. DONNA VELOCE bumped with the winner into the first turn, jammed through and tracked the pace setters along the inside, moved out four wide on the second turn, engulfed the leaders a quarter mile out, dug in to meet the bid of BRITISH IDIOM in the final furlong, fought doggedly but was unable to resist. BAST contested pace between horses to the second turn, then along the inside to the stretch, was unable to go on with the top two but stayed on to salvage the minor award. PERFECT ALIBI was unhurried off of the inside, circled five wide into the stretch and was making up ground late. WICKED WHISPER was close up three deep through the second turn, but faltered entering the stretch and faded. LAZY DAISY steadied off heels into the first turn, settled toward the inside, angled out but failed to make headway. COMICAL was allowed to settle four wide and failed to respond. K P DREAMIN broke slow and was never a factor. TWO SIXTY was keen to place, bore out into the first turn, leveled into stride on the backstretch while setting a quick pace, relinquished command near the seven-sixteenths marker and gave way readily thereafter.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $1,000,000. 'Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf'. Stakes. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.74 47.02 1:11.33 1:22.96 1:34.59
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|11
|Sharing
|122
|11
|1
|4–hd
|4–½
|3–hd
|2–½
|1–1¼
|Franco
|13.80
|5
|Daahyeh
|122
|5
|10
|5–hd
|6–½
|6–½
|4–1½
|2–nk
|Buick
|3.80
|12
|Sweet Melania
|122
|12
|2
|3–1
|2–1½
|1–hd
|1–1
|3–1
|Ortiz
|4.80
|9
|Albigna
|122
|9
|9
|13–4½
|13–2½
|14
|8–1
|4–1½
|Foley
|4.90
|13
|Selflessly
|122
|13
|7
|7–½
|7–½
|5–hd
|7–1
|5–½
|Castellano
|7.40
|2
|Croughavouke
|122
|2
|11
|8–½
|9–½
|8–1
|6–hd
|6–hd
|Prat
|30.90
|4
|Abscond
|122
|4
|3
|2–½
|1–½
|2–1½
|3–1
|7–1¼
|Ortiz, Jr.
|14.90
|8
|Tango
|122
|8
|6
|9–1½
|8–½
|9–½
|10–½
|8–hd
|Moore
|17.70
|3
|Shadn
|122
|3
|13
|12–½
|12–2½
|12–hd
|12–1
|9–hd
|Spencer
|32.50
|14
|Etoile
|122
|14
|4
|6–1
|5–1
|4–1½
|5–½
|10–1¼
|Dettori
|22.90
|7
|Crystalle
|122
|7
|14
|14
|14
|11–hd
|13–½
|11–nk
|Rosario
|6.40
|10
|Fair Maiden
|122
|10
|5
|11–2
|10–½
|10–1
|11–½
|12–1¼
|Van Dyke
|14.70
|6
|Unforgetable
|122
|6
|12
|10–hd
|11–hd
|13–2
|14
|13–1¼
|Lordan
|95.20
|1
|Living In The Past
|122
|1
|8
|1–hd
|3–hd
|7–1
|9–½
|14
|Tudhope
|42.10
|11
|SHARING
|29.60
|10.60
|8.40
|5
|DAAHYEH (GB)
|5.60
|3.80
|12
|SWEET MELANIA
|4.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-11)
|$124.20
|$1 EXACTA (11-5)
|$80.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-5-12-9)
|$276.85
|50-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (11-5-12-9-13)
|$317,301.05
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-5-12)
|$325.05
Winner–Sharing Ch.f.2 by Speightstown out of Shared Account, by Pleasantly Perfect. Bred by Sagamore Farm (MD). Trainer: H. Graham Motion. Owner: Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Gainesway Stable (Antony Beck). Mutuel Pool $2,464,228 Daily Double Pool $302,746 Exacta Pool $1,681,229 Superfecta Pool $560,386 Super High Five Pool $47,853 Trifecta Pool $1,109,514. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-4-11) paid $266.30. Pick Three Pool $336,603.
SHARING stalked between horses, came out in the stretch, bid outside a rival under left handed urging to gain the lead in deep stretch and inched clear late. DAAHYEH (GB) close up stalking the pace a bit off the rail then inside, split horses leaving the second turn and finished well to get up for the place. SWEET MELANIA pulled three deep then bid outside a rival on the backstretch, took a short lead leaving the second turn, inched away in midstretch, fought back in deep stretch and held third. ALBIGNA (IRE) chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail and inside on the second turn and into the stretch, came out in midstretch and finished with interest. SELFLESSLY stalked three deep then outside a rival, went three wide on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and was outfinished. CROUGHAVOUKE (IRE) saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, went between rivals in mmidstretch then lacked the needed late kick toward the inside. ABSCOND had speed between horses then angled in and set a pressured pace inside, fought back on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened some in the final furlong. TANGO (IRE) chased between horses, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SHADN (IRE) pulled early and stalked inside, came out into the stretch, was in tight off heels in midstretch and could not offer the necessary late response. ETOILE chased three deep then outside a foe, came three wide leaving the second turn and into the stretch and did not rally. CRYSTALLE hesitated, hopped slightly and was away behind the field, settled inside then off the rail, swung five wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. FAIR MAIDEN as rank early and steadied outside foes into the first turn, pulled her way along to chase the pace three deep, came out four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. UNFORGETABLE (IRE) chased off the rail then between horses leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and could not summon the needed late kick. LIVING IN THE PAST (IRE) pulled along the inside and dueled for the early lead, saved ground stalking the pace on the backstretch and second turn and weakened.
NINTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $2,000,000. 'TVG Breeders' Cup Juvenile'. Stakes. Colts and Geldings. 2 year olds. Time 23.49 47.07 1:11.60 1:37.99 1:44.93
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Storm the Court
|122
|4
|3
|1–½
|1–1
|1–½
|1–hd
|1–nk
|Prat
|45.90
|7
|Anneau d'Or
|122
|7
|5
|4–1½
|3–½
|3–½
|2–1½
|2–3¼
|Hernandez
|28.00
|2
|Wrecking Crew
|122
|2
|4
|3–hd
|4–½
|4–2½
|3–1½
|3–4½
|Lopez
|39.10
|5
|Scabbard
|122
|5
|6
|5–hd
|5–1
|6–1½
|6–2
|4–nk
|Smith
|5.60
|8
|Full Flat
|122
|8
|7
|7–1
|6–½
|5–1
|5–½
|5–4¼
|Take
|89.40
|6
|Eight Rings
|122
|6
|2
|2–½
|2–1
|2–1
|4–3
|6–1¾
|Velazquez
|1.50
|3
|Shoplifted
|122
|3
|1
|6–2½
|7–3
|7–½
|7–2
|7–7¼
|Santana, Jr.
|23.80
|1
|Dennis' Moment
|122
|1
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Ortiz, Jr.
|0.90
|4
|STORM THE COURT
|93.80
|24.80
|12.00
|7
|ANNEAU D'OR
|17.60
|10.40
|2
|WRECKING CREW
|12.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (11-4)
|$928.00
|$1 EXACTA (4-7)
|$488.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-7-2-5)
|$1,199.69
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-7-2)
|$1,965.25
|50-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-7-2-5-8)
|$26,783.35
|Carryover $17,070
Winner–Storm the Court B.c.2 by Court Vision out of My Tejana Storm, by Tejano Run. Bred by Stepping Stone Farm (KY). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: Exline-Border Racing LLC, Bernsen, David A., Wilson, Susanna and Hudock, Dan. Mutuel Pool $3,092,903 Daily Double Pool $406,655 Exacta Pool $1,716,009 Superfecta Pool $652,186 Trifecta Pool $1,227,929 X-5 Super High Five Pool $89,483. Scratched–Maxfield.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-11-4) paid $2,258.50. Pick Three Pool $521,241. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-4-11-4) 81 tickets with 4 correct paid $18,171.65. Pick Four Pool $1,924,560. 50-Cent Pick Five (9/13/14/15/16-2-4-11-4) 68 tickets with 5 correct paid $45,997.70. Pick Five Pool $3,296,875. $1 Pick Six Jackpot (3-9/13/14/15/16-2-4-11-4) 30 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $2,878.70. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $754,277. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $489,379.
STORM THE COURT was away in good order, set the pace toward the inside, drifted out a bit once engaged by ANNEAU D'OR nearing the furlong marker, battled on through a prolonged drive and proved unyielding. ANNEAU D'OR tracked three deep, took dead aim at STORM THE COURT leaving the second turn, came to level terms a furlong out, fought on but was unable to best the determined winner. WRECKING CREW attended the pace along the inside, was bottled up in traffic and waited leaving the second turn, altered course to the outside into the lane, but was unable to bridge the gap once clear. SCABBARD settled four wide, angled in leaving the second turn and improved position. FULL FLAT came away a bit tardy, settled in hand, came under a ride with three furlongs to run, moved up four wide to make a mild bid but failed to sustain the effort. EIGHT RINGS prompted the pace to the outside of STORM THE COURT through the second turn, but faltered between rivals into the lane and faded. SHOPLIFTED was in a bit tight into the first turn, settled saving ground but lacked a response when called upon. DENNIS' MOMENT stumbled badly at the start, lagged at the tail of the field and never recovered.
TENTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $80,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.90 44.50 1:09.65 1:22.81
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Threefiveindia
|125
|8
|11
|4–3
|4–5
|1–3½
|1–7
|Cedillo
|3.10
|7
|Secret Courier
|121
|7
|9
|1–1½
|1–½
|2–½
|2–nk
|Gryder
|8.80
|14
|Leroy
|125
|13
|6
|9–hd
|7–hd
|7–hd
|3–hd
|Figueroa
|32.10
|5
|Parsimony
|123
|5
|3
|7–1
|5–½
|5–2½
|4–1¼
|Gutierrez
|11.50
|12
|Order and Law
|118
|12
|1
|10–hd
|11–hd
|9–1½
|5–hd
|Velez
|40.60
|15
|Outlaw
|125
|14
|2
|3–½
|3–½
|4–hd
|6–hd
|Espinoza
|25.30
|3
|Heartfullofstars
|125
|3
|10
|13–3
|13–2
|11–3½
|7–½
|Franco
|13.50
|1
|Rogallo
|123
|1
|8
|12–½
|10–½
|10–½
|8–½
|Rosario
|6.60
|2
|Candy Cornell
|120
|2
|4
|11–½
|6–2½
|6–2
|9–½
|Diaz, Jr.
|6.00
|11
|Justinian
|123
|11
|7
|2–1
|2–½
|3–½
|10–2
|Bejarano
|5.10
|10
|Comedian
|123
|10
|13
|6–½
|8–hd
|8–1½
|11–4¼
|Santana, Jr.
|14.90
|6
|Caray
|123
|6
|5
|5–1
|9–½
|12–4
|12–4¼
|Pereira
|32.60
|9
|Rick's Dream
|125
|9
|12
|8–½
|12–1
|13–2½
|13–4¼
|Hernandez
|33.40
|4
|Eagle Song
|123
|4
|14
|14
|14
|14
|14
|Talamo
|23.60
|8
|THREEFIVEINDIA
|8.20
|5.20
|4.20
|7
|SECRET COURIER
|8.00
|6.20
|14
|LEROY
|12.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-8)
|$464.60
|$1 EXACTA (8-7)
|$37.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-7-14-5)
|$853.17
|50-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-7-14-5-12)
|Carryover $42,405
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-7-14)
|$452.10
Winner–Threefiveindia Ch.g.6 by Street Hero out of Palacio de Amor, by Dixieland Band. Bred by Myung Kwon Cho & Jun Park (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Rockingham Ranch. Mutuel Pool $1,380,917 Daily Double Pool $532,025 Exacta Pool $920,610 Superfecta Pool $389,121 Super High Five Pool $33,201 Trifecta Pool $702,935. Scratched–Coil Me Home, Top Brass.
50-Cent Pick Three (11-4-8) paid $1,617.00. Pick Three Pool $440,443. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-11-4-8/13/16) 69 tickets with 4 correct paid $11,580.75. Pick Four Pool $1,044,390.
THREEFIVEINDIA between horses early, angled in and stalked inside, bid along the rail into the stretch to gain the lead, kicked clear under some urging then steady handling late. SECRET COURIER sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then dueled inside on the turn, was between horses into the stretch, drifted back in and just held second. LEROY chased four wide then five wide into the turn, came three deep into the stretch, angled out some in the drive and finished well to be edged for the place. PARSIMONY chased off the rail then inside, came out leaving the turn and five wide into the stretch, drifted inward in the drive and was edged for third between foes late. ORDER AND LAW chased outside then three deep between foes, steadied in tight a half mile out, went four wide into the turn, continued outside on the bend and three wide into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. OUTLAW stalked three deep, bid three wide on the turn and four wide into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. HEARTFULLOFSTARS settled outside a rival then between horses, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. ROGALLO saved ground chasing the pace, pulled his way along and was in a bit tight leaving the backstretch, continued along the rail on the turn and in the stretch and also lacked a rally. CANDY CORNELL chased outside a rival then between foes, continued alongside a rival on the turn, came out leaving the turn and six wide into the stretch and could not offer the needed late kick. JUSTINIAN bobbled some at the break, stalked between foes then bid between horses into and on the turn, was three wide into the stretch, drifted in through the drive and weakened. COMEDIAN chased three wide then between horses leaving the backstretch, angled in a bit off the rail on the turn and did not rally. CARAY stalked a bit off the rail then between foes, was in a bit tight into the turn and weakened. RICK'S DREAM settled outside then between horses chasing the pace and lacked a response in the stretch. EAGLE SONG (IRE) a bit slow to begin, settled just off the rail to the stretch and failed to menace.
Santa Anita Entries for Saturday, November 2.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 22nd day of a 23-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Senator Ken Maddy Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Ippodamia's Girl
|Rafael Bejarano
|125
|Andrew Lerner
|15-1
|2
|Don't Sell
|Mario Gutierrez
|123
|Doug F. O'Neill
|3-1
|3
|Kentan Road
|Jorge Velez
|123
|John W. Sadler
|6-1
|4
|Just Grazed Me
|Geovanni Franco
|125
|Philip D'Amato
|5-2
|5
|Apache Princess
|Kent Desormeaux
|123
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|6-1
|6
|Dearborn
|Ruben Fuentes
|121
|Jeff Bonde
|15-1
|7
|Gypsy Blu
|Abel Cedillo
|125
|Mark Glatt
|8-1
|8
|Girls Know Best
|Jose Ortiz
|125
|Eddie Kenneally
|9-5
|9
|Escapade
|Javier Castellano
|123
|Jonathan Thomas
|4-1
SECOND RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'Damascus Stakes'. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Horse Greedy
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|123
|John W. Sadler
|10-1
|2
|Extra Hope
|Flavien Prat
|119
|Richard E. Mandella
|4-1
|3
|Roadster
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|123
|Bob Baffert
|7-5
|4
|Flagstaff
|Victor Espinoza
|123
|John W. Sadler
|6-5
|5
|Comical Ghost
|Joseph Talamo
|119
|Bob Baffert
|8-1
THIRD RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Twilight Derby'. Stakes. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Originaire
|Mike Smith
|124
|Jeff Mullins
|8-1
|2
|Hackberry
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Dan Blacker
|15-1
|3
|Nolde
|Victor Espinoza
|124
|John A. Shirreffs
|7-2
|4
|Temple
|Manuel Franco
|124
|Michael J. Maker
|20-1
|5
|Succeedandsurpass
|John Velazquez
|124
|Richard Baltas
|10-1
|6
|Jais's Solitude
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|124
|Eddie Kenneally
|15-1
|7
|Ocean Fury
|Rafael Bejarano
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|10-1
|8
|Neptune's Storm
|Ricardo Santana, Jr.
|124
|Richard Baltas
|4-1
|9
|Kingly
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Bob Baffert
|5-1
|10
|Gray Magician
|Javier Castellano
|124
|Peter Miller
|8-1
|11
|Henley's Joy
|Jose Ortiz
|124
|Michael J. Maker
|10-1
|12
|Real Master
|Brice Blanc
|124
|Thomas Ray Bell, II
|50-1
|13
|Mo Forza
|Joel Rosario
|124
|Peter Miller
|20-1
FOURTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $1,000,000. 'Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Sprint'. Stakes. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Covfefe
|Joel Rosario
|122
|Brad H. Cox
|2-1
|2
|Danuska's My Girl
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|Dan Ward
|20-1
|3
|Heavenhasmynikki
|Ricardo Santana, Jr.
|124
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|20-1
|4
|Come Dancing
|Javier Castellano
|124
|Carlos F. Martin
|5-2
|5
|Lady Ninja
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Richard Baltas
|10-1
|6
|Bellafina
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Simon Callaghan
|6-1
|7
|Selcourt
|Luis Saez
|124
|John W. Sadler
|10-1
|8
|Dawn the Destroyer
|Tyler Gaffalione
|124
|Kiaran P. McLaughlin
|12-1
|9
|Spiced Perfection
|John Velazquez
|124
|Peter Miller
|4-1
FIFTH RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $1,000,000. 'Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint'. Stakes. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Totally Boss
|Jose Ortiz
|126
|George R. Arnold, II
|5-1
|2
|Pure Sensation
|Paco Lopez
|126
|Christophe Clement
|5-1
|3
|Imprimis
|Lanfranco Dettori
|126
|Joseph F. Orseno
|8-1
|4
|Shekky Shebaz
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|126
|Jason Servis
|12-1
|5
|Stubbins
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|12-1
|6
|Stormy Liberal
|John Velazquez
|126
|Peter Miller
|8-1
|7
|Leinster
|Tyler Gaffalione
|126
|George R. Arnold, II
|8-1
|8
|Legends of War
|Rafael Bejarano
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|20-1
|9
|Final Frontier
|Luis Saez
|126
|Thomas Albertrani
|6-1
|10
|Eddie Haskell
|Joel Rosario
|126
|Mark Glatt
|9-2
|11
|Om
|Manuel Franco
|126
|Peter Miller
|15-1
|12
|Belvoir Bay
|Javier Castellano
|123
|Peter Miller
|12-1
|Also Eligible
|13
|Girls Know Best
|Joe Bravo
|123
|Eddie Kenneally
|20-1
|14
|Double Touch
|John Velazquez
|126
|John W. Sadler
|30-1
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $1,000,000. 'Big Ass Fans Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile'. Stakes. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Giant Expectations
|Jose Ortiz
|126
|Peter Eurton
|12-1
|2
|Improbable
|Rafael Bejarano
|123
|Bob Baffert
|3-1
|3
|Spun to Run
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|123
|Juan Carlos Guerrero
|6-1
|4
|Mr. Money
|Gabriel Saez
|123
|W. Bret Calhoun
|6-1
|5
|Omaha Beach
|Mike Smith
|123
|Richard E. Mandella
|8-5
|6
|Ambassadorial
|Jamie Spencer
|126
|Jane Chapple-Hyam
|30-1
|7
|Coal Front
|Javier Castellano
|126
|Todd A. Pletcher
|6-1
|8
|Blue Chipper
|Flavien Prat
|126
|Kim Young-Kwan
|20-1
|9
|Diamond Oops
|Julien Leparoux
|126
|Patrick L. Biancone
|15-1
|10
|Snapper Sinclair
|Ricardo Santana, Jr.
|126
|Steven M. Asmussen
|30-1
SEVENTH RACE.
1¼ Mile Turf. Purse: $2,000,000. 'Maker's Mark Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare'. Stakes. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Iridessa
|Wayne Lordan
|120
|Joseph O'Brien
|8-1
|2
|Sistercharlie
|John Velazquez
|124
|Chad C. Brown
|8-5
|3
|Fleeting
|Ryan Moore
|120
|Aidan P. O'Brien
|6-1
|4
|Billesdon Brook
|Sean Levey
|124
|Richard Hannon
|10-1
|5
|Mirth
|Mike Smith
|124
|Philip D'Amato
|20-1
|6
|Thais
|Manuel Franco
|124
|Chad C. Brown
|30-1
|7
|Vasilika
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Dan Ward
|8-1
|8
|Castle Lady
|Mickael Barzalona
|120
|Henri-Alex Pantall
|15-1
|9
|Villa Marina
|Olivier Peslier
|120
|Carlos Laffon-Parias
|8-1
|10
|Mrs. Sippy
|Joel Rosario
|124
|H. Graham Motion
|8-1
|11
|Just Wonderful
|William Buick
|120
|Aidan P. O'Brien
|20-1
|12
|Fanny Logan
|Lanfranco Dettori
|120
|John H. M. Gosden
|15-1
EIGHTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $2,000,000. 'Breeders' Cup Sprint'. Stakes. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Catalina Cruiser
|Joel Rosario
|126
|John W. Sadler
|4-1
|2
|Hog Creek Hustle
|Mike Smith
|124
|Vickie L. Foley
|20-1
|3
|Firenze Fire
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|126
|Jason Servis
|12-1
|4
|Mitole
|Ricardo Santana, Jr.
|126
|Steven M. Asmussen
|9-5
|5
|Engage
|John Velazquez
|126
|Steven M. Asmussen
|15-1
|6
|Shancelot
|Jose Ortiz
|124
|Jorge Navarro
|4-1
|7
|Whitmore
|Flavien Prat
|126
|Ron Moquett
|15-1
|8
|Landeskog
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|12-1
|9
|Imperial Hint
|Javier Castellano
|126
|Luis Carvajal, Jr.
|4-1
|10
|Matera Sky
|Yutaka Take
|126
|Hideyuki Mori
|30-1
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $2,000,000. 'TVG Breeders' Cup Mile'. Stakes. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Suedois
|Javier Castellano
|126
|David O'Meara
|20-1
|2
|Lucullan
|Luis Saez
|126
|Kiaran P. McLaughlin
|12-1
|3
|Space Traveller
|Daniel Tudhope
|123
|Richard Fahey
|12-1
|4
|Trais Fluors
|William Lee
|126
|Ken J. Condon
|20-1
|5
|True Valour
|Drayden Van Dyke
|126
|Simon Callaghan
|20-1
|6
|Got Stormy
|Tyler Gaffalione
|123
|Mark E. Casse
|7-2
|7
|Bolo
|Julien Leparoux
|126
|Carla Gaines
|30-1
|8
|El Tormenta
|Silva Da
|126
|Gail Cox
|12-1
|9
|Circus Maximus
|Ryan Moore
|123
|Aidan P. O'Brien
|3-1
|10
|Without Parole
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|126
|Chad C. Brown
|20-1
|11
|Uni
|Joel Rosario
|123
|Chad C. Brown
|7-2
|12
|Lord Glitters
|Jamie Spencer
|126
|David O'Meara
|12-1
|13
|Hey Gaman
|Lanfranco Dettori
|126
|James Tate
|12-1
|14
|Bowies Hero
|Flavien Prat
|126
|Philip D'Amato
|12-1
|Also Eligible
|15
|Caribou Club
|Joseph Talamo
|126
|Thomas F. Proctor
|15-1
|16
|Next Shares
|John Velazquez
|126
|Richard Baltas
|30-1
TENTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile. Purse: $2,000,000. 'Longines Breeders' Cup Distaff'. Stakes. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Paradise Woods
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|John A. Shirreffs
|5-1
|2
|Ollie's Candy
|Joel Rosario
|124
|John W. Sadler
|15-1
|3
|Street Band
|Sophie Doyle
|121
|J. Larry Jones
|10-1
|4
|Midnight Bisou
|Mike Smith
|124
|Steven M. Asmussen
|6-5
|5
|Dunbar Road
|Jose Ortiz
|121
|Chad C. Brown
|6-1
|6
|Wow Cat
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|124
|Chad C. Brown
|15-1
|7
|Secret Spice
|John Velazquez
|124
|Richard Baltas
|10-1
|8
|La Force
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Patrick Gallagher
|30-1
|9
|Serengeti Empress
|Flavien Prat
|121
|Thomas M. Amoss
|12-1
|10
|Mo See Cal
|Paco Lopez
|124
|Peter Miller
|30-1
|11
|Blue Prize
|Joe Bravo
|124
|Ignacio Correas, IV
|6-1
ELEVENTH RACE.
About 1½ Mile Turf. Purse: $4,000,000. 'Longines Breeders' Cup Turf'. Stakes. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Zulu Alpha
|Jose Ortiz
|126
|Michael J. Maker
|20-1
|2
|Acclimate
|Martin Garcia
|126
|Philip D'Amato
|20-1
|3
|United
|Flavien Prat
|126
|Richard E. Mandella
|20-1
|4
|Mount Everest
|Wayne Lordan
|122
|Aidan P. O'Brien
|15-1
|5
|Anthony Van Dyck
|Ryan Moore
|122
|Aidan P. O'Brien
|3-1
|6
|Channel Cat
|Luis Saez
|126
|Todd A. Pletcher
|15-1
|7
|Alounak
|Clement Lecoeuvre
|126
|Waldemar Hickst
|20-1
|8
|Bandua
|Tyler Gaffalione
|126
|Jack Sisterson
|20-1
|9
|Bricks and Mortar
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|126
|Chad C. Brown
|9-5
|10
|Old Persian
|William Buick
|126
|Charles Appleby
|4-1
|11
|Arklow
|Javier Castellano
|126
|Brad H. Cox
|12-1
|12
|Channel Maker
|John Velazquez
|126
|William I. Mott
|10-1
TWELFTH RACE.
1¼ Mile. Purse: $6,000,000. 'Longines Breeders' Cup Classic'. Stakes. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Math Wizard
|Ricardo Santana, Jr.
|122
|Saffie A. Joseph, Jr.
|30-1
|2
|Seeking the Soul
|Brian Hernandez, Jr.
|126
|Dallas Stewart
|20-1
|3
|Owendale
|Javier Castellano
|122
|Brad H. Cox
|15-1
|4
|War of Will
|Tyler Gaffalione
|122
|Mark E. Casse
|20-1
|5
|Yoshida
|Mike Smith
|126
|William I. Mott
|8-1
|6
|Elate
|Jose Ortiz
|123
|William I. Mott
|6-1
|7
|Higher Power
|Flavien Prat
|126
|John W. Sadler
|6-1
|8
|McKinzie
|Joel Rosario
|126
|Bob Baffert
|3-1
|9
|Mongolian Groom
|Abel Cedillo
|126
|Enebish Ganbat
|12-1
|10
|Vino Rosso
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|126
|Todd A. Pletcher
|4-1
|11
|Code of Honor
|John Velazquez
|122
|III Claude R McGaughey
|4-1