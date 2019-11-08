Stephen Curry’s demise for season refuted by Warriors

Reports of Stephen Curry’s demise for this season appear to be exaggerated. Or maybe wrong?

The Warriors’ All-Star point guard broke his left hand while bracing himself as he fell to the court during a game Oct. 30. Golden State officials said Curry would miss at least three months after having surgery Nov. 1.

Then on Friday a report surfaced that an official with the Warriors said, “The fracture was worse than originally thought, and it’s unlikely that he plays again this season.”

That report was soon refuted by the club, with the Warriors saying the original estimate of Curry missing three months remains the timetable.

Curry will be reexamined in February to determine the rest of his rehabilitation. Will that include him missing the rest of the season? Check back in February.

Curry was injured when he tried to drive to the basket while defended by Phoenix’s Kelly Oubre Jr. and Aron Baynes. After Curry elevated in the lane, he was knocked off balance and fell to the court head-first. After he braced himself with his hands for the fall, he crashed to the court, with Baynes landing on top of him.

The surgery, on his non-shooting hand, was performed by Dr. Steven Shin at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles.