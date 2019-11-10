Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Minnesota makes top 10 of AP college football poll; Alabama falls to No. 4

Minnesota fans storm the field after the Gophers beat Penn State
Minnesota fans storm the field following the Golden Gophers’ 31-26 victory over Penn State on Saturday.
(Adam Bettcher / Getty Images)
By Associated Press
Nov. 10, 2019
12:20 PM
Share

LSU is an overwhelming No. 1 in the Associated Press college football poll after beating Alabama in a 1-2 matchup, and Minnesota moved into the top 10 for the first time in 57 years.

After two weeks of historically close voting at the top of poll, LSU received 54 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. Ohio State was No. 2 with five first-place votes, and Clemson was third with three first-place votes. Alabama fell two spots to No. 4.

Georgia was fifth, followed by Oregon, and Minnesota at No. 7. The Gophers won Saturday’s other matchup of unbeaten teams, defeating Penn State at home. The Nittany Lions slipped four spots to No. 9.

No. 24 Indiana is ranked for the first time since 1994, snapping the longest poll drought among Power Five conference schools.

Poll points

It wasn’t a great week for Alabama, but the Crimson Tide did extend its record for consecutive weeks in the top five of the AP poll. Alabama has been among the five highest-ranked teams for 66 weeks, a streak that started on Nov. 8, 2015.

Advertisement

The second-longest streak of top-five appearances is Miami, which had 55 from Oct. 8, 2000 to Oct. 26, 2003.

  • Minnesota had its best ranking since it reached No. 5 in 1962 and finished 10th.

In and out

Indiana had a great off week with the help of another Power Five school that had not been ranked in years. Wake Forest slipped out of the ranking after a loss at Virginia Tech. The Demon Deacons earlier in the year earned a ranking for the first time since 2008.

Sports
Joe Burrow, LSU finally slay dragon with win over Alabama
LSU v Alabama
Sports
Joe Burrow, LSU finally slay dragon with win over Alabama
Joe Burrow passed for 393 yards and three touchdowns and No. 2 LSU snapped an eight-game losing streak to No. 3 Alabama with a 46-41 victory on Saturday.

The Hoosiers (7-2) already have their first seven-victory season in 12 years and will head to Penn State next week trying to win as a ranked team for the first time since late in the 1993 season. The previous time Indiana was ranked, it moved into the rankings on Sept. 18, 1994, after beating Kentucky to get to 3-0. Ranked No. 25, the Hoosiers visited No. 16 Wisconsin, lost 62-13, and have not been ranked since.

Now that Indiana has snapped its drought, the Hoosiers’ in-state rivals have the longest run of being unranked among Power Five schools. Purdue hasn’t been ranked since 2007. The next-longest droughts are Kansas (since 2009), Illinois (2011) and Rutgers (2012).

Advertisement

  • No. 22 Texas moved back into the rankings after beating Kansas State and knocking the Wildcats out of the Top 25.
  • No. 25 Oklahoma State moved back into the Top 25 for the second time this season.
  • San Diego State fell out after losing to Nevada.
Sports
Newsletter
Get our daily Sports Report newsletter
Associated Press
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement