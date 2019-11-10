Racing! Catching up on CHRB business

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we get some handicapping tips from Rob Henie.
It’s still more than a week away but the next California Horse Racing Board meeting could be one for the ages. It’s on Nov. 21 at 9:30 a.m., across the street from Del Mar at the Hilton. It has 28 items, no doubt because they canceled the October meeting. I wouldn’t be surprised if it was still going on well past first post at Del Mar. Heck, it could still be going on when the valet crews change shifts at the Hilton.
The way I see it, there are three items that should be very interesting.
The first one, No. 3, is electing a new chairman and vice-chairman. Now, the big news is that Fred Maas is going to leave the board when his term expires on Jan. 1. This story was broken by Bryce Miller of the San Diego Union-Tribune. You can read his column here. (Note: It’s not the first item.)
“Given the time constraints with everything else I’ve got going on, it didn’t make sense,” Maas, a special advisor to the Chargers, told Miller. “I’ll always hope for the best, for the sport and those involved.”
Current vice-chairman Madeline Auerbach was considered the slam-dunk favorite, but then things went south. We (the L.A. Times) reported on a business arrangement she had with Tim Ritvo, chief operating officer of the Stronach Group. It was a case of being business partners with someone you regulated, which was OK’d by the CHRB attorneys. Once it became known, Ritvo sold his interest in a horse named Fravel, named after Craig Fravel, who is now the chief executive of TSG. (We can’t make this up.)
This was followed up by a rebuke from TSG and Gov. Gavin Newsom spoke loudly and clearly about wanting to rid the CHRB of conflicts of interests. Auerbach is one of California’s leading breeders and owners and has done nothing but put the best interests of horses and racing in the state first. But at this time, her candidacy for the chair was done. In fact, don’t be surprised if Auerbach announces she is leaving the board before the end of the year.
So, who is left? There are three members who are not new. Alex Solis, a former jockey, has been a member since 2015 but really isn’t the dominant personality you would need in a chair. There is Dennis Alfieri, who has a big personality and could control the room. And, appointed this year is Gregory Ferraro, who is veterinarian and who better to lead when safety is such a big issue.
There are also two newcomers, who were overruled in their only meeting when the board voted to give Northern California time to figure out its racing dates but denied the same privilege to Southern California. The two votes in allowing Southern California extra time were Oscar Gonzales and Wendy Mitchell. The rest of the board voted status quo with its controversial Southern California dates.
OK, we’re going to make a guess here that the next chairman will be Ferraro and the next vice-chair will be Gonzalez. Whatever happens, it will be a done deal before the meeting even starts. There will not be a floor fight.
The next big item is No. 8 allowing Santa Anita to conduct its meeting starting on Dec. 18 for simulcasting revenue and Dec. 26 for live racing. Normally this would be an easy passage—and still will be but might be long to get there. Based on the amount of public comment tied to Del Mar getting its last license this could go on for a while. In the Del Mar situation, animal rights activists went to the microphone one after another believing that Del Mar should not be granted a license. It was never in doubt.
It could be even longer to get to that point given Santa Anita’s safety record of 37 deaths this year (going back to Dec. 30). Here’s the deal. Santa Anita will get its license. Now, I’m in favor of everyone who wants to speak gets that opportunity. But I was intrigued by a recent meeting of my HOA where the idea of overturning a more than 20-plus year rule that you couldn’t park your pickup overnight in your driveway. This rule goes back to when pickups were not a prestige car. Anyway, the HOA bosses ruled that if you were going to say the same thing as a previous speaker that you were only allowed to stand up and say “I agree with what’s been said.”
Certainly, there are different rules between a government body and an HOA, as there should be. But, after a while and about a dozen recent CHRB meetings, the points being brought up, on both sides, really start to sound the same.
There are also some medication issues being brought up but I think the final flashpoint is No. 19: “Discussion and action by the Board regarding the proposed addition of CHRB Rule 1688. Use of Riding Crop.”
Oh, boy, this could also go on for a while if they don’t have it figured out before the meeting. My best guess is a compromise will have been reached allowing use of the riding crop (i.e. whip) but not higher than the shoulder. It’s like the European standard. This prediction is the one I’m least sure of.
So, stay tuned as the end of the year gets more interesting.
Weekly handicapping lesson
Here’s our weekly contribution from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). Today’s analysis comes from the seventh race at Del Mar and incorporates some handicapping angles into the mix. Rob, take it away.
Today’s lesson is from third race at Del Mar.
“This is a maiden special weight at 1 ⅛ miles on the turf. The WCHR has been known for years, for our savvy work with first timers, understanding trainer patterns on the circuit, therefore, able to decipher whether a horse is well meant. In a race such as this one, the entire field has already run, but as we like to point out to members, there’s often a huge difference between one MSW field compared to others. For example, when we look at #5 MUSKOKA, we see a horse who just missed in a listed maiden $50,000 claimer, but in reality, as we pointed out, that $50,000 group was nothing more than a $12,500 bunch. That’s a pretty nice note, wouldn’t you say? While most handicappers are looking at that Oct. 12th at face value, as a $50,000 race, it was really much less. The #7 horse COMMANDING CHIEF exits a race on Oct. 20, a listed MSW, but as we noted this was a $32,000 group, so not terrible, but a far cry from a legitimate MSW bunch. Bottom line? Understanding the stock that makes up a maiden race, is such a sharp angle to have on our side. With this in mind, top selection is CARDIFF CAY (#2), running evenly back in New York for Don Chatlos, but facing better MSW groups than this listed bunch, even adding blinkers today, along with Mike Smith taking over. Even though it appears we’ve got an evenly matched MSW race here, the local contingent have been facing some bad fields, opening the door to a good effort from the New York invader. DA KINE (#1) strings three races together off the long layoff, fresh here late in the year, now given a ton more ground, the turf, and Drayden Van Dyke. Improvement is coming, and if the invader fails to fire for whatever reason, the door would be open for this one to get to the wire first.
“Hot / Cold Race Trends: none
“Win Contenders (order of preference): 2-1
“X Out Runners (eliminating on the win end): 4
“TOP PICK: CARDIFF CAY (#2 3-1 Smith)
“SECOND CHOICE: GHOST STREET (#3 4-1 Garcia)”
The West Coast Handicapping Report can be found at http://www.westcoasthorseracing.com It has been endorsed by leading trainers, handicappers and industry sources.
Who goofed, I’ve got to know?
Me, of course. In Saturday’s newsletter, where I mentioned Belvoir Bay, I said he won the Breeders’ Cup Sprint. Certainly, I meant the Turf Sprint. Sorry about that.
Del Mar review
Saturday’s feature, the $75,000 Let It Ride Stakes for 3-year-olds going a mile on the turf was about as close a finish as you could get. The official margin of Bob and Jackie’s win over Proud Pedro was listed as a nose because there isn’t anything designation that is smaller.
Bob and Jackie had been off for a little more than 10 months with a bone problem. He is trained by Richard Baltas and was ridden by Heriberto Figueroa.
Bob and Jackie paid $6.80, $4.00 and $2.80. Ocean Fury was third followed by Dueling and Golden Birthday in the five-horse field.
Out of action since winning the Eddie Logan Stakes late last year, Bob and Jackie returned to competition victoriously, nosing out Proud Pedro to win the featured $77,550 Let It Ride Stakes for three-year-olds Saturday at Del Mar.
Ridden by one-time star apprentice Heriberto Figueroa, Bob and Jackie won a head-bobbing finish by the narrowest of margins over Proud Pedro, who was piloted by Rafael Bejarano. Figueroa also won the third Saturday aboard Twirling Tiger.
Third in the field of five was Ocean Fury, the 8-5 favorite who was three-quarters of a length behind the runner-up and a nose in front of fourth-place Dueling. Golden Birthday, the early pacesetter, faded to fifth and last. Withdrawn from the contest was Carnivorous.
Bob and Jackie, owned by Zayat Stables and trained by Richard Baltas, was timed in 1:34.97 for the mile over the infield grass course. A close second choice at 2-1, the son of Twirling Candy returned $6.60, $4 and $2.60 after scoring his third win in four starts. First money of $46,260 increased the colt’s earnings to $134,500.
Jockey Drayden Van Dyke had a saddle triple, scoring with three two-year-olds, the French-bred filly Guitty in the fourth race, the well-bred debuting colt Authentic in the fifth and finally, in the ninth race, Uncaptured Hero, trained by Baltas.
Del Mar preview
There are nine races on Sunday’s card starting at 12:30 p.m. It’s a pretty decent card with three allowance/optional claimers, two maiden (not claiming) races and a stakes. The feature is the $100,000 Desi Arnaz Stakes for 2-year-old fillies going 6 ½ furlongs. And we all know how Desi liked the fillies.
The favorite, at 4-5, is Leucothea for trainer Peter Miller and jockey Abel Cedillo. Now, I’ve been up close and personal with Leucothea more than most horses. I was in the winner’s circle for the Chandelier Stakes at Santa Anita when the filly dropped jockey Norberto Arroyo, Jr., and went to the outside rail where a bunch of journalists were standing. (Although I was running pretty quickly.) Luckily, no one was seriously hurt including the horse. She came back and won the Anoakia Stakes by 8 ½ lengths. At the risk of even further wearing out an old joke, if she doesn’t win, she’ll “have some splainin’ to do.” She’s two for five this year.
Stellar Sound is the second favorite at 5-2 for Bob Baffert and Drayden Van Dyke. She won her first race by half-a-length but finished fifth in the Grade 1 Del Mar Debutante.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 7, 8, 7, 8, 7, 8, 7, 6, 10.
Bob Ike’s Dmr pick of the day
FIFTH RACE No. 5 Red Livy (4-1)
Speedy turf sprinter from the Bill McLean barn has rattled off three straight at this five-furlong distance at Golden Gate and there is no reason she can’t ship down and win another. She is 0-for-5 on the Del Mar course but some of those were going long and she’s clearly found her niche going short on grass. She appears too quick for these, so let’s tab her to take another in gate-to-wire fashion.
Saturday’s Result: Awesome Ella (7-1) got a perfect trip and ride, followed the eventual winner into the stretch, fired, second best while well clear of the third horse. We’ll take this kind of effort from a price horse every time.
Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday or late Friday.
Aqueduct (7): $100,000 Pumpkin Pie Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Saguaro Row ($10.40)
Aqueduct (8): $150,000 Artie Schiller Stakes, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Curlin’s Honor ($17.40)
Churchill (6) $102,000 allowance/optional claiming, fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Princess Causeway ($14.60)
Aqueduct (9): $100,000 Atlantic Beach Stakes, 2-year-olds, 6 furlongs on turf. Winner: Jack and Noah ($10.60)
Woodbine (8): $100,000 Frost King Stakes, Ont-bred 2-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Winner: Dotted Line ($100.40)
Churchill (10): Grade 3 $125,000 Commonwealth Turf Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Mr Dumas ($21.40)
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PDT:
11:05 Woodbine (3): $100,000 La Prevoyante Stakes, Ont-bred fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Sav (8-5)
12:20 Aqueduct (8): $150,000 New York Stallion Series, NY-breds fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Newly Minted (7-2)
12:50 Aqueduct (9): $100,000 Stewart Manor Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Enola Gay (3-1)
4:03 Del Mar (8): $100,000 Desi Arnaz Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Leucothea (4-5)
Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day
SIXTH RACE: No. 2 Sunbeams Royal Ewin (3-2)
He has improving speed figures in a field where two of the favorites, Ojd One Favorite JJ and Corona Lake, have regressing speed numbers. In addition, Sunbeams Royal Ewin is very quick from the gate and should have clear sailing while drawn inside Hit It Quit It NR, who has been slow from the gate in all four outs.
Final thoughts
Always looking to add more subscribers to this newsletter. Can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, then you’re probably not reading this. Either way, send to a friend and just have them click here and sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more.
Any thoughts, you can reach me at johnacherwa@gmail.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa
And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.
Del Mar Charts Results for Saturday, November 9.
Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 2nd day of a 15-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.00 47.13 1:12.53 1:25.60 1:38.58
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Potantico
|115
|2
|3
|3–2½
|3–½
|3–hd
|1–hd
|1–¾
|Diaz, Jr.
|2.10
|6
|Hardboot
|124
|5
|1
|5–1
|5–1
|6
|3–hd
|2–1¾
|Gutierrez
|5.60
|1
|Street Class
|120
|1
|5
|1–hd
|1–1
|1–½
|2–½
|3–1¼
|Fuentes
|4.90
|5
|Mongolian Hero
|120
|4
|4
|4–1½
|4–hd
|5–hd
|4–½
|4–nk
|Valdivia, Jr.
|14.00
|4
|Shades of Victory
|124
|3
|6
|6
|6
|4–hd
|5–1½
|5–¾
|Flores
|7.10
|7
|Via Egnatia
|124
|6
|2
|2–hd
|2–1
|2–½
|6
|6
|Bejarano
|1.80
|3
|POTANTICO
|6.20
|4.20
|2.80
|6
|HARDBOOT
|5.00
|3.40
|1
|STREET CLASS
|2.80
|$1 EXACTA (3-6)
|$17.70
|$2 QUINELLA (3-6)
|$19.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-6-1-5)
|$18.09
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-6-1)
|$29.05
Winner–Potantico Grr.g.3 by Gemologist out of Frolic's Dream, by Smoke Glacken. Bred by SF Bloodstock LLC (KY). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: Wilson, Holly and David. Mutuel Pool $163,129 Exacta Pool $80,384 Quinella Pool $3,274 Superfecta Pool $28,911 Trifecta Pool $50,610. Scratched–Jefe.
POTANTICO dueled between horses then took back on the backstretch, went three deep into the second turn, re-bid four wide leaving that turn and into the stretch, gained a slim lead between foes in the stretch and gamely prevailed under urging and steady handling late. HARDBOOT angled to the inside then came out into the backstretch, went between horses to stalk the pace, split rivals leaving the second turn, bid between foes in the stretch and continued willingly to the end. STREET CLASS sent inside, set a pressured pace along the rail, inched away briefly into the second turn, drifted out into the stretch, battled between rivals in the drive and held third. MONGOLIAN HERO angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, bid inside into the stretch and in the lane, was in tight and squeezed some past the furlong marker and could not offer the needed late kick. SHADES OF VICTORY chased off the rail then three deep, ranged up five wide leaving the second turn and into the stretch and lacked the necessary response in the final furlong. VIA EGNATIA prompted the pace three deep then outside a rival, re-bid between foes leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch, was in a bit tight nearing midstretch and weakened. A claim of foul by the rider of MONGOLIAN HERO against STREET CLASS for alleged interference into the stretch was not allowed by the stewards, who ruled the videotape failed to substantiate the claim.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.66 49.09 1:13.47 1:25.30 1:36.99
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|So Much Happy
|122
|2
|3
|1–1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–1½
|Pereira
|1.80
|1
|Visual Magic
|122
|1
|4
|3–1
|4–1
|4–1
|2–1
|2–½
|Bejarano
|5.20
|6
|Vegas Palm
|124
|6
|5
|6–3
|6–2½
|5–hd
|3–hd
|3–2
|Smith
|5.00
|3
|Cover Version
|124
|3
|7
|7
|7
|7
|6–½
|4–2¼
|Espinoza
|4.60
|7
|Gold Arrow
|124
|7
|2
|4–½
|3–hd
|3–½
|4–hd
|5–½
|Van Dyke
|2.90
|5
|Tizwellwithmysoul
|122
|5
|1
|2–½
|2–1
|2–hd
|5–2
|6–1¼
|T Baze
|19.60
|4
|Lily's Storm
|122
|4
|6
|5–1
|5–½
|6–3
|7
|7
|Blanc
|34.20
|2
|SO MUCH HAPPY
|5.60
|3.60
|2.40
|1
|VISUAL MAGIC
|5.80
|3.60
|6
|VEGAS PALM
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2)
|$30.60
|$1 EXACTA (2-1)
|$12.80
|$2 QUINELLA (1-2)
|$15.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-1-6-3)
|$11.43
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-6)
|$26.90
Winner–So Much Happy Dbb.f.3 by Twirling Candy out of Black Valentine, by Cindago. Bred by Kretz Racing, LLC (KY). Trainer: George Papaprodromou. Owner: Kretz Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $192,543 Daily Double Pool $47,226 Exacta Pool $106,179 Quinella Pool $3,787 Superfecta Pool $34,990 Trifecta Pool $63,755. Scratched–none.
SO MUCH HAPPY sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, responded when rivals loomed into the second turn, inched away again on that turn and held on gamely under a couple backhanded taps of the whip and good handling. VISUAL MAGIC saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside into the stretch, came out some past midstretch and held second. VEGAS PALM chased outside a rival then three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and was edged for the place. COVER VERSION angled in and settled inside, came out into the second turn and again in upper stretch and bested the others. GOLD ARROW stalked outside a rival, bid three deep into the second turn, tracked the winner three wide leaving that turn and into the stretch and weakened some in the final furlong. TIZWELLWITHMYSOUL stalked outside as rival then a bit off the rail, bid between horses into the second turn, continued between foes leaving that turn, drifted to the inside in the stretch and also weakened. LILY'S STORM was in a good position stalking the pace inside then a bit off the rail, went between horses on the second turn and just off the inside into the stretch and lacked a response in the drive.
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 21.87 45.16 57.95 1:10.90
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Twirling Tiger
|120
|6
|2
|3–hd
|3–3
|3–2½
|1–3
|Figueroa
|1.80
|2
|Papa Turf
|115
|2
|3
|2–3
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–1½
|Velez
|2.20
|3
|Fast Cotton
|120
|3
|1
|1–hd
|2–2½
|2–1½
|3–½
|Delgadillo
|2.70
|4
|Mo Dinero
|118
|4
|7
|7
|6–2
|4–1½
|4–hd
|Fuentes
|22.40
|5
|Tiz Love
|120
|5
|6
|4–hd
|5–hd
|5–2½
|5–10
|Aragon
|15.80
|1
|Invasion Looming
|120
|1
|4
|6–1
|4–hd
|6–4½
|6–2¾
|Espinoza
|7.30
|7
|For Him
|120
|7
|5
|5–½
|7
|7
|7
|Maldonado
|29.30
|6
|TWIRLING TIGER
|5.60
|3.00
|2.10
|2
|PAPA TURF
|3.20
|2.40
|3
|FAST COTTON
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-6)
|$16.80
|$1 EXACTA (6-2)
|$7.60
|$2 QUINELLA (2-6)
|$6.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-2-3-4)
|$9.73
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-2-3)
|$8.55
Winner–Twirling Tiger B.g.6 by Twirling Candy out of Rare Cat, by Tabasco Cat. Bred by Lavin Bloodstock, Bernie Sams &William S. Farish, Jr. (KY). Trainer: Charles S. Treece. Owner: Thomas F. Hinds, III. Mutuel Pool $229,314 Daily Double Pool $22,523 Exacta Pool $125,794 Quinella Pool $5,291 Superfecta Pool $55,184 Trifecta Pool $86,841. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-2-6) paid $21.65. Pick Three Pool $64,857.
TWIRLING TIGER stalked three deep between horses then off the rail on the turn, came out some in upper stretch, rallied under urging to the front in deep stretch and proved best, then did not return to be unsaddled and was vanned off. PAPA TURF had speed between horses then dueled inside, put a head in front leaving the turn, fought back inside in the stretch, drifted out a bit past midstretch and held second. FAST COTTON angled in and dueled outside the runner-up, fought back on the turn and in the stretch, was between horses a sixteenth out and just held third between foes late. MO DINERO chased off the rail, went up four wide on the turn and three deep into the stretch and was edged for the show. TIZ LOVE hopped some at the start, stalked between horses on the backstretch and turn, drifted inward in the stretch and was edged for a minor award. INVASION LOOMING saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside in the drive and weakened. FOR HIM stalked four wide on the backstretch and three deep on the turn, dropped back off the rail leaving the bend and had little left for the drive.
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 23.64 48.75 1:13.62 1:25.69 1:37.60
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Guitty
|120
|6
|8
|6–hd
|7–2
|6–1
|3–1
|1–1¾
|Van Dyke
|2.00
|1
|Savvy Gal
|120
|1
|4
|1–1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–½
|2–nk
|Bejarano
|2.20
|8
|Seahawk Lisa
|115
|8
|2
|5–1½
|5–1
|4–1
|5–1½
|3–1¼
|Velez
|8.10
|3
|Convoluted
|120
|3
|7
|7–1½
|6–hd
|7–3
|6–1
|4–nk
|Fuentes
|6.50
|2
|Navy Queen
|115
|2
|6
|4–2
|4–½
|3–hd
|4–hd
|5–2¼
|Diaz, Jr.
|11.80
|5
|Acai
|120
|5
|3
|2–hd
|2–2
|2–2
|2–hd
|6–2½
|Gutierrez
|32.50
|4
|Eclair
|120
|4
|1
|3–hd
|3–hd
|5–½
|7–4½
|7–2¾
|Roman
|12.60
|7
|Powerfulattraction
|120
|7
|5
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Talamo
|6.70
|6
|GUITTY (FR)
|6.00
|3.20
|2.60
|1
|SAVVY GAL
|3.20
|2.60
|8
|SEAHAWK LISA
|4.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-6)
|$14.00
|$1 EXACTA (6-1)
|$9.50
|$2 QUINELLA (1-6)
|$10.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-8-3)
|$21.44
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-8)
|$31.25
Winner–Guitty (FR) Dbb.f.2 by Dunkerque (FR) out of Pearling (GB), by Cape Cross (IRE). Bred by Hyperion Sarl (FR). Trainer: Leonard Powell. Owner: Benowitz Family Trust, Madaket Stables LLC, Mathiesen, M. and Powell, M.. Mutuel Pool $374,570 Daily Double Pool $36,916 Exacta Pool $197,230 Quinella Pool $6,537 Superfecta Pool $81,779 Trifecta Pool $128,270. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-6-6) paid $17.25. Pick Three Pool $30,875.
GUITTY (FR) broke a bit slowly, pulled her way along three deep then outside a rival on the backstretch, went three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, bid three wide in midstretch, gained the lead under some urging a sixteenth out, drifted in a bit and won clear. SAVVY GAL had good early speed and set the pace inside, dueled along the rail on the backstretch and second turn, fought back a bit off the fence in the stretch and just held second. SEAHAWK LISA angled in and chased outside a rival then three deep leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and into the stretch and was edged for the place. CONVOLUTED bobbled some then steadied at the start, saved ground stalking the pace, came out a bit in the drive and could not quite summon the necessary late kick. NAVY QUEEN saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside in the stretch and lacked the needed rally. ACAI stalked three deep then bid outside the runner-up to duel for the lead, battled between horses in midstretch and weakened in the final furlong. ECLAIR pulled between horses then stalked outside a rival, fell back into the stretch and weakened. POWERFULATTRACTION angled in and settled just off the rail then inside on the backstretch and second turn, came out into the stretch and did not rally.
FIFTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.42 45.68 57.48 1:03.60
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Authentic
|120
|5
|4
|2–1½
|2–1½
|1–1½
|1–1½
|Van Dyke
|0.60
|4
|Jeffnjohn'sthundr
|120
|3
|3
|4–2
|3–hd
|3–1½
|2–1
|Fuentes
|8.50
|7
|Moon Mischief
|120
|6
|1
|3–½
|4–2½
|2–hd
|3–6½
|T Baze
|6.50
|5
|Absolute Unit
|120
|4
|2
|1–hd
|1–½
|4–5
|4–½
|Franco
|4.80
|2
|Winners Club
|120
|1
|6
|6
|5–1
|5–3½
|5–6
|Smith
|7.60
|3
|Dominant Soul
|120
|2
|5
|5–1
|6
|6
|6
|Pereira
|23.10
|6
|AUTHENTIC
|3.20
|2.40
|2.10
|4
|JEFFNJOHN'STHUNDR
|5.20
|3.00
|7
|MOON MISCHIEF
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-6)
|$11.80
|$1 EXACTA (6-4)
|$6.40
|$2 QUINELLA (4-6)
|$11.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-7-5)
|$4.27
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-7)
|$10.00
Winner–Authentic B.c.2 by Into Mischief out of Flawless, by Mr. Greeley. Bred by Peter E. Blum Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Hertrich, III, Frederick, Fielding, John D. an. Mutuel Pool $261,919 Daily Double Pool $57,524 Exacta Pool $150,144 Quinella Pool $5,084 Superfecta Pool $55,789 Trifecta Pool $89,081. Scratched–He'salittlewildcat.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-6-6) paid $6.40. Pick Three Pool $92,691. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-6-6-1/6) 4 correct paid $36.05. Pick Four Pool $219,638. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-2-6-6-1/6) 5 correct paid $217.10. Pick Five Pool $622,570.
AUTHENTIC had speed off the rail then dueled outside a rival, took the lead into the stretch, inched away under left handed urging in midstretch and proved best. JEFFNJOHN'STHUNDR close up stalking the pace a bit off the rail, split horses nearing midstretch and outfinished a rival for the place. MOON MISCHIEF stalked three deep then outside the runner-up, came three wide into the stretch and bested the others. ABSOLUTE UNIT angled in and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. WINNERS CLUB broke a bit slowly, was taken out early and chased off the rail, came a bit wide into the stretch and did not rally. DOMINANT SOUL broke in and a bit slowly, saved ground stalking the pace, came out in the stretch and had little left for the drive.
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 23.09 47.62 1:12.04 1:24.31 1:36.28
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Overjoyed
|120
|2
|3
|4–hd
|2–hd
|2–1
|1–1½
|1–2½
|Smith
|2.90
|1
|Awesome Ella
|120
|1
|6
|7–½
|7–2
|3–2
|2–1½
|2–1½
|Desormeaux
|7.00
|11
|Lady Timmy Ho
|120
|11
|11
|11
|11
|8–hd
|5–1
|3–1¼
|Van Dyke
|4.20
|5
|I Give Up
|120
|5
|7
|9–2
|9–1
|10–1
|7–1
|4–nk
|Pereira
|22.10
|6
|Cherokee Maiden
|120
|6
|2
|2–hd
|3–hd
|5–1
|4–1
|5–nk
|Figueroa
|12.10
|9
|Lookintogeteven
|120
|9
|10
|10–1½
|10–½
|9–2
|6–hd
|6–2½
|Bejarano
|2.40
|3
|Beautiful Thunder
|120
|3
|5
|1–1½
|1–3
|1–1½
|3–3
|7–2¼
|Franco
|14.80
|8
|Sabinos Pride
|120
|8
|9
|5–½
|5–hd
|6–1
|9–½
|8–½
|Mn Garcia
|42.70
|10
|Flamigo Bay
|120
|10
|4
|8–hd
|8–1
|7–hd
|10–2
|9–¾
|Talamo
|29.70
|7
|Lace
|115
|7
|1
|3–1
|4–1½
|4–hd
|8–1
|10–½
|Velez
|24.90
|4
|Olive You More
|120
|4
|8
|6–1
|6–hd
|11
|11
|11
|Espinoza
|20.40
|2
|OVERJOYED
|7.80
|4.60
|3.60
|1
|AWESOME ELLA
|5.80
|4.40
|11
|LADY TIMMY HO (IRE)
|3.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-2)
|$15.80
|$1 EXACTA (2-1)
|$28.90
|$2 QUINELLA (1-2)
|$31.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-1-11-5)
|$165.12
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-11)
|$79.30
Winner–Overjoyed B.f.2 by Medaglia d'Oro out of Belle Watling, by Pulpit. Bred by Jack Swain III (KY). Trainer: Neil D. Drysdale. Owner: Jack Swain, III. Mutuel Pool $439,322 Daily Double Pool $40,503 Exacta Pool $243,118 Quinella Pool $7,163 Superfecta Pool $105,844 Trifecta Pool $159,191. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-6-2) paid $14.05. Pick Three Pool $84,093.
OVERJOYED stalked the pace inside, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch, took the lead outside the pacesetter in upper stretch, inched away under left handed urging in midstretch and won clear. AWESOME ELLA saved ground stalking the pace, also came out leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch and was second best. LADY TIMMY HO (IRE) broke a bit slowly, angled in a bit off the rail, split horses into and on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and gained the show. I GIVE UP tugged between horses then chased a bit off the rail, went outside a rival on the second turn, cut the corner into the stretch, split rivals in deep stretch and was outfinished. CHEROKEE MAIDEN had speed between rivals stalked a bit off the rail, continued inside on the second turn, also split horses in deep stretch and lacked the needed rally. LOOKINTOGETEVEN angled in and settled inside then outside a rival on the backstretch, went three deep on the second turn and six wide into the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. BEAUTIFUL THUNDER had speed between horses then angled in and set the pace inside, relinquished the lead in upper stretch and weakened in the final furlong. SABINOS PRIDE stalked three deep then outside a rival, continued outside on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. FLAMIGO BAY (IRE) chased three wide then alongside a foe, continued three deep into the second turn and five wide into the stretch and did not rally. LACE three deep early, stalked outside a rival, continued alongside a foe on the second turn and just off the rail into the stretch and weakened. OLIVE YOU MORE chased between horses then a bit off the rail, fell back inside on the second turn and also weakened.
SEVENTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 22.15 45.38 57.81 1:10.77
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Union Ride
|120
|2
|6
|6
|5–hd
|5–1½
|1–nk
|Flores
|2.90
|5
|Seven Scents
|115
|4
|4
|3–hd
|3–½
|1–hd
|2–ns
|Velez
|4.60
|7
|DQ–Mayan Warrior
|120
|6
|2
|2–1½
|2–hd
|3–1
|3–nk
|Fuentes
|23.60
|4
|Platinum Nights
|120
|3
|5
|4–1½
|4–1½
|4–½
|4–¾
|Smith
|3.30
|1
|Railman
|120
|1
|3
|5–3½
|6
|6
|5–3½
|Talamo
|5.70
|6
|Posterize
|120
|5
|1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–hd
|6
|T Baze
|1.90
|3
|UNION RIDE
|7.80
|3.80
|2.60
|5
|SEVEN SCENTS
|4.40
|2.80
|4
|PLATINUM NIGHTS
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-3)
|$27.00
|$1 EXACTA (3-5)
|$18.10
|$2 QUINELLA (3-5)
|$18.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-4-1)
|$25.56
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-4)
|$35.15
Winner–Union Ride B.g.3 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Union Waters, by Dixie Union. Bred by Elm Tree Farm, LLC, Windways Farm, Ltd,Time Will Tell, LLC & Jeff Awtrey (KY). Trainer: Hector O. Palma. Owner: BG Stables, Palma, Hector O. and Smith, David. Mutuel Pool $252,176 Daily Double Pool $32,690 Exacta Pool $135,088 Quinella Pool $4,431 Superfecta Pool $44,765 Trifecta Pool $73,948. Scratched–Principe Carlo. DQ–#7 Mayan Warrior–finished 3rd, disqualified, placed 6th.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-2-3) paid $18.20. Pick Three Pool $40,132.
UNION RIDE broke a bit slowly, settled just off the rail then inside on the turn, steadied off heels in upper stretch, was in tight in midstretch then bulled through tight quarters bumping with a pair of foes a sixteenth out and got up inside under left handed urging. SEVEN SCENTS stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail, bid three deep between foes leaving the turn and into the stretch, took a short lead, fought back between horses in deep stretch and continued willingly. MAYAN WARRIOR had speed outside foes then dueled alongside a rival, battled between horses leaving the turn and in the stretch, drifted out a bit from the whip in midstretch then drifted in and bumped with the winner in deep stretch and also went on gamely to the end. PLATINUM NIGHTS stalked outside a rival then bid four wide leaving the turn and into the stretch, continued four wide in deep stretch and also went on willingly. RAILMAN chased inside then off the rail into and on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and found his best stride late. POSTERIZE had speed just off the rail then angled in and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and in the stretch, was bumped soundly and steadied sharply a sixteenth out and dropped back. Following a stewards' inquiry, MAYAN WARRIOR was disqualified and placed sixth for interference in deep stretch. A claim of foul by the rider of POSTERIZE against the winner for alleged interference in deep stretch was not allowed by the stewards, who ruled MAYAN WARRIOR was the cause of the trouble.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $75,000. 'Let It Ride Stakes'. 3 year olds. Time 23.75 48.19 1:11.56 1:23.19 1:34.97
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Bob and Jackie
|118
|5
|3
|2–1
|2–1
|2–1½
|1–½
|1–ns
|Figueroa
|2.30
|1
|Proud Pedro
|118
|1
|4
|5
|5
|5
|5
|2–¾
|Bejarano
|4.60
|3
|Ocean Fury
|122
|3
|5
|4–1
|4–1½
|4–1½
|4–2
|3–ns
|Franco
|1.70
|2
|Dueling
|118
|2
|1
|3–½
|3–½
|3–hd
|3–hd
|4–1
|Van Dyke
|5.50
|4
|Golden Birthday
|122
|4
|2
|1–1½
|1–½
|1–hd
|2–1½
|5
|Espinoza
|4.10
|5
|BOB AND JACKIE
|6.60
|4.00
|2.60
|1
|PROUD PEDRO (FR)
|4.20
|2.40
|3
|OCEAN FURY
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5)
|$25.40
|$1 EXACTA (5-1)
|$15.70
|$2 QUINELLA (1-5)
|$18.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-1-3-2)
|$8.32
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-1-3)
|$17.60
Winner–Bob and Jackie B.c.3 by Twirling Candy out of Fateer, by Eskendereya. Bred by Zayat Stables LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Zayat Stables, LLC. Mutuel Pool $301,611 Daily Double Pool $39,971 Exacta Pool $126,550 Quinella Pool $4,607 Superfecta Pool $32,501 Trifecta Pool $67,343. Scratched–Carnivorous.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-3-5) paid $36.75. Pick Three Pool $47,228.
BOB AND JACKIE stalked off the rail, bid alongside the pacesetter on the backstretch and second turn, took a short lead in upper stretch, battled outside that one while drifting out some under left handed urging and held on gamely. PROUD PEDRO (FR) saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the second turn, swung out into the stretch and closed willingly late to just miss. OCEAN FURY hopped slightly at the start, stalked outside a rival, came out into the stretch, went between horses in deep stretch and finished willingly. DUELING saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, split rivals in deep stretch and was edged for the show. GOLDEN BIRTHDAY had speed between horses then angled in and set the pace inside, dueled leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, fought back along the rail in the stretch and was outfinished late.
NINTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $34,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $100,000-$85,000. Time 22.36 45.41 57.83 1:10.99
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Uncaptured Hero
|120
|5
|3
|1–hd
|2–2½
|1–hd
|1–hd
|Van Dyke
|4.80
|3
|Defense Wins
|120
|3
|2
|2–½
|1–hd
|2–3½
|2–1¼
|Bejarano
|1.30
|7
|Candy Fury
|120
|7
|6
|6–2½
|6–1½
|3–hd
|3–1¼
|Fuentes
|17.20
|2
|Enemy Runner
|120
|2
|8
|7–2½
|7–2½
|4–hd
|4–5
|Espinoza
|6.90
|1
|Master Recovery
|117
|1
|5
|8
|8
|7–1
|5–nk
|Flores
|24.20
|8
|Stone Secret
|115
|8
|1
|4–1
|3–hd
|5–½
|6–2½
|Diaz, Jr.
|3.20
|4
|Doctrinaire
|123
|4
|7
|5–½
|4–1
|6–4
|7–1¾
|Meche
|45.40
|6
|Mr. Nasty
|120
|6
|4
|3–hd
|5–1
|8
|8
|Valdivia, Jr.
|7.30
|5
|UNCAPTURED HERO
|11.60
|4.40
|3.00
|3
|DEFENSE WINS
|2.60
|2.40
|7
|CANDY FURY
|6.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-5)
|$34.00
|$1 EXACTA (5-3)
|$11.90
|$2 QUINELLA (3-5)
|$10.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-7-2)
|$36.36
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-3-7-2-1)
|$2,201.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-7)
|$47.50
Winner–Uncaptured Hero Dbb.c.2 by Uncaptured out of Nifty Shindig, by Mr. Greeley. Bred by Arnoud W. Dobber (FL). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Jack Nakkashian. Mutuel Pool $301,586 Daily Double Pool $118,186 Exacta Pool $167,689 Quinella Pool $5,051 Superfecta Pool $90,570 Super High Five Pool $25,967 Trifecta Pool $126,964. Scratched–none.
$2 Pick Six Jackpot (6-1/6-2-3-5-5) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $26,104. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-5-5) paid $45.15. Pick Three Pool $139,988. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-3-5-5) 4 correct paid $220.80. Pick Four Pool $658,065. 50-Cent Pick Five (1/6-2-3-5-5) 5 correct paid $379.20. Pick Five Pool $468,541. $2 Pick Six (6-1/6-2-3-5-5) 5 out of 6 paid $25.00. $2 Pick Six (6-1/6-2-3-5-5) 6 correct paid $2,090.20. Pick Six Pool $176,710. $1 Place Pick All 9 correct paid $500.60. Place Pick All Pool $24,299.
UNCAPTURED HERO dueled between horses then outside the runner-up, regained the advantage under some left handed urging in upper stretch, fought back under hand urging while being flagged with the stick in the final furlong and gamely prevailed. DEFENSE WINS dueled inside, took a short lead on the turn, fought back along the rail through the stretch in a game effort. CANDY FURY chased off the rail then outside a rival, angled in entering the stretch, came out in upper stretch and finished willingly. ENEMY RUNNER stumbled badly at the start, pulled his way along off the rail on the backstretch and turn, came three wide into the stretch and bested the others. MASTER RECOVERY settled inside, saved ground off the pace, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch and lacked a rally. STONE SECRET stalked early then pressed the pace four wide, tracked three deep on the turn, angled in outside a rival into the stretch and weakened. DOCTRINAIRE bobbled in a slow start, angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back in the stretch and weakened. MR. NASTY stalked early then bid three deep between foes on the backstretch, tracked the leaders on the turn, was between horses into the stretch and also weakened.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|N/A
|$940,677
|Inter-Track
|6,909
|$3,628,961
|Out of State
|N/A
|$6,375,750
|TOTAL
|6,909
|$10,945,388
Del Mar Entries for Sunday, November 10.
Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. $2 Win, Place and Show; $1 Exacta, $2 Quinella, 50-cent Trifecta, $2 Rolling Double, 50-cent rolling Pick 3; 10-cent Superfecta; 50-cent Pick 4 last 4 races; 50-cent Players Pick 5 first 5 races; $2 Pick 6 last 6 races; $1 Place Pick All; $1 Super High Five last race. Trifecta needs 4 betting interests; Superfecta needs 6. 3rd day of a 15-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Dream Palace
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Jack Carava
|4-1
|32,000
|2
|Showem Apollo
|Evin Roman
|118
|Lisa Bernard
|20-1
|28,000
|3
|Overkoter
|Assael Espinoza
|118
|Charles S. Treece
|8-1
|28,000
|4
|Pastor Mike
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|113
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|10-1
|28,000
|5
|Octopus
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Peter Eurton
|9-5
|32,000
|6
|Mahi Mahi
|Martin Garcia
|120
|Jonathan Wong
|7-2
|32,000
|7
|Nonno's Polaris
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Hector O. Palma
|3-1
|32,000
SECOND RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|She'sluckythatway
|Donnie Meche
|120
|James F. Sayler
|20-1
|8,000
|2
|Empress of Lov
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Edward R. Freeman
|2-1
|8,000
|3
|Princess Dorian
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Andrew Lerner
|5-2
|8,000
|4
|Big Base
|Heriberto Figueroa
|120
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|7-2
|8,000
|5
|Erebuni
|Eswan Flores
|120
|Sam J. Scolamieri
|10-1
|8,000
|6
|Copper Cowgirl
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Patricia Harrington
|20-1
|8,000
|7
|Just Be Held
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|113
|Craig Dollase
|8-1
|7,000
|8
|Bragging Rights
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Gary Sherlock
|6-1
|8,000
THIRD RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Da Kine
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Richard Baltas
|5-1
|2
|Cardiff Cay
|Mike Smith
|122
|Don Chatlos
|3-1
|3
|Ghost Street
|Martin Garcia
|122
|Patrick Gallagher
|4-1
|4
|Merwin's Magic
|John Jude
|122
|Neil A. Koch
|30-1
|5
|Muskoka
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|6-1
|6
|Farquhar
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Vladimir Cerin
|5-2
|7
|Commanding Chief
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|John W. Sadler
|7-2
FOURTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Wild Cat Canyon
|Christian Aragon
|122
|Jesus Nunez
|20-1
|20,000
|2
|Severin
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Paula S. Capestro
|15-1
|20,000
|3
|U S Hero
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|117
|Gary Sherlock
|15-1
|20,000
|4
|Mike Operator
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Victor L. Garcia
|2-1
|20,000
|5
|Lord Adare
|Kent Desormeaux
|122
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|6-5
|20,000
|6
|Red Valor
|Martin Garcia
|122
|Val Brinkerhoff
|4-1
|20,000
|7
|Mighty Elijah
|Heriberto Figueroa
|124
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|12-1
|20,000
|8
|Acclamation King
|Jorge Velez
|122
|Ruben Gomez
|20-1
|20,000
FIFTH RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Swirling
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|Santos R. Perez
|8-1
|40,000
|2
|Roses and Candy
|Diego Sanchez
|122
|Ronald L. McAnally
|8-1
|3
|Pacifica
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Leonard Powell
|10-1
|40,000
|4
|Anonymously
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|Vladimir Cerin
|3-1
|5
|Red Livy
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Bill McLean
|4-1
|40,000
|6
|Silken Spy
|Efrain Hernandez
|124
|J. Eric Kruljac
|5-1
|40,000
|7
|Miss Hot Legs
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Simon Callaghan
|9-5
SIXTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Midnight Special
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|5-1
|20,000
|2
|I Belong to Becky
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Peter Miller
|6-1
|3
|Prayer Warrior
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Jeffrey Metz
|6-1
|4
|Tiger Strike
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Craig Dollase
|3-1
|5
|Occam's Razor
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|6-1
|6
|Claim of Passion
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|5-1
|7
|Bob's Sniper
|Brice Blanc
|120
|Val Brinkerhoff
|15-1
|8
|Satanta
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Jeff Mullins
|7-2
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Musawaat
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Mike Puype
|7-2
|2
|Big Buzz
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Art Sherman
|12-1
|3
|Murad Khan
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|John W. Sadler
|5-2
|40,000
|4
|Wound Tight
|Rafael Bejarano
|124
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|2-1
|5
|Cupid's Claws
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Brian J. Koriner
|10-1
|6
|Stop the Violence
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Peter Miller
|6-1
|40,000
|7
|Dreams of Valor
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Craig Dollase
|6-1
|40,000
EIGHTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'Desi Arnaz Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Biddy Duke
|Ruben Fuentes
|118
|Andrew Lerner
|6-1
|2
|Spitefulness
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|5-1
|3
|Roadrunner's Honor
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|12-1
|4
|Leucothea
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Peter Miller
|4-5
|5
|Orquidias Biz
|Mike Smith
|120
|Jeff Mullins
|12-1
|6
|Stellar Sound
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Bob Baffert
|5-2
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Rip City
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Richard Baltas
|6-1
|2
|Much More Halo
|Evin Roman
|120
|Bob Baffert
|7-2
|3
|Goalie
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|3-1
|4
|Kiss Today Goodbye
|Efrain Hernandez
|120
|J. Eric Kruljac
|20-1
|5
|I'm Leaving You
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Vann Belvoir
|30-1
|6
|Don V.
|Martin Garcia
|120
|David E. Hofmans
|30-1
|7
|Frasard
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Leonard Powell
|9-2
|8
|Special Day
|Jorge Velez
|115
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|15-1
|9
|Capital Call
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Neil D. Drysdale
|6-1
|10
|Royal Act
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Peter Eurton
|5-1