Tom Brady now thinks he can play until he’s 46 or 47, his trainer says

Tom Brady no longer wants to play until he’s 45.

That’s the age the New England Patriots quarterback has often mentioned when talking about when his NFL career might come to an end. Just last month he said on Westwood One radio: “I have set that number for a long time, and I work pretty hard at it every day.”

Those workouts apparently are going quite well. Brady’s personal trainer, Alex Guerrero told WEEI-FM (93.7) in Boston on Thursday that the 42-year-old quarterback seems to have added another year or two to his long-term goal.

“Every year he just adds another year,” Guerrero said. “He goes in, he’s like, ‘Guys, I just feel so good still. I think I am going to go til 45.’ I am like, ‘OK.’

“Now he’s like, ‘Alex, I think I can go like 46 or 47.’”

Yikes.

Not sure what exactly he would have left to accomplish in the league half a decade from now. Brady already has won more Super Bowls (six) than any player, most recently a mere 10 months ago against the Rams. He’s been the league most valuable player three times and is considered by many to be the greatest NFL quarterback of all time.

Maybe he just wants to outlast 40-year-old New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who is the only player ahead of Brady in the record books for most passing yards (75,505 to 73,050) and trails Brady for No. 2 on the all-time passing touchdowns list (531 to 526); now-retired Peyton Manning has 539 and is likely to be passed by both players sometime this season.