Racing! SoCal racing loses some familiar names

Del Mar Charts Results for Sunday, November 17. Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 7th day of a 15-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 23.11 46.34 1:11.39 1:18.12

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Coilette 122 5 1 2–1 1–½ 1–1½ 1–1¼ Gutierrez 2.80 7 Diamond of Value 124 6 2 3–hd 4–1½ 2–2 2–2½ Espinoza 2.10 1 Secret Maneuver 122 1 4 6 5–1 3–hd 3–2½ Figueroa 11.50 5 Darpa 122 4 6 5–1 6 6 4–½ Flores 5.70 3 Zoning 124 3 5 4–2 3–hd 4–1½ 5–2¾ Bejarano 6.40 2 Bellazano 122 2 3 1–½ 2–hd 5–hd 6 Cedillo 3.10

6 COILETTE 7.60 4.00 3.00 7 DIAMOND OF VALUE 3.60 2.80 1 SECRET MANEUVER 5.00

$1 EXACTA (6-7) $11.40 $2 QUINELLA (6-7) $12.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-1-5) $16.16 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-7-1) $23.95

Winner–Coilette Ch.f.3 by Coil out of Missilette, by Golden Missile. Bred by Bryan A Willson, David Willson & SusanE. Willson (CA). Trainer: Jorge Rosales. Owner: Marjorie Avery. Mutuel Pool $135,417 Exacta Pool $65,549 Quinella Pool $3,187 Superfecta Pool $26,653 Trifecta Pool $44,766. Scratched–Bold Ante.

COILETTE had speed off the rail then dueled outside a rival, took a short lead between horses on the turn, inched away a bit off the rail into the stretch and held under some urging. DIAMOND OF VALUE stalked outside, bid four wide on the turn and three deep into the stretch and continued willingly late. SECRET MANEUVER saved ground stalking the pace, came out some in deep stretch and bested the others. DARPA a step slow to begin, chased off the rail then outside a rival leaving the turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. ZONING bobbled at the start, stalked off the rail, bid three wide between foes on the turn, angled in some into the stretch and weakened. BELLAZANO went up inside to duel for the lead, dropped back leaving the turn, came out into the stretch and also weakened.

SECOND RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.71 45.39 56.79

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Lighthouse 122 1 5 1–hd 1–1 1–2½ 1–1¼ Van Dyke 2.50 8 She's So Special 122 7 6 7 7 4–hd 2–1¾ Prat 1.30 5 Carpe Vinum 122 4 2 5–hd 4–½ 2–½ 3–1¾ Cedillo 12.70 3 Princess Mo 122 2 4 2–½ 2–1½ 3–1 4–hd Franco 20.60 4 Nu Pi Lambda 122 3 1 4–1 5–1½ 5–1½ 5–4½ Espinoza 2.00 6 Quiet Secretary 122 5 3 3–hd 3–hd 6–1½ 6–ns T Baze 63.60 7 Agave Queen 122 6 7 6–3 6–hd 7 7 Talamo 39.60

1 LIGHTHOUSE 7.00 3.60 3.00 8 SHE'S SO SPECIAL 2.80 2.40 5 CARPE VINUM 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-1) $35.40 $1 EXACTA (1-8) $8.70 $2 QUINELLA (1-8) $7.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-8-5-3) $22.29 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-8-5) $25.20 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (6-2) $9.40

Winner–Lighthouse Grr.f.2 by Mizzen Mast out of More Hoping, by North Light (IRE). Bred by David Chavez Jr. (KY). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: LNJ Foxwoods. Mutuel Pool $324,886 Daily Double Pool $44,883 Exacta Pool $142,915 Quinella Pool $6,427 Superfecta Pool $74,750 Trifecta Pool $106,722. Scratched–Florentine Diamond.

LIGHTHOUSE had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away leaving the turn, kicked clear, drifted out a bit from the whip in the final furlong and held. SHE'S SO SPECIAL wide early, settled outside a rival then angled in leaving the backstretch, saved ground on the turn and into the stretch and went up the rail in the drive. CARPE VINUM had speed between horses then was shuffled back approaching the half mile pole, angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, came off the rail in the stretch and bested the others. PRINCESS MO dueled between horses then stalked just off the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch, came out some in the drive and weakened. NU PI LAMBDA had speed between horses to duel for the lead, stalked between foes on the turn and also weakened some in the stretch. QUIET SECRETARY five wide early, pressed the pace four wide on the backstretch and three deep on most of the turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. AGAVE QUEEN hopped some at the start, chased off the rail then outside a rival leaving the backstretch and three deep on the turn and into the stretch and lacked a response in the drive.

THIRD RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 21.99 46.32 59.18 1:05.86

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Jodie Faster 120 4 7 7 7 5–1½ 1–nk Franco 4.50 3 Elgofranco 120 3 3 2–hd 2–1 1–1½ 2–1½ Gutierrez 2.90 7 Lucky Long Legs 120 7 6 6–4 6–3 2–hd 3–3¾ Maldonado 10.50 1 Measureofdevotion 120 1 2 5–2 5–1 4–1 4–3¼ T Baze 7.00 2 Eddie's Sister 120 2 4 1–½ 1–½ 3–½ 5–hd Prat 1.10 6 Shenandoah Star 120 6 1 4–1½ 4–hd 6–1½ 6–1½ Espinoza 35.90 5 Awesome Alessandra 120 5 5 3–hd 3–hd 7 7 Roman 24.60

4 JODIE FASTER 11.00 5.20 3.40 3 ELGOFRANCO 3.80 3.00 7 LUCKY LONG LEGS 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-4) $46.80 $1 EXACTA (4-3) $21.00 $2 QUINELLA (3-4) $17.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-7-1) $28.19 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-7) $50.40

Winner–Jodie Faster Dbb.f.2 by Empire Way out of Joeysburg, by Johannesburg. Bred by Eric Steinmann (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: D'Amato, Philip, Jacobsen, Gordon and Owen, Jeff. Mutuel Pool $165,202 Daily Double Pool $25,762 Exacta Pool $84,786 Quinella Pool $2,869 Superfecta Pool $43,171 Trifecta Pool $62,511. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-1-4) paid $46.90. Pick Three Pool $55,606. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (6-2-4) paid $10.50.

JODIE FASTER bobbled at the start, settled a bit off the rail, waited off heels in upper stretch then angled out nearing midstretch and rallied under urging to get up in the last stride. ELGOFRANCO dueled between horses then outside a rival on the turn, took the lead in upper stretch, kicked clear and held on well but was caught on the line. LUCKY LONG LEGS hopped some at the start, settled off the rail, split horses leaving the turn, came out some in upper stretch, drifted in a bit in deep stretch and bested the others. MEASUREOFDEVOTION bobbled slightly at the start, saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside into the stretch and lacked a rally. EDDIE'S SISTER had speed between horses then dueled inside, fought back into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. SHENANDOAH STAR prompted the pace four wide then stalked outside rivals on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. AWESOME ALESSANDRA pressed the pace three deep between horses then stalked between foes on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 23.00 46.60 1:10.35 1:22.05 1:33.80

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 The Hunted 120 4 2 3–3½ 3–1½ 3–2 1–½ 1–1¼ Pereira 3.20 2 Sellwood 120 1 3 4–3 4–3 4–1 4–1½ 2–½ Smith 8.70 3 Murad Khan 120 2 1 2–2 2–2½ 2–hd 2–hd 3–2¾ Cedillo 1.60 6 Foray 120 5 4 1–1½ 1–3½ 1–1 3–1 4–1¼ T Baze 1.40 4 Harbour Master 120 3 5 5 5 5 5 5 Espinoza 16.80

5 THE HUNTED 8.40 4.60 2.60 2 SELLWOOD 7.80 3.40 3 MURAD KHAN (FR) 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5) $55.00 $1 EXACTA (5-2) $28.30 $2 QUINELLA (2-5) $32.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-3) $30.95

Winner–The Hunted Ch.g.4 by Unusual Heat out of Lethal Hunter, by Jade Hunter. Bred by M. Auerbach, L.L.C. (CA). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: M. Auerbach LLC, Ciaglia Racing LLC and Little Red Feather Racing. Mutuel Pool $222,587 Daily Double Pool $23,103 Exacta Pool $87,409 Quinella Pool $4,255 Trifecta Pool $70,655. Scratched–Tule Fog. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-4-5) paid $49.60. Pick Three Pool $33,024.

THE HUNTED chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail on the first turn and backstretch, went outside a foe on the second turn, bid three deep into the stretch to gain the lead, inched away under urging a sixteenth out and proved best. SELLWOOD saved ground chasing the pace, came out in upper stretch and again in midstretch and edged a rival for the place. MURAD KHAN (FR) stalked the pace inside, came out leaving the second turn, bid between horses into the stretch, fought back in midstretch and was edged for second. FORAY a bit washy at the gate, tugged to the early lead outside foes then angled in, set the pace inside, fought back into the stretch and until past midstretch then weakened. HARBOUR MASTER (GB) a step slow to begin, angled in on the first turn then settled a bit off the rail on the backstretch, went outside a rival leaving the second turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally.

FIFTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $33,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 22.27 45.68 58.03 1:10.75

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Nomizar 120 5 5 4–5 4–2½ 3–2 1–nk T Baze 1.90 7 Portal Creek 120 6 2 3–3 3–2½ 1–hd 2–¾ Valdivia, Jr. 3.00 2 Super Klaus 120 1 6 5–½ 5–2 4–½ 3–¾ Espinoza 10.40 5 Busy Paynter 120 4 3 2–½ 1–hd 2–1½ 4–1½ Pereira 5.30 4 Swing Thoughts 120 3 4 6 6 6 5–10½ Prat 2.70 3 Square Peggy 120 2 1 1–hd 2–hd 5–1½ 6 Maldonado 11.00

6 NOMIZAR 5.80 3.20 2.60 7 PORTAL CREEK 3.40 2.80 2 SUPER KLAUS 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6) $34.80 $1 EXACTA (6-7) $8.80 $2 QUINELLA (6-7) $11.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-2-5) $10.79 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-7-2) $21.65

Winner–Nomizar B.f.3 by Tapizar out of Forbidden Brew, by Milwaukee Brew. Bred by Richard Peardon (KY). Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Owner: Randy E. Marriott. Mutuel Pool $317,769 Daily Double Pool $27,773 Exacta Pool $150,931 Quinella Pool $7,987 Superfecta Pool $69,479 Trifecta Pool $109,636. Claimed–Swing Thoughts by Jacobs, Gary, Lambert, Jeffrey and Paradise Farms Corp. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Scratched–She's a Dime, Time for Suzzie. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-5-6) paid $49.30. Pick Three Pool $53,238. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-4-5-1/6) 4 correct paid $242.80. Pick Four Pool $243,212. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-1-4-5-1/6) 5 correct paid $539.05. Pick Five Pool $471,477.

NOMIZAR a half step slow to begin, chased off the rail, ranged up four wide into the stretch and rallied under urging to get up on the wire. PORTAL CREEK had good early speed and dueled three deep, took a short lead outside a rival nearing midstretch, fought back in deep stretch but was edged in the final stride. SUPER KLAUS broke a bit slowly, came out early and settled outside a rival then off the rail on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and finished well. BUSY PAYNTER dueled between horses, put a head in front leaving the turn, fought back just off the rail in the stretch, drifted in some late and was edged for the show. SWING THOUGHTS chased a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came out in upper stretch and lacked the needed late kick. SQUARE PEGGY angled in and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and weakened in the stretch.

SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $30,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.60 47.64 1:12.63 1:24.99 1:37.37

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Madame Bourbon 120 5 7 7–1½ 7–1½ 7–1 7–1½ 1–¾ Prat 1.00 9 Destiny's Journey 120 8 6 6–2 5–hd 6–1½ 6–½ 2–¾ Espinoza 61.20 3 Teachers Big Dream 115 2 4 1–hd 2–1½ 1–hd 1–½ 3–hd Diaz, Jr. 11.70 2 Mosienko 120 1 2 3–hd 4–1½ 4–1 3–1½ 4–2½ Cedillo 2.70 4 French Rose 120 3 3 5–hd 6–1 5–½ 5–hd 5–1 Valdivia, Jr. 27.60 5 Acai 120 4 5 2–1 1–hd 2–1 2–1 6–1¾ Gutierrez 5.80 7 Peaches and Nuts 120 6 8 8 8 8 8 7–1¼ Van Dyke 9.00 8 Smiling to Excess 120 7 1 4–1½ 3–hd 3–½ 4–½ 8 Delgadillo 22.50

6 MADAME BOURBON 4.00 3.20 2.40 9 DESTINY'S JOURNEY 30.20 9.60 3 TEACHERS BIG DREAM 4.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-6) $12.60 $1 EXACTA (6-9) $55.90 $2 QUINELLA (6-9) $91.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-9-3-2) $134.72 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-9-3) $169.30

Winner–Madame Bourbon Ch.f.2 by Goldencents out of La Reine Bourbon, by Leroidesanimaux (BRZ). Bred by Spruce Lane, Copper Beech, DallasBecker, Sisu, Tim Perotti & Rick Carroll (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC, Rancho Temescal LLC and Bannasch, Linear. Mutuel Pool $280,450 Daily Double Pool $39,852 Exacta Pool $151,499 Quinella Pool $4,720 Superfecta Pool $94,015 Trifecta Pool $115,407. Scratched–Freedom Ride. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-6-6) paid $19.50. Pick Three Pool $59,806.

MADAME BOURBON bumped at the start, settled a bit off the rail, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and rallied under urging to get up approaching the line. DESTINY'S JOURNEY chased outside a rival then three deep into the stretch and rallied between rivals late. TEACHERS BIG DREAM had speed between horses then dueled inside, fought back along the rail in the stretch and was overtaken late but held third. MOSIENKO saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch, drifted in some in deep stretch but went on willingly between foes late. FRENCH ROSE also saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. ACAI bumped at the start, had speed three deep then dueled outside a rival, fought back past midstretch then drifted in some and weakened late. PEACHES AND NUTS angled in and saved ground off the pace, continued inside into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response, then was unsaddled on the backstretch and walked off. SMILING TO EXCESS stalked outside a rival, ranged up three deep leaving the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong.

SEVENTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'Betty Grable Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.82 45.33 1:10.03 1:22.90

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Queen Bee to You 124 6 2 3–2 3–1 1–2½ 1–4½ Prat 3.00 1 Show It N Moe It 120 1 6 4–hd 4–1½ 4–4 2–3¼ Bejarano 8.20 5 Mo See Cal 122 4 3 2–hd 2–½ 3–1½ 3–nk Cedillo 0.70 2 Creative Instinct 120 2 1 1–hd 1–½ 2–hd 4–1¼ Talamo 6.90 3 Starr of Quality 124 3 5 5–½ 5–2 5–3 5–6¼ Pereira 8.50 6 Coco Kisses 120 5 4 6 6 6 6 Maldonado 35.30

7 QUEEN BEE TO YOU 8.00 4.80 2.60 1 SHOW IT N MOE IT 7.80 3.20 5 MO SEE CAL 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-7) $20.80 $1 EXACTA (7-1) $22.40 $2 QUINELLA (1-7) $26.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-1-5-2) $14.04 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-1-5) $24.25

Winner–Queen Bee to You B.m.5 by Old Topper out of Silk Queen, by Touch Gold. Bred by Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC (CA). Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Owner: St. Hilaire, Christopher and Vali, Adam. Mutuel Pool $297,761 Daily Double Pool $37,035 Exacta Pool $147,193 Quinella Pool $6,899 Superfecta Pool $70,850 Trifecta Pool $105,267. Scratched–Love a Honeybadger. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-6-7) paid $11.70. Pick Three Pool $59,123.

QUEEN BEE TO YOU pressed the pace three deep, took the lead in upper stretch and drew clear under urging then a hold in the final strides. SHOW IT N MOE IT saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch, went three deep past midstretch and was clearly second best. MO SEE CAL dueled between horses, fought back into the stretch and edged a rival for the show. CREATIVE INSTINCT had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and was edged for third. STARR OF QUALITY stalked between horses then outside a rival, continued off the inside into and on the turn and a bit wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. COCO KISSES chased three deep then off the rail, angled in leaving the backstretch, found the inside on the turn and weakened.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.60 47.73 1:12.64 1:25.13 1:37.20

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Golden Necklace 122 8 8 9–1 9–½ 6–½ 1–hd 1–½ Espinoza 9.10 7 Scarlet Heat 122 7 7 7–2 7–1 3–hd 3–2 2–¾ Prat 2.80 3 Hot Magistrate 117 3 1 2–1 2–1 1–hd 2–1 3–2¼ Diaz, Jr. 7.40 6 Our Romance 122 6 4 6–1 6–½ 7–hd 4–1 4–½ Franco 3.20 10 Slew South 122 10 9 10 10 10 7–hd 5–ns Talamo 17.40 9 Tizzy 124 9 6 5–1 4–hd 4–hd 8–1 6–1¼ Figueroa 6.10 5 Lady Ember 122 5 10 8–hd 8–hd 9–hd 5–hd 7–1 Bejarano 13.50 2 Y Not Sizzle 122 2 5 4–½ 5–hd 8–1 10 8–2½ T Baze 8.30 1 Lydia O Lydia 122 1 2 1–hd 1–hd 5–1 6–hd 9–13¾ Pereira 24.30 4 Love Not War 122 4 3 3–2 3–½ 2–1 9–½ 10 Van Dyke 14.60

8 GOLDEN NECKLACE 20.20 8.00 4.80 7 SCARLET HEAT 5.00 3.80 3 HOT MAGISTRATE 5.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-8) $90.80 $1 EXACTA (8-7) $46.60 $2 QUINELLA (7-8) $43.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-7-3-6) $211.40 10-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-7-3-6-10) Carryover $18,139 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-7-3) $194.70

Winner–Golden Necklace B.f.3 by Golden Balls (IRE) out of Birthday Surprise, by Henrythenavigator. Bred by DP Racing (CA). Trainer: James M. Cassidy. Owner: D P Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $350,209 Daily Double Pool $112,092 Exacta Pool $211,442 Quinella Pool $7,065 Superfecta Pool $122,381 Super High Five Pool $23,768 Trifecta Pool $170,118. Scratched–Probable. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (4-5-1/6-1/6-7-8) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $87,260. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-7-8) paid $72.00. Pick Three Pool $196,853. 50-Cent Pick Four (1/6-1/6-7-8) 4 correct paid $211.75. Pick Four Pool $717,483. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-1/6-1/6-7-8) 5 correct paid $1,972.25. Pick Five Pool $503,933. $2 Pick Six (4-5-1/6-1/6-7-8) 5 out of 6 paid $263.40. $2 Pick Six (4-5-1/6-1/6-7-8) 6 correct paid $23,376.80. Pick Six Pool $131,272. $1 Place Pick All 8 correct paid $808.00. Place Pick All Pool $24,358.

GOLDEN NECKLACE angled in and chased outside a rival, went up three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, bid outside to gain the lead while drifting inward in midstretch, and held on gamely under left handed urging. SCARLET HEAT chased outside a rival then three deep into and on the second turn and into the stretch, was between horses in upper stretch and finished well. HOT MAGISTRATE had speed between horses then dueled outside a rival, took a short lead into the second turn, fought back inside on that turn and in the stretch. OUR ROMANCE chased inside then a bit off the rail, was in tight between foes leaving the backstretch, continued between foes on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. SLEW SOUTH a bit slow to begin, angled in and settled off the rail then outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and five wide into the stretch and finished with some interest. TIZZY angled in and stalked outside a rival, was in tight between foes leaving the backstretch, went between horses on the second turn, came three deep into the stretch and steadied off heels and was outfinished. LADY EMBER broke a bit slowly, chased inside then a bit off the rail, split horses on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. Y NOT SIZZLE saved ground chasing the pace, was in a bit tight leaving the backstretch, waited for room leaving the second turn, came out into the stretch, lacked room from upper stretch to midstretch and went around a rival late. LYDIA O LYDIA pulled along the inside, dueled from the rail, was in tight along the fence on the second turn and weakened in the drive. LOVE NOT WAR pulled hard three deep then drifted out into the first turn, stalked off the rail then between foes, bid three deep into the second turn and outside a rival leaving that turn, dropped back in the stretch and had little left for the drive.