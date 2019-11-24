Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Sports

49ers dominate on defense to crush Packers in battle of NFC behemoths

Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is chased by Green Bay linebacker Za’Darius Smith during the 49ers’ 37-8 victory Sunday night.
(Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images)
By Sam FarmerStaff Writer 
Nov. 24, 2019
8:28 PM
Share
SANTA CLARA  — 

A battle of NFC behemoths — Green Bay and San Francisco — wasn’t much of a fight at all.

The 49ers embarrassed the Packers on a national stage Sunday night, 37-8, using a smothering defense to thoroughly dominate a team that had not turned over the football in a month.

That four-game streak came to an abrupt end for Green Bay with a strip sack five plays into the game, when San Francisco linebacker Fred Warner knocked the ball loose from quarterback Aaron Rodgers deep in Packers territory. The 49ers recovered at the two-yard line, scored on the next play and had Levi’s Stadium rocking.

That set the tone in a showdown in which the Packers gained just 60 yards in the first half at an anemic average of 1.8 yards per play. Rodgers averaged 2.1 yards per pass in the opening two quarters, which NBC said was his lowest output in the first half ever.

Advertisement

The 49ers improved to an NFL-best 10-1 but don’t have much breathing room in the NFC West, as Seattle is 9-2 after winning at Philadelphia earlier in the day. The 49ers’ only loss came in overtime against the Seahawks two weeks ago. The teams meet in a regular-season finale at Seattle.

Rams
Column: Lamar Jackson has been a difference-maker for the Baltimore Ravens
APphoto_Ravens Bengals Football
Rams
Column: Lamar Jackson has been a difference-maker for the Baltimore Ravens
Ravens’ Lamar Jackson is the only quarterback in NFL history to produce at least 2,000 yards passing and 700 rushing through a season’s first 10 games.
More Coverage
Todd Gurley’s workload could be key for Rams to beat Ravens
49ers dominate on defense to crush Packers in battle of NFC behemoths

San Francisco’s prime-time performance Sunday further cemented the 49ers as the team to beat in the NFC, a remarkable turnaround for a franchise that went 4-12 last season and hasn’t finished with a winning record since 2013.

Jimmy Garoppolo completed 14 of 20 passes for 253 yards, with touchdowns of 42 yards to Deebo Samuel and 61 to George Kittle. Garoppolo finished with a passer rating of 145.8, upstaging Rodgers (75.8), the two-time league MVP who was sacked five times.

It was a wildly disappointing night for the Packers, who were coming off a bye and had a chance to edge ahead of the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North. Those two clubs are tied atop the division at 8-3, although the Packers have the tiebreaker by virtue of a win over Minnesota in Week 2.

Advertisement

The West Coast has been rough on the Packers, who three weeks ago lost at the Chargers 26-11. In the first half of that upset, Green Bay had 50 yards and was shut out.

Sports
Newsletter
Get our daily Sports Report newsletter
Sam Farmer
Follow Us
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. He’s a winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors, and has had unique assignments such as climbing Mount Rainier with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, traveling with an officiating crew, spending a week behind the scenes with Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks, sitting in the “Monday Night Football” booth, piloting the Goodyear blimp and watching games on Sunday alongside John Madden. Farmer, a 1988 graduate of Occidental College, began his career at small papers in the Pacific Northwest before moving on to the San Jose Mercury News, where he was an Oakland Raiders beat writer for five seasons. At various times, he has also been a beat writer covering the NBA, PGA Tour, and college football and basketball.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement